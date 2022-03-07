koto_feja/E+ via Getty Images

Company Background

Scynexis (NASDAQ:SCYX) is a commercial biotechnology company based in the United States developing a novel anti-fungal drug that the company obtained an exclusive license from Merck in May 2013. The drug is being studied both as an oral and IV treatment, targeting difficult-to-treat and life-threatening fungal infections. We highlight that Ibrexafungerp is the first non-azole oral antifungal, structurally differentiated triterpenoid glucan synthase inhibitor.

During several pre-clinical trials, Ibrexafungerp has shown in-vitro and in-vivo efficacy on various fungal infections (i.e., severe and life-threatening invasive fungal infections caused by Candida and Aspergillus species). We think SCYX is a clinically de-risked asset as the drug already received FDA approval on June 1, 2021, for vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC). We highlight that the company has secured Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) and Fast Track designations on Ibrexa, which adds conviction to its clinical profile.

Ibrexafungerp is the best-in-class antifungal

The current standard of care antifungals have strengths and weaknesses; the most important considerations are 1) broad-spectrum fungal coverage, 2) Oral route of administration (oral dosage forms are preferred over IV dosage forms), 3) adverse event profile and drug-to-drug interaction limiting its usage. We opine that Ibrexafungerp gets checkmarks for all of the considerations and fills the unmet need of other antifungals currently available.

Clinical Data looks good so far and we expect label extension for rVVC in 2H 2022

In February 2022, the company announced that Ibrexa met the primary endpoint during the phase III CANDLE study, testing Inbrexa in 260 female patients with recurring vaginal yeast infections (rVVC defined by more than 3 VVC episodes in a year). In the CANDLE trial's sub-study (around 23 patients) of rVVC patients, Ibrexa reduced/eliminated VVC symptoms in ~71% of the population who failed fluconazole. We think the CANDLE study's robust data will allow the company to receive label extension in "prevention of recurrency" due to three reasons 1) the drug met primary endpoints (p-value of 0.02), 2) patients were well tolerated, 3) high-unmet need in this space as there isn't a good treatment option for rVVC today after they fail fluconazole. We believe the company will file NDA in 2Q 2022, and PDUFA in rVVC to be assigned during late 2022.

SCYX's valuation is unbeatably cheap, trading around cash value, but the cash burn is also high (around $60M/year) making a tricky bet

We highlight three things, 1) the company's extremely cheap EV ($55M as of March 5th), 2) balance sheet with $100M in cash ($59M net cash as of Q3 2021), but the company has a high cash burn rate of $50-60M, meaning cash runway until 2023, 3) long-term high market potential with peak sales around USD $400M (and perhaps higher if they receive label extension in intravenous invasive fungal infection).

After launching in September 2021, 2021 Q3's sales numbers weren't that great (USD $0.5M). In our view, until the company receives approval for invasive fungal infection (for inpatient indication), we expect <100M revenue (even with rVVC label). We think the first few quarter's sales number during 2022 won't be stellar considering the negative impact of COVID19 (tough environment for in-person detailing and many in-person conferences are canceled) and the drug didn't receive rVVC indication yet. In our view, based on the current label, VVC only, I don't see the reason for patients to buy Ibrexa (costing $468.38 based on GoodRx's stat) over generic fluconazole (around USD $7.16 - GoodRx) at a community pharmacy, except for a very small subset of recurrent VVC population. However, we note that the company is working on securing Medicaid coverage, which will be necessary to drive up the sales more. We think the key upside for the drug is in in-patient invasive fungal infection, as it targets more severe life-threatening fungal infections in hospitals and also hospitals are more price inelastic. We expect approval of inpatient (hospital) indications to take place around 2H 2024, meaning those catalysts are too far off to make us interested now.

As such, a better clinical profile notwithstanding, due to inferior commercial capability compared to Pfizer, our conservative peak sales estimate for Ibrexa would be around $200M. This assumption is based on Ibreax reaching similar peak sales with Diflucan (Fluconazole) today, fluconazole has been the gold standard since it was approved by Pfizer (PFE) during the 1990s, but it went off patent in 2005 and its market has been heavily diluted by generic fluconazole. Even though it is more expensive than generics, the drug still generates $200M 30 years after its launch (Biomedtracker data below).

Using a conservative 200M peak sales, and 80% probability of success (already approved for VVC, but multiple trials still going on for label extension, so exercise caution by giving 80% PoS), peak sales multiple of 3, we get around $480M of EV. Considering the $100M cash the company is holding, this represents an x10+ upside to the current valuation. If we assume a big pharma M&A to happen tomorrow, using 52 high prices as a purchase price (based on our experience many public market M&A happens at that level), that would be 6x of its current share price.

Catalysts are lined up during 1H 2022, however, we don't expect rVVC data will move the needle

We expect the drug to receive approval for its rVVC indication, but considering its high price and it is targeting community pharmacies, we don't expect the label extension to really move the needle. The short-term catalysts that we are more interested in are FURI (C.Aspergillus and Mucormycosis) and CARES (C.Auris) Phase 3 trial for hospitalized invasive fungal infections, targeting a more attractive market. We think any good readouts on those two trials will have a nice 20-30% boost in stock price.

Early Q2 2022 - CANDLE topline results

Q2 2022 - The first patient enrolled for the MARIO trial

Q2 2022 - FURI and CARES interim analysis

End of Q2 2022 - RVVC sNDA submission

End of 2022 - RVVC potential FDA decision

H2 2022 - SCYNERGIA topline data announcement

We think the biggest driver that can move the needle would be a BD deal for its US rights, EU rights, non-china royalty rights. Considering the attractive valuation and robust clinical profile, we think outright M&A would be also likely, which would represent a blue sky scenario for our projection. Considering the high cash burn, lackluster sales, and increasing R&D costs, we believe SCYX would be desperate to strike a deal at this point. We do not think a public offering would be likely considering the depressed valuation (near cash value) and negative sentiment around biotech (highlighted by 40-50% decline of the biotech index (IBB), (XBI)).

Even though it is hard to build conviction around a BD deal as biotechs get bought, not sold many times, we think the risk-reward setup at this level is attractive enough for investors to build a small option-sized position.

Risks

1. Unforeseen safety data emerging killing the clinical trials

2. Company failing to strike a BD deal and running out of cash

3. Public offering diluting shares

4. Company issuing warrants or convertible bonds that can create an overhang for the share price. We note SCYX has a history of issuing messy warrants.

Conclusion

We concede infectious disease is not the most exciting story in town and we have seen many publicly traded companies not getting the attention it deserves in the space. However, we highlight three reasons that make us cautiously bullish on SCYX 1) unlike antibiotic space with 6+ mechanisms of action and each providing slightly different coverage across the spectrum of bacteria, antifungals only have three main mechanisms of action, offering a more attractive market for Ibrexa, 2) post COVID19, the market's sentiment around infectious disease therapeutics has increased (i.e., high flying vaccine companies like (MRNA), BioNTech (BNTX), Inovio (INO)) has enamored generalist investors during last few years, 3) high cash burn and disappointing revenue notwithstanding, the current valuation is undoubtedly cheap.

We are planning to establish a small option-sized position just in case of a BD deal. We think the downside is limited at this depressed valuation (max 10-20% down under the current price). Even if M&A or BD deal doesn't happen, we think the stock will slowly trade down or just go sideways until the catalysts (described above) in 2H 2022. On the potential upside, we think positive earnings data and/or clinical readout from its various catalysts can drive the stock price +/-30-50% from the current level, and business development or M&A activity can lift its share price 5x-10x from the current valuation.