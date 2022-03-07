miljko/E+ via Getty Images

A recent study showed that the Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech's (NASDAQ:BNTX) COVID-19 vaccine protection falls more rapidly in kids between 5 to 11 years than in older kids. As a result of that, the demand for COVID-19 boosters will decline in the U.S. The demand will also fall if the number of new cases drops down significantly. In absence of any new deadly variant, this is more likely to happen. In such cases, there will be a high risk of BioNTech losing its market value within the next six months. The impact on its bottom line may be felt within that time.

In order to get rid of such uncertainties, we have formed option trading strategies by considering 6 months forward call and put options, i.e., 16th September 2022. We expect remarkable price movement on either side by that time. The pay-off from different option trading strategies is listed and analyzed. Assuming that the price of BNTX will remain within a broad range of $90 to $180 per share (current prices are in the middle of that range), our option strategies involve call and put options within a strike price of $90 and $180.

BNTX Calls & Puts Options

If we can buy or sell options with attractive premiums, butterfly spread, vertical bullish spread and vertical bearish spread, all will generate profit under any circumstances. These strategies provide guaranteed returns under any circumstances as can be visible in the payoff matrix. However, the only problem is that we may not get such attractive premiums all the time. Moreover, these options do not include holding of BioNTech shares. So, these strategies are useless for existing shareholders of BioNTech, who were quite bullish due to the success of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

On the other hand, a covered call provides a significant positive cash flow beyond a minimum market price, which is 85 in this case. The maximum profit achievable is $65, once the market price goes upwards of $150. If the vaccine is successful, we don't find any reason why it will not cross the $150 price mark. And even in case of failure, unless the price dips down below $85, which is below its 52-week low, investors will still generate profit. Thus, for existing shareholders and bullish investors, a covered call can be highly recommended, i.e., buying BNTX stock at $136 and writing a BNTX September 16 call option at $150 per share at a premium of $51.

However, for a conservative investor who wants to play safe, I'll suggest a butterfly spread. This strategy is suitable for investors who have no certain idea about its future price movements. Buying BNTX September 16 call at $140 per share, buying BNTX September 16 call at $160 per share and selling two BNTX September 16 call options at $150 per share at a premium of $30.65, $22.4, $102, respectively, thus having an initial cash inflow of $48.95. We can expect a profit of $48.95, no matter what the future price will be.

Covered Call: Buying BNTX stock at $136 and writing a BNTX September 16 call option at $150 per share at a premium of $51, thus having an initial cash outflow of $85.

Covered Call

Protective Put: Buying BNTX stock at $136 per share, and buying a BNTX September 16 put option at $115 per share at a premium of $11.45, thus having an initial cash outflow of $147.45

Protective Put

Straddle: Buying/Selling a call and put option with the same exercise price and the same expiration date. The maximum loss for a straddle buyer is the option premium in both the options.

E.g., selling BNTX September 16 call at $150 per share, and selling a BNTX September 16 put option at $150 per share at a premium of $51 and $26.8, respectively, thus having an initial cash inflow of $77.80.

Straddle

Strangle: Buying/Selling a call and put option with two different exercise prices and the same expiration date. The strike price of the call option should be higher than the strike price of the put option.

E.g., selling BNTX September 16 call at $150 per share, and selling a BNTX September 16 put option at $145 per share at a premium of $51 and $26, respectively, thus having an initial cash inflow of $77.

Strangle

Strips: Buying/Selling a call option and two put options with the same exercise price and the same expiration date, e.g., selling one BNTX September 16 call at $150 per share, and selling two BNTX September 16 put options at $150 per share at a premium of $51 and $53.6, respectively, thus having an initial cash inflow of $104.6.

Strips

Straps: Buying/Selling two call options and one put option with the same exercise price and the same expiration date, e.g., selling two BNTX September 16 calls at $150 per share, and selling one BNTX September 16 put option at $150 per share at a premium of $102 and $26.8, respectively, thus having an initial cash inflow of $128.8.

Straps

Vertical Bullish spread: Buying a call option at lower strike price and selling another call option at higher strike price at the same expiration date. Here, the person is expecting the price to go up.

E.g., buying one BNTX September 16 call at $140 per share, and selling one BNTX September 16 call option at $150 per share at a premium of $30.65 and $51, respectively, thus having an initial cash inflow of $20.35.

Vertical Bullish Spread

Vertical Bearish spread: Buying a call option at higher strike price and selling another call option at lower strike price at the same expiration date. Here, the person is expecting the price to go down.

E.g., buying one BNTX September 16 call at $160 per share, and selling one BNTX September 16 call option at $150 per share at a premium of $22.4 and $51, respectively, thus having an initial cash inflow of $28.6.

Vertical Bearish Spread

Butterfly Spread: Buying one call option at a higher strike price, buying one call option at a lower strike price, and selling two call options at the same intermediate strike price. The options are of the same expiration date and on the same underlying asset. Here, the person is trying to play safe and is neither bullish nor bearish.

E.g., buying BNTX September 16 call at $140 per share, buying BNTX September 16 call at $160 per share and selling two BNTX September 16 call options at $150 per share at a premium of $30.65, $22.4, $102, respectively, thus having an initial cash inflow of $48.95.