European banks have underperformed the market by around 15% since the start of the conflict in Ukraine. While some face significant risks in tangible net asset value (TNAV) and capital, all banks are affected by macro and micro reasons. In addition to these direct risks, expectations of lower GDP growth and a slower pace of rate hikes by central banks have weakened share prices. Prior to the conflict, the market had expected the ECB's deposit rate to rise from -50bps to zero by the end of the year. Now it is an open question mark. On one side, inflation rose to 5.8% from 5.1% the previous month, marking a new all-time high for the Euro region. Oil and gas prices will increase inflation in the near term. Indeed, the surge in inflation has put pressure on the ECB to follow other central banks - the US Fed and the UK's BOE - by accelerating tapering and raising rates earlier than expected. On the other side, the rising interest rate might have a counterbalancing effect on GDP growth in an economy that will further deteriorate following the energy crisis that the European continent will endure.

UK, US and Norway rate outlooks are less affected in light of weaker economic ties to Russia. More pronounced is the exposure to the Italian and the French banks that present a high direct risk. Banks in France, Italy, Austria and the United States account for 75% of the exposures to the Russian and Ukrainian economies.

UniCredit exposure and FY results

Among the European banks considered, UniCredit (OTCPK:UNCFF, OTCPK:UNCRY) has the greatest direct risk. We estimate that by devaluing all Russian and Ukrainian exposures, UniCredit should face a 12% erosion of the TNAV and a drop of 150 basis points compared to its CET1 capital ratio.

UniCredit Eastern Europe Exposure (Q4 and FY Results)

The institute led by Andrea Orcel ended 2021 with revenues of €17.95 billion, an increase of 4.8% compared to the €17.13 billion results in the previous year, thanks to income from trading activities and commissions that amply offset the lower interest margin (-4%). This was due to the lower average volumes of performing loans (€-6.3 billion) and rates on customers' performing loans. There was also a strong improvement in net operating income, which increased from €2.34 billion to €6.52 billion. The cost/income ratio stood at 54.6%. The underlying net result was positive for €3.9 billion, compared to the underlying net profit of €1.26 billion delivered in 2020 with the earnings per share at €1.58.

At the end of 2021, UniCredit's total financial assets amounted to €805 billion, an increase of 7.6% compared to the value at the beginning of the year. At the same date, gross impaired exposures amounted to €16.3 billion (-21.3% Q/Q and -23.4% y/y). Also at the end of 2021, the ratio between net impaired exposures and total net loans was 1.7%, while the coverage ratio had dropped to 54%.

UniCredit Financial Ratio (Q4 and FY Results)

Conclusion, valuation and risks

At the end of 2021, the accounting CET1 ratio of UniCredit had stood at 15.03%, with 6.52 billion of organic generation of capital in 2021; the pro forma CET1 ratio stood at 14.13%, above the guidance of 13.5-14%. At the same date, risk-weighted assets had fallen to €322 billion.

The Ukraine invasion is a risk that is partially mitigated by UniCredit's high capital levels. While this helps to absorb any pressure, it limits the bank's flexibility to participate in future mergers and acquisitions. UniCredit's business plan foresees 100-150 bps above the target for M&A. In the event of a devaluation, CEO Orcel may need to choose between a bolt-on M&A transaction or keep its payout policy high. Our internal team expects management to prioritise the distribution of capital. In the past, we have always preferred Intesa Sanpaolo over UniCredit and we continue to do so.

UniCredit Shareholder Distribution (Q4 and FY Results)

