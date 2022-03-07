CAPREIT: A Rare Entry Point At 10% Below NAV
Summary
- Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, aka CAPREIT, has underperformed our top pick by a wide margin.
- At 10% below NAV, we see a good entry point.
- Two risks investors have to keep in mind before jumping in.
- I do much more than just articles at Conservative Income Portfolio: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »
All values are in CAD unless noted otherwise.
Trading at 24X funds from operations (FFO), Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTC:CDPYF) was too rich for our taste back in June 2021. At 2.77%, its yield was in line with other residential REITs and not earth shattering. Investors were paying this high multiple for its assets and capital appreciation prospects. While we rated it at neutral/hold, we preferred one of CAPREIT's brethren as our apartment play and said as much along with the rest of our conclusion for that piece.
The REIT has historically traded at a modest premium to NAV, though that changed in early 2020. It has clawed its way back to the 1.0X mark. This remains the largest and safest way to play apartments in Canada (and to an extent Europe), but it won't make you rich overnight (or even in 5 years). The biggest thing it has going for it currently is that its mortgage refinancings will drive its FFO growth. We have already seen this in 2020 and this will continue in 2021.
At the same time the rate on its current portfolio is modestly high, so if rates rise, there should at least not be any negative impact. We think this is a nice steady REIT for Apartment exposure, but don't expect more than 7-8% total annual returns. We prefer BOWFF for apartment exposure, but CAPREIT could work for someone wanting less leverage.
Source: CAPREIT: Quality Residential REIT for 7%-8% Annual Returns
This was in January 2021, the CAPREIT performed as expected, while saying Boardwalk outperformed would be an understatement.
We wrote on Boardwalk recently, for those interested in our current thoughts on it. Today, lets go over why we changed our mind on CAPREIT in the not too distant past.
Q4-2021
CAPREIT has done a great job over the years in keeping a high occupancy level within its apartments. It has also met estimates and expectations almost all the time. Hence it was unusual to see them miss in Q4-2021. This was driven largely by operating costs that rose 9.0%. Some of it was timing as COVID-19 did not allow for the best of maintenance regimes. Some of it was pure inflation. It is remarkable to see just how many industries are suffering under the brunt of this inflationary force, a force many naïve investors attribute as a tailwind for stocks. CAPREIT management expects some normalization in 2022, although they noted that heavy snowfall during Q1-2022 might make for a bumpy ride. Analyst estimates are for about $2.45 of funds from operations (FFO) and that is a number we think can be met or exceeded with the force of leasing spreads.
Valuation
CAPREIT will also appear expensive on FFO multiples, well mainly because it is. It is hard to argue that 22X FFO is ever cheap. That is the nature of apartment REITs and they come in an expensive flavor. That multiple though has never stopped them from delivering fantastic long term returns. A better measure for how cheap or how expensive they are, comes from their Net Asset Value or NAV. Under IFRS, they mark their properties to what they think are worth and they have historically done a great job at it. Currently the stock trades at a 10% discount to NAV.
Historically, this has been a good place to buy.
Verdict
We expect about 3-4% net operating income (NOI) growth for CAPREIT in 2022. Assuming that is delivered, NAV should move up by about twice that (thanks to leverage). A catch up to that NAV alongside the modest dividend, makes for a good return case in our books. A key risk remains on the inflation front and the relative aggressiveness of Bank Of Canada on interest rates. CAPREIT has 20% of its mortgages maturing in the next two years.
The sweet part for CAPREIT is that the weighted average interest rate on those mortgages (orange line above) is close to 3.3%. Current market 5 and 10-year CMHC financing rates are estimated to be 2.50% and 2.80% respectively. So refinancing continues to be a FFO booster and there is another 80 basis points of headroom on the 5-year rates before CAPREIT starts to bleed. The interest coverage ratios are fantastic as well and reduce the risk of any interest rate spike.
The REIT maintains a pool of about $1.2 billion worth of unencumbered properties and those can come to the rescue as well. We like it here and this is a perfect REIT for getting some overseas exposure.
We initiated a starter position recently. Our one year price target is $64, which would make for good returns in this market.
Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.
Are you looking for Real Yields which reduce portfolio volatility?
Conservative Income Portfolio targets the best value stocks with the highest margins of safety. The volatility of these investments is further lowered using the best priced options. Our Cash Secured Put and Covered Call Portfolios are designed to reduce volatility while generating 7-9% yields. We focus on being the house and take the opposite side of the gambler.
Learn more about our method & why it might be right for your portfolio.
This article was written by
Conservative Income Portfolio is designed for investors who want reliable income with the lowest volatility.
High Valuations and low bonds yields have distorted the investing landscape and investors are poised for exceptionally low forward returns. Using cash secured puts and covered calls to harvest income off value income stocks is the best way forward. We "lock-in" high yields when volatility is high and capture multiple years of dividends in advance to reach the goal of producing 7-9% yields with the lowest volatility.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CDPYF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.