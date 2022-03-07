Onfokus/E+ via Getty Images

It's been just under 2 months since I put out my cautious piece on Polaris, Inc. (NYSE:PII), and in that time, the shares have fallen about 7.5% against a loss of ~10% for the S&P 500. The company has released financial statements since, and I thought I'd check back in on Polaris because a stock trading at $107 is, by definition, less risky than that same stock when it was trading at $117. I'll try to determine whether the stock is a buy or not based on the most recent financial history here, and based on the current valuation. In addition, I wrote put options on this company a couple of months ago, and I'm absolutely dying to tell you how that trade worked out.

I assume that you've got more interesting things to do than read my stuff, dear readers. Also, let's face it. My writing can grow tiresome. I get it. For that reason, I'm going to offer you a "thesis statement" paragraph that covers the highlights of my thesis in greater detail than the title and three bullet points above do, but with far less tiresome detail than you'd get in the full article. In spite of the deterioration of the capital structure, I think the financial performance in 2021 was quite good, and I think the dividend is well covered. The problem is the stock. Although it's cheaper in some ways than it was previously, the price isn't compelling in my view. I'd be happy to buy at much lower prices, but not at current levels. Thankfully the options market provides us a way to earn a decent premium by selling put options. If you've read any of my articles, you know that this is something I like to do. In fact, I consider these to be "win-win" trades.

Financial Snapshot

I think the financial performance in 2021 has been quite good in my view. The top and bottom lines grew by 16.6% and 296% (!), respectively. Management rewarded shareholders appropriately, with dividends per share rising by just over 1.6% from the year earlier. In addition, the company bought back a net of $305 million of stock in 2021, which obviously helped buoy the shares somewhat.

You may remember, though, that in 2020 the world was in the grip of a global pandemic, called "Covid", and so any comparisons to 2020 may look artificially rosy. Fret no longer, dear reader. The year 2021 was also much better than 2019, with revenue and net income up by just under 21% and 53% respectively. It seems that, in spite of parts shortages becoming a problem in late 2021, the company delivered solid financial performance.

I characterized this financial performance as "quite good" and not "spectacular", because there are obvious problems. First, long-term debt and lease obligations have exploded over the past year. Particularly troubling to me is that the current portion of long term debt, leases, and notes payable has ballooned from ~$142 in 2020 to $553 million in 2021.

While I think this "aristocrat's" dividend is well covered, this added leverage adds to risk, and I'd need that risk to be reflected in the stock price before I bought aggressively.

Polaris Financial History (Polaris Investor Relations)

The Stock

Some of you who follow me regularly know that it's at this point in the article where I turn into a real killjoy because I start yammering on about how a great company can be a terrible investment at the wrong price. Phrases like "I'd need that risk to be reflected in the stock price before I bought aggressively" make me sound like what I am: a downer. The idea that the stock is distinct from the business is challenging for some people, because they don't see much of a difference between the company, and the proxy for the company that we buy and sell, namely, the stock. If you share the view that the business and the stock are the same thing, wrong you are, my friend. In my view, the stock is driven as much by the mood of the market as it is by the economic fundamentals of the underlying firm. Rather than try to demonstrate this point abstractly, I'll use Polaris itself to demonstrate. The company released earnings on February 14th. If you bought this stock on February 16, you're sitting on a 14.8% loss. If you bought eight days later, you're sitting on "only" a 7.7% loss. Still not great, but much superior to the people who happened to buy on the 16th. Obviously not much changed at the firm over these eight days to warrant a 7% swing in returns. The investors who bought virtually identical shares more cheaply did less bad. This is why I try to avoid overpaying for stocks.

I measure the cheapness (or not) of a stock in a few ways, ranging from the simple to the more complex. On the simple side, I look at the ratio of price to some measure of economic value like sales, earnings, free cash flow, and the like. Ideally, I want to see a stock trading at a discount to both its own history and the overall market. In my previous missive, I lamented the fact that Polaris was trading for a price to CFO and a price to sales of 15 and .9 respectively. Now, the stock is much more expensive on a price to CFO basis, and only marginally cheaper on a price to sales basis, per the following:

Data by YCharts

Source: YCharts

Data by YCharts

Source: YCharts

My regular victims know that in addition to simple ratios, I want to try to understand what the market is currently "assuming" about the future of this company. In order to do this, I turn to the work of Professor Stephen Penman and his book "Accounting for Value." In this book, Penman walks investors through how they can apply the magic of high school algebra to a standard finance formula in order to work out what the market is "thinking" about a given company's future growth. This involves isolating the "g" (growth) variable in a fairly standard finance formula. Applying this approach to Polaris at the moment suggests the market is assuming that this company will have basically negligible growth from here, which I consider to be nicely pessimistic. So, in a nutshell, there are indications that this stock is cheap, and there are indications that this stock remains stubbornly pricey. Given that I'd rather forego gains than suffer losses, I'm going to stay on the sidelines for now.

Options As Alternative

As you may recall, dear readers, I sold the June Polaris puts with a strike of $90 for $2.55. Since the stock has fallen in price the puts have climbed in value and are now bid at $3.90. You might think that this would make me gun-shy about selling more puts on this dividend aristocrat, but if you think that, dear reader, you are mistaken. Although I'm not buying shares, I very much am selling more deep out of the money puts. I've written it before, and I'll write it again. I think deep out of the money short puts offer an excellent way to open a "win-win" trade. If the shares remain above the strike price, I'll simply pocket the premium. If the shares drop, I'll be obliged to buy, but will do so at a price that I find attractive, and at a price that is much superior to the already cheap price.

In terms of specifics, I would recommend selling the January 2023 puts with a strike of $70. These are currently bid at $4 which is a reasonable enough premium at this strike price. If the shares remain above $70 over the next eleven months, I'll simply pocket the premium, and add it to the pile I've earned from selling puts on this name already. If they fall another 35% from their current level, I'll be obliged to buy, but will do so at a price that works out to a dividend yield of ~3.9%.

It's time to address the "hold harmless" shaped elephant in the room by writing about the risk of short put options. I know I characterize them as "win-win", but you might be forgiven for suggesting that's a bit of hyperbole. The fact is that short put options, like everything in life, come with risk. The short puts that I consider to be 'win-win" are a subset of all short puts. I consider a short put to be a "win-win" when it's written on a company that I would be happy to own at a price at which I'd be happy to buy. So, not all puts are "win-win" trades. If the strike price is a terrible entry price, for instance, that's a very bad trade in my view.

I should also state that I think the risks of put options are very similar to those associated with a long stock position. If the shares drop in price, the stockholder loses money, and the short put writer may be obliged to buy the stock. Thus, both long stock and short put investors typically want to see higher stock prices.

Some put writers don't want to actually buy the stock - they simply want to collect premia. Such investors care more about maximizing their income and will be less discriminating about which stock they sell puts on. To be very clear, I am not such an investor. I like my sleep far too much to sell puts based only on the income I can generate. I'm so much of a coward that I'm only willing to sell puts on companies I'm willing to buy at prices I'm willing to pay. I wasn't always so disciplined, but after painful losses, I decided to only ever sell puts on quality companies at prices I was willing to pay.

I should also write that I think put writers take on risk, but they take on less risk (sometimes significantly less risk) than stock buyers in a critical way. Short put writers generate income simply for taking on the obligation to buy a business that they like at a price that they find attractive. This circumstance is objectively better than simply taking the prevailing market price. This is why I consider the risks of selling out of the money puts on a given day to be far lower than the risks associated with simply buying the stock on that day.

I'll conclude this rather long discussion of risks by looking again at the specifics of the trade I'm recommending. If Polaris shares remain above $70 over the next eleven months, I'll simply pocket the premium and move on. If the shares fall in price, I'll be obliged to buy, but will do so at a price that lines up with a very good dividend yield. All outcomes are very acceptable in my view, so I consider this trade to be the definition of "risk reducing." You may think it weird of me to end a discussion of risk by writing about how these things can reduce risk. I assure you that you're neither the first, nor will you be the last who characterizes my stuff as "weird."

Conclusion

I think Polaris is a fine business. The financial performance in 2021 suggests that this dividend aristocrat remains a "growth" business. In spite of the deterioration in the capital structure, I'd be happy to buy at the right price. The problem is that the shares aren't unambiguously cheap at the moment, and for that reason I recommend continuing to avoid them. That said, I think the options market offers some decent premia at the moment. Deep out of the money puts are going for decent prices, and so I think the best option (forgive the pun) at the moment is to sell the January puts with a strike price 35% below the current market price. This is a "win-win" trade in my view. If you're comfortable selling puts, I'd recommend this or a similar trade. If you're not, I would recommend holding off, and only buy when this stock gets to the $80-$90 price tag.