QQQ ETF: The Nasdaq Declines May Be Far From Over
Summary
- The QQQ ETF has fallen into a bear market.
- The declines may be far from over as investors look to decrease risk.
- All of this comes at a time when liquidity is thinning out and financial conditions are tightening.
- Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Reading The Markets get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
The Nasdaq 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) has entered a bear market, with the ETF down more than 20% from its intraday highs at the end of November. The declines may worsen, potentially by another 7% to 13%, before they start to get better.
The problems for the QQQ may not be visible on the surface but are very easy to see below the surface, as liquidity in the Nasdaq 100 futures thins out and bid-ask spreads widen. On top of that, the Russian invasion of Ukraine has sent oil prices soaring. It comes as financial conditions continue to tighten, as investors price in a more aggressive Federal Reserve and an increased risk of a global recession.
The risk for a recession is most visible in the yield curve. The spread between the US 10 Year rate and the US 2 Year rate has fallen to 25 bps. It is an indication that the bond market is increasing the risk of a potential US recession.
PE Multiple Compression
The rising fears are leading to market-wide compression in earnings multiples, and given how high those multiples had been, they are only now getting back to pre-Covid levels. It means those multiples have even further to drop. The underlying Nasdaq 100 index is currently trading for 22.7 times its next twelve month's earnings estimates. Since 2012, that index has had an average PE ratio of 21.1. But if you strip out the period after March 2020, that average is much lower, at just 17.8. It would imply that there is still a lot of risk for further multiple contraction for the Nasdaq 100. While 17.8 seems unlikely, given the Covid lows were higher and around 18.2, it does give us a sense of the potential downside, which would be a contraction of more than 13%, placing the Qs around $279.
The risk of such a drop is probably higher than one would imagine. Several indicators show that liquidity in this market is very thin and that financial conditions are getting tighter. These issues make for very volatile intraday trading as investors look to reduce their risk exposure levels, especially going into a period where the Fed is going to start raising rates and higher oil prices.
Liquidity Thins Out As Financial Conditions Tighten
The latest data from the CME shows that the depth of book for the Nasdaq 100 is still thinning out, which means there are fewer contracts on the bid and ask. Additionally, the spread between the bid and ask prices has widened.
Stress has also shown up in the overnight funding markets, as noted by the three-month LIBOR rate minus Federal Funds rate, which has climbed. Additionally, we see the iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) to iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD) ratio surging, both indicating tightening financial conditions.
With the combination of high oil prices and the potential for the Fed to start raising rates as soon as next week, these financial conditions may stay tight or tighten further. None of which will be good for the liquidity and functioning of the market. Coupled with a need to reduce risk exposure due to the rising uncertainty that oil price will have on the economy is likely only to weigh more in the coming days.
Technical Support Approaches
It has the QQQ ETF approaching some critical support around $317. Should that level of support break, there is minimal support until $300, a drop of another 7%. It would take the QQQ ETF back to levels not seen since November 2020. The relative strength index certainly suggests the momentum is very bearish and that there is plenty of room for the ETF to fall further.
It is a turbulent time for the market. Where the QQQ ETF and the markets are heading may have more to do with the rising risk of a recession and its liquidity.
Investing today is more complex than ever. With stocks rising and falling on very little news while doing the opposite of what seems logical. Reading the Markets helps readers cut through all the noise delivering stock ideas and market updates, looking for opportunities.
We use a repeated and detailed process of watching the fundamental trends, technical charts, and options trading data. The process helps isolate and determine where a stock, sector, or market may be heading over various time frames.
To Find Out More Visit Our Home Page
This article was written by
Mott Capital Management writes short-to-medium-term focused articles on where stocks may go. We do not write articles on investing for the long-term. In a typical article, we will tell readers where Mike thinks a stock may go over a short period of time. This allows readers to understand why a stock may be rising or falling based on an analysis of fundamental, technical, and options trading activity.
We do not trade stocks for compliance purposes and to provide our readers with an unbiased opinion. Mike is a long-term growth investor and discloses if he holds a position in his long-only portfolio.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser in the State of New York. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and, unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Please remember that past performance may not be indicative of future results.