Decoding The Future Of Healthcare

Toshe_O/E+ via Getty Images

By Jeff Spiegel

Video Transcript

Jeff Spiegel: Genomics is transforming the health care industry through essentially enabling personalized medicine. Today, for less than $1,000, you can map the human genome and actually understand and prescribe to a patient in a way tailored exactly to their DNA. These amazing breakthroughs are enabling gene editing not just to tailor treatments to specific diseases but also to actually edit DNA inside the human body through in vivo gene editing. The pace of technological change in this space is enabling the market to grow 34% annually, to ultimately reach $36 billion as access to this technology becomes available to more patients and as new vaccines are created. The bottom line is more treatments for more diseases, more personalized medicine. And that's great news not just for investors who can capture transformational growth in their portfolios but for all of us as we seek medical care today and into the future.

Key Takeaways

Recent breakthroughs in genomics are helping drive next-generation breakthroughs in medicine.

Gene therapies could transform the healthcare industry and could become a $36 billion market by 2027. 1

Megatrend ETFs can help capture potential medical breakthroughs and keep investors diversified across numerous stocks.

Earlier this month, the Biden-Harris administration announced the reinstatement of the Cancer Moonshot program - aimed at reducing the cancer death rate by at least 50% over the next 25 years2. The program will provide for enhancements in cancer diagnostics and prevention, much of which is being driven by new tools such as mRNA technology. The program will also help speed the clinical trial processes for bringing these therapies to market -allowing for potentially earlier-than-expected commercialization for many cancer drugs, presenting potential growth opportunities for investors.

The pandemic has demonstrated how drugmakers can quickly and effectively harness medical innovations. The mRNA technology used in vaccines to fight COVID-19 is being studied for potential deployment against rabies, influenza, Zika, HIV, and cancer.3

For investors, modern medicine breakthroughs could represent potential long-term growth opportunities. Consider that the market for gene therapies is expected to grow 34% annually, to $36 billion, by 2027.4 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration estimates that by 2025 it will be approving anywhere from 10-20 cell and gene therapy products per year.5

CRISPR-Cas9: A Cut and Paste Job

Source: BlackRock and Mayo Clinic. For illustrative purposes only.

Genetic sequencing at scale

Advances in genetic sequencing underpin many advancements in life sciences, and the sequencing of millions of DNA codes has become cheaper and easier.

Over the past two decades, the cost of genetic sequencing has come down more than 100-fold - from $100,000 in 2001 to less than $1,000 in 2020 - which allows for scalable scientific use and paves the way for a new generation of personalized therapies, particularly in areas such as oncology.6

Sequencing costs ($) per Human Genome

Source: National Human Genome Research Institute, "DNA Sequencing Costs: Data," August 2020.

One revolutionary gene-editing technology is the CRISPR-Cas9 system. This technology allows researchers to isolate and manipulate parts of the human DNA that have "defects." CRISPR-Cas9 consists of two components: a guide RNA, which can locate and recognize the sequence of DNA to be edited, and the Cas9 protein, which can cut out the part of DNA that is faulty. A guide RNA and Cas9 protein work together like Clippy, the iconic digital assistant in the office program Microsoft Word, locating and removing the faulty parts of the gene and replacing them with the correct ones.

Falling costs of genetic sequencing technology, combined with the successful application of gene-editing, is bringing potential cures to these diseases much faster and cheaper than the last generation of drug discovery.

Conclusion

Given the remarkable groundbreaking results in genomics research, investors may want to consider a megatrends approach to investing in targeted themes like genomics. Index-tracking megatrend ETFs can help capture the potential of medical breakthroughs, while still diversifying across the many companies that are poised to potentially benefit from growth in the theme.

Advances in biological sciences with the use of computing, data, and artificial intelligence are opening new doors in healthcare that can provide more precise therapies for a broad array of diseases.

© 2022 BlackRock, Inc. All rights reserved.

1 GlobalNewsWire, "Gene Therapy Market Worth USD 35.67 Billion at 33.6% CAGR," August 2020.

2 White House, "Fact Sheet: President Biden Reignites Cancer Moonshot to End Cancer As We Know It." February 2022

3 Yale School of Public Health, "The Application and Future Potential of mRNA Vaccines," May 7, 2021.

4 GlobalNewsWire, "Gene Therapy Market Worth USD 35.67 Billion at 33.6% CAGR," August 2020.

5 Statement by Scott Gottlieb, M.D., former Commissioner of Food and Drugs, Food and Drug Administration (January 15, 2019).

6 National Human Genome Research Institute, "DNA Sequencing Costs: Data," August 2020.

Carefully consider the Funds' investment objectives, risk factors, and charges and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in the Funds' prospectuses or, if available, the summary prospectuses, which may be obtained by visiting the iShares Fund and BlackRock Fund prospectus pages. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal.

International investing involves risks, including risks related to foreign currency, limited liquidity, less government regulation and the possibility of substantial volatility due to adverse political, economic or other developments. These risks often are heightened for investments in emerging/ developing markets or in concentrations of single countries.

Funds that concentrate investments in specific industries, sectors, markets or asset classes may underperform or be more volatile than other industries, sectors, markets or asset classes and than the general securities market.

Technologies perceived to displace older technologies or create new markets may not in fact do so. Companies that initially develop a novel technology may not be able to capitalize on the technology.

This material represents an assessment of the market environment as of the date indicated; is subject to change; and is not intended to be a forecast of future events or a guarantee of future results. This information should not be relied upon by the reader as research or investment advice regarding the funds or any issuer or security in particular.

The strategies discussed are strictly for illustrative and educational purposes and are not a recommendation, offer or solicitation to buy or sell any securities or to adopt any investment strategy. There is no guarantee that any strategies discussed will be effective.

The information presented does not take into consideration commissions, tax implications, or other transactions costs, which may significantly affect the economic consequences of a given strategy or investment decision.

This material contains general information only and does not take into account an individual's financial circumstances. This information should not be relied upon as a primary basis for an investment decision. Rather, an assessment should be made as to whether the information is appropriate in individual circumstances and consideration should be given to talking to a financial professional before making an investment decision.

The information provided is not intended to be tax advice. Investors should be urged to consult their tax professionals or financial professionals for more information regarding their specific tax situations.

The Funds are distributed by BlackRock Investments, LLC (together with its affiliates, "BlackRock").

The iShares Funds are not sponsored, endorsed, issued, sold or promoted by Bloomberg, BlackRock Index Services, LLC, Cohen & Steers, European Public Real Estate Association ("EPRA®"), FTSE International Limited ("FTSE"), ICE Data Indices, LLC, NSE Indices Ltd, JPMorgan, JPX Group, London Stock Exchange Group ("LSEG"), MSCI Inc., Markit Indices Limited, Morningstar, Inc., Nasdaq, Inc., National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT"), Nikkei, Inc., Russell or S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC. None of these companies make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in the Funds. With the exception of BlackRock Index Services, LLC, which is an affiliate, BlackRock Investments, LLC is not affiliated with the companies listed above.

Neither FTSE, LSEG, nor NAREIT makes any warranty regarding the FTSE Nareit Equity REITs Index, FTSE Nareit All Residential Capped Index or FTSE Nareit All Mortgage Capped Index. Neither FTSE, EPRA, LSEG, nor NAREIT makes any warranty regarding the FTSE EPRA Nareit Developed ex-U.S. Index or FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs Index. "FTSE®" is a trademark of London Stock Exchange Group companies and is used by FTSE under license.

© 2022 BlackRock, Inc. All rights reserved. BLACKROCK, BLACKROCK SOLUTIONS, BUILD ON BLACKROCK, ALADDIN, iSHARES, iBONDS, FACTORSELECT, iTHINKING, iSHARES CONNECT, FUND FRENZY, LIFEPATH, SO WHAT DO I DO WITH MY MONEY, INVESTING FOR A NEW WORLD, BUILT FOR THESE TIMES, the iShares Core Graphic, CoRI and the CoRI logo are trademarks of BlackRock, Inc., or its subsidiaries in the United States and elsewhere. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

This post originally appeared on the iShares Market Insights

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.