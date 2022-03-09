ricochet64/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

The Finnish company Kone (OTCPK:KNYJF) (OTCPK:KNYJY) is one of the top three elevator and escalator companies in the world and in a previous article I mentioned these three producers form an oligopoly as they dominate the market. Back in December, I thought Kone was too expensive and I was waiting for better opportunities to enter the stock. The share price has now lost an additional 21% and I wanted to check up on this elevator company to see if it's entering my buy zone yet.

The main listing of KONE is in Helsinki where it's trading with KNEBV as its ticker symbol. The average daily volume in Finland exceeds 800,000 shares per day but the past two weeks the daily volume consistently exceeded 1 million shares per day. As there are approximately 520M net shares outstanding, Kone now has a market capitalization of just under 25B EUR.

2021 contained setbacks but Kone did well

During the fourth quarter, Kone recorded a total revenue of 2.77B EUR, an increase of approximately 5% compared to the revenue in the final quarter of 2020. Unfortunately the COGS increased at a slightly faster pace (of around 7%) which weighed on the operating income which decreased from 367M EUR to 352M EUR, for an operating margin of 12.7%.

The net financing income increased and this helped to keep the pre-tax income decrease manageable to just over 3%. Meanwhile, the net income fell by a similar percentage to 278.1M EUR of which 275.7M EUR was attributable to the shareholders of Kone.

Looking at the full-year results, the revenue increased by approximately 6% while the operating income actually increased at a faster rate than the revenue increase as the margins increased. If anything, this does show how the Q4 result really weighed on the full-year results as a fourth quarter with better margins would have allowed Kone to end the year on an even stronger note.

There are no good reasons to complain though as the operating margin remained stable and the net income of 1.02B EUR represented almost 10% of the revenue. The net income attributable to the shareholders of Kone was 1.01B EUR for an EPS of 1.96 EUR per share.

The reported operating cash flow was approximately 1.58B EUR in 2021, but this includes a 289M EUR contribution from changes in the working capital position. On top of that, the cash outflow related to taxes and financing items was 244M EUR while approximately 273M EUR was due based on the pre-tax income (298M EUR taxes minus the 25M EUR in net finance income). This means the adjusted operating cash flow was approximately 1.27B EUR.

The total capex was approximately 106M EUR which is in line with the FY 2020 capex, and roughly 40% of the depreciation and amortization expenses. The latter weigh on the income statement but have no impact on the cash flow and the net free cash flow was approximately 1.17B EUR on an underlying basis. That's 2.25 EUR per share and approximately 15% higher than the reported net income, mainly due to the difference between depreciation and amortization expenses and the capital expenditures.

As the balance sheet is already very healthy with a substantial net cash position, Kone's board of directors has proposed a very generous dividend of 2.10 EUR per share of which 1.75 EUR per share is a 'normal' dividend while the remaining 0.35 EUR was an extraordinary dividend.

The outlook for 2022 promises revenue growth, but what about the margins?

For 2022, Kone is now guiding for a 2-7% revenue increase which should result in an adjusted EBIT of 1.18-1.33B EUR. If I would use the midpoint of both guidances, we should see a 11B EUR revenue resulting in a 1.25B EUR EBIT. This means that although the revenue will increase, the EBIT will actually decrease from the 1.295B EUR in FY 2021. Kone is basically guiding for a (small) margin contraction unless its revenue growth is at the lower end of the guidance while its EBIT comes in at the higher end of the guidance. Given the supply chain disruptions which are continuing well into 2022 I don't think we should expect too much from Kone.

Assuming an EBIT of 1.25B EUR, I think we should be able to see a net income of around 975M EUR which translates into an EPS of 1.85-1.90 EUR per share. That's indeed also lower than the EPS in FY 2021 but I expect the 2023 results to be in line with the 2021 performance again as Kone will be able to pass on the majority of the additional expenses to its customers.

Investment thesis

Kone was pretty much priced for perfection when I last discussed the company in December but its valuation has gotten more attractive in the past few months. Trading at an EV/EBITDA of around 14 and a free cash flow yield of approximately 5%, Kone is not outrageously expensive given it is one of the world leaders in its sector. The margin pressure isn't a Kone-related issue as its competitors have been warning for the same issue.

I still don't have a long position in Kone, but I am getting increasingly interested at the current levels as Kone will likely never be dirt cheap. There are options available on its Helsinki listing and perhaps a P40 for June (with a current option price of around 1.30 EUR) could be an option. I'm in no rush as it looks like this market is creating several (other) opportunities as well.