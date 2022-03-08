Can IBM Stock Reach $150 In 2022?

Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

I assign a Hold investment rating to International Business Machines' (NYSE:IBM) shares. In my view, it will be difficult for IBM to rise to $150 this year to meet my investment hurdle rate based on the analysis of key factors such as corporate actions and IT spending. As such, IBM is assigned a Hold rating, despite its status as a key proxy for corporates' increased spending on digital transformation in the long term.

IBM Stock Key Metrics

Prior to evaluating IBM's 2022 outlook, it is necessary to first determine how well the company has performed in the most recent quarter, especially with respect to its key financial metrics.

International Business Machines reported top line increased by +6.5% YoY from $15,682 million in Q4 2020 to $16,695 million in Q4 2021, as disclosed in its recent quarterly earnings press release. IBM's fourth-quarter top line exceeded Wall Street analysts' consensus revenue estimate by +4.6%. If adjusted for the effects of foreign exchange, the company's revenue would have expanded by an even higher +8.6% YoY in the recent quarter.

The star for IBM in the most recent quarter was its consulting business which saw +16% (adjusted for foreign exchange effects) YoY growth to $4.7 billion in segment revenue as highlighted in its Q4 2021 results presentation slides. At the company's Q4 2021 results briefing, IBM emphasized that "clients are accelerating their business transformations" and "are turning to IBM Consulting" because of its "deep client, industry and technical expertise." This explains IBM's strong consulting revenue growth in Q4 2021.

IBM's earnings per share jumped by +78% YoY to $3.35 in Q4 2021, and this was +1.9% above the sell-side's consensus bottom line forecast of $3.29. This was largely driven by a +740 basis points expansion in its net margin to 18.2% in the recent quarter. The company attributed the profitability improvement for Q4 2021 to "structural actions" that it has taken "to simplify and optimize our operating model" such as "the separation of our managed infrastructure services business, Kyndryl" as per management comments at its Q4 2021 earnings call.

Both IBM's revenue and earnings for the fourth quarter of 2022 (results announcement in late-January 2022) came in ahead of market expectations, but the company's stock price did not perform well in the past month as discussed in the next section.

Why Has IBM Stock Dropped?

IBM shares were down by -7.7% in the last month as per the chart below. IBM's share price performance was also inferior to that of the S&P 500 which only declined by a narrower -3.7% during the same period.

IBM's Stock Price Performance In The Past One Month

Seeking Alpha

There are a couple of reasons for the recent drop in IBM's share price, despite the company's better than expected Q4 2021 financial results that were released in late-January.

Firstly, IBM's YoY constant-currency revenue growth in the fourth quarter of last year would have been a more modest +5.1% (rather than +8.6% as highlighted in the preceding section), assuming that the company did not generate sales from its former subsidiary Kyndryl post-separation.

On a segmental basis, the YoY revenue growth for the company's software business segment on a constant currency in Q4 2021 would have gone from +10% to +5%, excluding revenue from Kyndryl as disclosed in its fourth-quarter earnings presentation. Similarly, the infrastructure business segment's reported +2% YoY constant-currency revenue growth was boosted by +5 percentage points as a result of sales from Kyndryl.

IBM referred to this as "incremental revenue from the new commercial relationship" with Kyndryl post-separation at its Q4 2021 investor call. This is non-recurring in nature, which suggests that the quality of IBM's Q4 2021 revenue beat was not as good as what it seems on paper.

Secondly, the strong revenue growth momentum for IBM's consulting business might not necessarily translate into higher segment profits because of cost pressures relating to labor.

As indicated in the company's recent quarterly results presentation slides, IBM's consulting segment saw a -270 basis points contraction in its gross profit margin to 27.0% in Q4 2021, even though it generated a +16% YoY constant-currency revenue growth in the quarter.

IBM acknowledged at its fourth-quarter investor briefing that the consulting business in particular faces "increased pressure on labor costs due to higher acquisition, retention and wages." IBM also highlighted that there might be a time lag between cost increases and the reflection of such costs in the higher fees charged to its clients.

Thirdly, valuation de-rating could have played a key role in IBM's recent share price decline.

After IBM reported above-expectations Q4 2021 revenue and earnings on January 24, 2022, the stock traded at a consensus forward next twelve months' normalized P/E multiple of 13.7 times on the next day, January 25, 2022 as per S&P Capital IQ data. This is considerably higher than IBM's 10-year average forward P/E multiple of approximately 11.0 times.

Following the decrease in IBM's stock price in February 2022 and early-March 2022 as indicated above, the stock currently trades at a relatively lower 12.6 times forward next twelve months' P/E based on the closing share price of $126.07 as of March 7, 2022.

I turn my attention to IBM's outlook for 2022 in the subsequent section.

Can IBM Stock Reach $150 In 2022?

I typically demand an annualized return of around +20% on any specific stock investment. If one applies this investment hurdle rate to IBM, the company's shares need to rise to $150 to generate an 18.9% capital appreciation as compared to its last traded stock price of $126.07.

A $150 price target would imply that IBM trades at 14.0 times consensus forward FY 2023 P/E (market consensus earnings per share of $10.70) at the end of 2022. According to historical valuation data sourced from S&P Capital IQ, IBM has traded between 8.6 times and 16.3 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E in the past decade. In other words, the stars would have to perfectly align for IBM to be trading towards the higher end of its historical valuation range. I think that there are two key factors to watch.

The first key factor is corporate IT spend.

CIO, a publication which calls itself "the voice of IT leadership" on its website, cited two surveys and studies in a recent February 24, 2022 article which suggests that there will be a structural increase in corporate IT spend for the medium to long term.

One is a June 2021 survey of senior management from "midsized US companies" conducted by JPMorgan (JPM). It showed that over half of respondents "automated 'back office' functions with new digital platforms and plan to continue doing so after the pandemic." The other is a global study done by Rackspace which found that the proportion of the "IT budget" allocated to "machine learning and artificial intelligence" increased from 1%-10% in 2020 to 6%-10% in 2021.

It is clear that corporates will spend more on IT in the future, and IBM is a key beneficiary.

On the flip side, it is also very likely that companies might pull back or defer their capital expenditure plans in the short term considering the current environment with geopolitical conflicts creating significant uncertainty and inflationary pressures being a drag on profitability. As a reference, a June 25, 2020 McKinsey article highlighted that corporates around the world "have announced capital-expenditure cuts ranging from 10 to 80 percent" with the purpose of "freeing up cash" during the early phase of COVID-19. It is possible that we might see a repeat of such reduction in companies' capital expenditures and IT spend in the near term, assuming that current geopolitical issues are not resolved and cost pressures do not go away.

The second key factor is potential corporate actions such as M&A that could be potentially value-accretive.

The broad market has corrected in recent months with the S&P 500 down close to -9% year-to-date in 2022, and the software sector in particular has witnessed a substantial valuation de-rating. Based on a sell-side research report (not publicly available) titled "Software Valuation Update: How Low Can We Go?" published by Jefferies (JEF) on March 6, 2022, "overall software multiples are down -34% YTD" in 2022 with the sector trading at 9.1 times forward next twelve months' Enterprise Value-to-Revenue.

On one hand, lower valuations for software companies in general means that IBM is in a good position to pick up bargains on the cheap via acquisitions. Notably, IBM disclosed recently on February 1, 2022 that it "has acquired Sentaca, a leading telco consulting services and solutions provider." It is possible that IBM could be on the hunt for more acquisition targets if valuations for potential targets in the software and other related sectors remain favorable.

On the other hand, IBM could find it hard to divest underperforming or non-core businesses at reasonable valuations. It was reported earlier in January 2022 that IBM was "looking to sell its Watson Health unit" as part of efforts to "streamline the company and become more competitive in cloud computing."

In other words, the valuation de-rating for the broader market and the software sector is a double-edged sword. It is positive for IBM's potential acquisitions, but negative for the company's planned divestments.

In conclusion, I don't think IBM's stock price can reach $150 by the end of 2022, given that the near-term outlook for the company in terms of corporate IT spend and potential corporate actions is mixed.

What Is The Forecast For IBM Stock?

My Neutral view for IBM in 2022 is also validated by the market consensus' stock price forecast.

The mean sell-side consensus target price for IBM is $144, which is below the $150 price level which I estimate that the company's shares have to reach to meet my hurdle rate as explained in the previous section.

Since most sell-side analyst target prices are set with a time period of between six months and a year in mind, the market consensus suggests that IBM's shares will most likely not hit the $150 mark in 2022.

Is IBM Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

IBM stock is a Hold based on my analysis. I like IBM as a proxy for the structural growth in corporate IT spend in the long run, and I see the company capitalizing on the current market environment to do more acquisitions. On the flip side, there is a risk that companies might choose to defer IT spending in the near term if geopolitical conflicts and inflationary pressures persist. Also, IBM might also have to put off its plans to divest or sell certain underperforming businesses assuming that market valuations are not satisfactory.