Biotech 101 Lecture 3: Looking At Major Biotech Catalysts

Biotech Share Price Catalysts

Please pardon the absence since the last article. This lecture will look at the common catalysts to look for when considering buying or selling a stock. Actions such as positive data, FDA approvals, collaboration announcements, IPOs, and stock offerings all have differing effects on the share price, and it is important to understand what typically happens. Then, I will cover how these actions affected the performance of the five sample portfolios I derived from the VCs.

Do you think researching and performing financial analyses of companies is too difficult or time-consuming? Or do you find that my NPV analysis cannot account for the numerous years of cash flow available? Well, in this lecture, I will be leveraging the analytical skills of those who are more knowledgeable or have more information than yourself, by looking at Venture Capital portfolios. This may allow you to find a wide range of high quality assets, with less time spent on narrowing down the large biotech field.

FDA Approval

While one of the most sought after positive catalysts for a biotech company, some may be surprised that performance of biotechs after FDA approval is quite poor. There is the old adage "sell the news", and this runs true most of the time for biotech companies. 2021 saw 50 drug approvals, out of the thousands of drug trials that are on the market. Public companies, such as Biogen (BIIB) down 47%, Sarepta (SRPT) down 54%, KemPharm (KMPH) down 58%, Chemocentryx (CCXI) down, 15%, and Albireo (ALBO) down 5%, all highlight that many public companies fall after approval occurs. However, it is true that most companies see a sharp jump between 50 to 100% or more upon favorable news.

As such, some investors make it a habit to sell on the news, rather than stick around for manufacturing, pricing, or sales issues to hinder share price growth. However, this is mostly only relevant for early-stage companies, and the large biotechs often do not move much on FDA approval, since there are so many already providing stable revenues. Additionally, approvals for separate indications of already approved drugs typically have a minor effect on the share price. As an example, Jazz Pharma (JAZZ) is barely up since January when they obtained an Orphan Drug Approval for their therapy Xywav in the treatment of Idiopathic Hypersomia. While impressive, Xywav is already approved for insomnia, and this news is already priced in.

Dilution

One prominent factor over the past year as clinical trials were slowed/delayed, but costs remained was the need for dilution. While an easy way to acquire low-risk funds, investors pay the full price every time new shares are added to the market. The balance between having enough cash to operate and rewarding shareholders is difficult to establish. Looking at the 3, 5, or 10 year historical price chart of any biotech company will usually indicate the incredible dilutive forces at play. A Nasdaq article from 2018 offers insight into two sides of the dilution coin using the examples of Agenus (AGEN), MannKind (MNKD), Madrigal (MDGL), and Viking (VKTX).

Biotech investors will undoubtedly run into a secondary offering or shelf registration at some point in their career. There is no way around it due to the time-consuming nature of bringing new medicines to market. However, I think investors can protect themselves from catastrophic declines in value by taking a critical look at how a company actually uses its capital. In the case of Agenus and MannKind, these two companies have repeatedly promised to create shareholder value, only to stumble and eventually resort to issuing shares at inopportune moments (when their share prices were already on the decline). Madrigal and Viking, on the other hand, have taken their newfound capital and turned it into tangible value for shareholders. The market has thus rewarded these two promising biotechs with substantially higher valuations. The take-home point here is that dilution can be a powerful way to create value for shareholders, but it all depends on the company and management team in question. When a company chronically fails to transform newly acquired capital into shareholder value, biotech investors have the right to be wary of future capital raises.

NASDAQ.com NASDAQ.com

Should Biotech Investors Fear Dilution?

As you can see, often you may be stuck with companies that continually underperform and dilute shareholders. At that point, it is a judgment call whether you see any more potential upside, but more often than not, it may be a better option to move your money somewhere else. Looking at Agenus, they have provided a -14% return over the past ten years, and this even alongside multiple positive catalysts such as milestone payments and an approved drug. As such, trading techniques such as selling after a sharp climb in price, or keeping a shorter time frame, will limit negative effects of dilution.

Valuations, Risk Appetites, and Insider Trading

Other influences on the share price are the markets' tolerance for risk, relative valuations, and insider trading. After the sharp rise of most biotech companies in 2020 even without major news occurring, 2021 saw most names reduce 50% or more. This is because for the most part, no news occurred for the companies in that timeframe, preventing any change to the value of these names. While some early-stage companies may have released some favorable news, typically, the 3-5x increase in valuations that was seen in 2020 was unjust. As such, 2021 saw poor performance across the board as valuations normalized in anticipation of higher interest rates.

Since biotech companies are reliant on debt, dilution, and other financial assistance programs to derive operation cash, the broader economic environment will always be a major influence on biotechs. Especially the smaller, more speculative names. As risk appetite increases, you will find that biotechs tend to surge upwards, gain more cash for activities, and offer a better risk/reward profile. Looking at the figures on Bull & Bear sentiment provided by Yardeni Research below, we can see that investors are heavily skewed towards being bearish as of the second half of 2021, and this is quite uncommon since the financial crisis.

Investor Sentiment is at a low point of late. (Yardeni Research)

While investors favor bearish sentiment, biotech companies are likely to see inhibited growth in their share price, even upon good news. However, investor sentiment is not a tell-all factor to look at, and tends to lag the general market. Therefore, one should also look to insider and institutional trading to determine when CEOs and institutions are willing to load onto risk assets such as biotech companies. While one should respect the risks due to illegal/corrupt insider trading, there remains value in executive suite purchases as a bullish indicator.

Life sciences companies-including biotechnology, pharmaceutical, medical device, and healthcare product and services businesses-are likely to be particular subjects of scrutiny. Already frequent targets of SEC and DOJ focus even before the pandemic, many life sciences companies on the frontlines of fighting COVID-19 have been privy to a regular stream of material COVID-related, market-moving information. The ongoing opportunities for breakthroughs in responding to the pandemic create opportunities for lucrative trading, too-and regulators and prosecutors have taken notice. Life sciences companies, along with their executives and directors, have already-and will continue to-face scrutiny arising out of event-driven trading issues relating to COVID-19 diagnostics, treatments, and vaccines.

Life Sciences Companies Face Heightened Insider Trading Risks and Scrutiny

Mergers & Acquisitions

One favorable event for biotech company holders is a purchase at an ample premium. It is a fairly frequent occurrence, but some signals to look for make it easier to determine whether a company will be acquired. However, the landscape for biotech M&A is weak, with the number of events reaching a low level for at least a decade.

According to The Pharma Letter's (TPL) analysis, there were just 92 M&A deals in total, compared with 101 in 2020 and 111 in 2018, among which there were just 28 that exceeded $1 billion in value. The biggest deal announced was Australia's CSL Ltd (ASX: CSL) acquisition of Vifor Pharma, valued at $11.7 billion, compared with 2020's $39 billion buy of Alexion by AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN). A flurry of deals announced in December - a total of 11 for the month - rescued the year's figure.

2021 was not a bumper year for pharma and biotech M&A

While some claim that regulators are the main driving force for reduced acquisitions, I find that there is both the opportunity for a rebound in 2022 and less regulatory scrutiny than originally thought. 2019 and 2020 saw multiple companies pursuing large acquisitions, such as AbbVie (ABBV) and Allergan, Bristol Meyers (BMY) and Celgene, and AstraZeneca (AZN) and Alexion. Perhaps the large spending in the past led to a more conservative mindset post-pandemic, especially with the extreme valuations seen in 2021.

Many believe that buy-out prices are too low, but do keep in mind that the risk of the price falling will always remain higher. Therefore, it should be seen as good news, especially before the major pipeline drugs are approved. The larger companies will also be better mediums for the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of therapies, all major risk points for smaller companies. Lastly, it may be one way to find yourself holding shares of large, safe pharma or biotech companies, an acceptable end goal for those who want closure on their biotech investments.

Five Venture Capital Portfolios

Now, I will evaluate two portfolios based on the criteria covered above and determine how performance has been for the holdings. Five leading Venture Capital groups in the biotech industry are Bain Capital Life Sciences, NEA, Polaris Partners, Venrock, and Third Rock Ventures, however, I will look at the smallest (Bain) and largest (NEA) only. To find their holdings, simply look to the respective website, and a portfolio or investment tab will highlight the range of pre- and post- IPO companies. VCs typically are thought of having the top investment talent, and choose high-quality names before they enter the market, and I believe it should be easy to leverage their capabilities.

Unfortunately, due to a sell-off in risk assets over the past year, most portfolios are steeply in the red. As another point towards diversification, the large portfolio of NEA performed the best with only a 4% overall decline. The smaller portfolios of BCLS and Polaris have seen drawdowns of over 50% YoY, and 40% since August 2020, when I first compiled these lists. You will also notice that the portfolios share some holdings, and perhaps you can consider those the highest quality, but I will return to that thought in the conclusion.

BCLS

Bain Life Sciences' current portfolio is in early-stage companies, typically with a market cap of less than $500. Time is yet to shine favorably on this portfolio for this reason. However, a few favorable catalysts have occurred for this small group of 12 holdings. Two companies, Constellation and Dicerna, were acquired over the past year. This would allow investors to hold either MorphoSys or Novo Nordisk. Novo, a pharma contender, was the better place to end up, as MorphoSys is down 75% over the past year. Although, if you sold on the news, you would have had a mild gain from this M&A activity. Other standouts for this portfolio were Aptinyx thanks to favorable insider trading and data from a phase 2 trial, and Dynavax due to the COVID vaccine tailwinds. Always consider short-term events as a potential catalyst for returns beyond your normal biotech basket.

Annexon (ANNX) Aptinyx (APTX) Arcturus (ARCT) Constellation - Acquired by MorphoSys (MOR) Dicerna - Acquired by Novo Nordisk (NVO) Dynavax (DVAX) Marinus (MRNS) Replimune (REPL) Solid Biosciences (SLDB) Savara (SVRA) SpringWorks (SWTX) X4 (XFOR)

NEA

Due to the large size of the NEA portfolio, there are many special situations to cover. However, the majority of the companies have succumbed to dilution and valuation declines over the past year or so. Positive highlights include Addex who just raised $10 million in cash at just a $45 million market cap, Allakos that had numerous instances of insider selling in the months before a 90% drop, and Trillium that was acquired by Pfizer for a nearly 3x premium. Due to the sheer number of holdings, I wrote any major points as notes in the table below. Interestingly, there were few instances of M&A and COVID tailwinds, even with the large numbers of holdings. Perhaps this is no rhyme or reason for investing in the industry.

Acadia (ACAD) Adaptimmune (ADAP) Addex (ADXN). $45 million market cap, just raised $10 mil cash. Affimed N.V. (AFMD) Alimera (ALIM). Has an approved product, down over 70-90% due to dilution. Allakos (ALLK). 90% drop due to poor late-stage data. Insider selling was a possible indicator prior to fall. Ardelyx (ARDX). Phase 3 therapy was not approved, but FDA allowing the company to appeal and/or perform another trial. AVEO (AVEO) Cerecor (CERC), now called Avalo (AVTX) Clovis Oncology (CLVS). Has an approved drug, down 97% over 5 years. CRISPR (CRSP) Early stage but tons of cash and leading CRISPR/Cas9 IP. Multiple collabs. Champions Oncology (CSBR). An interesting collaborator with in-house software and expertise. Steady growth over the past 10 years. CTI BioPharma (CTIC). Delays in FDA approval lowered price, but finally was able to jump 100% on good news. Epizyme (EPZM) ERYTECH (ERYP) Amicus (FOLD). 1 approval and 1 therapy that just finished phase 3. Price is still volatile due to shifting outlooks/guidance. GlycoMimetics (GLYC) ImmunoGen (IMMU) Inventiva S.A. (IVA) Lexicon (LXRX). Opportunity as they must resubmit the FDA application for heart disease therapy. Mei Pharma (MEIP) Mersana (MRSN). Popular amongst institutions, but with variable data readings. Nektar (NKTR). Multiple approvals but slow decline over the past few years. ObsEva SA (OBSV). Waiting for approval in the next few months. PhaseBio (PHAS) Proteostasis (PTI), now merged with Yumanity (YMTX). Regulus (RGLS) Bad data, and switched focus to other indications, down 75%. Rigel (RIGL) Covid tailwinds support growth. Rhythm (RYTM) Seagen (SGEN) Large biotech with decline due to valuation, more or less in line with market. Sunesis (SNSS), now called Viracta (VIRX) Supernus (SUPN) Multiple approvals and low valuation. Synlogic (SYBX) TRACON (TCON) Trillium, acquired by Pfizer (PFE) for a 3x premium. Trevena (TRVN) Verona (VRNA) Vertex (VRTX) Mega-biotech. Xenon (XENE) Up since October thanks to favorable data and insider buys, even with dilution

Conclusion

As you can see, biotechnology has had a poor showing over the past few months, especially when only looking through a special situations lens. Over a short time frame, I do not expect holdings that are invested in by VCs to be especially conducive to outperformance than a random search through the market. Especially if you take into consideration the evaluation metrics I discussed in the first two lectures. Further, holdings that are shared between 2 or more of the portfolios do not exhibit any special qualities, and is not a point one should consider. As such, I would only recommend using VC portfolios as a source of companies to research, rather than a clue towards significant gains in the biotech industry.

The share price catalysts I discussed in this lecture are good ways to determine entry and exit points for your investments, as buy-and-hold tends to not fare well for investors. Only the mega-biotech companies are worthy of that status, and even they exhibit significant volatility at times. It tends to be best to sell on the good news when the share price jumps up high because even if a therapy is approved there is still a tendency for significant dilution to commercialize. Also remember to look for insider buys and sells, stay on top of clinical trial timelines, and watch for any market opportunities to take advantage of (IE. COVID and the current bird flu issue).

With that, I conclude my introductory look at the major considerations and evaluation techniques one can use to invest in the tricky biotech industry. I will soon be expanding my research into broad categories, and may provide summaries on all the major therapeutic areas. Further, I will also provide an article that discusses the various ETFs, CEFs, and other funds one can invest in that provide a more passive or hands-off approach to the industry. These will prove insightful on ways to bank on macro trends in the industry such as aging populations, novel technologies, and major diseases such as obesity or Alzheimers.

Stay tuned, and feel free to share any insights you have in the comments below.