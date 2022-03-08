Slimoche/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Opening thoughts

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:NYSE:JMIA), often dubbed the 'Amazon of Africa,' has been an interesting stock to follow since going public in 2019. The company, which operates an ecommerce marketplace, logistics service, and payment platform, is active in 11 African countries that together account for 600 million people and 70% of the continent's GDP. It's no secret - Africa's potential is massive. It's forecasted that African ecommerce could generate over $500 billion by 2030, representing 17% of the continent's economy by then. Fortunately for Jumia, the company is the pacesetter for Africa's ecommerce market. As of July 2021, Jumia enjoyed 23 million website visits per month, over two times more than South Africa's Takealot.com at 10.5 million.

Jumia shares are down nearly 60% in the past six months. High-growth equities have struggled lately due to rising interest rates and inflation, and more recently, concerns about the Russia-Ukraine crisis. As a result, many companies, Jumia included, have experienced significant corrections. This provides investors an opportunity to buy shares of companies - ones that are attractive long-term - at cheap prices today. Africa is the final frontier, and I'm very bullish on its future economic outlook. Jumia has a unique opportunity to transform Africa's retail landscape as the continent undergoes a paradigm shift towards an increasingly digital environment. Patient investors could be greatly rewarded if the company is able to capitalize on its long-term vision. But with great reward comes great risk. Jumia's potential is clear, but its ability to succeed in its mission is a whole different story. Although Jumia's most recent quarter revealed impressive growth, I still have several queries about the company's future. I currently hold a small position in Jumia, and I believe the company is trading at attractive levels today for those who are interested. Still, investors should carefully weigh their options and conduct the proper due diligence before buying shares of Africa's largest ecommerce player.

Growth improved in 4Q21 for Jumia

Growth metrics across the board reached record highs in the company's fourth quarter. Quarterly active customers and orders increased 29% and 40% year over year up to 3.8 million and 11.3 million, respectively. Gross merchandise volume (GMV) grew 20%, ending at $330 million. Jumia's fourth quarter total revenue finished at $62 million, translating to a 26% increase year over year. The strong growth stems from Jumia's tight focus on everyday product categories. In the fourth quarter of 2019, Jumia's marketplace sales were split 50/50 between everyday product categories like fashion and beauty and phones/electronics. Fast forward to the most recent quarter, and everyday products now account for 65% of marketplace revenue. Jumia's ongoing transition towards everyday product categories is a very logical decision. People need items like paper towels, toothpaste, and shampoo on a weekly basis, but they might only buy phones and electronics once per year (if even). A shift towards day-to-day goods naturally attracts more users and repeat buyers to Jumia's marketplace - a great move by management.

JumiaPay, which is the company's payment wing, boasts incredible potential as well. In the fourth quarter, JumiaPay's total payment volume (TPV) and number of transactions grew 29% and 46% up to $90.5 million and 3.9 million, respectively. The company recently partnered with Egypt's valU to offer buy now, pay later services, which allow customers to pay for products in interest-free installments over a nine month period. JumiaPay is a payment platform customers can use to safely and securely purchase items from Jumia's marketplace. JumiaPay is what PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) was to eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) before the spin-off in 2015. Currently, JumiaPay can only be used at checkout on Jumia's marketplace, but its potential is much greater. In 2022, Jumia intends to start offering payment processing solutions via JumiaPay off-platform to third-party merchants. In 2021, Jumia established a partnership with the National Bank of Egypt to receive the necessary licenses to process payments for third-party businesses. Investors should be enthusiastic about developments in JumiaPay given the bright future of mobile payments on the continent. Africa's mobile money market is set to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 21% from $365.4 billion in 2021 up to $1.1 trillion by 2026. Jumia's market opportunities are obvious; the question lies in the company's ability to do what is needed to succeed.

The question marks remain

Jumia's long-term potential coexists with plenty of downside. While growth improved in its most recent quarter, the company does not have a clear path to profitability. In order to accelerate growth, Jumia is aggressively investing in marketing and technology. In the fourth quarter, the company's sales & advertising expense and technology & content expense increased 159% and 51% year over year. This led to an EBITDA loss of $70 million, or 107% higher than the $33.8 million EBITDA loss in the same quarter a year ago. For the full fiscal year 2021, Jumia suffered an EBITDA loss of $240.9 million, representing a 41% increase in loss from 2020. Management stated in its most recent earnings call that the company will proceed with its hefty marketing and technology investments in 2022. As a result, Jumia is forecasting an EBITDA loss between $200 million and $220 million in fiscal year 2022, similar to that of 2021.

Jumia is willing to backtrack in the near-term to achieve success in the future. Although this could pay dividends in the long run, it's an extremely risky endeavor. Nobody has a crystal ball - there's no guarantee that Jumia's investments today will pay off down the road. Jumia had a cash position of $372.5 million at the end of 2020. The company's cash position as of December 2021 is $117.1 million, meaning Jumia burned through $255.4 million in cash last year (or $21.3 million per month). In the short-term, Jumia has a sufficient cash position to fund its investments. However, all else constant, the company will eventually run out of cash if it continues spending at its current rate.

JMIA stock valuation check

Jumia's valuation has dwindled amid the selloff in recent months. Per the table below, which compares Jumia's EV/Sales multiple and forward revenue growth with several ecommerce companies, you will notice that Jumia is now trading at a discount to its peer group. The company's trailing twelve month EV/Sales multiple is 1.59x, which is lower than the peer group median and average of 1.94x and 3.94x, respectively. Just six months ago, Jumia was trading at ~8 times EV/Sales, meaning the multiple has contracted over 80% in a relatively short period of time.

Jumia's long-term potential is evident

It's not clear exactly how much revenue the African ecommerce market will generate annually by 2030. According to Statista, Africa's ecommerce market is set to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 18% up from $43.9 billion in 2022 to $72.2 billion in 2025. The MasterCard Foundation claims that Africa's ecommerce industry will be generating $500 billion per year by 2030. For this exercise, let's just assume that Africa's ecommerce market will rake in $100 billion annually by 2030. I think this is a reasonable - perhaps too conservative - supposition. If Jumia can maintain a 3% share of Africa's ecommerce market, the company will generate $3 billion in revenue by 2030. This suggests an average annualized growth in revenue of 33% from fiscal year 2021. Suppose that Jumia's EBITDA margin by 2030 is 10%. By applying an EV/EBITDA multiple of 15x, which is in line with the broader market, I arrive at an enterprise value estimate of $4.5 billion. This translates to 1,106% upside from the company's $373.3 million enterprise value today.

The sensitivity analysis below illustrates how different market share and EBITDA margin estimates would affect my enterprise value forecast when applying an EV/EBITDA multiple of 15x. Note that in this analysis, I am expecting that Jumia will eventually generate a positive EBITDA. And despite many other assumptions that went into the exercise, I think it offers us an easy way to discern Jumia's potential long-term upside.

I'm still bullish on Jumia stock in the long run

At today's price levels, Jumia is worth the risk more than ever before. The company exhibited notable improvements in its most recent quarter, and as a result, I'm eager to watch 2022 play out. It's not patently obvious how large Africa's ecommerce market will become over the next decade, but we do know that it's trending upwards at a robust pace. More investors need to pay respect to Africa and its long-term potential. The continent is still in the first chapter of what will be a long-lasting secular growth trend. While I'm aware of the risks associated with Jumia, I'm willing to place a small bet on a company that is paving the way for ecommerce in Africa. After a macroeconomic-driven selloff in the company's shares, keen investors should consider buying Jumia today.