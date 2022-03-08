imaginima/E+ via Getty Images

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) will likely benefit from the recent increase in the crude oil price. Keep in mind that SOI already has a lot of relationships with large operators and services providers. The fact that management is manufacturing all-electric equipment could also help clients deal with new environmental regulations. In any case, with an increase in suppliers and the number of clients, the upside potential in the stock price seems quite substantial.

SOI designs and manufactures all-electric equipment, and offers technician support, logistics services, and software solutions for oil and natural gas operators. In my view, with large clients, SOI should be offering the latest technology in the petroleum industry.

With an extensive list of products, services, and software, in my view, the most relevant is that SOI is designing only all-electric equipment. In my view, if regulators increase the pressure over the oil and gas industry to enforce environmental laws, SOI will be a good ally of both service providers and operators:

The previous rationale may explain why SOI is working with some of the largest operators and service providers in the petroleum industry:

There are other interesting features about SOI that minority investors should learn. First, we are talking about a company, in which 15% of the total share count is owned by management and employees. Thus, the interests of both shareholders and employees appear aligned.

Besides, SOI counts with an independent board, and offers constant dividends and buybacks. Keep in mind that SOI offers one of the highest dividend yields in the petroleum industry. With all this in mind, I believe that SOI's Board of Directors is really taking care of investors:

With The Recent Increase In The Oil Price, The Market Estimates Seem A Bit Pessimistic

While most analysts were expecting significant revenue growth in 2022 and 2023, I believe that they are still too pessimistic. In my opinion, with the recent increase in the oil price, management will enjoy higher levels of demand than that in the past. As a result, in my opinion, revenue growth may be even larger than 40% in 2022 and 12% in 2023.

Also, with an EBITDA margin of 23% and 27% in 2022 and 2024 respectively, market estimates would include 2024 FCF of $30 million. Finally, like in 2020 and 2021, SOI will deliver positive net income, but the company will be much more profitable than in the past:

If SOI Finds More Suppliers And Reduces Its Concentration Of Clients, I Foresee An Implied Price Of $28-$29

Under the best case scenario, SOI would build more relationships with third-party suppliers. In my view, with inflation increasing at a large pace, suppliers may try to renegotiate prices. The company will have more bargaining power if management can discuss prices with several providers at the same time. As a result, the FCF margin would not decline. In particular, I would try to work with more vendors of trucking services:

During the year ended December 31, 2021, no supplier accounted for more than 10% of our total spending, and during the year ended December 31, 2020, one supplier, Automatize Logistics, LLC, a provider of third party trucking services, accounted for approximately 24% of our total spending. Source: 10-k

Under this case scenario, I would be expecting a substantial increase in the number of clients. As a result, we could obtain not only an increase in revenue and FCF, but also a significant decrease in the FCF volatility. Let's note that SOI reported a few clients that are responsible for more than 10% of the total amount of sales:

For the year ended December 31, 2021, Liberty Oilfield Services, LLC accounted for approximately 26% of our total revenue. For the year ended December 31, 2020, Devon Energy Corporation accounted for approximately 14% of our total revenue. Source: 10-k

In my view, if SOI continues to increase the representation of women in the organization, and minorities also increase, more money managers will likely study the company's financials. Keep in mind that there are investment banks claiming that equality increases investors' bottom line:

Investing in equality for women can potentially increase a company's-and your portfolio's-bottom line. Source: Gender Lens Investing: Impact On Investments Minorities represented 35% of our organization and 23% of supervisory or managerial roles. Females represented approximately 15% of our organization and 25% of supervisory or managerial roles. Source: 10-k

If I try to be as optimistic as possible, I would assume sales growth of 54% in 2021, 40% in 2022, and 12% to 9% from 2023 to 2031. Also, with an EBITDA margin of 27% from 2024 to 2031 and effective tax of 22%, 2031 NOPAT would equal $107 million. I also assumed D&A/Sales of 14%, changes in working capital of $27-$75 million, and capital expenditures growing from $7 million to $43 million. The result would be the FCF ranging from $19 million in 2022 to $54 million in 2031:

Author's Compilations

Now, I used a CAPM model similar to that of most investment analysts out there with a WACC of 10.17%. Take into account that most competitors report a WACC between 8% and 31%. I am not very conservative, but I am also not thinking completely out of the box:

Gurufocus

With the mentioned WACC, the discounted FCF would grow from $17 million in 2022 to $20 million in 2031. Hence, the sum of everything should be equal to $589 million. If we also assume an exit multiple of 10.3x 2031 EBITDA, the implied price should be $28-$29, and the IRR would be close to 18%:

Author's Compilations

Risks: SOI Could Suffer From Lack Of Demand And Competition In The Well Site Logistic Services Market

With the most recent increase in the crude oil price, management should be expecting an increase in levels of capital spending and drilling activity. With that, I would be quite concerned if crude oil prices become very volatile, and oil and gas operators cannot easily forecast supply and demand. I don't really know how the gas price will change as the invasion of Ukraine continues. If oil and gas operators decide not to invest significantly in capital expenditures and drilling, SOI business model could suffer:

The demand for our products and services is primarily determined by current and anticipated oil and natural gas prices and the related levels of capital spending and drilling activity in the areas in which we have operations. Among other factors, increased production from major oil producing nations and decreasing availability of crude oil storage and geopolitical issues can contribute to volatility or weakness in oil prices or natural gas prices and affect the spending patterns of our customers resulting in the drilling of fewer new wells. Source: 10-k

SOI also operates in a competitive industry. There are many players like pressure pumping companies and proppant producers, which may obtain market share from SOI. At the end of the day, SOI is not a large entity, and may have less financial resources than other large actors. In the worst case scenario, revenue would decline, and expectations for FCF would diminish:

We face competition from proppant producers, pressure pumping companies and proppant transporters who also offer solutions for unloading, storing and delivering proppant at well sites and also from competitors who, like us, are focused on developing more efficient last mile logistics management solutions. Some of these solutions utilize containers for on-site proppant storage and handling delivery, while others use silo-based storage as we do. Source: 10-k

Under the previous traumatic assumptions, I included sales growth close to -5% from 2024 to 2031, and an EBITDA margin close to 25%. Also, with D&A/Sales of 15%, conservative changes in working capital and growing capital expenditures, the FCF would decline from around $20 million in 2022 to less than -$70 million in 2031:

Author's Compilations

Finally, with an exit multiple of 10x 2031 EBITDA, the terminal value would stand at $115 million, and the implied price should be $5:

Author's Compilations

The Balance Sheet Looks Very Healthy

As of December 31, 2021, SOI reported 36 million in cash, $406 million in total assets, and an asset/liability ratio of close to 4x. I don't believe that SOI's financial situation will worry any financial advisor:

10-k

Also note that SOI does not seem to report financial debt. In my view, if management needs to obtain debt to acquire targets or run new operations, bankers will be happy to help:

10-k

Conclusion

With the recent increase in the oil price, SOI will likely benefit from a better petroleum industry outlook. Besides, the company offers innovative technology to large players in the oil and gas sector. In my view, the fact that SOI manufactures all-electric equipment will most likely help operators deal with new environmental regulations. I believe that if management increases the number of both customers and suppliers, more investors will be interested in helping to take SOI to the next level. With all this in mind, under the current market price, the company really looks like a buy.