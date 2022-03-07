spooh/E+ via Getty Images

Quick Background

I've been looking at Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) more closely again recently. I have a vested interest because it's a large holding for me. Additionally, I've been a shareholder since December 2013.

Keeping it simple, my average buy price is $25.40 so clearly I'm underwater on a share price basis. It's an annualized loss of about 3.65% if my quick math is correct. That said, I'm right around break even on the investment given the healthy flow of dividends.

While this is definitely not a robust result, I do try to stay balanced about it. Since the dividend cut in 2016 I've been grumbling but I didn't let go. I expected a faster turnaround and that is my fault.

I talk about several charts in this article and what it means for investors. I'm convinced that KMI is at least a hold at this time, with the possibility of a buy. It depends on investor goals.

Why Did I Keep Holding?

It's worth a minute to explain why I've been holding. I've already said that the dividends are juicy. They simultaneously reduced my frustrations but also kept me addicted to the stock. After all, the yield is consistently high. In fact, here's why I think many investors remain invested:

KMI 3RD HIGHEST DIVIDEND YIELD (Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Investor Presentation - Slideshow)

KMI boasts the 3rd highest dividend yield in the S&P 500. I strongly suspect that if the yield was down in the 1-2% range, investors would bolt. I've been able to tolerate a lot with KMI simply because I felt I was getting paid to wait for debt to get paid down, growth to kick in, and more.

Let this be a lesson. While dividends are wonderful, they don't always replace underlying or otherwise fundamental capital losses. KMI took a huge financial hit because of their over leveraged position many years ago. That healing process is still happening and investors are still paying for those wounds.

Some Quick Facts

Historically speaking, and to their credit, KMI has done a fairly good job at repairing the damage. Specifically, they have driven value in the following ways since the start of 2016, per their recent Investor Presentation:

$29 billion total CFFO generated

$9 billion asset sales proceeds

$11 billion dividends paid

$12 billion net reduction

$15 billion invested in projects and acquisitions

Plus, KMI is truly a free cash flow machine, which does give me confidence that the business will continue to grow and heal. Specifically, and to prove the point, KMI's 10% FCF yield is in the 92nd percentile of all S&P 500 companies.

Finally, I'll add that the business:

Is one of the 10 largest energy companies in the S&P 500

Is 14% owned by management (for better or worse)

Has a $2 billion share buyback program ($1.4 billion remaining)

There's more but that's a quick review of KMI's situation, especially in relation to the S&P 500. And, again, this is a profitable company that's pumping cash, although it still has to keep improving to return to the glory days, before the 2016 dividend cut.

The ESG Company

Most of what I've covered above is rather well known, especially by longer term KMI shareholders. I've just reviewed some quick history, and added a splash of updates per the news, reports, and presentations.

However, what is less well known is that KMI has rapidly improved in another way that matters going forward. Perhaps not to ordinary retail investors, but these changes and shifts are pretty much required by institutional investors these days. I shall explain.

Before hitting the ESG theme, just a quick note that at the highest macro levels, energy demand growth in North America isn't terribly robust. In fact, it's expected to be flat. So, it's all about Asia, Africa and the Middle East.

KMI WHERE IS GROWTH? (KMI Investor Presentation)

You can see that there is expected to be an increase in nearly every type of energy source, except for coal. Oil starts to flatten, but the numbers are still huge in terms of overall demand; still a leading source. (And, exports matter.)

Now, here's the pivot. KMI is a major energy company. One of the biggest. And, as a U.S. company, this is rather shocking:

USA Responsible Producer (KMI Investor Presentation)

I strongly feel that this is a key differentiation. Specifically, KMI continues to invest in renewable support (e.g., load balancing energy) and ESG. Say what you will about the topic, and the politics around ESG, but KMI is playing the right cards. Consider the following:

The ESG part of this is crucial so that certain buyers with mandates can more easily buy. Not only are we looking at a growth opportunity, we're looking at customers who have a discerning eye. Politically, and geographically, there are pressures, but ESG is yet another concern, and KMI is scoring fairly well.

This isn't speculation.

So, you don't have to agree that ESG mandates are "good" or rational or intelligent. Instead, it's a matter of facing the facts, that institutional investors and other big money is demanding ESG compliance. KMI recognizes this, and has embraced a leadership role, without suddenly getting crazy about alternatives like windmills, batteries and solar. For more, I encourage you to read: The Relationship Between Natural Gas and Renewable Energy.

Wrap Up

The central point of this article is that while KMI seems to have committed several sins in the past, they have learned, and they are working forward. The dividend isn't yet back to where it once was. I'm still waiting for much better rewards, but at the same time, I was a fool when I bought at higher prices, and held for years once reality crashed down. That's on me.

At the same time, KMI stabilized and is well positioned going forward, in terms of energy trends, customer demand, strategic positioning, debt management, conservative growth investments, and certainly ESG leadership.

KMI is taking a position that ESG is critical now, and in the future. But, instead of pivoting the entire company, like let's say Shell (SHEL) and BP (BP), into renewables, KMI is adjusting to be balanced. That is, KMI is working to radically decrease emissions, capturing waste, and more. That sounds like efficiency combined with environmentalism, without insane levels of risk.

Said differently, KMI is listening to the market and adjusting. But, it's also not betting the farm on high risk but low margin projects. That's exciting to me, and it seems rational, and sustainable in more than one way.

For long-time investors, I'm neutral. Personally, I'm holding and collecting my dividends since it appears that KMI continues to improve, and I admit I'm still addicted to the dividends, dagnabbit. At the same time, KMI could easily fit into a portfolio as a buy. The price has certainly improved since late 2021, but it's not a terrible buy here, not by a longshot. Adding it all up, and remaining conservative, I'll go ahead and put KMI at a Hold.