Medtronic plc (MDT) Management Presents at 42nd Annual Cowen Health Care Conference Call Transcript

Karen Parkhill - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Josh Jennings - Cowen & Company

Josh Jennings

Good afternoon. We're continuing to move down the medical devices track at the 42nd Annual Cowen Health Care Conference. I'm Josh Jennings from the Cowen medical devices team, and we are excited to have Karen Parkhill, Executive Vice President and CFO of Medtronic joining us for a fireside chat here this afternoon. Karen, thanks so much for joining once again in the Cowen Health Care Conference and it's great to see you virtually.

Karen Parkhill

Thank you, Josh. Great to be here. Thanks for having me.

Josh Jennings

Well, I know, Medtronic and your team just reported earnings a couple of weeks ago, not even two weeks ago yet, but we'd love to just start off and learn if there are -- if there is an update on any fiscal fourth quarter trends as we've moved through the end of February into early March. And then maybe just with the -- unfortunate war going on with the Russian/Ukraine, any exposure to those two countries that you can share for Medtronic?

Karen Parkhill

Yeah. Happy to talk about that, Josh, and you're right. We're just two weeks from our earnings call. So, I'll just reiterate what we said on the earnings call. On our Q4 -- fiscal Q4 trends, February was always expected to be the lightest month of the quarter for us with some modest underlying procedure acceleration, and it did end up being that way.

The guidance that we gave on Q4 a couple of weeks ago assumed greater acceleration in March than February and even greater acceleration in April. And so, we're still expecting that, how we end up doing this quarter will be dependent on that acceleration over the remaining eight weeks, but we do expect that that acceleration.

And on Russia and the Ukraine, we are, obviously, saddened by what's going on there. And as we think about our own business, we are very focused on the safety and security of our employees in Russia and the Ukraine. We have just under 500 employees in both locations, most of them in Russia. And so, we are focused on that.

In terms of our business, our revenue -- we don't have a lot of revenue from Russia and the Ukraine. It's honestly less than 1% of our total company revenue. And when we think about manufacturing and distribution, we do not have any manufacturing and distribution in those -- in Russia or Ukraine as well. We also do not have direct material suppliers in those regions. So, we are closely monitoring for the potential of raw material or sub-tier supplier impact coming out of Russia or the Ukraine, but at this stage, we are seeing nothing that could impact us at this stage.

Josh Jennings

Great. And then just on the supply chain and inflation trends, we did have one large cap competitor provide an update, but they had provided guidance earlier in the quarter, but I'm assuming there's been no change to what you relayed on the fiscal third quarter earnings call.

Karen Parkhill

That's correct. No change at this stage, Josh.

Q - Josh Jennings

Thanks Karen. Moving onto on a couple different topics. So, to start off just on the diabetes warning letter, there've been some investor focus on the diabetes franchise and just on the Northridge facility warning letter, you're waiting clarity on whether you can secure U.S. approvals for your key diabetes pipeline program 780G, Guardian 4, then eventually, Simplera and then starting with the 200 active review, 780G and Guardian 4. How would you characterize your latest discussions with the FDA about the possibility of getting approval with the warning letter in place?

Karen Parkhill

Yeah. Thank you, Josh. We continue to have very good engagement and interaction with the FDA on both the warning letter remediation and on our 780G and Guardian 4 sensor submission, which is under active review. As you know, the first and most important priority for us is to remediate and honestly sustainably fix the areas that were identified in the warning letter, and we are making excellent progress on that front. And at the appropriate time, we will have a conversation with the FDA regarding a variance for approval. Whether or not we ultimately get that variance or they grant approval while we're under warning letter status, we'll be completely up to the FDA, but we're focused on getting our products out to our patients as quickly as we can.

Josh Jennings

Understood. And just, in terms of that, I guess, just discussion with the FDA and kind of sharing whether or not they'll be accepting of a variance or for approval while the warning letters in hand or to issue provability once the warning letter is lifted. Is that something that you expect the FDA to kind of show their hand or decision early in this process? Or should we -- and maybe it's just an unknown in terms of how the FDA could communicate with Medtronic in terms of accepting of this variance or approving intra while the warning letters in place, or issuing an approvability decision, which would make the approval occur after the warning letters lifted.

Karen Parkhill

Yeah. So, I would say, the approval timing is uncertain. We are working, obviously, with the FDA, as I mentioned to resolve the warning letter, and to identify appropriate pathways for obtaining approval on these important products. But those approvals, as you know, are really up to the FDA.

Josh Jennings

Understood. One follow-up on the diabetes franchise. The Blackstone collaboration is coming up on its two-year anniversary. And is there any timeline when investors should expect Medtronic to share any details on development programs, or how much Blackstone is invested of the, I think, up to $330 million commitment.

Karen Parkhill

Yeah. So, I would first say that, our development programs, including the Blackstone development program are not impacted by the warning letter and everything continues to move forward. We continue to receive Blackstone funding every quarter, and that does offset our R&D spend on these projects. But we're keeping the details on these programs very close to the best for competitive reason. So, we'll determine the best time that we can reveal more.

But I do think that you should take away that we're investing heavily in our diabetes pipeline, with our own organic investments, with additional investments with Blackstone and with structured minority investments. And that's all geared toward returning to market growth in this important market.

Josh Jennings

Got it. Thank you. Then, moving onto renal denervation and the ON MED trial and the U.S. filing for the indication, I think, your team has reaffirmed the plan to complete the follow-up on the full study population in the second half of the calendar year for the ON MED trial. We're going to see three-year results on the pilot study at ACC next month, and investors are focusing on the ON MED results. But can you share your views on whether you have an approval submission based on the data that's already accrued, the pilot data ON MED, the OFF MED pilot and pivotal data and then what you've seen to date in ON MED is the laser focus on, ON MED appropriate by investor community, but -- or should investors gain comfort with the mosaic of data that you've accrued -- it's feel confident about the provability of the total package.

Karen Parkhill

I like the word you used mosaic, honestly, Josh. But I'd start with the fact that OFF MED was our pivotal trial. But the FDA did ask to see the ON MED results as part of our overall submission. So that's what we've been working on.

The statistically significant results though from our previous three sham-controlled studies, including the ON MED and the OFF MED pilot studies and the pivotal OFF MED study and the data from our global registry of more than 3,000 real world patients do give us really strong confidence in this program, and give us confidence in the ultimate approval of the therapy. And we're really excited to see the results and share the data of our three-year ON MED pilot data at ACC next month.

Josh Jennings

Great. And just thinking about that answer and Medtronic’s commitment to completing renal denervation submission to the FDA regardless of the upcoming ON MED results. I mean, is that a viable kind of channel where you will submit regardless of whether ON MED shows kind of overt positivity in the traditional sense?

Karen Parkhill

Yeah. So, I -- the data from the ON MED study in addition to the full clinical cohort will complete our robust PMA submission to the FDA. And we do remain really confident in our ability to serve the millions of patients that make up this very significant opportunity for us. And I would just remind that, again, that our three previous studies all reach statistical significance, and the ON MED study remains powered to detect a statistically significant and clinically relevant benefit when we reach the final analysis.

So, we'll submit the PMA for approval. And when we think about renal denervation, we're focused on the fact that that patients want options. We showed that with our patient preference study that we presented earlier at TCT.

Josh Jennings

Excellent. And then I know there's some uncertainty around timing. I don't want to set a timing bar for the release of the ON MED full study results. But I mean, are we still planning on having those presented at a major cardiovascular medical meeting at some point in the coming 12 months or so?

Karen Parkhill

Yes, Josh. We do expect the six-month post-procedure follow-up for the full cohort to be complete in the second half of this calendar year. And I -- we've said and that remains, it will look for a timely and appropriate medical conference to share those results.

Josh Jennings

Great. Wanted to -- have a couple of questions on Hugo, and I think you guys have announced this system is being used in India, Panama and Chile for Urogyn and general surgery cases, and some initial procedures have been executed in Europe. And can you share us any feedback from surgeons to date and how you're feeling about the readiness of the system for broad commercial use? Your team is - feels about it now that you have CE Mark approval and what features are surgeons most enthusiastic about relative to other robotic platforms?

Karen Parkhill

Yeah. Thank you, John. The feedback continues to be really strong. Surgeons and the OR staff who are using our Hugo system have really appreciated the features that we've specifically designed in the system, the modularity, the open console, 3D visualization, the flexibility of the whole platform. And as you know, we're still in our ongoing limited market release, but demand is really high. We've been focused on data collection, and on participation in our clinical registry to support our regulatory filings in the U.S. and elsewhere. And we've been receiving feedback on the physician experience, as we collect that data.

I would also add that, our digital surgery, which we now call Touch Surgery Enterprise has been used in these first Hugo cases. And surgeons are really impressed by the analytic capabilities and benefits of the secure video storage that we have. And they've also been sharing this for case review and training. So, we've seen really good positive feedback on the digital surgery piece, too.

Josh Jennings

Great to hear. And wanted to ask just an update on the manufacturing supply chain challenges that your team's called out for Hugo, any update on the progress you made towards resolving these challenges and what's the most pressing factor for Medtronic now?

Karen Parkhill

Yes. We have been working really closely with our key supplier -- suppliers and we've made really good progress up our supply chain and with the user experience. We've been working with a limited list of issues that have come up and we've been -- we've not only had a line of sight to those solutions we're actively addressing them. So, we're pleased with the progress. And as I speak, we're shipping systems all over the world right now.

Josh Jennings

Excellent. Excellent. You updated sales forecast for Hugo in fiscal 2022. And was just curious on how you plan on issuing guidance for Hugo going forward -- and which we expect another update in terms of the expectation for Hugo revenue contributions and -- at the end of the -- or on the fiscal fourth quarter call in May, as you look into -- give more details on the 2023 outlook.

Karen Parkhill

We've talked that we expect a meaningful step up in FY 2023 from the double-digit millions that we've talked about for Hugo for FY 2022, and nothing has changed there. But I would say because it's atypical for us to provide guidance for single product lines, I wouldn't expect specifics in May. I just know that we're driving a meaningful step up for next year. And you'll see that in the growth rate for our surgical innovations business and our medical surgical portfolio.

Josh Jennings

Got it. Got it. Just thinking about fiscal 2023, I know you provided some initial commentary that outlined some of the puts and takes for both the top and bottom line growth next year. And maybe just to start just -- can you just discuss your team's decision to offer that initial color on next year in February on the fiscal third quarter call? I think we'll get the formal guidance in May as usual for 2023 -- fiscal 2023. But just to offer - the decision to offer the preliminary context or comments on next year early and may -- or versus waiting for potentially for the environment to prove, which is not a given, but a lot of fluid factors as we move from February through May potentially.

Karen Parkhill

Yeah. Yeah. So, Josh, I would echo what you said, it is early. But I do know that analysts and investors have been asking for color around next fiscal year. So, as we work through our planning process and know that there are more puts and takes to consider the normal for FY 2023, we just wanted to be transparent about those. And at least share some of our initial broad thoughts and that's what drove the color that we gave. As you know, we're going to give our full year outlook on our Q4 call in May though.

Josh Jennings

Understood. Understood. And just thinking about the preliminary color you did provide, and thinking always want to try and balance. There's a lot of moving parts here, but just a conservatism that's baked in, with it being early versus just being more realistic. But I mean, it's -- should will be thinking about the preliminary color as conservative and maybe just from a high level on the commitment to EPS growth in fiscal 2023. I mean, is that fully in play and would you consider tapering plan investments in order to ensure bottom line growth for fiscal 2023, if necessary?

Karen Parkhill

Yeah. So, with the color, we talked about the fact that we expect to drive our long-term organic revenue growth goal still a 5%-plus, but that the plus side of that LRP may be more difficult in FY 2023, just given the challenges that we've talked about. And on the bottom line, we definitely, as I said, wanted to be transparent on the real headwinds that we're experiencing. And as you've heard from others, like others we're experiencing increased pressure from macro items, inflation and wage adjustments. And we also noted that currency for us is expected to flip from a tailwind to a headwind in FY 2023. And we've also shared that we've got dilution from our Affera acquisition.

So, just those last two combined just the currency and the Affera acquisition could impact our EPS growth next year by a few hundred basis points. So, it's more than modest that we're dealing with here. And we've said FY 2023 is going to be a unique and challenging year given the macro environment. And that we don't expect -- we do -- we certainly do expect EPS growth next year, but don't expect it to be above revenue growth.

And on your last question, Josh, we're still in our planning process. So, I think it's premature to give you more, but when it comes to thinking about R&D and -- we certainly don't want to short change our investment and meaningful future growth drivers. Those investments are what's going to help us deliver on the plus side of that 5%-plus over our long-term.

Josh Jennings

Understood. And thinking about kind of longer term, I know we're even earlier to talk about 2024. But I mean, it seems as if the goal -- just don't want to over-interpret, but the goal is to kind get back on that LRP track after we get through this kind of transition fiscal 2023 year and get back to looking at forward to hitting those targets within the LRP that you guys have put forward.

Karen Parkhill

Yes. I definitely want to make sure you take away from this, that we are still very committed to our long range plan. And while we've got some puts and takes next year, some of the heavy investments that we need to make right now in quality should subside, and obviously, the dilution impact from Affera anniversary. And we expect to have some meaningful revenue to go with the organic and inorganic R&D investments that we're driving that will ultimately help drive higher EPS growth.

We do have a couple hundred basis points of headwinds in FY 2022 that will go away or become much less next year. When you think about it our China drug-eluting stent BVP, the Navion recall, the exit of our LVAD business, the decline of our ventilator sales from way off, very high peaks at the early stage of the pandemic, all of those should go away or become much less next year. So, hopefully that helps.

Josh Jennings

Appreciate that. Yeah, and absolutely. I think one of the kind of new strategies, or I guess it has -- it's not necessarily new, but you guys have brought it to the forefront, is this discussion about reviewing your -- you have discussed, I should say you're reviewing your portfolio more intently and it sounds like you're open to the possibility of pruning businesses that are no longer optimal fits for Medtronic. And maybe to start, just a pruning strategy, potential pruning strategy, I mean, how much more intently are you looking at optimizing the portfolio versus years past? Is this -- I don't believe it's necessarily a new item on the agenda or the strategic agenda, but maybe it is -- just more intense focus.

Karen Parkhill

Yeah. So, I would say, looking at your portfolio and assessing your portfolio is something that all good companies do. And we had been focused on doing particularly after Geoff came on board as our CEO, and now is the natural right time for us to be focused on that because we've put our operating model in place. We've got far greater visibility and transparency into the opportunities and the challenges of our businesses and the need for investment in our businesses. And so, now is the right time to be doing this.

So, we're going to be focused as we do it on driving durable and sustained higher revenue growth, that's our Northstar. And our businesses -- we're looking our businesses as to how well they fit into our portfolio and our strategy, what they bring to Medtronic, what Medtronic brings to them. And we're -- we can't say right now because we're still in the early stages, whether or not this will bring significant change or just changes around the edges. But I do think it's important that, that we do this work.

Josh Jennings

And do you think you'd have some -- I guess share some visibility work or have some decisions made within the fiscal 2023 timeframe or is this more a 12-plus month review period and execution period, if you find a business or a product line that doesn't fit within Medtronic portfolio and goals for driving -- accelerating organic revenue growth.

Karen Parkhill

Yeah. This is not a process that we expect to take forever, but it certainly takes a lot longer than weeks. So, I expect over the course of the next fiscal year for us to be finishing -- doing the work and completing the work and what comes out of it, we'll see.

Josh Jennings

Some of your competitors or the competitors within medtech have started or completed spinout processes for fortunes of their business. If you review process concludes that a business, not optimally owned by Medtronic, how do you -- does your team view your options for realizing shareholder value from taking action and thinking primarily about spinouts versus divestures sales versus straightforward discontinuations? I guess part of the decision would depend on -- which business unit or product line you decide is not a fit, but any high-level thoughts on those three different channels and then how you could approach either of them.

Karen Parkhill

Yeah. I would say that we'll see what happens, but we're going to focus on driving long-term shareholder value in this process and obviously driving the right value for all of our stakeholders. But -- and as we focus on driving that long-term shareholder value, any move that we make could be in a variety of forms, but we'll durable revenue growth as our Northstar and ensure that we're focused on driving great shareholder value in the process.

Josh Jennings

Got it. I wanted to ask you about some of the macro challenges that you relay that you're facing the whole industry -- tech industry is facing, but multiple of factors, such as hospital staffing, resin and semiconductor shortages, resin prices increasing inflation, continued COVID pressure, but can you discuss how your team sees these variables changing in the coming quarters and then -- and what do you think are the most -- potentially the longest duration challenges for Medtronic? Which bucket of challenges would you say could last through fiscal 2023 and potentially still be in place in fiscal 2024?

Karen Parkhill

Yeah. Thanks for the macro challenge question, because we certainly are dealing with several of them. But I would start by saying that, absenteeism that we dealt with during the height of the Omicron wave, it seems to be stabilizing and we're expecting COVID cases to return to baseline and procedures to continue to be on the uptick. We do though think that the chronic healthcare staffing shortages will persist. And if you talk to hospital administrators, the majority of them are not expecting significant improvement until 2023. And I would say that many -- in most of them though are mitigating this in the meantime by using traveling or temporary staff and driving a greater adoption of technologies with remote monitoring and telehealth. So, I think they're faring well despite the healthcare staffing shortages that we think will persist.

We are starting to see procedure volumes improve. COVID hospitalizations have obviously drop and ICU capacity has increased. And in our fiscal Q4, we're expecting that hospitals may be able to get to a 100% of pre-COVID levels by the end of our quarter, many may be challenged to reach above that, to get to the 110% to 120% levels. But at least get back to pre-COVID levels.

And then on inflationary pressures, we do expect that to continue in FY 2023. That is one of the headwinds that we've outlined that we're facing. But when we look at just things like our own wage inflation, moving from typical low single digits increases every year to very high single digit increases, we're not sure that that's going to continue over the long-term at that kind of pace. But at least in FY 2023, it will be a challenge.

And then, obviously, we are facing supply chain challenges. That's not just with us, but just across our industry. We've experienced it the most in semiconductors and resins. Our team has been doing a great job staying on top of those issues and mitigating them as much as possible. And on resins, in particular, I think our teams have done a really nice job improving our resin supply. So, we expect to be able to meet near-term demand of things like our MedSurg business that uses resins. But on semiconductors, we do expect that short supply to persist a little bit longer at least until the first half of next fiscal year.

Josh Jennings

Thanks for those details Karen. And a question on the Intersect ENT acquisition and timelines, and just any update there in terms of timing of closing of that deal.

Karen Parkhill

That deal is progressing nicely and we hope to be closing it soon. No updates on timing from what we've said before.

Josh Jennings

Great. And one more question from the investor audience, just thinking about this 780G and Guardian 4 submissions, could you remind us when those submissions were filed with the FDA, and was approval expected prior to the issuance of the FDA warning letter by this period that we're in now in the first quarter -- calendar quarter of 2022?

Karen Parkhill

Yes. We have submit -- we did submit a while ago. They are under active review. And prior to the warning letter, we would've expected approval soon. And so, we're working through the issues with the warning letter remediation. And as I mentioned, when appropriate, we will be talking to the FDA about a potential variance.

Josh Jennings

Excellent. We didn't make it through our entire question list here. And we had some more product specific questions, but we'll have there to save these for our next meetings, Karen, and earnings calls, but appreciate Medtronic, and yourself joining the Cowan Conference once again. And we're looking forward to keeping in touch in the coming weeks and months.

Karen Parkhill

Thank you so much, Josh. Appreciate it.

Josh Jennings

So, thanks so much for the time, Karen. Take care.

Karen Parkhill

You too.