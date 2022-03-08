LanaStock/iStock via Getty Images

It’s been about five months since I wrote my latest piece on The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS), and in that time, the shares have collapsed in price. They’re down about 40%, against a loss of about 5% for the S&P 500. I didn’t find the valuation compelling before, so didn’t add to my position, but things have obviously changed. The company has reported earnings since, and that has an impact, obviously. In addition, a stock trading at $14 is, by definition, less risky than the same stock trading at $23. So, in this missive, I’m going to try to determine whether or not now’s a good time to buy more Gap. I’ll make that determination by looking at both the updated financial history and the stock as a thing distinct from the underlying business. Finally, in case you forgot the details of my Gap trade for some reason, I should remind you that shares were put to me at a strike price of $14, which was a price about 30% lower than the then market price. I’m going to use this fact as another thinly veiled excuse to write about the risk reducing, yield enhancing potential of these wonderful investments.

The following may be true. You may be the sort of person who reads neither titles, nor bullet points before diving into an article. It’s also very likely true that you might find my writing tiresome. If what I’ve just described represents you, well you’re in luck my friend. I’m about to give you the gist that you missed when you skipped the title and at a small fraction of the sometimes noxious “exposure to Doyle.” In my view, the shares of The Gap have become ridiculously cheap, and so I’ll be buying. I think the company remains troubled in some ways, but there is some evidence that a corner is being turned. Most importantly, the market remains massively pessimistic about the fortunes of this stock, and I think we should take advantage of that excessively pessimistic perspective. In addition, I’ll be selling September puts with a strike of $10. These are currently priced at $0.75, which is an excellent price for a 40% out of the money strike. That’s the gist of it, so arguably you now know everything you need to know about my perspective here. If you read on, and are offended by one of my, uh, “jokes” or my constant need to brag, that’s on you.

Financial Snapshot

In some ways, the company has had a relatively decent financial performance in 2021. Sales were about 21% higher than they were in the dark days of 2020, and were actually slightly higher than they were in 2019. This offers the hope that the company is returning to something like normal. In addition, the company swung from a loss of $665 million in 2020 to a profit of about $256 million in 2021. This was impressive, in my view, especially in light of the 10% uptick in COGS, a 4.7% uptick in operating expenses, and the 460% uptick in loss on extinguishment of debt.

Speaking of debt, I’m also impressed by the fact that the capital structure is in much better shape now, relative to the recent past. Specifically, long term debt is down by ~$730 million relative to this time last year. Speaking of debt, the following is a small excerpt from the latest 10-K. The coupons on this debt is such that part of me would actually prefer the company spend money on retiring debt, rather than buybacks, cheap though the stock may be.

The Gap Debt Schedule (The Gap latest 10-K)

Management seemed to be in the mood to reward shareholders, as evidenced by the fact that they spent about $182 million on dividends, and a net $80 million on stock buybacks.

Net income for the first nine months of 2021 was still ~$263 million lower than it was in 2019, but I think the trend is in the right direction, and gives investors some cause for hope in my view.

The Gap Financials (The Gap Investor Relations)

The Stock

Some of you who follow me regularly know that it's at this point in the article where I turn into a real spoil sport because I start yammering on about how companies you like can be terrible investments at the wrong price. This is because the business is an organisation that sells stuff, hopefully for a profit. The stock is a proxy whose changing prices supposedly reflect changes in the fortunes of the underlying business. I’m of the view that the price changes are much more about future expectations, and the whims of the crowd than anything to do with the business. This is why I look at stocks as things apart from the underlying business. At the risk of boring you more than even I want to, I’ll stop trying to make this point theoretically and will use The Gap stock history itself to demonstrate. The company released full year results on March 3rd. If you bought this stock the next day, you’re up about 2.2% since. If you were unfortunate enough to buy five days later, you’re down about 6%. Obviously not much changed at the firm over these eight days to warrant an 8.2% swing in returns. The investors who bought virtually identical shares more cheaply did better than those who bought the shares at a higher price. This is why I try to avoid overpaying for stocks.

I measure the cheapness (or not) of a stock in a few ways, ranging from the simple to the more complex. On the simple side, I look at the ratio of price to some measure of economic value like sales, earnings, free cash flow, and the like. Ideally, I want to see a stock trading at a discount to both its own history and the overall market. In my previous missive, I suggested that the shares were neither cheap nor expensive, when their PE was sitting at 12.5, price to sales was 0.5, and price to book was 3x. Although the shares are more expensive on a PE basis, they’re 40% and ~33% cheaper on a price to sales and price to book basis, per the following:

Data by YCharts

Source: YCharts

Data by YCharts

Source: YCharts

My regular victims know that in addition to simple ratios, I want to try to understand what the market is currently "assuming" about the future of this company. In order to do this, I turn to the work of Professor Stephen Penman and his book "Accounting for Value." In this book, Penman walks investors through how they can apply the magic of high school algebra to a standard finance formula in order to work out what the market is "thinking" about a given company's future growth. This involves isolating the "g" (growth) variable in a fairly standard finance formula. Applying this approach to The Gap at the moment suggests the market is assuming that this company will be bankrupt within eight years. I consider this to be a wonderfully pessimistic perspective on this company, and for that reason I’d recommend buying at current levels.

Options As Alternative

In the missive before last on this name, I recommended also selling March 2020 Gap puts with a strike of $14 for $0.71. I wrote 10 of these puts and the shares were put to me at that price, given what happened in 2020. The shares that were put to me are about 19% cheaper than the shares I bought alongside the short put transaction. So, the shares acquired via short puts are near breakeven, and the shares acquired in the public markets are sitting on a loss. This demonstrates the power of short put options. They help reduce risk while enhancing returns.

I’m obviously happy to buy the shares at the current price again, but there’s no law against selling more puts with an even lower strike price, so that’s what I’m going to do.

In terms of specifics, I’m selling the September puts with a strike of $10. These are currently bid at $0.75, which I consider to be a reasonable premium. If the shares fall another 40% from current levels, I’ll be obliged to buy, but will do so at a price that lines up with a 6% dividend yield. If the shares remain above that, I’ll simply add the $750 I’m expecting from this trade to the whiskey acquisition fund, which is also a pleasant prospect. This is why I call short puts a “win-win” trade.

I hope you’re incandescent with giddiness at the prospect of discovering a “win-win” trade, because I’m about to indulge my sadistic tendency to spoil the mood by writing about risk. This emotionally hurts you way more than it does me. The reality is that every investment comes with risk, and short puts are no exception. We do our best to navigate the world by exchanging one pair of risk-reward trade-offs for another. For example, holding cash presents the risk of erosion of purchasing power via inflation and the reward of preserving capital at times of extreme volatility.

I think the risks of put options are very similar to those associated with a long stock position. If the shares drop in price, the stockholder loses money, and the short put writer may be obliged to buy the stock. Thus, both long stock and short put investors typically want to see higher stock prices. So, for my part, I don’t consider all short puts to be so-called “win-win” trades. I consider them to be “win-win” when they are written on stocks I’d like to own, at prices I’d like to buy. That is definitely a small subset of all put options. Some might suggest that I become less hyperbolic in my speech. Some might be ignored.

Puts are distinct from stocks in that some put writers don't want to actually buy the stock - they simply want to collect premia. Such investors care more about maximizing their income and will be less discriminating about which stock they sell puts on. These people don't want to own the underlying security. I like my sleep far too much to play short puts in this way. I'm only willing to sell puts on companies I'm willing to buy at prices I'm willing to pay. For that reason, being exercised isn't the hardship for me that it might be for many other put writers. My advice is that if you are considering this strategy yourself, you would be wise to only ever write puts on companies you'd be happy to own.

In my view, put writers take on risk, but they take on less risk (sometimes significantly less risk) than stock buyers in a critical way. I think my earlier experiences with The Gap short puts demonstrate this point. Short put writers generate income simply for taking on the obligation to buy a business that they like at a price that they find attractive. This circumstance is objectively better than simply taking the prevailing market price. This is why I consider the risks of selling puts on a given day to be far lower than the risks associated with simply buying the stock on that day.

I'll conclude this lengthy, ponderous discussion of risks by revisiting the specific trade I’m recommending here. If The Gap shares remain above $10 over the next seven months, I’ll simply pocket the premium and move on. If the shares fall over 40% in price, I’ll be obliged to buy, but will do so at a net price much lower than the current, already cheap level. Both outcomes are very acceptable in my view, so I consider this trade to be the definition of "risk reducing." Some might complain that it’s strange of me to end a discussion about risk by writing about the risk reducing potential of put options. At this point, I’m very, very used to being described thusly, so, “sticks and stones”, I guess.

Conclusion

I think The Gap has some hair on it, but there’s evidence that it’s turning a corner, and I think the most recent financial results give investors reasons to be optimistic. Most importantly of all, though, is the fact that the shares are now ridiculously cheap in my view. Nothing makes an investment compelling like a massive correction in the shares. For that reason, I’ll be buying at current levels. Given that I’m a bit greedy, I’ll also be selling the put options described above. If you’re comfortable with puts, I’d recommend this or a similar trade. If you’re not, I’d buy at current prices, as the shares are too cheap to pass up in my view.