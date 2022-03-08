Fly View Productions/E+ via Getty Images

With Cirrus Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:CRUS) December quarter report comes managements coloring about growth. With the December quarterly reports, many companies including Cirrus, report its beliefs concerning the state of the business for the next year. In their view, coming growth isn't insignificant. But, before we pull out the water colors, brushes and glass of water, it's important to begin with what it isn't.

Colors Not Included

Thurman Case, Cirrus' CFO, commented about optimism for growth in the coming year, but cautioned, "But from a product cycle, we’re not talking about another step-up in terms of content gains coming into the next year, which has some effect on all of that." The company isn't expecting step changes in ASPs from the addition of new products over the next 12 months. Continuing, John Forsyth, CEO, added about laptop revenue, "I think depending on what happens in the PC market, we probably shouldn’t expect too much growth around that in fiscal ‘23."

The Active Palette

So what is in the active palette of growth? All colorful paintings start with rich palette. For us, Cirrus' vibrant palette glows with warmth stemming from a variety of sources. At the last conference Q&A, the word growth appears 28 times, 9 times in the Shareholder letter, and 14 times in the presentation. It's conspicuously present.

For the near-term growth, it's coming from new customer products, which have added existing Cirrus products plus the proliferation of higher ASP products with older ones dying out. Again, Case commented, "Oh, you mean September of our next fiscal year? No. I think what we’re saying is that we still feel good about our opportunities to grow revenue as we go into the year." The proliferation into higher ASP products adds significant revenue. For example, at 230 million iPhones sold per year, if 75% were of higher ASP at $5 in 2021 and 25% are at the lower $3.75, a transition to 90% adds $50 million a year in revenue.

With respect to camera controllers, Forsyth, in answering a question from Tore Svanberg of Stifel, summarizes the coming year, "but where we anticipate sustained year-on-year growth, both through attach rate and through feature enhancement. ."

The company noted that in "the December quarter as we began initial shipments of our first boosted amplifiers in this category [laptops]."

Other colors of growth, "These include supporting considerable design activity across our portfolio and ramping shipments of boosted amplifiers and haptic drivers ahead of new product introductions in smartphones and gaming devices."

Apparently, Cirrus is involved in new AR/AV products coming soon something management was reluctant to discuss until released. Management added, "We have to make sure of audio and haptic content in gaming devices. The particular gaming product that we have in mind there is -- it’s not public that we’re in it yet, but it’s imminent."

Continuing "However, we’re excited about Android products, in particular flagship smartphones that are going to be launched in the first quarter of this year." During the call when asked by Derek Soderberg of Collier Securities about flattish audio revenue, Forsyth answered, "We have obviously had to pass on some opportunities just given wafer supply limitations." The importance of new capacity can't be over stated and it is coming beginning in the summer.

Rumors also abound with Apple's new SE phone coming in the June quarter. This alone could add $40 million in revenue for each additional 10 million phones sold.

Definite quantification of coming growth is difficult, more so than usual, but it appears that management believes it has $150-$300 million in growth possible for FY-2023. They certainly were confident in this belief during the call in spite of the uncertainty around the June guidance.

The HIDDEN Palette

Forsyth added a comment when asked about future growth, "So, we’re delighted to grow our business meaningfully, whether that’s with our largest customer or beyond, I think there are opportunities to do both in the coming years." From the Shareholder letter, "Today we are funding strategic developments in new technologies in a range of areas including sensing, power and battery systems. These investments target both opportunities for incremental content in products where we ship today and further market diversification." The R&D efforts are targeted at new categories for example sensing, synergy linking existing technologies power management down stream of the battery and power management upstream of the battery and improvements in existing technology. The SAM slide included next is always a good place to start.

//s21.q4cdn.com/307563939/files/doc_financials/2022/q3/Cirrus-Logic-Q3-FY22-Investor-Presentation_Final.pdf

The audio market is expected to expand modestly from 2.3B in 2020 to $3B in 2025 or 30%. The high performance market may grow from $500 million to $3.5 billion, a seven times growth or to slightly more than half of the total SAM. Remember, Cirrus breaks out its business, audio equals amplifiers and codecs. The balance of the products fall within high-performance.

The next slide details growth within high-performance.

//s21.q4cdn.com/307563939/files/doc_financials/2022/q3/Cirrus-Logic-Q3-FY22-Investor-Presentation_Final.pdf

Smartphones may grow from $340M to $2.5B while other markets growth from $100M to $1B. Clearly, the company expects its big growth from high-performance with much coming from products not announced plus smartphone markets leading the way. Management noted, "We are investing heavily in this area and while this category represents 33 percent of our year-to-date sales in FY22, we anticipate it can expand to at least half our revenue in the future."

With the purchase of Lion Semiconductor, Cirrus expects both growth from fast efficient charging but also from synergy. "Our fast-charging ICs are not only highly complementary to our power conversion and control IC but also relevant in a wider range of applications and devices in the future."

Continuing, the laptop market isn't fully finished with new wins coming mainly in the audio side of the business. At one point, management stated that this business might reach over a $100 million a year in revenue.

It is in the next slide that investors need to be the most watchful. The smartphone potential remains the largest for future growth. Management included this interesting slide with its latest presentation. It hints that new content from new products is on the way.

//s21.q4cdn.com/307563939/files/doc_financials/2022/q3/Cirrus-Logic-Q3-FY22-Investor-Presentation_Final.pdf

Cirrus, in the past, hasn't advertised new directions without a substantial belief that it is coming. We expect that sometime during the later part of the year Cirrus will announce new product wins with a large OEM.

Still unclear for us, is the future of the 22 nm products announced a few years ago.

With past achievements reaching 60-70% of the SAM, future revenue growth continues to look very bright, rich in color. We expect many new products are forth coming.

A Critical Element for Palettes

A critical attribute for palettes is that they must contain paint. It is important to note that Cirrus' palette was running toward empty with fab space running short. That is about to change this summer with the company's major investment in new manufacturing capacity.

Risk

A recession risk always exists when the Federal Reserve begins increasing interest rates. A recession will negatively affect unit sales, perhaps significantly. But, Cirrus' business is also on target for major growth, which when viewing from the darkest pose, that growth positively balances any negativity. Buying with patience is in good order with market volatility. Always remember, owning Cirrus isn't for the faint of heart.

Conclusions

With Cirrus or any publicly traded stock, market volatility adds risk. Cirrus expects significant growth continuing this year with the appearance of additional content fueled through expanded capacity. Purchasing small increments of stock especially at the end of rough down days might be a prudent means to enter or add.