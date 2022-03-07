That IRR potential tho PM Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

DISCLAIMER: This note is intended for US recipients only and, in particular, is not directed at, nor intended to be relied upon by any UK recipients. Any information or analysis in this note is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Nothing in this note is intended to be investment advice and nor should it be relied upon to make investment decisions. Cestrian Capital Research, Inc., its employees, agents or affiliates, including the author of this note, or related persons, may have a position in any stocks, security, or financial instrument referenced in this note. Any opinions, analyses, or probabilities expressed in this note are those of the author as of the note's date of publication and are subject to change without notice. Companies referenced in this note or their employees or affiliates may be customers of Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. values both its independence and transparency and does not believe that this presents a material potential conflict of interest or impacts the content of its research or publications.

Priced In?

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT), a smaller player in the federal service provider marketplace with a focus on security-cleared clients, is in essence up for sale. The retired founder has appointed Goldman Sachs to explore a sale of his controlling stake. (We flagged a while back that this might happen - see our note here from September 2020... we were a little early clearly!)

If you own MANT shares, as we do in staff personal accounts, you might consider holding them into any possible announcement. We would be very surprised if the company was not sold - it's a digestible size for many financial buyers and would add to the cybersecurity capability to any strategic acquirer. And that means that from here we might see 20%, maybe 30% upside as any deal is priced at a premium to the recent stock price. Potential good news if you own MANT already.

But should you buy a new position now, or add to existing holdings? Fundamental performance has been steadily weakening.

MANT Financial Table (Company SEC filings, YCharts.com, Cestrian Analysis)

Valuation is muted on a revenue multiple but in truth that's because the cash flow margins are presently so weak - 27x TTM unlevered pretax FCF for a business achieving TTM revenue growth of 1% is punchy indeed. (As of today's close, the market is asking you to pay just 10.1x unlevered pretax FCF for Meta Platforms (FB), which is growing revenue at 38% on a TTM basis - sources, company SEC filings, YCharts.com, Cestrian Analysis.)

MANT Valuation Table (Company SEC filings, YCharts.com, Cestrian Analysis)

And the stock chart is extended - the stock is sitting right below resistance. (Full page chart, here).

MANT Stock Chart (TradingView, Cestrian Analysis)

So in summary:

There's a war on

The founder has put the company up for sale

Fundamentals are weakening

The stock is sitting beneath resistance

Not an obvious buy is it? So we're happy to hold in anticipation of a sale, but we won't be adding to our holdings at this price, nor would we start a new position at this price. Neutral rating.

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. - 7 March 2022.