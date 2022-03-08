LockieCurrie/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

In September of last year, I wrote an article covering one of my favorite homebuilders KB Home (NYSE:KBH). The company did tremendously well and is still reporting stellar numbers. Yet, I didn't turn bullish as I wanted to wait for a price below $36 per share based on the unwillingness of investors to buy into cyclical homebuilders. While I'm writing this we're close to $36 and down 10% since September. The stock has lost a quarter of its total value from its all-time high while financials remained not only strong but ended the year with a bang. In this article, I will reassess the situation and explain why I'm interested in buying this sell-off.

So, bear with me!

Homebuilding Demand Is High, So Why Isn't KBH's Stock Price?

The market isn't fair. Why? Because everything seems to be going in homebuilders' favor: home prices, building permits, economic growth. Well, everything except for the availability of materials and labor, but even when homes weren't finished, waiting wasn't an issue as the home value kept rising. Did customers cancel homes that were almost finished? No problem, the prices were up at that point.

As I wrote in my most recent article covering the homebuilder Toll Brothers (TOL):

One thing that is rather obvious at this point is that the housing market is hot. It impacts everyone with a home, people looking for a home, or people paying rent.

This is what Zillow said based on its own data:

The typical home value of homes in the United States is $325,677. This value is seasonally adjusted and only includes the middle price tier of homes. United States home values have gone up 19.9% over the past year and Zillow predicts they will rise 17.3% in the next year.

This is what the graph looks like:

Zillow These numbers are absolutely wild. 17.3% home price growth with a typical home value of more than $325,000 is something that has a huge impact. This has multiple reasons. One of them is that the housing supply was low in the years between the Great Financial Crisis and the pandemic. Then, the pandemic changed people's minds. Work-from-home allowed it to move to the suburbs or smaller towns while the Fed's massive QE program and several stimulus programs made sure that an increasing amount of money chased a declining number of products (including houses, used cars, etcetera). St. Louis Federal Reserve

Hence, we're now still in a situation where demand is high and supply is limited. What this means is that everyone who isn't "wealthy" is slowly being cut off from the housing market.

The Wall Street Journal visualized it for us. In hot markets - mainly in California - middle-class incomes are being squeezed out of the market as demand is overwhelming. The same article mentioned that households with incomes between $75,000 and $100,000 can afford only 50% of total home listings. That's down from roughly 60% in 2020. Incomes close to $50,000 can only afford a quarter of listings. Everyone below that is in an even worse spot.

Wall Street Journal Technically speaking, all of this should be a major benefit for KB Home because of one reason: it services high-demand markets.

While the company generates most of its sales on the West Coast, it gets more than half of its revenue in markets that benefitted - and likely continue to benefit - from the migration to lower-tax states. Moreover, the average selling price in these states is below $400 thousand, which is exactly the area that needs way more supply. Adding to that, 62% of the company's customers in 2021 were 1st-time buyers. That's a market that needs affordable alternatives.

KB Home

In its most recent quarter (4Q21), the company generated $1.66 billion in revenues, one of the highest numbers ever. The average selling price was $451 thousand, which was skewed by the West Coast. The total order value was up 12% despite a decline of 10% in net orders. The backlog value of homes to be delivered rise by 67% to $5.0 billion.

Note that lower net orders are the result of a lower community count, the absorption rate continues to be very strong according to management comments:

Our monthly absorption per community of 5.5 net orders during the fourth quarter reflected a typical seasonal pattern sequentially. For the year, our absorption pace averaged 6.3 net orders per community per month, the best annual rate we have seen in more than a decade. Homebuyers value the choice and personalization inherent in our built-to-order model which we believe is the primary reason that we've long generated among the highest absorption rates in the industry.

In this case, the average community count fell to 214, down from 234 in the prior-year quarter.

Moreover, despite high input cost inflation, the gross profit margin rose to 22.3%. That's up from 20.0% in the prior-year quarter and a multi-year high. This helped the company to generate roughly $2.5 billion in operating cash flow in 2021 - up roughly 25% from 2020. The company boosted land acquisition and development investments by the same amount, resulting in flat free cash flow.

KB Home

Over the past four years, the company has done $8.5 billion in operating cash flow. 91% of this was re-invested. $345 million was returned to shareholders through dividends and buybacks. The company also repaired its balance sheet. The debt-to-capital ratio was just 35.8% in 2021 -down from 49.7% in 2018. KB Home has roughly $1.1 billion in available liquidity. Roughly 80% comes from its revolving credit facility. The company has $350 million in senior note maturities this year, and again in 2023 - totaling $750 million. After that, there are no maturities until 2027.

Given these circumstances, Moody's has upgraded its rating from Ba3 to Ba2.

The investments in land are paying off. The company can service demand, work on its backlog, and do $1.4 billion in EBITDA this year according to analysts. That's a billion above pre-pandemic levels and a step towards $1.5 billion in EBITDA next year. With that said, the company is expected to end this year with $1.1 billion in net debt. When adding a $3.3 billion market cap, we get an enterprise value of $4.4 billion. That's just 3.1x 2022 expected EBITDA.

FINVIZ

I don't even have to use a chart to show that this is extremely undervalued.

Data by YCharts

The interesting thing is that since my most recent KBH article, 2022 EBITDA expectations have come up by more than 30%. Yet, the stock price is down 10%.

The problem is that investors don't trust homebuilders. Not because of management, but because of developing macro fundamentals. Building permits were flat going into this year, which shows that new building activity is slowing down. Meanwhile, mortgage rates are in a steep increase as the 30-year fixed rate is now close to 4.0% again.

St. Louis Federal Reserve

The problem is that consumer sentiment is down as well. It's not just slowing but imploding and at one of the lowest levels since the Great Financial Crisis. We're at a point where inflation is simply too high for people. It comes with significant uncertainty and an inability to be part of the hot housing market as I already briefly showed you in this article.

University of Michigan

With this in mind, I believe the stock can bottom when oil peaks due to global tensions. That would be a great start and allow investors to price in lower inflation pressure on consumers. I.e., by buying stocks that suffered like KB Home. Hence, I believe that the area between $30-$35 offers some buying opportunities. The closer to $30 the better, as exploding oil prices due to the war in Ukraine and the sanctions that come with it could do more damage to consumers than one might expect.

FINVIZ

Takeaway

KB Home is one of America's leading homebuilders with a strong focus on affordable housing for 1st-time buyers. Supply is tight, prices are skyrocketing, and the need for new homes couldn't be higher. Yet, KB Home's stock price has dropped from $50 to $37 despite expectations of close to $1.4-$1.5 billion in annual EBITDA, very low debt, high margins, and enough investments in land to satisfy demand.

The problem is that inflation is so high that rates are rising rapidly while consumer sentiment is imploding. On top of that, we're dealing with a war that could trigger even higher oil prices.

I believe that a lot of misery is being priced in and as it's hard to tell how bad things can get, I recommend looking for an entry close to $30 if possible. It's somewhat of a long shot, but I rather have a low chance to buy something at a great price than a high chance of buying something at a price that could drop further.

I think KB Home is a nice trade at the right price. But it's not a must-have like my dividend investments. Not getting in isn't the worst thing, but monitoring the stock to buy close to $30 could turn into a nice money-making opportunity when rates drop again.

So, keep a close eye on this very interesting homebuilder!

(Dis)agree? Let me know in the comments!