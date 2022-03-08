Is The Yield Curve Warning That Recession Is On The Horizon?
Summary
- The spread between the 2- and 10-year Treasury yields has collapsed 40 basis points over the past month.
- The flattening of the curve has many worried a recession is on the horizon.
- This flattening is more a function of a flight to safety than a fear of economic contraction.
- I expect the curve to steepen following next week's Fed meeting.
Yesterday's broad market decline was instigated by growth fears more so than inflation, as oil prices surged to $130 per barrel, which we have not seen since 2008, and the national average for gasoline hit $4.06 a gallon. Wall Street is growing increasingly concerned that we are entering a period of stagflation in which the rate of inflation continues to climb as the rate of economic growth slows. I agree that prices will remain higher for longer due to the Russia-Ukraine war, but I'm not convinced that will end the economic expansion or bull market in the S&P 500 index.
While the Dow Jones Industrials and S&P 500 are back in correction territory, the Nasdaq Composite did close with a bear-market decline of more than 20% from its November 19 high. That should come as no surprise, as the rotation from expensive technology stocks into more value-oriented and cyclical sectors of the market was well underway before the ongoing geopolitical crisis shocked the global economy. We have seen an acceleration of that rotation over the past two weeks, along with a spike in volatility and uncertainty that has pressured all risk assets. The only sectors of the market to benefit are energy and materials, but the small weightings of both have very little impact on the performance of the broad market.
Prior to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, we had a rapid rise in short-term interest rates during the first two months of the year, as investors started to anticipate as many as six 25-basis-point rate increases by the Federal Reserve in 2022. That resulted in the 2-year Treasury yield more than doubling from 0.75% to 1.55%. The Russia-Ukraine conflict has only served to exacerbate inflation concerns, which has kept those expectations for short-term interest rate increases anchored at six times.
Long-term interest rates, as measured by the 10-year Treasury yield, were following the rapid rise in 2-year yields before the Russian invasion, but then reversed course and fell more than 30 basis points once the conflict began.
The resultant narrowing of the spread between the two yields can be seen below, as it has collapsed to just 23 basis points as of yesterday. This is predominantly due to the decline in long-term rates, which some strategists point to as an indication that we will see a much slower rate of economic growth moving forward. I will grant that if food and energy prices remain elevated through the end of this year we will see a slower rate of growth, but that does not mean recession. I also think that the decline in yields is as much a function of a flight to safety at a time of extreme volatility and uncertainty as it is growth fears.
In the past, when the curve has inverted and short rates rose above long rates, it has been a warning sign of an impending recession. The rapid narrowing of the spread since the Russian invasion has Wall Street concerned on this front, but we saw a similar narrowing in 2018 that did not result in recession. The Fed started raising short-term rates and shrinking its balance sheet in early 2018, while investors feared a trade war with China, and the spread narrowed to just 11 basis points. The S&P 500 corrected early in the year and again in the fourth quarter, which corresponded with the bottom in the spread. The index finished down 4.4% for the year, but we averted a recession and bear-market decline, and the S&P 500 rallied 31% in 2019.
Obviously, the macroeconomic backdrop is very different today. In some ways it is worse, which is the primary focus, but in others it is much better. During prior periods of yield-curve flattening the U.S. economy was rarely as strong as it is today. One form of stimulus that the consensus seems to have forgotten about is that the pandemic is largely over. The daily case count has plunged, and the economic restrictions have been lifted. The labor market is exceptionally strong, and we are seeing wage gains of more than 5%. Consumers are also flush with more than $2 trillion in surplus savings. Corporate America is also flush with cash and capital spending is strengthening.
I do not think we will see the yield curve invert, and I don't see a recession in 2022. The Fed will still raise short-term rates by 25 basis points at its meeting next week, but I expect it will take a more cautious stance than investors are now anticipating with respect to the pace of further tightening in light of the war and its impact on global growth. That should result in a steepening of the curve, which would be a positive development for risk assets.
