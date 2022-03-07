metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) is a great long-term investment to own. I believe this to be true because its entire pipeline is not reflected in the current stock price. For starters, it has its RNA interference ((RNAi)) Hepatitis B drug AB-729 which is being explored in multiple studies in various combination therapies. Results from several of these phase 2a triple combination studies are expected to happen in the 2nd half of 2022. Besides the use of AB-729 for the treatment of patients with Hepatitis B, the company is advancing other internal drugs to treat these patients. Such drugs, upon being found safe/tolerable in phase 1, may ultimately be combined together with AB-729. These drugs are AB-836 (capsid inhibitor) and PD-L1 drug. In addition, it is working on an oral RNA destabilizer known as AB-161 with the goal of replacing it with AB-729, in order to eventually possibly have an all oral regimen for Hepatitis B (in that AB-729 is given subcutaneously, whereas AB-161 can be taken orally). Another avenue where Arbutus has expertise in is that it has a scientific team that is capable of developing novel drugs against viruses. With such expertise, it sought out partnerships with X-Chem, Inc. (X-Chem) and Proteros biostructures GmbH (Proteros) to advance a pan-coronavirus oral drug for Covid-19 and all potential future outbreaks. Lastly, Arbutus and Genevant Sciences filed a patent lawsuit against Moderna Inc. (MRNA), with the goal of seeking damage and potential royalties for net sales of its Covid-19 vaccine. With all these irons in the fire, I believe that Arbutus Biopharma is a great long-term investment to own. The stock price has not reflected as such, but it is my belief that if a few of these drugs noted above come to the forefront, then its true value will eventually be unlocked.

AB-729 Holds Huge Potential To Be A Cornerstone Therapy For Hepatitis B

The lead drug in the pipeline for Arbutus Biopharma would be AB-729 which is an RNA interference ((RNAi)) drug. It is currently being explored in several clinical studies. There is the ongoing phase 1a/1b study with multiple cohorts of dosing and then several combination studies. Before diving into the combination studies, it is important to note how well AB-729 has done alone as an RNAi drug in treating patients with Hepatitis B. The last update noted some encouraging information for this treatment. At the AASLD-The Liver Meeting medical conference in 2021, it was noted that a few patients in each of the two cohorts (Cohort E and Cohort F) had continued to achieve suppression of HBsAg ((Hepatitis B surface antigen)) levels <100 IU/mL for being off treatment for 24 weeks (6 months). This was observed as follows:

3 out of 7 patients in Cohort E with suppression of HBsAg levels <100 IU/mL were maintained to 24 weeks off-treatment

1 out of 7 patients in Cohort F with suppression of HBsAg levels <100 IU/mL were maintained to 24 weeks off-treatment

What's the significance of this finding? It is that despite being off of AB-729 treatment for that extended period of time several patients were still able to continue to achieve HBsAg suppression. The next set of data should shed light on some of these patients who were able to decide to discontinue their Nucleos(T)ide analogue therapy for possible functional cure. The next set of data from several of these cohorts from the phase 1a/1b study should shed light on whether or not this is a possibility.

The next point brings me to the possibility with the combination front. It was also shown at the AASLD medical conference that some patients experienced HBV-specific immune responses. Why is this relevant? That's because a main problem with Hepatitis B is that is suppresses T-cell response. With a few patients seeing their immune system being reawakened with long-term dosing of AB-729, it is then worth exploring the use of AB-729 in combination with other immune enhancing drugs like PD-L1, VTP-300 or others. Having said that, Arbutus is exploring several combinations of AB-729 in several studies. These combinations are as follows:

AB-729 in combination with ongoing nucleos(T)ide analog (NA) therapy and short-courses of Peg-IFNa-2a in phase 2 study in patients with Hepatitis B (Arbutus triple combination study)

with ongoing nucleos(T)ide analog (NA) therapy and short-courses of Peg-IFNa-2a in phase 2 study in patients with Hepatitis B (Arbutus triple combination study) AB-729 in combination with ATI-2173 and tenofovir disoproxil fumarate (TDF) in phase 2 study in patients with Hepatitis B (Study being done with private company Antios Therapeutics

with ATI-2173 and tenofovir disoproxil fumarate (TDF) in phase 2 study in patients with Hepatitis B (Study being done with private company Antios Therapeutics AB-729 in combination with VTP-300 and nucleos(T)ide analog (NA) therapy in phase 2 study in patients with Hepatitis B (Study being done with Vaccitech PLC (VACC)

(VACC) AB-729 in combination with Vebicorvir and nucleos(T)ide analog (NA) therapy in phase 2 study in patients with Hepatitis B (Study being done with Assembly Biosciences (ASMB)

Three of these phase 2 AB-729 triple combination studies noted above will have results released in the 2nd half of 2022. That's provides 3 shots on goal to achieve success for a triple combination study in the short-term. Unfortunately, the one dealing with AB-729 and Antios' ATI-2173 (proprietary active site polymerase inhibitor nucleotide) had a majority of the patients recruited in Ukraine. As such, many will be lost to follow-up and that will not yield full data. However, both Arbutus and Antios still intend to release whatever limited data they have thus far in the 2nd half of 2022 regardless. The one phase 2 study that won't have data right away will be AB-729 with Vaccitech's VTP-300. That's because this study is anticipated to start any day now in the 1st half of 2022. I was most looking forward to seeing data from this triple combination study, because as I noted above Hepatitis B has T-cell exhaustion (immune therapy not awakened to fight Hep B). AB-729 has shown some T-cell awakening with long-term dosing, but VTP-300 has its main function as activating T-cells. VTP-300 has two functions for this:

CD8+ cytotoxic T-cells are achieved when presented with antigenic peptides associated with MHC class I molecules

CD4+ helper T-cells are activated when presented with antigenic peptides associated with MHC class II molecules

One combination which I know will do well will be AB-729 with ongoing nucleos(T)ide analog (NA) therapy and short-courses of Peg-IFNa-2a. Why do I have confidence for this study? That's because another RNAi biotech Vir Biotechnology (VIR) has already established proof of concept in using an RNAi drug together with NA and Peg interferon. That is, VIR-2218 (RNAi drug) being developed in collaboration with Alnylam (ALNY), had achieved substantial HBsAg reductions compared to VIR-2218 alone or with PEG-IFN-a following VIR-2218 lead in. To me, this indicates that AB-729 together with NA and PEG-IFa-2a combination from Arbutus should also see greater HBsAg declines, compared to AB-729 alone.

One last point with respect to AB-729 is that Arbutus has already established a partnership with a Chinese company. This is important because China accounts for one-third of the entire Hepatitis B population. There are about 87 million people who are chronic carriers of Hep B in China. Arbutus developed a strategic partnership with Qilu Pharmaceutical, which is one of the leading pharmaceutical companies in China. The territories include China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan. Under the terms of the agreement, Arbutus is to receive an upfront payment of $40 million, $15 million equity investment and $245 million in development and commercialization milestone payments. In addition, with potential for it to earn up to double-digit tiered royalties on net sales for marketed drugs. Arbutus expects to report additional results from the phase 1a/1b study at a medical conference in 2022. Again, this will shed light on long-term data which is crucial to see if immune reawakening has happened and if patients were able to stop treatment with their NA therapy.

Internal Drugs PD-L1, AB-161 And AB-836 Provide Potential For Additional Triple Combinations

As I stated above, Hepatitis B exhausts the immune system. Having said that, Arbutus is advancing its very own PD-L1 drug known as AB-101. The main reason is to possibly add this therapy in a future triple combination, so that it may reawaken the immune system. The belief here is that such an addition might be able to help achieve a functional cure for patients with Hepatitis B. It is currently exploring IND-enabling studies for AB-101 and it believe that these studies will be completed by the 2nd half of 2022. I think that this holds potential, which I have seen addressed in a corporate update. Where the company states in it that it is exploring the use of the PD-L1 drug for possible oncology indications. Even though AB-101 is being developed specifically for Hepatitis B, that doesn't mean that it can't also be used and/or licensed out as a cancer therapy. This may open another door to where the company can get a foothold with its own PD-L1 drug for treating patients with cancer.

As far as AB-161 goes, it is Arbutus' next-generation oral HBV specific RNA destabilizer. Again, the purpose of this is to potentially replace AB-729 in a triple combination therapy so that there can be an all oral triple combination. Such an oral triple combination that could possibly come to fruition would be:

AB-161 (RNA destabilizer) + AB-101 (PD-L1 inhibitor) + Nucleos(T)ide Analogues (oral antiviral drugs like entecavir and tenofovir (plus any other potential future oral immunotherapy drugs)

This all depends how the phase 1 studies for AB-101 and AB-161 go in the coming years. AB-161 is in IND-enabling studies for AB-161 and it expects to complete these studies by the 2nd half of 2022. AB-161 is a next-generation drug in that its prior generation RNA destabilizer AB-452 saw safety issues. Thus far, Arbutus has been able to see that peripheral neuropathy issues seen in AB-452 have not been found in AB-161. AB-836 is the company's very own capsid inhibitor and that could also possibly be used in a triple combination therapy. Arbutus expects to report additional results from its phase 1 study using AB-836 in the 1st half of 2022.

Pan-Coronal Virus Pill Not Just For Now, But Any Possible Future Outbreaks

Arbutus Biopharma is also working on developing an oral pan-coronavirus drug. However, the thing with respect to this program is not just to target only the current Covid-19 pandemic or just delta/Omicron alone either. The goal here is to advance an oral compounds that inhibits the main proteins found in SARS-CoV-2. That means, there will be two shots on goal in an attempt to develop a pan-corona virus oral drug that will target all current Covid-19 variants and all future outbreaks that may arise. The two targets are:

nsp12 viral polymerase

nsp5 viral protease

Both of these are targets of essential viral proteins of Covid-19. Arbutus is on track to nominate the first oral drug (nsp5 viral protease) or Mpro in the 1st half of 2022 and then into IND-enabling studies in the 2nd half of 2022. Then, it will also still advance the other target Mpro of Nsp12 viral polymerase as well. Again, the goal here is to target all current variants and any future variant that might form later on. In essence, not just to rush something out the door now that will only target current variants.

Potential To Earn Revenue From LNP Patents

Just about one week ago in February of 2022, Arbutus Biopharma and Genevant filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware against Moderna, Inc. and Moderna affiliate seeking damages for infringement of several patents. The damages that both companies are seeking are for manufacture and sale of Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine MRNA-1273. The goal is not to stop the sale of such vaccines, but to receive compensation for use of patented lipid technology. But how can this be possible? Well, in order for Moderna to efficiently deliver its messenger RNA ((mRNA)) drugs systemically, it has to be protected by a delivery vehicle. Such a delivery vehicle is a nucleic acid-lipid particle to get the drug developed to the target. Without such a lipid particle, Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine would likely not work. The lipid nanoparticle (LNP) technology was developed by Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation. Tekmira merged with Oncore Biopharma and formed Arbutus Biopharma, therefore it was able to make use of the LNP technology. Even then, Tekmira and the newly formed Arbutus have licensed out the LNP tech to many RNAi biotechs and other companies in order to deliver their drugs.

Having said that, Moderna still contends that it has developed its own LNP formulations and doesn't infringe upon the patents. Unfortunately for Moderna, none of the courts have agreed for several years about this. This is not something I'm stating as an opinion, this is based on factual court cases. Moderna has been challenging three LNP patents in court since 2018. However in July of 2020, Arbutus achieved a win based on a decision for the 3rd IPR for one its patents. The PTAB rejected Moderna's argument that the Arbutus patent known as '069' described obvious concepts. After a period of time, Moderna decided to challenge this decision with an appeal in Federal Court. However, the appeal that Moderna sought out for against Arbutus was also lost. A 3 judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit Court affirmed decisions by the PTAB for two of Arbutus' LNP patents. About a week ago, both Arbutus and Genevant had decided that it was time to file a lawsuit against Moderna, claiming infringement on its LNP patents. The thing is that it could take about two years to fight this patent dispute in court. However, I'm in the belief that the likely scenario is a settlement agreement with royalties. Why do I believe that? Well, for starters litigation is going to cost both sides a lot of money and years. Secondly, Moderna has not had much success if at all in court where the PTAB didn't rule in its favor for patent dispute and neither did the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit Court either. I have noted about both of these findings above. Moderna hoping that it will receive a positive outcome after failing in court so many times already is a long shot at best. This is why I'm inclined to believe that ultimately a deal will be made before a court decision is ever reached. If Arbutus/Genevant are successful in court, Arbutus would be entitled to receive, after deduction of litigation costs, about 20% of the proceeds received by Genevant or, if less, tiered low single-digit royalties on net sales of the infringing product (inclusive of the proceeds from litigation or settlement, which would be treated as net sales). The ability to receive sales on Covid-19 vaccine sales would be huge for Arbutus if it were to happen. Especially, since it is still in the development phase for many of its programs in the pipeline.

Financials

According to the 10-K SEC Filing, Arbutus Biopharma had cash and cash equivalents of $109.3 million and investments in marketable securities of $81.7 million, totaling $191 million as of December 31, 2021. This does not include the $40 million upfront payment and $15 million equity investment from Qilu Pharmaceutical as part of a licensing agreement for AB-729. It spent $67.5 million in operating activities during the quarter, but that was offset by $134.7 million of net proceeds from the issues of common shares under Arbutus' "at-the-market" offering program. It expects to burn between about $90 million to $95 million in 2022. With the cash to be included in the coming quarter from Qilu, plus the current cash on hand, it believes that it will have enough to fund its operations into Q2 of 2024. It has been preemptive in raising cash though and as such it has also filed a 424B5, where it added up to another possible $100 million worth of shares for its ATM agreement with Jefferies. These are shares that the company can sell from time to time to generate additional cash as needed.

Risks To Business

The biggest risk of all would be the ongoing trials with respect to AB-729. That's because it's hard to say how all four of the triple combination studies noted above will turn out. The one study I do have confidence in would be the use of AB-729 with NA therapy and short-courses of Peg-IFNa-2a. That's because Vir Biotechnology in a way has already provided proof of concept of combining an RNAi drug with a NUC and Peg interferon alpha from its phase 2 study. The second risk would be with respect to AB-101 and AB-161, these have not yet entered phase 1 studies and there is no guarantee they will be safe/effective in humans. A third risk would be the patent litigation with Moderna that Arbutus/Genevant have going on. There is no guarantee of a settlement or a win in court. However, based on all past/recent events I'm inclined to believe there will ultimately be a deal reached for royalties with Moderna. The final risk would be the financials, because it may need to raise additional cash through its ATM agreement. I don't believe this will be done right away, but this is something that might be done to raise cash in 2022.

Conclusion

The final conclusion is that Arbutus Biopharma is a great long-term biotech to own. That's because it has already proven itself with respect to using AB-729 in treating patients with Hepatitis B. Not only that, but it has several irons in the fire, any of which I believe could unlock value for the company. These include: AB-729 in combinations for Hepatitis B, AB-101 as a PD-L1 drug for Hep B and possibly cancer as well, AB-161 as an oral RNA destabilizer that may replace AB-729 in future regimens and pan-coronavirus oral drug not only for current Covid-19 variants but any potential future variants that may arise. AB-836 is the company's own capsid inhibitor as well, which may be useful in future triple combinations for the treatment of patients with Hepatitis B. For all these reasons, these are why I believe Arbutus Biopharma is a great long-term buy. I know that the stock price is not yet reflected in its real value, but I still believe that if one is patient with a long-term frame of mind, such value will ultimately be unlocked.