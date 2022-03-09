Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images News

Article Thesis

BYD Company Limited (OTCPK:BYDDY) (OTCPK:BYDDF) is China's largest electric vehicles company. The EV player continues to execute very well, showcasing excellent growth in recent months. At the same time, the company, which never was especially expensive compared to how many of its EV peers are valued, has sold off substantially in the recent past, making it an even better value. In the near term, commodity prices could be a headwind, but BYD seems to have a solid long-term outlook, which could make Buffett's favorite EV company a worthwhile investment.

Continuing Strong Execution By BYD

During 2021, BYD Company has sold more than 600,000 EVs, including plug-ins. That makes BYD one of the largest EV companies in the world, with Tesla (TSLA) and Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) selling more vehicles last year, at 936,000 and 762,000, respectively. BYD is the only Chinese EV company among these. On top of that, its performance is also noteworthy due to other factors. First, unlike Volkswagen, it is pretty much an EV pureplay, as its legacy ICE vehicle business is negligibly small. BYD also showcased the best growth rate among these three companies in 2021. While Tesla grew its vehicle sales by 87%, and Volkswagen grew its volumes by 81%, BYD managed to grow its EV volumes by a massive 220% year over year. It is, of course, a mathematical certainty that relative growth rates for all three companies will slow down over the years. But still, BYD is currently growing at the fastest rate, and it is not even close - its relative growth was two and a half times as high as that of Tesla, and 2.7x as high as that of Volkswagen.

Even better, growth didn't slow down in recent months but actually accelerated further. During January, BYD sold 93,000 EVs, which was up 268% year over year - faster than the company's overall growth rate in 2021. In February, BYD managed to grow its volumes more than 7x, according to this source, although it should be noted that this was from a relatively low base in 2021. February usually is a weaker month for Chinese companies due to the Chinese New Year festivities in that month.

BYD has managed to establish itself as a leading player in its home market China over the last year. The following table shows the top models in China, which is the world's largest EV market:

Top EVs in China, January 2022 (insideevs.com)

We see that BYD has placed four models in the top 10 list, two of those in the top three. The Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV offers 20kW of power and costs around $5,000, so one can argue whether that should be counted as a "real" automobile. It's, at least, definitely not comparable to the vehicles that BYD, Tesla, Li (LI), etc. are selling. If one were to back this mini-automobile out, BYD would thus own both the best-selling and the runner-up models in its home market. Overall, BYD's market share in China was a very strong 25% in January, with SAIC-GM-Wuling being the second-largest player with a 9% market share. Tesla, for reference, had a market share of 5% during January, although it should be noted that Tesla will likely have a higher market share than 5% in March, as its sales are somewhat unevenly distributed during each quarter.

Still, BYD clearly is a major force in its home market. That's not the only good thing about BYD, however. BYD has also been working on expanding its business internationally. Due to the fact that its commercial vehicles were already sold in a wide range of countries in the past, international expansion for its passenger vehicle business shouldn't be too complicated for the company - at least compared to EV startups that don't have any international sales expertise at all. In Norway, which is usually one of the first markets in Europe for EV companies thanks to the country's very strong market share for EVs overall, BYD has managed to place its Tang model in the top 10 already. With a sales price of around $60,000 in Norway, the BYD Tang is by far not a cheap vehicle. The fact that demand seems to be healthy despite the price tag indicates that European buyers are not afraid of buying higher-priced Chinese EVs. This bodes well for BYD's future success on the continent, where total EV sales came in well ahead of 2 million in 2021 - for reference, around 700,000 EVs were sold in the US last year.

Growth Potential In 2022 And Beyond

BYD has thus managed to grow its sales rapidly in 2021 and the first two months of 2022, but the story likely doesn't end there. With its current pace of around 90,000 vehicles per month, BYD should hit sales volumes of around 1.1 million this year. This does not yet account for sequential growth, however, and assumes that BYD will not grow its output at all this year. This seems like a very conservative estimate. After all, BYD has grown its output at a rapid pace in the past, not only on a year-over-year basis but also sequentially. With Tesla's plant in China, we have seen that output generally rises over time, as processes become more efficient and workers become faster thanks to growing expertise. It seems reasonable to assume that BYD will experience similar trends, even without adding new facilities.

BYD also continues to build out its battery manufacturing business. The company is not only an EV manufacturer but also a supplier for other EV manufacturers. Over the last couple of months, the company has announced two new investments to boost its battery manufacturing capacity. In Fuzhou, China, BYD will build a 15 GWh/year battery factory, while its planned factory in Changchun, China, has an output of 45 GWh annually. This is, for reference, enough to supply 600,000 vehicles each year, if each vehicle had a 75 kWh battery.

Share Price Pressure Due To Macro Fears

BYD has had a very successful 2021, and 2022 looks like it will be an even better year. Still, BYD Company has seen its shares decline by more than 40% from its 52-week high of $82.50. There are several reasons for that. First, EV stocks as a whole came under pressure over the last couple of months due to stretched valuations and since worries about Fed rate hikes hit growth stocks, such as EV companies, harder than other sectors.

On top of that, EVs are exposed to the current Russia-Ukraine war. These two countries aren't important end markets for EV manufacturers, but investors fear about the conflict's impact on commodity prices and supply chains. With oil and natural gas rallying massively, one could argue that EVs become more attractive on a relative basis, as EV buyers might save considerable money when they don't have to purchase expensive gasoline or diesel. On the other hand, Russia is one of the top producers and exporters of nickel, which is needed for EV batteries. Nickel prices have exploded upwards, and some estimates see this alone increasing average EV costs by $1,000 per vehicle. Thanks to strong demand, BYD and other EV companies might be able to pass on these higher costs to consumers, but that is not guaranteed. If costs can't be passed on to consumers easily, margins and cash flows for BYD and its peers could come under pressure in the near term. Eventually, Nickel prices and other commodities should come back down to earth from the currently very stretched levels, thus this isn't a long-term issue, I believe. Still, in the near term higher commodity prices sting, and BYD and other EV companies have seen their shares come under pressure:

Data by YCharts

BYD has dropped by 37% over the last couple of months, which is relatively in line with its peer group. Looking at current valuations, BYD seems quite attractively priced, I believe:

Data by YCharts

At 2.3x its sales from 2021, BYD is a pretty inexpensive EV company. NIO (NIO) trades at 5.5x last year's revenue, while XPeng (XPEV) trades at 8.9x last year's revenue. Tesla, meanwhile, trades at 17x last year's revenue, which represents a 650% premium relative to how BYD is valued. One can argue that TSLA deserves a premium valuation due to the fact that its brand is well-recognized in different markets already, and due to the fact that Tesla is the most profitable EV company today. But on the other hand, BYD has been growing way faster than Tesla in recent months and over the last year, which is why I doubt that a valuation discrepancy this large is justified. One should also consider that BYD's battery manufacturing business de-risks the company, as it will also do well if other EV manufacturers are successful when those manufacturers use BYD's batteries. That's a unique advantage BYD has over its peers that solely rely on sales of their own respective models.

Takeaway

The current environment isn't easy for EV companies or for other growth stocks, due to worries about commodity prices, supply chains, and Fed policy. BYD seems to be well-positioned versus its peers. Not only does the company generate extraordinary growth, but due to being positioned in China, the company might also feel less of an impact from supply chain issues due to the Russia-Ukraine war (as commodities should still flow between Russia and China).

With BYD trading at just above 2x last year's sales, while reporting growth of 200%+ on a year-over-year basis, BYD seems like one of the best picks in its industry. The fact that the company is backed by famed value investor Buffett also indicates that this could be a buy-and-hold worthy investment for the long run, as Buffett seems to trust management with its vision for the future.