'Return Of Capital' For Dummies

OlgaKhorkova/iStock via Getty Images

Return of Capital ("ROC"): What the #!%*&@???

I don't encounter any other topic here on Seeking Alpha that seems to generate more confusion, misunderstanding and disagreement among readers than "return of capital" (or "ROC").

Nor do I spend more time on any other topic, responding to comments and repeating over and over again the same explanations about what ROC is and is not, and whether it is to be shunned, welcomed or ignored in various situations.

So this article is an attempt to step back and provide a broader explanation, and especially to enable readers to understand what the term "return of capital" really means when it is applied to the various income sources that support a closed-end fund's distribution.

You may be surprised to learn what it really means and doesn't mean. I was personally surprised, once I sat down and examined the subject more closely, and began to articulate it to myself in an effort to figure out how to explain it - simply and clearly - to others.

So let's see how well I do.

Dividends Generally

The term ROC is hardly ever used in the broader corporate dividend world, but is routinely used in the world of "regulated Investment companies" or "RICs," like closed-end funds. In other words, the question that ties so many closed-end fund investors in knots (over issues like: Where did my dividend or distribution come from? How did the company earn it? Did the money come from selling products, or selling off an old plant, or was it just cash sitting around in the company's bank account? and so on....), is one we never even think to ask when Ford Motors or IBM pays us a dividend.

Instead we focus on what is really important, the size of the dividend the company pays out; because we want to be sure the company actually earns as much (or hopefully more) profit than it pays out in dividends (i.e. that its earnings cover the amount of its dividend). But we don't track the specific SOURCES of the profit and try to match them to various parts of the dividend stream, the way we do with closed-end funds.

Why don't we do that? Because, unlike closed-end funds, ordinary corporations pay income taxes on their earnings BEFORE they distribute them as dividends to shareholders.

With closed-end funds and other RICs (like real estate investment trusts i.e. REITS) it is more complicated. Just like corporate dividends, we analyze the dividend or distribution payouts to be sure they do not exceed the amount of the fund's earnings (its total return), because we want to be sure the fund is "covering" its distributions with real earnings.

But what really makes closed-end funds and other RICs special (and more complicated) is that these funds DO NOT PAY income taxes themselves. They are "pass through" vehicles that don't have to pay taxes as long as they pass through 90% or more of their TAXABLE income to their shareholders, who then have to pay the taxes on it themselves, as if they received the fund's income directly.

Here is where it gets tricky, because NOT ALL the income that closed-end funds and other RICS make and pass through to shareholders is taxed at the same rate. Most long-term capital gains and corporate dividends are taxed at the "qualified rate" (0 or 15% for most investors, 20% for incomes above $445,000), while interest on bonds, loans and other debt, as well as short-term gains and some corporate dividends, are taxed at the taxpayer's ordinary (i.e. generally higher) rate.

That means closed-end funds, unlike ordinary corporate dividend payers, have to track exactly what kind of income they are passing through to shareholders, so the shareholders know how to report it and what tax rate they owe on it. (Obviously if you own the fund in an IRA, you don't care about this because you aren't reporting or paying any current tax on it, and when you do, many years later, it is all at one rate so the original tax character of the distributions received is irrelevant.)

Virtually all the earnings that closed-end funds have is either dividends, interest or capital gains of one sort or another. So you would think it would be relatively easy for them to allocate the fund's distribution into one of the three categories, although you'd have to further sub-divide into which dividends and capital gains fell into the "short-term" bucket that did not get "qualified" tax treatment. But even that's all straightforward and brokerage firms are accustomed to providing that breakdown on 1099 tax forms.

So let's review this so far. Closed-end funds, unlike ordinary corporate dividend payers, have to track the source of their earnings that support their payouts so shareholders know how much is from a "qualified" source and how much is not. If that were the whole story, then all the distributions received would fall neatly into several categories:

Qualified dividends,

Non-qualified dividends,

Long-term gains (qualified) and

Short-term gains (non-qualified)

Of course, if that were the case, there would be no need for anything to be labeled "return of capital." So where does ROC come from?

Enter "Un-Realized Gains"

The only income a closed-end fund is legally required to pay out is 90% of its taxable income. But closed end funds, especially equity funds, typically have additional income (especially capital gains) that is not taxable income during the reporting period because it represents appreciation on stocks, bonds or other investments that have gone up in price but not yet been sold (i.e. the appreciation has not been realized, and is therefore not yet taxable.)

For most equity funds, (including both closed-end funds and traditional open-end mutual funds), capital appreciation is a big deal because it is their major source of income, and therefore the primary source of their distribution flow. Typically an equity fund only collects dividends of 2 or 3% (at most for a growth fund; maybe more for a utility fund) on its portfolio of stocks, and depends on annual growth of another 5, 6, 7% or more to achieve its total equity return goal of 10% or so.

So most of the fund's total return will be capital appreciation. But to the extent the fund doesn't sell its "winners" but continues to hold them from one period to the next, a lot of its market appreciation, and therefore its "total return," won't actually be part of its "taxable income" for that year, because the gain hasn't been realized yet.

So a successful equity fund whose managers have done a good job selecting stocks that have risen and continues to hold them in portfolio hoping they'll rise even further, will show total return (including its as yet unrealized and therefore un-taxable income) that is greater than the taxable income it is required to pay to shareholders.

From an accounting standpoint (and a shareholder's standpoint as well), it is GAAP income (dividends and interest received, plus capital gains both realized and unrealized) that really matters in valuing our investment. And it is that "total return" that funds, just like corporations, consider most important when setting their distribution rates. (And it is what we as investors expect them to consider, since that is what represents their "real" earnings.)

This should come as no surprise to us, since for our most highly regarded funds, unrealized gains far exceed realized (i.e. taxable) gains in many years. That's because smart portfolio managers prune their losses and mediocre investments, and let their winners run.

Classifying the Fund's Distribution

To summarize, a fund's distribution will consist of some clearly identifiable parts that represent:

Taxable income from dividends and interest (i.e. its "net interest income" or NII), broken into its qualified and non-qualified components, and

Taxable income from realized capital gains, broken into its short and long-term components,

But it will also include another component supported by real GAAP income - i.e. actual portfolio gains that show up as a real increase in the fund's Net Asset Value and therefore the value of the shareholder's investment - but which hasn't yet been "realized" and therefore is not yet taxable income (because the appreciated assets haven't been sold yet).

So even though that untaxed income is just as "real" as the income that has been reported and taxed, there is no taxable income corresponding to it that can be clearly identified and labeled as one of the taxable income categories when it is "passed through" to shareholders as a distribution.

But, just as Ford Motors or IBM base their decision about how big a dividend to pay on their total profit, it is totally appropriate for a closed-end fund to consider its total GAAP income, including the as yet untaxed portion of it, in calculating its current distribution payment. (Otherwise equity closed-end funds, in particular, would only be able to pay puny little dividends that did not reflect their true earnings power.)

But what to call that untaxed portion?

My understanding and experience is that "return of capital" has become the catch-all expression used to categorize the portion of the distribution that cannot be specifically traced back and attributed to one of the taxable income streams. But it does not mean or suggest that it is not supported by earnings that are just as "real" and just as much a part of GAAP income as those that happen to have been taxed in that particular year.

When you think of it, all dividend and distributions represent a return of the investors' capital. Once a company or fund earns its profit for a particular period, everything it owns (cash, investments, offices, plants, inventories, materials, brand names and other intangibles, etc.), minus its liabilities, represents the "capital" of the company or fund. And all of it is owned by the shareholders. So any decision the firm or fund makes to distribute some of it, or pay a dividend, is a "return" of a portion of that accumulated capital to the shareholders.

As shareholders, especially if we are income-seeking investors, we expect our funds or firms to "return" a portion of their accumulating capital to us as dividends or distributions on a regular basis. What we also want, is to make sure the dividend or distribution does not represent more than the firm or fund actually earned during the period (or if it does, that it is a short term anomaly and doesn't represent a regular practice.). That's why we spend so much of our time, as investors, analysts and/or portfolio managers, verifying that the dividend or distribution was actually "covered" by the fund or firm's earnings.

Cash is fungible. When Ford Motors pays its dividend, we don't know if the cash it uses to pay it comes from actually selling someone a car or truck, or whether it comes from disposing of some obsolete parts from an assembly line it is shutting down, or from some other source. Nor do we care, as long as we know that Ford has earned a profit that exceeds the amount of assets it is using to pay us our dividend.

The same applies to a closed-end fund. It may be paying us a distribution with cash that came from selling some particular holdings at no profit or even a loss. But we don't care as long as, overall, the fund made enough profit to pay us that distribution and still be ahead of what it was worth at the start of the period. That's the essential definition of "profit" - earning enough or doing enough (i.e. like making smart investments) - so that your business (a company, a fund, etc.) is worth more at the end of a period than it was at the beginning. If you can pay a distribution during the period, and after doing that still be worth more than when you started (adjusting for any additional outside capital you bring in), then you must have earned (i.e. covered) your distribution.

It should be clear from this that unrealized appreciation is just as "real" as realized (taxable) appreciation in calculating the income of a fund. Once we understand this, we can better appreciate and even expect our fund managers to select and hold on to their best performers and not realize profits any earlier than necessary, both as (1) good portfolio management and (2) good tax practice.

Of course that means when we see "return of capital" as a description of our funds' distribution sources, it's not a dirty word, nor does it mean our distribution has not been earned. It is merely the generic, "fallback" term that funds use to describe the portion of their distribution that cannot be identified and matched to specific elements of their "taxable income." And the reason for that is because the portion of their overall income (i.e. their total return) supporting that part of their distribution, has never been taxed yet.

One way to think of this is that the fund is passing on to us the benefit of a tax deferred distribution that essentially "monetizes," for shareholders, the as yet untaxed portion of the fund's GAAP earnings. This is not necessarily of any particular value (nor is there any downside) for IRA investors who can defer all tax liability for many years anyway; but it is of real potential value to taxable investors who generally get to defer taxes on the "return of capital"-labeled portion of fund distributions until they sell the fund (at which point it lowers their basis and becomes a long-term capital gain, taxed at qualified rates).

Caveat: Even once we realize that "return of capital" is a completely neutral description and not a dirty word, it is still up to us to analyze our fund choices, to be sure that the distribution (from whatever source) is being fully earned over time. If the total return over a period of time is LESS than the distribution, it means the fund is eating into its long term value (NAV and/or market value) by paying out more than it actually earns. (See these articles: link and link, for more info.)