The Russian Invasion: I'm Not Buying Russian Stocks Any Time Soon

As the Russian tanks continue rolling through Ukrainian streets, Russia's currency, the ruble, is crashing. The ruble has essentially lost 50% of its value since the war started. The Russian stock market recently declined by more than 50% intraday in a single session, and the country's stock market remains closed for now. Moreover, the U.S. and other nations have suspended trade in Russian equities, and the Dow Jones Russia Index has collapsed by 95% since February 24th, when the invasion began. Some of you may be saying, but you buy when there is blood in the streets, right? Typically, I would agree, but this is not your ordinary buying opportunity, so I would not rush in to buy this "dip" in Russian stocks here.

After putting out my recent article on the Russian invasion, I saw arguments that Russian stocks are cheap now, pay great dividends, and are great buys. However, I'm about as likely to buy these arguments as I am to purchase Russian equities. Russia's complete disregard for human life and international law illustrates that the state is very much a dictatorship capable of committing horrible crimes against humanity. Unfortunately for the Russian people, Russia's economy, and Russian stocks, the Western world has imposed unprecedented financial sanctions on Russia and its economy. Crushing sanctions illustrate that Russian companies and their stock prices will very likely suffer for a very long time, and Russian stocks are essentially uninvestable for the foreseeable future here.

Russia's Crashing Currency

Assault On A Free And Sovereign Ukraine Continues

While the Russian Ruble is crashing, the unprecedented assault on a free and sovereign Ukraine continues. Some of you may have read my article two weeks ago when the Russian invasion started. Well, I planned to get this piece out a week ago, but I had to get my family out of the war-torn nation. The level of stress is difficult to describe when you don't know when the next rocket will hit something near your house or when the full-blown Russian invasion will come. Therefore, I decided to leave almost everything behind and get my wife, children, and other close family members out of Ukraine.

To clarify, I am a U.S. citizen (not Ukrainian) until recently living in Odesa, Ukraine. If my name is throwing you off, I have Jewish/Russian/Ukrainian routs, and my family is originally from Odesa, but this was back in the Soviet Union days. I have a wife and three children here, two of whom are 2-month-old twins. I spent most of my life in West Hartford and Avon, CT, but I've lived in Ukraine for the past several years.

A Word About The Ukrainian People

Have you seen the Ukrainian President (Zelenskyy)? He may be the bravest leader in the world right now. This man had the chance to leave the besieged capital, yet he chose to stay and inspire the hearts and minds of everyday Ukrainians. His demeanor essentially represents the attitude of many people here. Brave, proud, defiant, and not about to give up their freedom without putting up one hell of a fight. If anyone thought the Ukrainians would put down their weapons and go home in the face of an overwhelming Russian military force was wrong. Despite being drastically outgunned by one of the most advanced militaries globally, the Ukrainian people are repelling the Russian aggressor and still retain control over the capital city Kyiv. Similar heroic fighting has been seen in cities like Kharkiv and other hot spots around Ukraine. Until recently, I lived in Odesa, another vast city (a million-plus population). Due to the highly unsettling atmosphere in Odesa and Ukraine in general, I recently evacuated my family to nearby Romania. We are going to make our way West in the coming days.

Nothing Against Russian Companies Before The War

Please remember that I intended to write this update precisely one week ago, warning about the deteriorating situation in Russian companies when Russian stock prices were considerably higher. However, despite the continued selling pressure, I do not think that Russian stocks are a good buy here, will likely remain depressed for a very long time, and are essentially uninvestable for the foreseeable future. Due to crushing sanctions and debt issues, many Russian companies could default on their debt go bankrupt, and I will not be buying any Russian stocks any time soon.

Note: While the U.S. and other nations have suspended trade in Russian companies, it will likely be possible to buy Russian stocks directly on the Moscow stock exchange when it reopens (restrictions may apply depending on the country you are in).

I was constructive on Russian companies for a long time. I owned several stocks until very recently. I've even written positive articles about specific Russian companies in the past. Several Russian names that I owned included Sberbank (OTCPK:SBRCY), Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY), Lukoil (OTCPK:LUKOY), Nornickel (OTCPK:NILSY), Yandex (YNDX), and others. Some of you may think I am biased because I lived in Ukraine and had to leave everything behind because Russian warplanes were buzzing by. You are probably right, but that does not mean that Russian stocks will be a good buy moving forward. The opposite may be true.

Russia's Best And Brightest

Gazprom

I owned Gazprom in the past, and I've made quite a bit of money in this stock. However, Russia's oil and gas giant is majority-owned (50%+) by the Russian state. We see the stock price dropped by about 90% since the invasion occurred in late February. Gazprom was one of the most powerful energy companies globally, but that may be about to change. Due to sanctions, profits and revenues should decline, and there is essentially no limit to how low Gazprom's P/E multiple can go. Gazprom is not a name I would own here, even after the dramatic selloff. If you are attracted to the seemingly high dividend, please consider that it may not be safe. Moreover, there are plenty of high-quality American oil and gas companies to invest in.

Some of my favorite names include Exxon (XOM), Schlumberger (SLB), Occidental (OXY), NOV Inc. (NOV), Marathon Oil (MRO), and others.

Norilsk Nickel

Norilsk Nickel is a Russian metallurgical giant I had exposure to until recently. Fortunately, I got out at about $24, taking a slight quarterly loss in the name before the actual drop came. As we see now, Norilsk closed out its trade at about $3. The problem with Russian stocks is that no one knows how much earnings, profitability, and margins will decline. Moreover, it is not clear if many companies will weather the financial storm engulfing the Russian economy now. The safe bet is to get out and possibly consider reentry when the situation clears. However, that may not occur for a very long time, and many companies, including Norilsk, are at risk of imploding.

Alternative metals names to consider include Rio Tinto (RIO), BHP Group (BHP), Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF), Southern Copper (SCCO), and others.

Sberbank

Sberbank is another name I owned in the past. Sberbank is/was the largest bank in Russia, and its ownership structure is very similar to Gazprom's (majority state ownership). The drop here has been epic as shares crashed from about $20 to just pennies in recent days. With SWIFT and other financial sanctions, it will be challenging to keep Sberbank afloat, and the bank may be forced into liquidation relatively soon. The stock here could become worthless. Thus, even at $0.50, Sberbank is not a buy here, in my view.

Alternative banks and financials to consider are Goldman Sachs (GS), JPMorgan (JPM), Citigroup (C), Visa (V), PayPal (PYPL), SoFi (SOFI).

Yandex

You may be tempted to step into the "Google of Russia," but I would not rush in. Sanctions are targeting all areas of business in Russia, including the internet. This dynamic implies that ad revenues in Russia could decline substantially, and Yandex may become the unintended victim of various sanctions. Additionally, Yandex recently warned investors about possibly defaulting on its debt. The particular problem is that Yandex and many other Russian companies have outstanding obligations in dollars and euros, yet much of their revenues and profits come in rubles. With the ruble being sharply devalued, Russian companies will find it more challenging to make debt servicing payments and risk defaulting and going bankrupt.

Alternatives to Yandex include Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), Facebook (FB), Amazon (AMZN), Broadcom (AVGO), and other high-quality U.S. tech firms.

The Most Crippling Sanctions The World Has Ever Seen

The West's sanctions on Vladimir Putin's economy have been monumental. Sanctioning Russia's oligarchs and seizing their Western assets pales compared to cutting off Russia's banking system from the civilized world. Cutting off Russia from the SWIFT transacting system is crippling Russian businesses and Russia's economy. The cut-off from SWIFT essentially takes away the country's ability to conduct international business effectively. Moreover, the West has frozen Russia's sovereign assets held in central and commercial banks across Europe and the U.S. We're talking about a figure in the hundreds of billions of dollars, a massive stockpile of foreign currency Russia has essentially lost access to. Now, forecasters are predicting about a 7-15% contraction in Russia's GDP, and a default on the country's debt seems more and more likely. During Russia's 1998 debt crisis, the economy contracted by only 5.3%. So, we are essentially looking at the Russian economy being pushed back into the 1990s, but it likely won't recover any time soon, and Russian stocks are uninvestable now, in my view.

This Is Not The Cuban Missile Crisis

I've been seeing comments comparing the current situation in Ukraine to the Cuban missile crisis. Some people believe that Russia's (Vladimir Putin's) actions are justified and draw parallels from the 1960s geopolitical turmoil. Well, it's not the 1960s. It's 2022. The cold war has been over for decades, and we (the U.S. and our Western allies) won the battle. Ukraine is not Cuba, and Russia is not the U.S. Ukraine is a free and sovereign nation, and if the country wants to join the EU or NATO, it is for the citizens and their representatives to decide, not V.V. Putin. Russia is a regional power, not a global one anymore. Vladimir Putin's attempts to resurrect the Soviet Union are much likelier to end in disaster than to achieve any significant degree of success. The world has turned against Russia, the country's economy is in shambles, and the situation will probably continue to get worse. We may see severe civil unrest in the country soon, and Russian businesses will likely continue suffering for a very long time, and Russian stocks are uninvestable now.