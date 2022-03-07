Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) CEO Marc Casper on 42nd Annual Cowen Health Care Conference (Transcript)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) 42nd Annual Cowen Health Care Conference March 7, 2022 10:30 AM ET

Marc Casper - Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Dan Brennan - Cowen

Dan Brennan

Good morning. Dan Brennan, welcome to the 42nd Annual Health Care Conference here at Cowen. Please to be here obviously in my first year. Participating, covering life science, tools and diagnostics. With me on the virtual podium who needs no introduction Marc Casper, Chairman, President and CEO of Thermo Fisher. So first off Marc, welcome and thank you for participating with us here today. And I thought it would be nice to have you kind of make some opening comments.

Marc Casper

Thank you. Thanks for having me. It’s great to be with all of our investors in the Cowen Conference. And I look forward to returning back to person in the hopefully not too distant future. So, thank you for the opportunity to make a quick opening comments.

I was actually going to start with Ukraine. And like many of you on the call today certainly watched the crisis in Ukraine and with great concern as many lives have been lost and more than a million and a half people have been displaced. And we’re focussed on in the safety of our colleagues in the region and we’re monitoring circumstances and providing targeted support we referring to colleagues in the Ukraine.

From a business perspective, the revenue exposure is very small, right? In Russia, it's about a half percent of our revenue and Ukraine is much more than half. So really, what it's really focused on is along the lines with our mission, which is doing right, by society, we've donated a million dollars in terms of humanitarian aid and our colleagues have actually donated a significant amount of money in addition to that, as well. And we joined the international community in hoping for a peaceful resolution and a short time to the crisis, so that we can get to a better place. So I thought that would be a good place to start to turn back to.

Q - Dan Brennan

Perfect. So I thought I'd hit a couple of high level questions to Marc and then we can dig into some of the key and markets and geographies really drilling in on biopharma. I think where a lot of the focus and attention is given the growth, but maybe, maybe going back to last September, with the 7% to 9%, long term growth rate, which was I think, a notable positive surprise and really well received. Can you help us think through, as we kind of walked through your four different customer end groups, obviously, I'm sure BioPharma will be the highlight, but just how do we think about, what's kind of baked in along the 7% to 9%? And, what, what could enable Thermo to deliver towards the high end of that range?

Marc Casper

So Dan thanks for the question. So when I think about, back to September, when we had our analyst day and articulated the long term outlook. And we came out at the highest end of the industry in terms of what the outlook is at 7% to 9% growth. And, and as you certainly know, the culture of the company, is we put numbers out that, we believe we can achieve or exceed right. So that's the, that's sort of the philosophy, but then you get into the detail. So underneath that, what an awesome time for the life science tool industry, right.

So you just started the industry, industry is growing very strongly, 4% to 6% will be our view on the long term outlook. And we're incredibly well positioned as an industry leader with a value proposition that is really resonating with our customers and has allowed us to continue to drive meaningful share gains, but we have them going into the pandemic, without exceptional performance during the pandemic and allowed us to reinvest at an accelerated rate, which allows us to come out of the pandemic or into an endemic phase, faster growing companies.

In the foreign markets, pharma and biotech, very strong growth of the company average really good funding cycle that has been through because the scientific discoveries and breakthroughs have been so meaningful in terms of academic and government. You've seen good level of investment across the world supporting academic research actually think the pandemic actually highlighted the importance of fundamental understanding of disease and investments there. Healthcare and diagnostics largely have returned to the pre pandemic levels in terms of activities and, and demographics favorable favor to good growth. And for us and industrial applied, which is our smallest end market we do a lot of business within supporting the semiconductor industry with our electron microscopes. And that obviously, has been super robust, based on demand profile there. So we're very bullish about what the outlook is for the company for the short term and for the long term.

Dan Brennan

Great, thanks Marc. So you kind of touched upon in your opening remarks, the exposure to Russia, which is, which is very small in Ukraine, really non-existent from a revenue basis. But nonetheless, I just wanted to ask a question on the potential impact on your business. Obviously, this is unprecedented for 10s and 10s of years. So, maybe just from a customer or geographic demand standpoint, just how do we think about how should investors think about the dislocation potential dislocation that is causing on maybe decision making or confidence, business decisions, anything like that, relative to your 2022 guidance?

Marc Casper

Yes. So, when I think about the impact. I think about it from, I would say, three lens, right. The customer demand side of the equation, it's very, very, very small, right. So, that's one I don't worry about, right. I mean, we'll, and we’ll offset that in the different markets that we need to, so that one is not significant. When I think about supply chain generally, I think the world is trying to figure out what are the supply chain implications, so I'm not foreshadowing something. But, the world is so interconnected; I think the disruptions there will need to get sorted out. And that's more of a macroeconomic issue than I would say, a Thermo Fisher issue, and then inflation, right. And what is this? We've been living in an inflationary time. And, and this is clearly going to put additional pressures on inflation. And I love our position as an industry and certainly as the industry leader, in dealing with inflationary time because, we're able to pass through pricing responsibly with our customers and explain what we're doing and why. And, we'll continue to, to navigate that environment that we're living in. So, we've managed to stay together a long time. And we've managed through a lot of different things, everything from recessions to the pandemic through radical moves and foreign exchange over the last two decades. And this is a new challenge, and we'll do a great job of exiting this period of a more inflationary environment is a stronger industry.

Dan Brennan

Great, thanks, Marc. So maybe jumping into kind of key markets. And we'll spend a fair amount of time here on biopharma. I want to jump into biologic drug production, but maybe just as a kick-off and something we discussed briefly on the pre call, which is this idea of like emerging biopharma and maybe the tip of the spear with a capital markets, obviously being relatively close now. There's been some concern amongst investors about what the implications are for broader tools, it's come up on one or two, CROs endorsement. So how do we think about Thermo’s position, your outlook in terms of where we stand with emerging biopharma and their funding levels?

Marc Casper

Yes. So, Dan, if you allow me, what I think I'll do is I'll, I'll start one step above, just kind of the broad sector, and then delve into the emerging one, because I think it's an important launch, right. So from a content standpoint right of the company, this year, including our PPD business, we'll do about $20 billion worth of revenue serving pharma and biotech customers, which represents about half a little bit over half of the company's revenue is in an incredibly strong end market. And one that no matter what current in time, historically whether it was the last two years where we had 20% plus type growth or go back over the last decade, where high single digit growth, we've always been able to deliver strong growth in serving that end market. And we continue to do so, right.

So I'm very bullish about it. As you think about what our role is, right in serving it. We have about half of that revenue, about $10 billion, for simplicity, serves production, right? And that's everything from the tools and technologies that the biotech companies use to produce their medicines or develop the medicines everything from the cell culture media the single use technologies that enzymes, all those technologies, and then we also are one of the largest of the developers, manufacturers of medicines for the industry as well. So half of that revenue is in production, that that typically goes a little faster than the research side of the, the rate of growth and the other half obviously, serving the clinical trials and serving the research part, we have an incredibly strong position from the day one to people in an idea all the way through the largest companies who play a large role in, that development of an idea to a medicine.

And when I think about some of the comments, that in questions that have happened about some of the smaller companies, we've seen very robust demand, right. So I've been asked the question in different venues, are we seeing different things from the, is there something happening with the smaller companies? The answer is, we aren't seeing it or we're seeing, very strong growth orders growing faster than revenue, we saw that in our clinical research group, which is our, our PPD business, how we call it internally, our business had an incredible 2021, it's starting off the year with very strong momentum. So we've seen a good end market and in a good funding level. So from our perspective, we're very excited about what the growth prospects are in certain pharma and biotech.

Dan Brennan

Great, thanks, Marc. So I'll ask on the base business, but I wanted to start actually, with COVID, within that vaccine therapeutics. I believe we’re 2 billion in 2021. And your guidance now looks at that business kind of growing up the corporate average, right, as you look ahead in 2022. And you've commented on the fungibility of capacity to meet demand across COVID and non-COVID. But we do get a lot of questions on COVID. And just what's going to happen as volumes slow, so maybe just speak to that issue, like, this concept of like, how much of that, that business growing at that corporate average growth rate this year. If we were to see a more significant, slowdown and vaccine demand, like does that put that business at risk? Or do you feel confident in the backlog of the orders or the visibility on the non-COVID demand picking it up?

Marc Casper

Yes. So one of the things that when we think about the role that we play in supporting vaccines and therapies, right, it's actually, we play a significant role. Right, and we have right from the beginning of the pandemic, right through the early work and the clinical trials, logistics, and all that work all the way through ultimately, for those that were successful, we manufacture a number of both the therapies and vaccine. So it's a broad based portfolio on the pandemic response and represented about $2 billion in revenue, as you said, last year. We deliberately back in September, put it in our core going forward. So why don't we do that?

Right, because we have the capacity is truly fungible. That doesn't mean like in a week, you can switch it from A to B, you have to tech transfer, but we have had such strong demand across our biotech and pharmaceutical customer base, that whenever there is less demand for those vaccines and therapies, we believe that we’ll be able to reposition it to other capacity and like there is this confidence in our ability to take that $2 billion of revenue and continue to be able to drive that and grow it as part of core.

And if you noticed last week, we had an announcement with Madonna and I only talk about specific customers when they are public and Madonna made an announcement which I think [Indiscernible] an indication of how different companies are thinking about it which is they started a long-term sterile fill-finish agreement with us for their pipeline of activities, right. They are basically, they have a very robust pipeline of therapies and vaccines and working on and they are going to use us for the sterile fill-finish through the clinical process for those that are successful, ultimately commercial. So they have already worked through that rather COVID activity but what’s after COVID and some official playing is our meaningful role going forward.

So that’s how we see it and we have a high degree of confidence that as the demand changes, we’ll be there. There’s some upside cases, right that’s the sort of defensive posture. But if you think about the upside if you will which is historically the full vaccine which we don’t know whether mRNA will ultimately be used or not, but certainly, as a lot of work going on. Those have been largely manufactured within the innovators, networks. And if mRNA becomes a meaningful player in terms of the technology used for flu or flu COVID combo going forward, that bodes well for companies like ourselves, which historically would have done much less activity on flu and in that case, you wouldn't be transitioning volume, right, you would basically just be moving it from a COVID vaccine to a flu or combo vaccine. And that may play out or may not, we're not taking into our base case assumptions but that would be the sort of upside case where you never really have to transition much of the volume away from COVID overtime.

Dan Brennan

Great, thanks Marc. So bigger picture then on your kind of not just on the overall bio production business you talked about a few minutes ago that business grows above the 7% and 9%, the R&D portion of biopharma goes below the 7% to 9%...

Marc Casper

Probably even goes above that could even probably grow about the 7% to 9% is just that the production goes a little faster than that is the way to think about it.

Dan Brennan

Right. So I mean, as we're looking at implied in your 7% to 9% we were thinking more like a mid-teens level for bio production from what we can gather from looking at peers and industry stats. But maybe that's not the right way to look at it. I mean, maybe I'm splitting hairs, but just trying to think through because there is such an intense focus on bio production, given your competitive positioning, and where we all would, pipelines still being under 50% biologics. So as we think about the longevity of the durability of that growth, is it is it, kind of teams, mid-teens the right zip code, or is it something below that I know, just maybe help us think through what the outlook is for that business?

Marc Casper

Yes, when I think about the growth rate for pharma and biotech, we continue to increase our penetration. It's definitely in an aggregate going to be faster than the 7% to 9% growth for the company with the production being a little faster than that. I don't get so hung up to be honest on exactly what all the components are to get there. I mean, we do a great job of supporting our customers. I think your assertion that the bio production side of things that is going to be one of your fastest growing segments, I think, is a reasonable assumption right around that.

And so I'm super bullish about what the growth prospects are for the biotech and pharmaceutical customer base and driven by a combination of our unique value proposition. I really help customers all the way throughout the value of the development of medicine. And they leverage our expertise and our capabilities and that's super unique and that's allowed us to perform at a very high level.

Dan Brennan

Great. To maybe sticking in BioPharm into PPD. The commentary and integration has been very constructive, as you know, we would expect given Thermo’s acumen with deals, but net net, could you maybe speak to a little bit about like, just how that deal has gone for you customer feedback? And, what do you think is the most important aspect for people to appreciate about Thermo Fisher now, only PPD these combined entity, like what it could do?

Marc Casper

So, we're super excited, right. It's been, it's been a few months now. We also had the benefit of a number of months to plan for it. Integration is going extremely well, right. So it's a business that had very strong growth last year, grew about 30%. And it enters with a very strong backlog of work; business is off to a good start. And when I think about it, the customer feedback, right, so you have I'm going to bucket customers in two categories. They've been using PPD, they've been happy with PPD; they're putting a lot of work there. There's been continuation, right, that's going fine. But customers that now are saying, what Thermo Fisher why did you buy PPD? I haven't used them as much, give me your rationale to explain it, feedback has been hugely positive, there's just a lot of interest in a pipeline for revenue synergies is building really well. And that bodes well, right? The way we think about it is, you take a business that was growing in that high single digit range. And our goal is ultimately to be able to grow it faster than that right and sustainably. And the industry is huge. So, if we do a good job, then the ability to sustain really high rates of growth are very high. So early days, really positive. And we'll look forward to really getting into it, we're going to do a comprehensive update, at some point in the not too distant future about what's going on in our PPD related business.

Dan Brennan

Great. So maybe just kind of just touching upon some of the other areas, if you will. So, academic and government, there were some, some pressure points from some of the smaller players in 4Q and 1Q given Omicron. You guys power through that, but just trying to get a sense of, the mid-single digit type growth that you've outlined for 2022, following really strong growth last year, just, how do you view like, you talked about it at the onset, the funding environment is solid, we're hopefully getting through the worst of Omicron. Now, just how do we think about like that mid-single digit? And is that durable beyond, kind of 22?

Marc Casper

Yes, so Dan if I take a long term historical view, right, in pre pandemic, right. Academic and government, 3% type growth market, maybe a little more, sort of what the global growth was, right. And you would have a little faster growth in China and maybe slower growth in Western Europe. I'd say, it would vary year-to-year, but that was fairly, moderate growth market. And historically, we might grow a little faster than that.

What the pandemic has really done is part of really solidifying funding, interestingly enough, right, which is, there's a real interest in the basic understanding of life sciences, medicines, health care. And the truth is, is that that is much less costly than dealing with treatment after the fact. Right, the sort of basic understanding early so. So I actually, I'm quite bullish about the funding environment for, academic and government going forward. And in my discussions with governments around the world, there is a real commitment to continuing that going forward. And you have different ideas in the UFC of the ARPA [ph] age concept almost to get the French concept where you're spending money to prepare for different scenarios in the future so that you can navigate a challenging world. And I think things like that will bode well for funding. So I think we're well positioned as an industry and Thermo Fisher obviously, is a strong position.

Dan Brennan

Great. So maybe in healthcare diagnostics, you were super successful, obviously, with marshaling resources on COVID testing unprecedented. Historically, you've been not a broad bass player in diagnostics, I would say like. You've been very selective in identifying areas where you can really have a differentiated solution and been successful with that. Does your success in what you've done with COVID? Does it alter your view of diagnostics at all? Does it get you more interested in investing more aggressively there, whether organically and organically just discuss maybe your diagnostic strategy going forward?

Marc Casper

Yes. So Dan, the team has done an unbelievable job in supporting the molecular diagnostic ramp up right and it's been incredible how we have supported sample preparation as well as COVID-19 testing, right. And so when I think about the implications of that longer term, or historically, we always, always had a molecular diagnostic set of capabilities through our qPCR base. And it's -- it will be larger permanently because of, of COVID, and the expansion of the install base, and it probably, in an endemic phase where, not living with talking about COVID all the time, but it's sort of in the background. It’s probably a $400 million larger business, then on an annual basis, then certainly, pre pandemic, right.

So it's meaningful in terms of that increase. And we've added capabilities organically and through M&A. Right. So we bought Mesa Biotech to give us a rapid diagnostic system, which is a rapid PCR system that can be used in the pharmacies or doctor offices, and we're expanding the menu there, as well as we also launched super high volume capabilities as well. So you'll see us build out our molecular diagnostics capability. And in the rest of our portfolio, we're a leader in allergy autoimmunity, transplant diagnostics, some of the areas we continue to invest to make sure we have a bright future as well.

Dan Brennan

Right. So, maybe jumping over to China. So a really nice rebound in 21, I believe growing nearly 20%, you've been, continually, very constructive on that market opportunity and the longevity of Thermo’s position there. And how you're viewed as local net net from the outside, it does feel like the risk profile is higher in China, just given maybe some of the soured nation relationships, as well as China, looking at this, maybe China 2030, or whatever the name is about doing more of local content for some areas. And then that just, how do we have you seen any change in your China business? What's your view on this risk profile on the growth profile going forward for China?

Marc Casper

Yes, so we had a strong year performance in 2021 in China, right. We grew just under 20%. We ended the year with stronger orders than revenue growth. So we start the year strongly. There is clearly trade tensions right there, what you read about and see if they exist, there's no doubt our industry has not been a big focus of it, right. And certainly, we have good relations in China and a good scale presence in China. And, we've been able to navigate it as we've navigated the various challenges over the world and customers in China, they select us, because we provide a really excellent experience. We've invested in the applications, labs, the service support, the logistics network, so that customers have a preference towards us. And so the business is performing at a good level. And we've enjoyed good growth in the biotech industry, so I feel good about it. The revenue is about 8% of our sales, right? So it's, it's significant, but it's not huge, right. And it should be our fastest growing end market long term, is the way I think about it, and there'll be ups and downs, I have no doubt, but, but I feel good about the outlook there.

Dan Brennan

Great. So kind of on cap deployment, you've done a tremendous job with your deals over the last 5 years or 10 years and on people's minds is where the steep sell off in stocks, and obviously, potentially makes it much more attractive environment for acquires with the balance sheet, and the capabilities. So just, I think, I think you'd love to get your update on thinking on the pipeline of deals today. And whether or not the sell-off in stocks does create a more attractive opportunity, and just kind of what the pipeline looks like, particularly, maybe for larger deals.

Marc Casper

Yes, so Dan, a few things. Obviously, we had a busy year last year, right. We put $24 billion to work, we put $4 billion on bolt-ons, $20 billion, or PPT and we're going to do a great job of executing against those transactions. We do have a busy pipeline, so we're active. And, I think it takes a while for valuation expectations to, to align with whatever the current environment is. So but that will play out over time. So we're continuing to be active and looking and focusing on doing a great job of executing on what we did and for the right transactions, you'll see us be active and, we're always patient and thoughtful and, and aggressive at the same point in time, right. So that you don't have to do any deals, but we're ready to and we're actively looking.

Dan Brennan

And like the regulatory environment for M&A, looks like or does. I think it's pretty factual antitrust approach in the U.S. it’s gotten more stringent maybe more difficult under new government leadership does that influence your M&A strategy at all?

Marc Casper

Yes, so if you think about our criteria, we always think about risk as part of the criteria, right? Because we need to be able to deliver, deliver good shareholder returns in the downside case, right. And the downside case can be driven by lots of things. It can be done by regulatory, it could be driven by macroeconomics, it'd be how we execute an integration, whatever it is. So when there's a tougher antitrust environment, that weighs into which types of transactions that we do, right, so that, you look at those transactions, where you're really going to have lower likelihood of meaningful, any trust issues, weighs more favorably on the economics of those transactions. We have an incredible track record of getting things done and PPD one smoothly and we're excited about just given how hugely fragmented this industry is. There are plenty of things we can do and we'll do the ones that we have a high degree of confidence that we can close without issue.

Dan Brennan

And then maybe one questions on margins. The guidance this year calls for kind of mid 25, I think it's 25.4 specifically, which is down materially year-on-year, but obviously still well ahead of where you are pre-COVID 200 basis points so a nice meaningful expansion there. Just that was a key concern. I think last year as COVID rolled off, where would margins reset. So from these levels, is the idea that 40 to 50 basis points a year that that that's kind of where we traject off of through your business plan from the 2022 level given again, it's trying to unpack this COVID dynamic.

Marc Casper

Yes. So, we have an incredible track record over time of expanding margins, right. And if I think about the dynamic here, the timing of the PPD acquisition and our assumptions around how testing migrates to a more endemic level, the revenues are fairly, the decline in testing is pretty much offset, or more than offset by the PPD revenues, but you trade different margin structure, right. So, so this year, we expect to be at 25 four, and then to grow from there. Right. And that's the way that the way to think about it. And so, I was like the context, when I joined the company, our operating margins were 10%. Right, and we just, over those two decades is kind of every year focus on 50 basis points or, or more better, and we've done a really strong job of doing that, we'll continue to do that after the, the 25.5% level and over the next three years we’ll continue to get higher and higher into the 20s in terms of our margin structure.

Dan Brennan

Great. We have about a minute left. So maybe like a two part final question would be. I guess, what excites you most as we look out, or what, what, what's excited investors most about the Thermo Fisher story and kind of what message do you want to leave investors with here today?

Marc Casper

Yes, I mean, company is performing at a high level. We enter this year with great momentum. We're gaining market share, and our customers are excited to be doing more business with us. And no matter what the choppiness of the world and the challenges of the world, we will manage it better than anybody else in our industry and emerge from this period of time a stronger industry.

Dan Brennan

Great. Well Marc with that, thank you very much for being here. Thanks everyone on the video. And hope you have a great conference and have a good rest of the week as well.

Marc Casper

Thank you so much, Dan.

Dan Brennan

Okay, take care.