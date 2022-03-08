welcomeinside/iStock via Getty Images

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to ValueAct’s 13F stock portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on their regulatory 13F Form filed on 2/14/2022. Please visit our Tracking ValueAct Portfolio article for an idea on their investment philosophy and our previous update for the fund’s moves during Q3 2021.

This quarter, ValueAct’s 13F portfolio value increased 2.72% from $8.63B to $8.87B. The number of holdings decreased from 13 to 11. The top three positions are at ~54% while the top five are at ~77% of the 13F assets. The largest position is Seagate Technology which is at ~20% of the portfolio. To know more about ValueAct’s activist style of value investing, check out Deep Value: Why Activist Investors and Other Contrarians Battle for Control of Losing Corporations.

Note 1: Jeffrey Ubben retired from ValueAct last June to launch Inclusive Capital Partners (climate change and social inequity focus). Many of the stakes previously in the ValueAct portfolio are now managed by Inclusive Capital Partners.

Note 2: It was reported in April 2020 that ValueAct has built a 2.6M share (~2% of the business, ~$1.1B) stake in Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY). The stock was around ~$50 at that time and currently goes for $61.58.

New Stakes:

Altus Power Group (AMPS): AMPS is a very small 0.47% of the portfolio position established this quarter at prices between ~$6.40 and ~$11 and the stock currently trades at $7.85.

Note: CBRE Acquisition closed the De-SPAC merger with Altus Power Group in December. ValueAct also has a small stake in the warrants which has a strike price of $11.

Stake Disposals:

Lumentum Holdings (LITE): LITE was a small ~1% of the portfolio position built in Q2 2021 at prices between ~$67.50 and ~$95 and the stock currently trades at ~$93. The position was eliminated this quarter at prices between ~$81 and ~$107.

Rackspace Technology (RXT): RXT was a minutely small 0.07% of the portfolio stake disposed during the quarter.

Stake Decreases:

Seagate Technology (STX): STX is currently the largest position at ~20% of the portfolio. It saw a huge ~220% increase in Q3 2016 at prices between $23 and $38.50. There was another ~45% increase in Q2 2017 at prices between $38.75 and $50.50. That was followed with a ~55% increase the following quarter at ~$33 per share. The five quarters thru Q2 2019 had seen a ~47% further increase at prices between $36 and $60. H1 2021 had seen a ~42% reduction at prices between ~$59 and ~$104. That was followed with a ~11% trimming this quarter. The stock is now at ~$100.

Note: Regulatory filings since the quarter ended show them owning 13.44M shares (6.1% of the business) of Seagate Technology. This is compared to ~15.49M shares in the 13F report. The reduction happened at an average price of ~$108 per share.

KKR & Co. (KKR): KKR is currently the second-largest 13F position at ~19% of the portfolio. It was established in Q2 2017 and increased by a whopping ~800% the following quarter at prices between $18 and $20.50. Q4 2020 saw a ~15% selling at ~$37.50 per share. Last three quarters had seen another ~37% selling at prices between ~$38 and ~$68. The stock currently trades at $51.16. This quarter also saw a ~8% trimming.

LKQ Corporation (LKQ): LKQ is a large (top five) ~12% of the portfolio stake purchased at around $27 per share in early September 2019. Q4 2019 saw a ~3% stake increase and that was followed with a ~30% stake increase next quarter at prices between ~$14 and ~$36. This quarter saw a ~20% reduction at $57.28 in a repurchase agreement with the issuer. The stock currently trades at ~$43.

Note: In August 2020, ValueAct’s Jacob H. Welch was elected to LKQ Corporation’s board.

Bausch Health (BHC) previously Valeant Pharmaceuticals: The BHC position is now at 4.86% of the 13F portfolio. It is a very long-term stake. Q1 2017 saw a ~20% increase at ~$10.85 per share. The stock is now at $21.76. There was a ~13% trimming this quarter.

Note: ValueAct first purchased Valeant in 2006. Their team was involved in the transformation of Valeant from an early-stage pharmaceuticals business to the behemoth it is today.

SLM Corp. (SLM): SLM was a very small 0.83% of the portfolio stake established in Q1 2018. Next quarter saw the stake increased by ~410% at prices between $11 and $12. There was a ~18% selling in Q1 2020 at prices between $6.45 and $12.30. That was followed with a ~45% selling over the last three quarters at prices between ~$17 and ~$21. The stock is currently at $17.16, and the stake is at 3.24% of the portfolio.

Note: ValueAct controls ~4.9% of the business.

Trinity Industries (TRN): The 1.32% TRN stake was roughly doubled at ~$13.75 per share in Q3 2016 and that was followed with another ~25% increase the following quarter at ~$12.25 per share. Recent activity follows. Q4 2019 saw a ~10% stake increase at prices between $16 and $23. That was followed with a similar increase next quarter at prices between $14.75 and $23.30. Last two quarters had seen a ~45% reduction at prices between ~$25.50 and ~$30. That was followed with a ~75% selling this quarter at around the same price range. The stock is now at $30.82.

Note 1: Regulatory filings since the quarter ended show them owning ~91K shares. This is compared to 14.6M shares in the 13F Report. Around 3.78M shares were sold at ~$28.45 per share.

Note 2: The prices quoted above are adjusted for the Arcosa, Inc. (ACA) spinoff that closed in November 2018.

Stake Increases:

Fiserv, Inc. (FISV): The top three 15.25% FISV stake was established over the last five quarters at prices between ~$95 and ~$126. The stock currently trades at the low end of that range at ~$95.

Kept Steady:

CBRE Group (CBRE): CBRE is a large 11.30% of the 13F portfolio stake. The majority of the original position was established in 2011 & 2012 in the mid-to-high-teens price-range. Q4 2017 and Q1 2018 saw a ~31% selling at ~$44 per share and that was followed with a one-third selling in Q1 2019 at $49.51. Q3 2019 also saw a ~23% selling at $53.86. The stock is currently at $86.46. There was a ~10% trimming last quarter at ~$96 per share.

Citigroup (C): The large 9.43% Citigroup position established in Q4 2017 saw a ~500% stake increase in Q1 2018 at prices between $67 and $80. H2 2018 had also seen another ~25% increase at prices between $49 and $75. There was a ~20% selling in Q1 2021 at prices between ~$58 and ~$75. That was followed with a one-third reduction last quarter at prices between ~$65 and ~$74. The stock currently trades at $55.55.

Insight Enterprises (NSIT): NSIT is a 4% of the portfolio stake established in Q1 2021 at ~$95 per share cost-basis. Next quarter saw a ~160% stake increase at prices between ~$94 and ~$107. That was followed with a ~17% stake increase last quarter. The stock currently trades at ~$104.

Note: Regulatory filings since the quarter ended show them owning 3.78M shares (~10% of business). This is compared to 3.32M shares in the 13F report. The increase happened at an average price of ~$102.

Altus Power (AMPS) wts previously CBRE Acquisition wts: The minutely small stake in the warrants was kept steady this quarter.

