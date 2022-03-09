2 Strong Buys With +8% Yields I'm Loading Up On

svetikd/E+ via Getty Images

When the market worries, it can reveal several data points. One of which is a complete misunderstanding many investors seem to have over how interest works. Many investors worry and start selling when the Fed is raising rates, but why? Does the Fed raise rates to punish us all and turn off the lights on the market's party? No.

Rate increases are often a sign of strong economic activity. The Fed raises rates to keep the hot market from overheating and overextending itself. How does it work? Raising rates makes it more expensive to borrow money. Therefore, it reduces the demand for companies and individuals to borrow.

So rising rates are usually a sign of good economic times, not bad. The Fed raises rates when demand is high, and supply cannot keep up. In other words, when companies are having the "problem" of too many customers.

When the economy is struggling, the Fed will cut rates to act as a shot of adrenaline into a failing heart. The aim is to kick it back into a normal healthy rhythm, stimulating demand by making it cheaper to borrow.

Raising rates keeps the economy from going overboard and hurting itself in the other extreme. When rates are low, the prices of most things will go up because the demand keeps running. This is called "inflation". Companies that are unable to produce enough to meet demand raise prices and keep raising them until demand declines or supply catches up. Raising rates is a way to tamp down on demand throughout the entire economy by reducing the fuel (money) being poured into the fire.

We have been lucky to live in a period of nearly 0% rates, but this doesn't mean we've been living in an economic boom like the market's bull run may have you believe. A healthy and growing economy can withstand rate increases if required. It may temper the growth but not extinguish it.

The last time the Fed started hiking rates was December 2015. Did the market collapse? No. A bull market continued with only a couple of corrections until COVID. Prior to that, the Fed raised rates from June 2004 to September 2007. Did the market collapse? No. It went up for the next 3 years, and the Fed had several rate cuts under its belt before the GFC.

So while others are worried about rate increases and expect them to plummet us all into economic ruin - I am going out into the market and picking up two outstanding picks that will benefit from higher rates or are selling off over worries about them.

Let's dive in... or hike in (in honor of rate hikes).

Pick #1: AGNC - Yield 11.1%

When we talk about AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC), we frequently talk about "book value". While it isn't a metric we put a lot of weight on at HDO, it is a metric that the market tends to follow. For the past few quarters, AGNC's book value has declined. Tangible book value is down roughly 12% from March 2021, despite AGNC substantially outearning its dividend.

AGNC Q4 2021 Supplement

Today, let's take a look at why this is happening, and why it isn't something terrifying. There are a lot of factors that influence book value up and down, however, over the past 6 months, the most considerable factor has been a decline in Agency MBS prices. AGNC owns more than $50 billion in agency MBS, which is by far its largest asset. So when MBS prices come down, that is a direct headwind to book value.

Here are MBS prices at the end of Q4:

AGNC Q4 2021 Supplement

Note from Q4 2020 to Q4 2021, the 2% coupon declined from $103.88 to $99.79, the 2.5% from $105.41 to $102.12, and so on. AGNC owns a variety of coupons, but the 2% and 2.5% are their largest holdings. All MBS coupons have come down. When you have $50+ billion invested in an asset that goes down in price, it shouldn't be a surprise that is a headwind to book value.

You might have observed that in Q1 2021, MBS prices were also quite low, yet AGNC's book value was higher. Why? The primary means that AGNC uses to hedge against declining MBS prices is by shorting U.S. Treasuries, usually the 10-year Treasury. Note that in March 2021, the 10-year Treasury rate was much higher, which means that prices were lower and AGNC's short position was up.

AGNC Q4 2021 Supplement

The combination of the 10-year Treasury falling rapidly, and higher coupon MBS remaining highly-priced kept the book value high in Q1 2021. Later in the year, we saw MBS prices coming down but Treasury prices remaining high. However, from June 30th through December 31st, AGNC saw the value of its assets decline, while the short position on Treasuries remained relatively flat, failing to offset this decline.

So should we be concerned? No. Let's think about what AGNC does - it buys agency MBS and holds it for investment purposes. AGNC's cash flow primarily comes from interest payments. When AGNC reports its "net spread and dollar roll income", it is reporting income from holding MBS, not profits from trading in and out. In short, AGNC buys with the intent to hold until maturity. While it might occasionally sell MBS, it is typically redeploying that cash immediately back into a different MBS. A lateral change to take advantage of relative mispricing.

So how much is AGNC going to get from its MBS? 100% of the time it will receive the par value ($100). Not $101, nor $99. From the day that AGNC buys an MBS, it knows that it will get the par value when the loans are paid off.

What happens when AGNC pays a premium? Per GAAP rules, that premium is "amortized", when AGNC receives a cash payment, a portion of it is allocated towards the premium. So when you see "interest income", you aren't looking at the actual cash that AGNC received, you are looking at the cash received minus the amount allocated towards the premium. In 2021, $369 million was allocated to the premium.

AGNC 10-K

So the premium is "paid" for through a reduction in interest income. AGNC's actual cash income is materially higher than reflected in their earnings.

The important detail here is that the premium can only be recovered through interest payments. At the end of the day, AGNC is getting $100 when the MBS is paid off. Any premium paid will be amortized and will be "paid" for through a reduction of interest income.

So how silly is it that the market hyperventilates over whether AGNC's current MBS assets are carried at $104 or $100? Either way, AGNC is going to receive $100 when the MBS is paid off. That was known from the day AGNC bought it. It can be "lost" from book value now, or taken out of cash flow over the years, but either way, the borrowers were never going to pay an extra $4.

MBS prices coming down, play the role of increasing cash flow. Prepayments will slow down, meaning that existing MBS will prepay more slowly and therefore the premium will be repaid over a longer time. This makes the premium amortization expense smaller. Plus, AGNC is operating at historically low leverage, meaning that it is well-positioned to buy more MBS. If it buys at lower prices, it will achieve a higher yield!

A lot of folks will say "rising rates are bad for mREITs" and just sell them. What does history say? Here is a look at AGNC from December 2015 - when the Fed raised rates for the first time in 7 years - to December 2017.

Data by YCharts

While the market is hyperventilating over book value, we are focusing on the cash flow. Cash flow is getting stronger, and that is great news for our dividends!

Pick #2: BIZD - Yield 8.1%

When a whole sector is running hot for fundamental reasons, an ETF (exchange-traded fund) can be a convenient way to gain instant diversity and to double down on the sector with a single, manageable, position.

The BDC (business development company) sector is a prime example of a sector that is thriving.

VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an ETF that holds only BDCs, weighted by market cap.

VanEck Fact Sheet January 31st

On their top-10 list, you'll see several names that HDO is invested in, along with several other premium names. 2022 is going to be a great year for BDCs as we are seeing Q4 earnings reports with a lot of similar themes:

Record originations

Record Net Investment Income

Stable to rising book values

Several dividend raises and supplemental dividends

BDCs lend to small to medium-sized businesses that typically are not publicly traded. These businesses make up the backbone of the American economy and are thriving as the economy expands. Typically, BDCs use fixed-rate debt for leverage, while the money they lend is typically at a floating rate. This makes them great investments during periods of rising rates or periods of economic expansion. When both are happening at the same time, it is a win/win.

The rising tide will lift all boats in the BDC sector, and BIZD is a great option to add to your individual BDC holdings to increase exposure to this hot sector.

Conclusion

As income investors, we benefit most when misunderstanding and fear abound. Growth investors often benefit from irrational exuberance and the willingness of the masses to overlook fundamental risks. These "negatives" can provide opportunities to see strong returns - for both the growth investor willing to ride the "crazy" to exit at a large gain, and the income investor willing to look through the noise and lock in high-quality income while riding out any corresponding price volatility.

With AGNC and BIZD, rate increases will cause the less informed and less calm to irrationally sell their positions in fear. I am buying it. Buying as much as I can - while maintaining my portfolio allocations. How can I afford to do that? I get dividends all the time! You don't need a large cash position if all your positions regularly provide you cash.

Be the best investor and person you can be. That's my goal and my hope for all of you. I'm buying these opportunities to enjoy the income from them. Will you be joining me?