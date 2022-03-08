Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR) is an innovative reseller mainly operating with Amazon (AMZN). Many traders are currently talking about the stock. Since management commenced its operations in 2013, the revenue growth has increased significantly, so many traders are currently buying shares at impressively high marks. My research about the company's facilities revealed cost-cutting measures, which may explain why the company’s profitability is that elevated. Keep in mind that management seems to report better revenue per employee figures than that by Amazon. With that, the location of the offices and employees don’t convince me. I cannot explain how the company makes that number of transactions in the U.S. without many offices in the country. Take into account that most employees seem to be operating from Asia.

Hour Loop

Incorporated in Delaware, Hour Loop claims to be running a reselling business on Amazon:

Our business model is wholesale, also known as reselling, which refers to buying products in bulk directly from the brand or manufacturer at a wholesale price and making a profit by selling the product on Amazon. Source: Prospectus

The company also claims to be obtaining a negligible amount of revenues from Walmart (WMT). For my calculations, in this article, I will be assuming that most of the revenue is generated from Amazon:

We pay Walmart fees for allowing us to sell our merchandise on their platform. As stated above, to date, we have generated only a negligible amount of revenues as a third-party seller Walmart. Source: Prospectus

I usually don’t discuss the financial statements of small companies. However, I have to admit that Hour Loop’s revenue growth did impress me, so I decided to launch a study on HOUR’s business plan. Notice that the company’s sales went from $1-$2 million in 2014-2015 to $38.65 million in 2020 and 2020 net income margin of 10%:

Prospectus

According to Similarweb, Hour Loop’s website does not receive a lot of traffic, so I assumed that most of HOUR’s sales came from its partnership with Amazon.

My due diligence on the company’s shop inside Amazon was interesting. The company reported 79,599 transactions in its lifetime, and 15,287 transactions in the last 12 months. 100% of the feedback given by customers in the last 12 months was positive, which is interesting. I have never seen an online shop with such perfect feedback given by consumers. There is another aspect that I could not fully understand. If we assume that almost all the revenue is made on Amazon, I expect more transactions in the last 12 months. HOUR reported 15,287 items sold in the last 12 months and annual revenue of $38 million. It means that the average price per item could be close to $2,485, which does not make a lot of sense. Take into account that most products in the store don’t exceed $100 in value:

Amazon Prospectus

Revenue Per Employee, Virtual Office, And Facilities

I am quite concerned about the facilities and the business activity conducted by Hour Loop. Management noted that it targets U.S. residents with Internet access, however, most of HOUR’s facilities are located in Asia. I don’t really see how the company can make a profit by selling barbies at $24 and sending them from Asia. In my view, transportation from Asia is more expensive than the product itself.

As an e-commerce company retailing in the U.S. market, our total addressable market covers all U.S. residents with Internet access, where segmentally includes repeat customers and new customers to online shopping every year. Source: Prospectus

In my view, Hour Loop should be one of the NASDAQ companies that took remote work more seriously when COVID-19 started. The company’s global headquarters are located in a virtual office in Washington:

Our corporate headquarters are located at 8201 164th Ave NE #200, Redmond, WA 98052-7615, where we rent a virtual office from an unaffiliated third party under a virtual office/meeting room agreement. Source: Prospectus

According to the last prospectus, HOUR has 3 operating leases including leases in Taiwan and Xiamen. The company has mentioned in the annual report one warehouse lease in Seattle. However, there is no information in the prospectus about the amount of money paid for that lease or its location:

The Company has 3 operating leases (Hour Loop has Xiamen warehouse lease and Seattle warehouse lease, and Flywheel has office lease in Taiwan). Source: Prospectus We also lease a warehouse located at Floor 35, No. 1123-1139, Fangshan Beier Road, Xiangbei Industry District, Xiamin, China, where we lease approximately 1680 square feet from an unaffiliated third party. Source: Prospectus

In order to operate in Asia, HOUR uses Flywheel Consulting Limited, which has 60 full-time employees. I couldn’t find a lot of information about this subsidiary. There is one company with the same name in the United Kingdom, but it is not active. So, investors should not get misled.

As of January 3, 2022, our subsidiary, Flywheel Consulting Limited had 60 full time employees. Source: Prospectus Our wholly owned subsidiary, Flywheel Consulting Limited also has an office at 27F. No.251, Mingquan 1st Rd., Xinxing Dist., Kaohsiungcity, Taiwan, where we lease approximately 2,230 rentable square feet of office space from an unaffiliated third party. Source: Prospectus

Finally, there is another stimulating figure about HOUR. Management appears to be reporting better revenue per employee figures than that by Amazon. According to the prospectus, the company’s average annual revenue per employee ratio is $644,254:

According to the CSI Market, the average annual revenue per employee of the retail industry in 2020 is $429,920, whereas in our company it is $644,254. Our revenue per employee is also higher than the industry rivals, such as Amazon $483,789, Walmart $238,165, and Costco $654,308. Source: Prospectus

My Research On Employees Indicates That HOUR May Outsource A Lot Of Work

Since I needed to understand where HOUR reports its operations, I studied a bit the business profiles of HOUR’s employees. Most employees are located in Kaohsiung City, Taiwan, Pingtung City, Reykjavík, Taipei, and Tainan. I found that only the CEO and the CFO noted their actual location in the United States. I still don’t understand how the company delivers 15,287 items in the United States with the current number of individuals seen working in the U.S.

In line with the previous commentary, let’s note that the company may be operating with many third-party logistic companies, and many virtual assistants located in the Philippines and outside the United States. Outsourcing may explain how management pays that little in labor costs:

Our labor cost is below 5% of our revenue. We leverage third-party logistic companies to forward or prep our shipments to Amazon, which reduces our logistic operation labor costs. We also worked with labor outsourcing partner located in Philippines. They provide virtual assistants to help us with data entries and repetitive work, which is a very cost-effective way to do a lot of grunt work. Source: Prospectus

Risk: HOUR Appears Expensive At 25x Earnings

HOUR reports a market cap close to $100 million, which I believe is expensive. The company did report significant revenue growth in the past, and the virtual office in the United States does offer significantly low operating expenses. However, the total amount of cash in hand appears insufficient to launch sufficient marketing campaigns. If we assume 2023 net income of $3.8 million, Hour Loop is trading at close to 25x its earnings. It is quite expensive for a small entity:

Prospectus

I also dislike quite a bit that employees inside the organization are signing loans with HOUR. In 2021, the company received a loan of $4 million, which represents a significant percentage of the total amount of liabilities:

On July 27, 2021, Sam Lai, our Chief Executive Officer, and Maggie Yu, our Senior Vice President, made a loan to us of the outstanding retained earnings of approximately $4,170,418 in a single payment. The loan is memorialized in a Loan Agreement dated October 15, 2021. Source: Prospectus

Prospectus

Risks From The Fact That Hour Loop Is A Controlled Entity

Hour Loop is controlled by the CEO and the Senior Vice President. Both own sufficient shares to control the Board of Directors. It means that they may block any attempt to acquire the company by a third party. Besides, the Board of Directors may not be independent. Directors may engage in transactions that are not in the interest of minority shareholders:

The “controlled company” exception to the rules of the Nasdaq Capital Market provide that a company of which more than 50% of the voting power is held by an individual, group or another company, a “controlled company,” need not comply with certain requirements of Nasdaq Capital Market corporate governance rules. As stated above, Sam Lai, the Chief Executive Officer of the Company, and Maggie Yu, Senior Vice President of the Company, who are husband and wife, beneficially owns 33,300,000 shares of the Company’s common stock, representing 100.00% of the voting power of the Company’s outstanding common stock. Source: Prospectus

Conclusion: I Wouldn’t Short Sell, But I Wouldn’t Own Shares Either

Currently trading with a market capitalization close to $100 million, HOUR appears to report an innovative business model conducting intelligent cost-cutting measures. The virtual office in Washington and the fact that most employees seem to be located in Asia are intelligent management initiatives. With that, there are many aspects of the business that I don’t understand. I don’t see, for instance, how the company can serve the U.S. markets with most employees located in Asia. I am a very conservative individual, so I would be selling shares at the current price mark, which I consider a bit expensive. I wouldn’t short sell the stock either because I don’t consider this practice to be very ethical.