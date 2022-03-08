Zania Studio/iStock via Getty Images

When we covered Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) for the first time in December 2020, a minority would find any use for this fund. The market was still on its way up and everyone was drunk on the "this time is different" Kool-Aid. The hangover period did not start in earnest until a few months later.

TAIL is touted as a tool to hedge against market declines and increasing volatility. The fund's website states that TAIL will lose money in most years. We are always looking to protect the downside risk in our investments and this fund looked promising. We took a longer look at its holdings and strategy to extrapolate how it would perform in a market sell off. We came away with a neutral rating and our conclusion summarized our thoughts:

TAIL has a good setup for the investor who wants some put options as protection, but does not know how to go about doing it. The medium-term Treasury bonds do provide a modest amount of income and work to offset the base expenses of the fund. But there is still decay thanks to the nature of options. This decay is small and nowhere near the likes of what we saw in the VIX or Natural Gas ETNs where the Contango essentially decimated the funds on a monthly basis. But it does exist because there is no free lunch. We do have a mild bullish bent on this fund for the next few months as a hedge against the current exuberance but this is not a buy-hold-and-forget fund for us.

Source: An ETF To Cover TAIL Risks

That is not a buy-hold-and-forget fund is amply evident by the chart below. This is the fund's performance since our last piece.

Data by YCharts

The market has been declining and volatility has been feisty to boot. Why then has this fund not outperformed? DECAY. That is the one word answer. What do we mean by that? Read on for our elaboration.

A Closer Look

TAIL's largest holding currently is the Treasury Bond maturing in about 8.25 years.

TAIL Holdings (Cambria)

With 80.90% in this, it will give you an overall return similar to the iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF). The next largest holding is an inflation indexed bond, better known as one from the TIPS series. This one will have less duration risk, but move more or less with actual inflation readings versus what is currently priced in those bonds. Current break-evens are still on another planet relative to actual inflation. If the current inflation regime persists, TIPS will outperform plain vanilla bonds. The next approximate 12.5% of holdings comes from S&P Puts. TAIL reaches at the far end of the option expiration curve to find these and the largest one expires in March 2023 with a strike of 4400 SPX.

As attractive and defensive this strategy sounds, it appears to us as a poor hedge. We will give you our rationale using the SPDR S&P 500 Trust (SPY) options, which should approximate values of the futures options shown above. The $420 strikes for December 2022, currently trade at about $38.50. Now that was purchased some time back, but when you purchase this ETF, it is the equivalent of you purchasing those put options today. By paying $38.50 upfront, your breakeven is $381.50 ($420 minus $38.50). So SPY could decline by another 10% by December 2022 and you would just break even on your options. This is the nature of purchasing options where the onus is on the purchaser to being directionally correct alongside getting the timing close to perfect.

There are other problems with executing this strategy as well. Assuming the index declines to about 3,430 by December 2022 with SPY going to $343, what happens to your fund? All the different options will of course move differently but using the SPY $420 strikes as a template, your options could roughly double. That sounds exciting until you get to the part that the entire option portfolio is 12.5% of the total, so your return here becomes 12.5%. Finally you have to multiply that by what percentage of your portfolio you will hold in TAIL. 10%? Well then TAIL will add a good 1.25% of returns to your portfolio. Not bad, when the market declines 20%, but certainly won't alter your risk profile that dramatically. The biggest risk with these funds is that declines match or undershoot the premiums. The seller of the option obviously tries to see what the risk of losing money is and when things are volatile, you get charged more for those options. So for TAIL to work, the declines have to be rather historic in nature.

Verdict

We actually considered a short position on this fund during the recent decline. The rationale was that this would be a simpler way to short volatility. Everyone and their cousin knows by now that ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (UVXY) decays relentlessly. A short position there is the best way to short volatility. But that one is very hard to borrow and you can be forced to cover at the worst possible time. Unfortunately, so is TAIL, as its borrowing costs last we checked, were quite high.

So we had to go back to doing what we do best, sell covered calls and cash secured puts on stocks we like. Those create an indirect short position on volatility. As we always like to be sellers rather than purchasers of expensive insurance, that is what we will stick with. As for TAIL, we are currently putting a Hold/Neutral rating on it. This comes from our medium term negative view on the S&P 500 and medium duration bonds, balanced by the extremely high cost of the options within the fund. If the price of TAIL goes up and borrowing costs come down, we might initiate a short position.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.