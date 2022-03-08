Why We Stay Underweight Bonds

Maria Vonotna/iStock via Getty Images

Government bonds have shown some traditional diversification properties since Russia's invasion of Ukraine last month. Yet, our work shows that government bonds historically offer less diversification during periods of supply-driven inflation such as we’re seeing now and exacerbated by the conflict. We stay strategically and tactically underweight DM nominal government bonds and look for diversification in inflation-linked and Chinese government bonds (CGBs).

Reduced diversification

Average 10-Year U.S. Treasury Returns On Days When Equities Fall, 2000-2022 (BlackRock Investment Institute, with data from Refinitiv Datastream, March 2022)

Past performance is no guarantee of current or future results. Forward looking estimates may not come to pass.The chart shows average daily return on the benchmark 10-year U.S. on days when the MSCI World equity index fell between 2000-2007(orange bars), 2008-2020 (yellow bars) and in 2021-2022 Treasury (green bars) .

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine came just as investors had become excessively hawkish about central bank policy expectations, in our view. The broad rise in yields across the curve had created some yield cushion just before a global riskoff move sparked by a major geopolitical event. In the short period since the conflict started to escalate, government bonds briefly helped guard portfolios against some equity losses. Yet, we see this diversification role as increasingly challenged due to supply-driven inflation and central banks' higher tolerance of such inflation. Market performance suggests so as well. The chart shows average daily returns in U.S. 10-year Treasuries on days when the MSCI World index of DM equities fell. The contrast in performance of Treasuries between 2000-2020 (red and yellow bars) and the past 14 months (green bars) has been stark, particularly on days when stocks fell over 1.5%. We prefer Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) relative to nominal Treasuries to provide duration exposure and as a relative play on market pricing of higher inflation.

The correlation of stock and bond returns is key in assessing bonds’ ability to play the role of portfolio diversifiers. Our analysis of the stock-bond correlation and macro factors such as growth and inflation in the U.S. since the mid-1960s reveals a key link between the two. We find that the correlation is typically negative when demand shocks dominate and positive when supply shocks are the driving force. In other words, bonds are less likely to act as portfolio ballast during equity selloffs in a world shaped by supply constraints - what’s happening now and we see persisting in coming years.

The Russia-Ukraine war will have long-term humanitarian and geopolitical consequences. We see high energy prices as the main macro transmission channel - exacerbating supply-driven inflation in the near-term. This is particularly evident in Europe where coal, electricity and natural gas prices have surged from already elevated levels. Higher energy costs will take a toll on growth - more starkly in the euro area than the U.S. given geographical proximity, deeper economic linkages and energy dependency on Russia. The relative impact may push up U.S. long-term yields more than euro area yields.

All this complicates the dilemma central banks were already facing. With a commodity price shock adding to a persistent inflation narrative, we think central banks will need to carry on with policy normalization. We used to see the possibility of central banks slamming the policy brakes as the biggest risk. But that risk is now reduced due to the higher cost of slowing growth, especially in Europe. This for now supports our overweight to DM equities, which we twinned with an underweight to credit. To balance this exposure in a whole-portfolio context, we seek alternatives to nominal government bonds, particularly given our view that the risk of inflation expectations becoming unanchored is going up over time. We see more appeal in assets such as TIPS - for duration as well as relative exposure to inflation - and CGBs. Our work finds TIPS and CGBs offer better risk-adjusted returns and lower correlation to equities than other assets of broadly comparable risk.

Bottom line: Our preference for equities over both government bonds and credit keeps us positioned for a new market regime - one of investors demanding greater compensation, or term premium, for the risk of holding government bonds and one where we expect higher inflation in the medium term than markets are pricing. We retain our underweight on DM nominal government bonds on both a tactical and strategic horizon. Last month we downgraded credit - where valuations remain rich given how well spreads have held up and because of the duration risk from a renewed rise in long-term yields. Historically low and negative real yields reinforce our overweight to DM equities. We remain overweight TIPS and stay modestly overweight Chinese assets, and we like CGBs in particular for both returns and diversification.