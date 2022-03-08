Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

I started covering Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) in June of 2019 when I found a company that was flying under the radar because of its products and "small" market cap. Yet, the company had tremendous growth potential, which has resulted in a stock price return close to 100% since then - roughly double the performance of the S&P 500. Note that this includes the current 40% sell-off from the stock's all-time high! Yet, the company hasn't gotten worse. All we're seeing is people fleeing out of "overvalued" stocks into value stocks like energy, basic materials, and related. Zebra has suffered from this as well as the stock overheated last year. Yet, that's where the bad news ends as Zebra is a combination of "growth" and "value". Its valuation has reached an attractive level and growth is expected to remain high - after all, its dominant position in a fast-growing industry didn't change. Investors are overreacting.

Growth -> Value

I started trading in 2011, which means that I've been in a low-inflation environment the entire time until 2021. In 2021, something happened that most did not expect: inflation rose at its fastest pace in decades.

St. Louis Federal Reserve

What this means is that the pressure on the Federal Reserve rose. People demanded higher yield and traders had to apply higher discount rates to their valuation models, which is bad news for "growth" stocks who are expected to make money many years from now.

As a result, technology stocks as displayed by the tech-heavy ETF (QQQ) are now close to 20% below their all-time highs. The S&P 500 is barely in correction territory and Zebra is almost 40% below its all-time highs. Note that the 2020 sell-off isn't perfectly visible as this chart seems to use monthly closing prices.

Data by YCharts

While Zebra did sell-off like a company without revenue, there's a lot more to it.

Zebra Has Become Attractive Again

One of the reasons why Zebra skyrocketed after the pandemic is because investors bought everything that was part of the "new" economy. The stock had outperformed the S&P 500 by a wide margin prior to the recession, but after 1Q21, the stock took it to a whole new level as it returned close to 600% in less than 5 years.

Data by YCharts

In the case of Zebra, it is a global leader in enterprise asset intelligence, designing and marketing specialty printers, mobile computing, data capture, radio frequency identification products, and real-time locating systems.

It includes a wide range of products that optimize warehousing, transportation, and even hotels (keyless entry into rooms). It sells sensors, data capture tools, and a lot of related products that automate supply chains.

That's why the stock was flying during the pandemic as everything went online, which helped e-commerce, smart logistics, and frankly any company that did business in a new economy.

Zebra Technologies 4Q21 Earnings Presentation

In 4Q21, the company generated 11.7% net sales growth to $1.5 billion. This includes acquisitions. Organic sales growth came in at 10%. North American organic growth was 4%. EMEA saw 9% organic growth with 42% and 29% organic growth in Latin America and Asia Pacific, respectively.

Adjusted gross profit underperformed as it grew by 6.8% due to increased freight costs and general inflation. According to the company:

Premium freight costs exceeded our expectations and significantly weighed on gross margin, which was partially offset by higher service and software margin. We also scaled operating expenses while continuing to invest in initiatives to drive sustainable, profitable growth. Our solid fourth quarter performance closed an outstanding full year 2021 in which we generated record sales, EBITDA margin, earnings per share and free cash flow.

For the people who are not familiar with these supply chain issues, shipping costs basically exploded last year. The pandemic caused shipping rates to drop. Nobody was restocking inventories. Then after the first lockdowns, people saw that the world did not end and consumption accelerated. Companies ordered new inventory so fast that shipping companies were unable to deal with demand. Add trucking labor shortages and we get a total mess that hurts companies like ZBRA. However, I expect shipping to normalize in 2023. The war in Ukraine is making things worse as I discussed in a recent article. Yet, higher ship production and possibly lower demand will solve these issues.

Zebra Technologies 4Q21 Earnings Presentation

Even if margins remain under pressure, the company sure isn't failing to grow sales. Full-year 2022 net sales are expected to increase between 3-7%. Long-term annual organic sales growth is expected to remain close to 5-7%. Previously, the company expected between 4-5% annualized organic net sales growth.

That's an incredible foundation for long-term EBITDA/net income growth if the company can maintain its margins. And that's exactly what analysts expect. 2022 operating margins are expected to rise by 30 basis points to 22.1% followed by a gradual improvement to 23.4%, which is 340 basis points above pre-pandemic levels. Thanks to this, the company can turn 7.1% CAGR in net sales between 2019-2024E, which is already very high, into 13.7% net income growth (OTC:CAGR).

MarketScreener

Meanwhile, the company is expected to end this year with $173 million in net cash - negative net debt (more cash than gross debt) and $1.0 billion in annual free cash flow. Given the company's $20.3 billion market cap, that's a 4.9% free cash flow yield. The company does not pay a dividend, nor does it repurchase shares. So, that's something the company can look into in addition to more aggressive M&A if the company wants to.

For now, this means that the valuation has become attractive.

Using the $20.3 billion market cap and $170 million in net cash, we get an enterprise value of roughly $20.1 billion. That's 14.4x 2022E EBITDA and 13.0x 2023E EBITDA. The valuation falls to 12.3x 2023E EBITDA when incorporating that more than a billion dollars in FCF will further push up net cash.

Historically, ZBRA has traded at 16x EBITDA, which is fair as both sales and EBITDA growth are too high to justify a lower valuation. Hence, I think the stock can return 40% over the next 24 months.

Data by YCharts

Takeaway

The ongoing market sell-off has hurt Zebra Technologies. The stock is down 40% from its all-time high, which is twice the drawdown of the popular tech-heavy ETF (QQQ). However, unlike a lot of stocks that got sold off, Zebra offers growth and value. The company has mid-single-digit long-term sales growth, improving margins, and double-digit long-term annual net income growth. While the company does not pay a dividend, its free cash flow yield of more than 4% offers a lot of opportunities including cash distributions and more aggressive M&A.

The valuation has come down a lot and I expect that ZBRA can gain 40% over the next 24 months. However, I do not recommend selling this soon as I think ZBRA is a stock that will bring a lot of wealth on a long-term basis. Well beyond my 24-months expectations.

It seems like an attractive opportunity as overreacting traders sold even stocks that should be trading much higher.

