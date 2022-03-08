Michael Vi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Thesis

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) is a fast-growing company in the growing Life Sciences industry with a widening moat. Historically, Veeva has managed to grow its revenue and profits at a high pace and will continue to compound through its land and expand strategy. Unifying data will be a key to upselling existing customers. The company does trade at a high valuation, though, even after its 20% plunge after Q4 earnings, and might see more pain in the short term.

Veeva 3-year TTM CAGR (Koyfin)

Veeva's business model

Veeva's Life Science cloud offers two main segments:

Development Cloud/R&D Solutions - the operating system for the full lifecycle of product operations for the Life Sciences industry (including data management, regulatory tools, quality management, and safety solutions). This segment accounts for 61% of revenue.

Commercial Cloud/Commercial Solutions - helping customers digitalize their sales process (including data, analytics, content, and engagement tools). This segment accounts for 39% of revenue.

Growing TAM provides tailwinds

According to Veeva, the Life Science industry is worth around $2.2 trillion and growing at a 6% compound annual growth rate.

The industry has several macro tailwinds:

The world population is expected to grow from 8 billion people currently to around 10 billion in 2055.

The global median age is expected to grow from around 31 years in 2020 to around 37 in 2055.

This results in an estimated increase in healthcare spending per capita between 34% and 38%.

One of Veeva's core values is customer success and macro tailwinds are setting them all up for success.

The company estimates its total addressable market to be around $13 billion. $7 billion of those are in their R&D/Development cloud product offering and $6 billion in the commercial cloud product offering.

Veeva market opportunity (Veeva investor presentation)

In 2014, the company estimated its TAM was around $5 billion and since then has more than doubled it. They managed to do this by constantly improving their services and adding more products and by the tailwinds of an industry growing at a 6% CAGR. As we can see in the data below, Veeva constantly launches new products and currently is working on new products like the MedTech CRM and addons to the Link platform. Due to this track record and pipeline, I am confident that they can keep expanding their TAM into the future.

Author's model, Veeva core products + launch years (Veeva IR)

Leveraging existing customers through upselling

Veeva directly profits off their customers' success, like most software as a service companies do, by increasing spending per customer. The metric I now want to look at is the net retention rate, which means that for every dollar a customer spent last year, they are spending x.xx dollars this year. As long as the NRR is above 100%, the company can effectively leverage existing customers through upselling.

Veeva NRR (Veeva IR)

As we can see in the graphic above, Veeva consistently managed to keep an NRR in the 120% range over the last 6 years. The company reported a subscription revenue retention of 119% in Q4 earnings, breaking through the 120% range, just barely. I strongly believe that Veeva will be able to keep NRR around 120%, due to their large portfolio of sticky software. Stickiness is ever increasing, because Veeva manages to use data from one product and combine it with other solutions. This encourages companies to use those services too.

Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, and Veeva Data Cloud are integrated together via common identifiers, so there is benefit to customers as they get more data products from Veeva.

Some of their products are being standardized in their respective industry, further increasing stickiness.

A growing number of top 20 pharma are standardizing on Veeva clinical solutions with 16 using Veeva Vault eTMF, seven using Vault CTMS, and two using Veeva Vault CDMS.

In the table below, I displayed the top 20 pharma customer wins Veeva managed in the last year. We can see that almost all products are finding more big customers. These big wins often lead to more upselling, like one example mentioned in the Q4 report:

In data, Veeva Link ended the year strong with our fourth top 20 pharma selecting Veeva Link for all therapeutic areas after starting with oncology earlier in the year.

Author's model, Veeva top 20 pharma customer wins (Data: Veeva IR)

Another useful metric to look at is average products per customer. In the two graphics below, you can see that the average amount of products per customer keeps increasing each year for both segments of the business. We can also observe that the number of customers with a lot of products is growing faster than the number of customers with few products. This indicates that customers are happy with the offering and see tremendous value in their combined solution. Land and expand strategy is working wonderfully here.

Veeva avg products per customer commercial (Veeva investor presentation) Veeva avg products per customer R&D (Veeva investor presentation)

Conclusion on growth prospects

The company has guided 17% growth for 2022. While this is a deceleration in growth and most likely the reason why the stock sold off 15% after-hours, we also have to take into account that 2020 and 2021 were above expectations.

Veeva revenue history and guidance (Veeva Q4 earnings)

These 3 drivers of growth make me feel confident that Veeva will be able to keep meeting and exceeding its long-term revenue targets. In 2019, the company set the goal of $3 billion in revenues in 2025. The 3-year CAGR is forecasted to be around 25% (33%, 26%, and 17% projected for FY 2023).

This long-term goal of $3 billion would indicate an 18% revenue growth rate in 2023 and 2024, to hit $3 billion at the start of 2025. I am confident that they will exceed this target, as they did with their last long-term goal of $1 billion in 2020, due to the continued addition of new services and strengthening relationships with their existing customer base.

Profitability

Veeva Systems already is a highly profitable company. They group their revenue into two different types: Subscription revenue and services revenue.

Subscriptions account for around 80% of revenue, while services account for the remaining 20%. Both are growing at roughly the same pace currently with 26%. The subscription revenue has a much higher gross margin around 75%, compared to around 35% for the service revenue.

Due to their business being mainly SaaS subscriptions, they can present impressive margins for a company growing at a 25% CAGR. Gross margins kept increasing over the years to over 70%, but most importantly net income margins also increased a lot to around 24%. Veeva is growing profitably and with a very respectable margin.

Veeva margins (Koyfin)

I believe that they will be able to keep this trend going and that net income margins will increase further in the future, due to the following factors:

Economies of scale

Leveraging their widening moat to increase prices

Cost controls

Management philosophy

Veeva Systems was founded by Peter Gassner, a former Salesforce Senior Vice President of Technology. He owns around 11% of the shares outstanding. I like to invest in so-called owner-operators, because it makes sure that the incentives are aligned with us shareholders.

Gassner is a remarkable CEO and has some interesting philosophies about his company. Some of the highlights from an interview he did in 2017 for me are:

He raised $7 million to start the company, but only used $4 million. "Scarcity of capital can be helpful". This underlines how efficiently he can allocate scarce resources and enforces my thesis that they will increase margins through cost controls.

He was asked to spend more money by investors, but he didn't want to dilute them. "Be frugal and don't be too reckless".

He believes that you shouldn't give away services. "If our people are not worth the customer paying for them, then they are not worth anything".

He wants sustainable growth and doesn't like desperate salespeople. He rather hires fewer salespeople and sacrifices some extra bad revenue for higher quality customer relations. This shows in their high NRR.

I am very confident in Peter Gassner as a CEO to be aligned with shareholders and allocate capital effectively.

Valuation

First, let's take a look at the forward P/E ratio, the EV/sales, and the forward EV/EBITDA ratio for Veeva Systems.

Veeva valuation metrics (Koyfin)

Veeva has historically been trading at high multiples. After reporting Q4 earnings, the stock dropped around 15% in the aftermarket. They are currently trading around the averages of their historical valuation, after the valuation expanded a lot during 2020, but the revenue growth rate slowed down too, making the drop in price an understandable reaction. If we take this revenue growth into account, we can take a look at the Price Earnings Growth ratio. We can see that Veeva still trades at an elevated level here and seems to be above its fair value.

Veeva PEG ratio (Koyfin)

Together with the PEG ratio, I like to look if the rule of 40 is met. The rule of 40 is a metric to see if a SaaS company is growing healthily.

The rule is calculated by adding the growth rate to the profit margin. There are also variations taking other profitability metrics like EBITDA margin instead, but I prefer the profit/net income margin, because it leads to a more conservative number.

Veeva has a 3-year CAGR of 25% and a net income margin of 24%. This leaves them with a 49, well above the required rule of 40. This indicates that the company is growing in a good mix of growth and profitability.

Conclusion and closing remarks

Veeva Systems is a hold for me at the current valuation and growth rate. The company is a very well-run business with a deep and widening moat in an industry with macro tailwinds. I personally hold a position with around 4% of my portfolio and will continue to monitor how the key metrics, revenue growth, TAM expansion, and NRR are performing.