BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) is an Australian multinational mining company. In the current climate consisting of a slowdown in Chinese real estate growth, the highest inflation seen since the 80's, and an all out war in Eastern Europe, we've decided to check up on the Company and see how they are faring so far in 2022.

Firstly, we took a look at BHP's commodity mix at EBITDA level. Here we see iron ore as the dominant commodity, occupying 70% of EBITDA, copper came in second with 23%, followed by petroleum and coal with 6% and 0.8% respectively.

BHP commodity mix (Mare Evidence Lab)

The dominant position of iron ore is set to further increase as BHP pushes forward with the merger of its petroleum and gas business with Australia's Woodside (OTCPK:WOPEF), and the sale of its stake in the Cerrejon mine to Glencore. Despite iron ore spot prices rising for the first three months of the year, the spot price fell off a cliff last year due to the Chinese real estate crisis, losing 58% in a matter of months. Here at the Lab we dislike the high volatility which comes with iron ore exposure, and much prefer energy transition metals such as copper, cobalt and nickel. While we like BHP's copper exposure, the coal exposure is far too small to make a material impact and the merger of their petroleum assets and sale of coal assets is coming just at the wrong time for the company as prices are peaking. The disinvestment is due to investor pressure for mining groups to reduce their exposure to fossil fuel assets, but as we enter a global energy crisis set on by high inflation and exacerbated by sanctions against Russia, these assets will become more and more profitable for their respective owners.

Given the reduction of assets in BHP's commodity mix, we believe that the group will soon embark on a shopping spree to diversify their portfolio. We see plenty of potential for strategic M&A which also comes at a time where commodity prices are unusually high. Unfortunately in our view BHP has got the timing of its restructuring completely wrong.

Half Year Results

BHP's half year results, which can be viewed here, were very positive. The company reported an increase of basic EPS to $186.6 million from $76.6 million, a 144% increase. We also noted a 42% increase in operating cash flow and a 49% reduction of net debt. Management also decided to raise the interim dividend per share from $1.01 to $1.50, giving the stock a dividend yield of 10.18% at payment date.

Valuation

We have valued BHP up against Vale and Rio Tinto, two other iron ore giants. Currently BHP trades with an EV/EBITDA premium of 38.5% compared to the peer average and we do not see any justification in this premium, especially given the reduction of portfolio diversification. We give the Company a hold rating as the rise of commodities globally will give the Company a significant boost, but premium valuation and bad timing gives us cause for concern. We give the company a target price of $65.00 based on our internal DCF and multiples average.

Key risks for the stock include:

Continued correction of the Chinese steel cycle Expensive M&A Removal of the stock from US and EU indices as the stock loses its dual listing

