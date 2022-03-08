SimonSkafar/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

Saputo (OTCPK:SAPIF) is one of the largest producers of dairy products in North America. The share price has been under pressure as Saputo's EBITDA has been sliding due to inflation issues, supply chain disruptions and a shortage of labor. The company remains strongly free cash flow positive, but the market is clearly already applying a forward looking stance as Saputo aims to increase its EBITDA to in excess of C$2.1B by the end of 2025

Data by YCharts

Saputo is a Canadian company (controlled by the Saputo family) and I'd strongly recommend you to trade in the company's shares using the Canadian listing. Saputo is trading with SAP as its ticker symbol on the Toronto Stock Exchange and, with an average volume of in excess of 640,000 shares per day, the TSX listing is by far the most liquid listing for Saputo. Unfortunately, the company's IR section on the website contains download-only links, but you can find all relevant information here and the quarterly reports can be found here. As the company reports its financial results in Canadian Dollar, I will obviously use the CAD as base currency in this article.

The headwinds remain, but the Q3 free cash flow was acceptable

The main challenge for Saputo was to try to get ahead of the higher operating costs caused by supply chain issues and inflation. Fortunately the company was able to increase its revenue to C$3.9B which is a 3% increase compared to the final quarter of CY 2020. But that doesn't mean Saputo turned a corner as its operating expenses increased by approximately 7.4% which means the EBITDA decreased by approximately a quarter to C$322M.

Saputo Investor Relations

The pre-tax income shows an even steeper decrease of approximately 60%, although this was mainly caused by 49M CAD in non-recurring items. But it goes without saying that even excluding these non-recurring elements, the pre-tax income would still have been just C$161M compared to the C$277M in the final quarter of calendar year 2020.

The net income in Q3 FY 2022 was C$86M which is approximately C$0.21/share. Substantially lower than in the same quarter of the previous financial year, but fortunately it is an improvement compared to the previous few quarters as the EPS in Q3 represented approximately 37% of the YTD EPS.

Looking at the 9M 2022 results, the revenue increased by approximately 2% but the operating expenses increased by almost 5% resulting in a corresponding drop in the EBITDA of approximately 23.4% while the pre-tax income decreased by 45% to C$380M (including the C$49M in non-recurring net expenses). The EPS in the first nine months of the current financial year was just C$0.57.

Fortunately the company's cash flows remain relatively robust and while the reported EPS is low, Saputo is able to generate a higher free cash flow. Mainly because of the non-cash non-recurring expenses but also because the capital expenditures tend to be lower than the depreciation and amortization expenses.

The Q3 cash flow statement provides an excellent example of this. The reported operating cash flow was C$107M but this includes a C$164M investment in the working capital position. That being said, we should deduct an additional C$7M in taxes owed but not paid and the C$21M in lease payments. This results in an adjusted operating cash flow of C$243M.

Saputo Investor Relations

The total capex was just C$87M resulting in a free cash flow result of C$156M. As there are currently 415.2M shares outstanding, the free cash flow per share was approximately C$0.375.

When we look at the 9M performance, we see a reported operating cash flow of C$509M and an adjusted operating cash flow of C$615M. With a total capex of C$284M, the underlying free cash flow result in the first nine months was C$331M or C$0.80 per share.

The difference could easily be explained by the non-cash impairment charge but also by the fact the depreciation and amortization expenses in 9M 2021 were just C$412M while the capes was just C$284M. This means the free cash flow result tends to exceed the reported net income.

Saputo is still aiming to see its performance improve

Saputo is still free cash flow positive but I think it's fair to say the modest free cash flow does not justify the current market capitalization of in excess of C$12B. This clearly means the market is already pricing in an expected improvement in the company's margins and operating performance.

In its outlook, Saputo is still warning for supply chain bottlenecks, inflationary pressure and labor shortages (which increase the personnel cost as the company has to pay overtime wages to keep the plants running). Fortunately the demand has bounced back to pre-COVID levels and Saputo is also able to pass on a portion of the higher operating costs to the customers but all of this will only happen gradually.

When it announced its Q3 results, Saputo continued to guide for a C$2.125B EBITDA by the end of FY 2025 (which ends in March 2025, so in 36 months from now). That would be an increase of C$650M compared to the FY 2021 EBITDA result, and this guidance is based on three equally important pillars which should contribute to a higher EBITDA.

Saputo Investor Relations

Unfortunately it looks like the EBITDA in FY 2022 will be lower than in 2021 as the 9M 2021 EBITDA was just around C$895M. So even if the Q4 EBITDA increases to C$400M, the EBITDA will still decrease on a YoY basis and if Saputo wants to reach its 2025 target its EBITDA would need to reach a CAGR of 18% between FY 2023 and 2025.

Investment thesis

Saputo is still confident in its longer term targets, but FY 2022 will be a difficult year and the EBITDA will likely decrease on a YoY basis. That's disappointing but we should definitely cut the company some slack as Saputo obviously isn't to blame for the current supply chain issues.

I will keep an eye on the further evolution of the EBITDA and I expect a double digit growth rate for FY 2023 (a 20-25% EBITDA increase will be necessary if Saputo wants to meet its longer term targets). I still don't have a long position in Saputo as I first would like to see the company getting on track to effectively grow its EBITDA again.