John Pennell/iStock via Getty Images

It's been a much better start to the year for the Gold Miners Index (GDX), with the ETF up more than 23% year-to-date, trouncing the performance of the S&P-500 (SPY) and Nasdaq 100 (QQQ). One name that's woken up from its slumber is NovaGold (NYSE:NG), a development-stage company that owns half of one of the world's largest gold projects. With gold rising (GLD), investors are likely warming up to NovaGold, but I continue to see it as an inferior way to play the gold price. This is because it will not likely produce any gold before 2028 and is not generating free cash flow, while other producers will be increasing dividends/paying special dividends if the gold price stays above $2,000/oz.

Donlin Project - Alaska (Company Website)

NovaGold needs little introduction, being a 50% owner with Barrick (GOLD) of the massive Donlin Gold Project in Alaska. As shown below, the project is in a league of its own, home to a reserve base of ~33.9 million ounces of gold at above-average grades of 2.09 grams per tonne. This is a similar reserve base to the resource bases at Blackwater, Livengood, and Goldrush combined, with the project having the potential to produce over one million ounces of gold per annum over its projected 27-year mine life.

To put this figure in perspective, this is double Barrick's Tier-1 mine definition (500,000 ounces per annum over a 10+ year mine life). It's also a larger production profile than four of the highest-quality Tier-1 jurisdiction developers may produce by 2027 combined. These companies include Osisko Mining (OTCPK:OBNNF), Skeena Resources (SKE), Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCQX:SGSVF), and Marathon Gold (OTCQX:MGDPF). Notably, Donlin should also have some of the lowest costs in the industry, with all-in sustaining costs that should come in below $825/oz even after adjusting for inflationary pressures.

Donlin Gold Project - Scale vs. Peers (Company Presentation)

Barrick and NovaGold have been busy drilling at the Donlin Project in Alaska over the past year, and the 2022 drill program (~$60 million) is expected to focus on the potential of the ACMA pit at depth. As the long section below shows, adding ounces at depth at both Lewis and ACMA is possible, which could push the reserve base to 20 million ounces. The company is also be looking to drill in the Divide Area between the Lewis and ACMA pits. If we see similar results to last year's highlight holes, investors certainly have a lot to be excited about when it comes to this year's drill program.

Long Section Donlin Gold Mine Plan (Company Presentation)

While Donlin's average resource grade comes in just shy of 2.30 grams per tonne gold, we saw phenomenal drill results from the project in 2021. Highlight holes including 92 meters of 7.8 grams per tonne gold, 48 meters of 9.0 grams per tonne gold, 24.4 meters of 14.6 grams per tonne gold, 41 meters of 10.5 grams per tonne gold, and 19 meters of 18.2 grams per tonne gold. Although these intercepts don't make the cut-off for the best 20 holes drilled sector-wide last year, they are still very impressive, with several 400+ gram-meter intercepts.

NovaGold - Current Mine Plan & Targets along Strike (Company Presentation)

It's also important to note that while ACMA, Lewis, and the Divide Area look like they may be home to ~40 million ounces of reserves (100% basis), the company has barely scratched the surface at other targets. These other targets that lie along an 8-kilometer strike include Queen, Snow, Quartz, Dome, Far Side, and Ophir. While limited drilling has been completed, grades at Snow/Quartz were in line with the current reserve grade (2.09 grams per tonne gold), with two intercepts shown in the Technical Report hitting 23 meters of 2.77 grams per tonne gold and 10 meters of 3.34 grams per tonne gold.

Quartz/Snow Drill Intercepts (Company Technical Report)

Meanwhile, at Dome, highlight intercepts include 10 meters of 3.89 grams per tonne gold, 22.6 meters of 3.29 grams per tonne gold, 61 meters of 3.30 grams per tonne gold, 52 meters of 3.21 grams per tonne gold, and 25 meters of 2.94 grams per tonne gold. Like Snow/Quartz, these grades are in line with the current resource and reserve grade, pointing to the potential for additional million-ounce discoveries less than 10 kilometers from the planned mining areas.

Project Economics

Given the scale of Donlin and the impressive grades, this is clearly a very desirable project, and it's no surprise that Barrick and NovaGold continue to fund work to make a production decision later this decade potentially. The attractiveness of the project is reinforced by the fact that Alaska is a top-10 mining jurisdiction globally and that the project is federally permitted, with most state permits already in place. However, while Donlin beats other projects and current mines from an estimated production, operating cost, and mine life standpoint, the elephant in the room is the upfront capex.

Based on the most recent update, which incorporated Q1 2020 pricing, upfront capital to build Donlin was estimated at ~$7.4 billion, which is more than four times the estimated combined capital to build Eskay Creek, Windfall, Valentine, and Back River ($1.7 billion). This is despite the fact that the recent update did not incorporate recent prices, which are likely to be higher due to inflationary pressures sector-wide. In fact, several North American projects have seen capex blowouts vs. prior 2020 estimates, including Magino (OTCPK:ARNGF), Cote Gold (IAG), and Ascot's (OTCQX:AOTVF) Red Mountain Project.

As it stands, it's difficult to estimate what the cost creep could be at Donlin, but I would not be surprised to see the updated upfront capex bill come in north of $8.5 billion, or a more than 12% increase. This would have a negative effect on what is already a relatively low After-Tax NPV (5%) to Initial Capex ratio, which comes in at ~0.66 before any cost creep, based on a ~$4.9 billion After-Tax NPV (5%), and a capex bill of ~$7.4 billion. These figures are based on a $1,700/oz gold price estimate over the life of mine.

Donlin Project - Capital Costs & Average Production (Company Technical Report)

Some investors will point out that the $1,700/oz gold price assumption is too low, which skews the After-Tax NPV (5%) to Initial Capex ratio and the estimated After-Tax NPV (5%). However, I would argue that the $1,700/oz is more than fair, given that Barrick Gold is planning its business around a $1,200/oz - $1,300/oz gold price, evidenced by it maintaining its $1,200/oz gold price to calculate reserves. It's also important to note that even using conservative gold price assumptions of $1,700/oz for other developers, their After-Tax NPV (5%) to Initial Capex ratios come in close to 2.0 to 1.0.

Donlin's inferior After-Tax NPV (5%) to Initial Capex ratio and massive capex bill does not mean that this project won't be built. In fact, if gold prices were to find a new floor above $1,800/oz, it's certainly possible we could see a positive construction decision here in the next two years. However, unlike some developers, NovaGold is in the less enviable position that it does not control its own destiny currently, given that it cannot fund the estimated ~$8.0+ billion capex bill on its own.

So, while Osisko Mining, Skeena, and Sabina will likely proceed with construction financed with debt and equity over the next two years, NovaGold may not be in production until 2028 or later. Hence, though NovaGold has a bigger production profile, investors will be waiting longer to see this flow to the company's bottom line. The good news is that at least NovaGold does have ~$150 million in cash currently, meaning that investors won't likely see any meaningful share dilution over the next 18 months. Let's look at the valuation below and see whether the stock is a Buy.

Valuation

Based on ~343 million fully diluted shares and a share price of US$7.80, NovaGold has a market cap of ~$2.67 billion or an enterprise value of ~$2.52 billion. This makes it one of the most expensive development-stage stories sector-wide, though for a good reason given the scale of the Donlin Gold Project. From a valuation per reserve ounce standpoint, NovaGold is valued at approximately ~$149.00/oz, based on ~16.9 million attributable ounces. Based on what I believe to be an upside to 20+ million ounces of attributable reserves, this valuation comes in at a more reasonable valuation of ~$126.00/oz.

Donlin Gold - Mineral Reserves Attributable to NovaGold (Company Presentation)

This is a more than reasonable valuation for a company that could be producing gold at less than $825/oz on an all-in sustaining cost basis. However, when we look at NG's valuation from a P/NPV (5%), the valuation is less compelling. This is based on NovaGold currently trading at just over 1.0x P/NPV (5%) of $2.44 billion (attributable) at a $1,700/oz gold price. If we compare this to many other advanced developers trading at closer to 0.70x P/NPV (5%), this does not offer much of a margin of safety at current levels. The valuation of ~1.0x NPV (5%) is based on a current enterprise value of ~$2.52 billion and an attributable After-Tax NPV (5%) of ~$2.44 billion.

Donlin Gold Project - After-Tax NPV (5%) / Gold Price Sensitivity (Company Presentation)

Some investors might argue that valuing the project using a $1,700/oz gold price is far too conservative, especially with the gold price currently hovering above $2,000/oz. While this is certainly a fair point, the price of gold today is irrelevant to NovaGold, given that it won't be selling any gold this year, next year, or any time in the next five years, in my opinion. Hence, while it might make sense to use a more generous gold price for current producers, or companies set to go into production this year, it makes much less sense for a project where we don't have a definitive timeline for production.

Besides, the reason I use conservative long-term gold price assumptions is that when it comes to companies with 15+ year mine lives, they may have to go through one or two cycles in the gold price. This means that they'll be selling gold through a secular bear market, and also likely a couple of cyclical bear markets. I do not expect the next secular bear market in gold to drag the price down to $1,050/oz like the last one, but it's possible that by the time that NovaGold heads into production, we may have seen the cycle highs for gold. For this reason, I think it's very ambitious to be valuing NovaGold using a $2,000/oz gold price.

Capital Costs - Donlin Project (Company Technical Report)

In summary, while NovaGold appears cheap on a price per ounce basis and has a 50% ownership in arguably a top-5 gold project globally, it's less attractive from a P/NPV (5%) standpoint. This is especially true if we factor in potential inflationary pressures because the last study was done using Q1 2020 pricing. So, while a rising tide (gold price) is going to lift all boats, I would much rather own a producer like Agnico Eagle (AEM) at 1.1x P/NAV than own a developer without a confirmed production start date like NovaGold at a similar valuation.

Technical Picture

Moving over to the technical picture, we can see that NovaGold is up approximately 29% from its recent lows after finding support at its multi-year support level at $6.20. This rally has pushed the stock into the upper-third of its expected short-term trading range, with resistance at $8.20. Based on my criteria that requires a 5 to 1 reward/risk ratio to enter positions in small-cap names, NovaGold is now outside of its low-risk buy zone, which came in at US$6.50 or lower. This doesn't mean that the stock can't go higher, but with a current reward/risk ratio of 0.30 to 1.0, I don't see any reason to chase the stock above US$7.90.

NG Daily Chart (TC2000.com)

NovaGold continues to report exploration success at Donlin, and with a massive project in the right jurisdiction, there is a lot to like about the company. Unfortunately, while the gold price has risen to boost project NPV (5%), we are in an inflationary environment. So, while the current NPV (5%) likely understates the asset's true potential, this is not a cheap project to build, even with a partner. This doesn't mean that Donlin won't get built, but it is unlikely to produce its first gold before 2028, which could be an opportunity cost for investors.

For those looking for exposure to NovaGold, I believe it's best to place bets below $6.40 per share, closer to support. To summarize, I continue to see more attractive ways to play the sector, with many miners returning significant capital to shareholders and growing production while NovaGold does not control its own destiny, waiting for a decision from its partner, Barrick Gold. Hence, if an investor must have exposure to Donlin, I continue to see the better course of action being buying Barrick on dips, which provides exposure to the asset, a healthy dividend, and free cash flow for the current gold cycle.