imaginima/E+ via Getty Images

Oil/gas names in early 2022 have turned into the new crowd-favorite buying frenzy of 2021. It feels like the whole get-rich-quick mindset has rapidly moved on from Big Tech in November 2021 to Big Oil investments during the first couple of months of this year. Of course, prices for crude oil and natural gas, including related products, are having to deal with a short-term shortage caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Yet, I cannot help but wonder if we are now witnessing the EXACT OPPOSITE market sentiment and supply/demand setup vs. the selling orgy of oil/gas assets in the early days of the pandemic shutdown between March-April 2020. The contrarian in me wrote a slew of bullish articles on oil/gas investments after this once-in-a-lifetime bust throughout 2020 and most of 2021. So, the flip-side of the notoriously cyclical oil business is my current world view for energy should now be focused on the sell logic.

If crude oil and natural gas prices do turn sharply lower, the one overcooked, late-to-the-party pick to seriously consider selling is Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY). Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) has purchased a large holding over the past several weeks, approaching an 11% ownership position. On top of this new interest, Berkshire already owned debt and warrants in the company, helping to finance the overpriced and ill-timed acquisition of Anadarko in 2019. The net result is Berkshire has now become the leading stakeholder in the enterprise. As you would logically infer, Buffett followers and new investors see last week’s purchase as a material vote of confidence, and are piling into OXY shares.

Oil/Gas Reaching For A Peak?

Here me out. Back in February 2020, Saudi Arabia decided to flood an already overflowing supply situation for the crude oil world, just before demand imploded with government mandated economic shutdowns to fight the initial spread of COVID-19. Today, supplies were getting behind reopening demand, after little new investment in production by oil companies globally was made for a good 24 months. Prices collapsing under $20 a barrel turned nearly every petroleum producer into a net money losing operation. You cannot blame management for selling assets, shutting high-cost production, and promising to focus on “free” cash flow in the future.

StockCharts.com

StockCharts.com

Fast forward to today. Every hot-money investor is pounding the table crude oil is going to $120 or $150 or even $200 a barrel soon, as Europe needs to figure out how to avoid 2.5 million barrels per day in Russian crude oil purchases (half of the 5 million exported out of 11 million b/d produced by Russia), alongside potentially replacing a very high ratio of natural gas usage (40% of European supplies, representing 70% of Russian production) imported from a nation invading another. Honestly, bullish investors and pundits may be right when measured over a few weeks or months, regarding even higher fossil fuel quotes.

However, I can also envision March 2022 marking an important peak in energy prices. The word this weekend is the Obama-era Iranian deal to monitor its uranium and plutonium development may be reinstated, allowing this nation to again sell needed energy supply to western nations, perhaps by early summer at increased production rates up to 3.8 million barrels a day. The IAEA is close to an agreement with Iran to get questions about its nuclear program development answered, and again allow inspectors/cameras into the nation for onsite review. In other words, the oil market could be well "oversupplied" if Russia sends its barrels to China instead of Europe, and Iran is 12-16 weeks away from resuming its sales. In addition, the macro-demand effect of the central European war could be lower consumption of energy with a slowing global economy overall. In the end, the late-February to early March spike in crude oil could prove a short-term phenomenon.

If Oil/Gas Are Set To Reverse, Short the Weakest Producers

It’s quite amazing actually, we may be completing a usual five to eight-year upcycle in crude oil over 24 months flat. Historically, geopolitical turmoil and spiking prices happen at the end of an upturn in price, bringing in new higher-cost supplies and reducing final demand for energy. That’s the point in the cycle where we stand today. Typically, a period of a year or two of DOWN in price comes next.

So, if you follow my reasoning, looking to sell or short petroleum names of all types should now be your focus as an investor. The most profitable shorts invariably in oil/gas at a cycle peak are the ones with high debt loads, low margins, and overexcited mainstream enthusiasm. That definition fits Occidental Petroleum perfectly right now.

In a nutshell, my sell thesis is a function of its industry-worst setup for returns/margins caused by too much debt/leverage after the Anadarko transaction. I was one of many analysts that screamed this deal was a horrible idea in 2018-19 with the addition of crazy amounts of debt.

Below we can review how poorly the Occidental operating business has performed shackled by this debt. For starters, the income return on assets is now essentially one of the worst in the Big Oil sector. As currently configured, this single data point argues to stay away if a reversal in energy commodity prices is at hand. My North American peer/competitor sort group includes EOG Resources (EOG), Devon Energy (DVN), ConocoPhillips (COP), Pioneer Natural (PXD), Exxon Mobil (XOM), Chevron (CVX), Hess (HES), Marathon Petroleum (MPC), Suncor (SU), Imperial Oil (IMO), and Cenovus Energy (CVE).

YCharts

Again, the reason for rotten shareholder returns is $55 billion in total liabilities, including $30 billion in debt at the end of 2021, which does not match well with $26 billion in annual sales, especially for a capital-intensive business model. Debt to equity for OXY is leading the pack.

YCharts

Cash flow to debt is nearly the worst setup for the big boys. Remember, 2021 was a fairly decent year for industry operations with tight cost controls and much higher pricing for energy commodities vs. 2020.

YCharts

Buffett’s buying has pushed optimism about Occidental’s future into overdrive, and likewise spiked P/E ratios well above where they deserve to be. Using Wall Street analyst consensus forecasts for 2023, Occidental’s excessive debt setup is now valued at the highest P/E ratio. A little nuts, if Berkshire does not actually acquire the entire company soon.

YCharts

Another worry for investors before Russia's invasion, measured from the end of 2021 to early 2024 Occidental’s earnings were not projected to rise much with flat oil/gas prices. Just a week ago analysts were expecting income growth to be well below-average for the group over the next 24 months.

YCharts

Even with good times returning to the oil patch and management selling weaker performing assets in 2020-21, too much debt means Occidental’s final profit margin remains quite subpar. If heaven forbid an oil/gas bust is coming with an economic slowdown in the world anytime between 2022-23, even lower margins and returns could become reality soon.

YCharts

Technical Chart

What bothers me most about Occidental is the double in its quote over the last three months has lifted interest in the stock right near a potential peak in energy commodity prices. Below is a graph vs. peers of its leading price gain since December.

YCharts

The bad news is this super-spike in price still leaves OXY shareholders in a normal total return range vs. the industry over the last 12 months, but has done little to dig out owners from the Anadarko debacle over the last 36 months. In fact, Occidental’s 3-year total return remains a NEGATIVE number.

YCharts

YCharts

The 30-month chart below of daily price and volume changes looks truly impressive from its low in October 2020, but has meaningfully underperformed the simple S&P 500 index gain over the whole span. If not for the Russia/Ukraine crude oil spike and heavy Berkshire buying, Occidental would be one of the worst performers in the S&P 500 over this time period.

Other technical trading considerations, a high and rising 21-day Average Directional Index reading and rotten Negative Volume Index score argue for intermediate-term caution in the name. Elevated ADX scores can highlight extreme swings in either bullish or bearish trading behavior. I prefer to buy when ADX numbers are low and investors aren’t paying attention to a stock. The weak NVI zigzag is also bothersome to me. It indicates a complete lack of buying interest on lower volume and less news-filled days. Why not own a stock when more buyers than sellers are the rule on slow trading days? My point is a big drop in crude oil and natural gas could swing high-volume buying to selling like a light switch. In this case, Occidental could transition from rising straight up in price to straight down without warning.

StockCharts.com

Final Thoughts

The hysteria about crude oil and natural gas prices is warranted in the war disruption scenario playing out in March 2022, but may prove something of a terminal gasp forward, pinpointing an important top price tick in the days ahead. I am modeling by yearend the odds of sub-$80 crude oil and sub-$4 natural gas are far higher than $150 crude or $6 gas.

If energy commodity prices hit the skids after March, Occidental will likely trade below $30 a share later in 2022, basically the same spot it was priced in December a few months ago.

Does Occidental pay a strong dividend yield to support the stock? No, its dividend payout stinks vs. peers and competitors, as the company focuses on repaying enormous debts. Even the latest announced dividend raise to $0.13 per quarter works out to 0.9% annually, less the U.S. equity market averages of 1.3% today. Below is a 12-month graph vs. peers of Occidental’s rotten trailing cash distribution yield.

YCharts

What are the risks of a short trade in Occidental? The main risk is Warren Buffett through Berkshire Hathaway is intent on buying out all of OXY at a premium to current quotes. The odds of such are actually decent, especially if energy prices stay high in the coming months. If Berkshire executes its warrants to acquire shares in the $60 vicinity, and works a deal to exchange debt for equity, the company could easily control 20%+ of the company. A bid of $65 or $70 may be enough of a boost in value vs. late 2021 to get institutions to sell out. The main advantage of a Berkshire takeover would be the ability to refinance the company’s debt at lower interest expense or reduce it with $140 billion in cash on hand. Returns and margins would definitely be better under this business setup. Yet, my short-sale risk is definable in a buyout, capping potential trade losses at 20-30%.

Another bummer for Occidental “sellers” would be crude oil and natural gas prices remain high, allowing the company to pay down debt, while raising its return of capital plans through a stronger dividend payout and aggressive share buybacks. Below are slides from the Q4 earnings release explaining goals for 2022, which could be reached if oi/gas quotes remain elevated the whole year.

OXY 2021 Q4 Earnings Presentation

OXY 2021 Q4 Earnings Presentation

Putting all the bull and bear arguments together, I would still rather own almost any lower-leverage energy company vs. Occidental today. All told, the spike higher in price from Berkshire’s outsized buying may have actually opened a great time to sell, not buy shares. I have explained too much debt and leverage as a problem for General Electric (GE), Kraft Heinz (KHC), and AT&T (T) over the years on Seeking Alpha. All of them have been regular “underperformers” vs. a rising Wall Street trend generally (or stockholder value destroyers to be honest). Absent Berkshire’s interest, Occidental could easily be a $25 stock as currently configured with $80 crude oil and $4 natural gas.

My goal in the days ahead is to take advantage of Berkshire throwing its weight around, and sell short the company in my diversified and hedged long/short portfolio. While shorting is not for everyone, regular shareholders might be wise to cut back their positions in favor of stronger balance sheets and less risky returns elsewhere in the oil/gas industry.

I am modeling potential upside targets around $70 in a best-case scenario, and downside to $25 by the end of 2022 vs. $56 today. For my short-sale trade idea specifically, that works out to a potential loss of -25% including dividends vs. a possible gain of +55%, with an average profit goal modeled in the +15% to +20% area, as most likely. And, I will gladly take this average return with my forecast of flat to negative investor returns from the S&P 500 during all of 2022. A perfect trade scenario would be one limited in time, capturing a quick $10 to $15 share drop in Occidental into late spring.

Thanks for reading. Please consider this article a first step in your due diligence process. Consulting with a registered and experienced investment advisor is recommended before making any trade.