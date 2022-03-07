ferrantraite/iStock via Getty Images

Latin American air traffic demand has recovered faster than global averages (as per IATA data), and domestic travel within Mexico has recovered faster than the Latin American average, helped by stronger "visiting friends and relatives" (or VFR) demand and leisure travel, as options to travel outside the country have been more limited by the pandemic. That, in turn, has driven a faster, stronger turnaround at Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (NYSE:ASR) ("Sureste") than I'd expected in the fall of 2020, and these shares have led the group since then on that strong traffic recovery.

I believe Sureste is still leveraged to attractive trends overall, and particularly for its Cancun, Puerto Rico, and Colombia airports. What's more, cost leverage has been impressive here, and I wouldn't necessarily assume that that is going to compress. My only real issue at this point is valuation - while Sureste still has good leverage to a recovery in international tourist traffic to Mexico as the pandemic recedes, the valuation reflects a lot of that opportunity now.

Stronger Traffic Driving Stronger Leverage

While the recovery in air travel demand within Mexico has exceeded exceptions on an overall basis, Sureste has benefited in particularly from strong demand at locations like Cancun, and has leveraged that faster turnaround into a faster, stronger profit recovery.

Overall revenue rose 60% year-over-year and 50% from 2019 levels, and unless otherwise specified I'll be referring to numbers in reference to 2019 (pre-pandemic) levels from here on. Revenue excluding construction (or "cash revenue") rose almost 25% on almost 7% passenger growth, with strong growth in both passenger (up 21%) and non-aero revenue (up 20%), with company-reported per-passenger non-aero revenue up 10%.

Cash revenue rose 28% in Mexico and 4% in Puerto Rico, while falling 1% in Colombia. Overall, revenue beat expectations by 6%, with stronger performance in Mexico continuing to drive the narrative.

Improved traffic and utilization of airport resources (parking, retail, et al) is also driving meaningful improvement in operating leverage. EBITDA rose 23% from 2019 levels, with margin improving 150bp to 69%. Mexico again led the way, with 37% EBITDA growth and a greater than 16-point improvement in margin to 74.9%.

Relative to other Mexican airport operators, Sureste saw the best traffic numbers - up 7% versus a small improvement at Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico (PAC) ("Pacifico") and a 10% decline at Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (OMAB) ("OMA"). While Sureste's cash revenue growth was on part with Pacifico's, the beat relative to Street expectations was larger (6% versus a modest miss), and Sureste also delivered the best EBITDA growth relative to expectations, with a 9% beat at the EBITDA line.

Can The Good Times Keep Rolling?

One potential bear argument against Sureste at this point is that with the company seeing a quicker recovery to pre-pandemic norms, the opportunity for future growth is more modest than with other airport operators.

Performance in terms of January passenger traffic numbers (Sureste had not yet published its February numbers as of the time of this writing) saw a little pullback in Mexico relative to Pacifico (down 2% versus up 2% at the latter), but I don't think there's too much to make of that. I do think there's probably some truth to the idea that Sureste will see slower, more normalized, growth trends before its peers. I do also think that international travel to Cancun can still drive growth in 2022 and beyond, and I also see a little bit of remaining upside from fully implementing the expanded tariffs allowed under its renegotiated master development plan (or MDP) with the Mexican government.

There is also the question of the Tulum airport to consider. The government of Mexico wants to build a new airport closer to Tulum, a growing tourist destination, and this would likely siphon off traffic from Sureste's Cancun airport. The government of Mexico has talked about the Tulum airport hosting over 4M travelers a year, which would have a noticeable impact on Cancun, but I think that estimate could well prove high.

While the new airport would be quite a bit closer to Tulum (25km instead of 120km), there aren't the same accommodations built around Tulum - many visitors to Tulum make day trips and return to hotels in Cancun at the end of the day. Clearly that can change over time, and hoteliers will build in response to demand, but Tulum's current infrastructure would seem to have trouble hosting much beyond 2M to 2.5M visitors.

As far as other growth drivers go, Sureste is participating in the bidding process for the new Barbados airport, but there's really no visibility on that bidding process at this point. Sureste management has also said they're not pursuing the airport concession opportunities in Brazil. With that, I see a more moderate growth opportunity at Sureste - I expect growth in tourism to Cancun and growth in overall travel/traffic to Colombia, as well as opportunities to grow non-aero revenue by improved airport service offerings, but I think these opportunities are well-understood by the Street.

The Outlook

Given the planned spending to make the area around Cancun even more accessible and desirable to tourists (domestic and international), I like Sureste's growth prospects, and I'm looking for long-term revenue growth in the neighborhood of 7%. While the company does still have capex obligations under its MDP, I believe long-term FCF margins can exceed 40% on stronger operating leverage, driving long-term FCF growth around 8%.

In the short term, I do see some vulnerability to macro issues. While Russian tourism isn't important to Mexico, Mexico's economy is technically in recession now and consumer spending is under some strain (even with strong remittances from the U.S.), and I do see some risk to tourism from higher energy prices and overall increased uncertainty.

The Bottom Line

To the extent that I have any complaints about Sureste, it's that the stronger share price movement here seems to capture a lot of the stronger recovery that the business has already seen. The shares have been weak recently on the widespread market weakness, and I do see some risk of higher energy prices eventually leading to weaker global economic recoveries and lower disposable consumer income. At this point, I view Sureste as more of a solid hold, with high single-digit long-term appreciation potential, than a buy, but there are still opportunities here for management to outperform on margins.