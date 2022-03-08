Albemarle Corporation (ALB) 2022 RBC Capital Markets Chemicals And Packaging Virtual Conference (Transcript)

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) 2022 RBC Capital Markets Chemicals And Packaging Virtual Conference March 8, 2022 9:20 AM ET

Kent Masters - CEO

Scott Tozier - CFO

Arun Viswanathan - RBC Capital Markets

Arun Viswanathan

Great, thanks, everyone for joining us today. My name is Arun Viswanathan. I'm the Chemicals and Packaging Analyst here at RBC and delighted to have both Kent and from Albemarle Corporation here with us this morning. Obviously a lot of change going on in the world right now so, you know, a lot of uncertainty, but maybe we can just start, maybe Kent if you have some opening remarks, I'll turn the floor over to you. And you can provide us with those. And then we can go into Q&A after that.

Kent Masters

Okay, good morning, everyone. Thanks to Arun and RBC for hosting us today. And thank you all for your interest in Albemarle. So for those of you who aren't familiar with Albemarle, we're a global specialty chemical company and a market leader in three businesses, lithium, bromine, and catalyst. All three have strong underlying trends. Lithium is the largest the fastest growing and the business that gets the most attention.

In 2021, lithium demand was nearly 500,000 tons and we expect this to grow to 1.5 million tons by 2025. This is driven primarily by strong electric vehicle adoption rates. Last year, EV production was around 6.3 million vehicles, nearly double the 2020 production level. And this trend is expected to continue with EVs growing at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 25% per year through at least 2030.

And I'd like to highlight two key messages. Albemarle is well positioned to take advantage of profitable growth opportunities in both lithium and bromine. And we have the financial flexibility needed to execute on our growth plans. So a little more specific on those two messages to some detail. We saw high growth in markets driven by electrification and digitization.

We're vertically integrated, expanding on and leveraging our low cost world-class lithium and bromine resources. Based on our projects and development, we will more than double our lithium conversion capacity by the end of this year, with options to more than double that again, over the next three to five years. Resource and derivatization capacity in bromine businesses are increasing. And we are introducing new products to the market and the bromine business.

And we have potential lithium resources to leverage in North America at our Kings Mountain facility in North Carolina and our bromine operations in the Smackover formation in Arkansas. And then from a financial standpoint, we plan to finance our growth through strong operating cash flows, active portfolio management, and we have a history of and that includes our ongoing strategic review of our catalyst business. And our strong balance sheet supported by investment grade credit rating.

So Arun with that introduction, I'll turn it over for the Q&A.

Q - Arun Viswanathan

Great, thanks, Kent appreciate those comments. So maybe I could start off with some recent results, you know the Q4 results were pretty good all things considered. You offered an outlook for 2022 was also constructive. Obviously, the stock market has their own reaction, though, however it was it was quite negative?

I think that we saw that across the board. But definitely it was unusual just given the some of the year results and guidance. So what do you think happened there and if you could share any thoughts of what you heard that will be great?

Kent Masters

Yes, so I we agree, we thought they were good results. We were a bit surprised by the reactions. And a lot of the analysts and shareholders that we spoken to were a bit surprised by it as well. We beat our previous guidance, and we raised guidance for 2022 from what we previously indicated. But there are several things I think we got caught up in kind of the broader market was down technical trading got involved early, I think there were some expectations given the way spot prices look that our guidance might be even higher than we had forecast.

And I think there - were some concern around margin compression. And there's some kind of technical issues in that. I'm not sure there are technical issues, but our headline numbers from - are down from the previous year, but if you kind of take out a couple of special items. So two of those items, it's worth highlighting so given the way spodumene prices have moved our joint venture in Australia we're paying more for spodumene, but we're basically paying it to ourselves.

And the way we include joint venture income, we add that back to our EBITDA line, but its tax affected. So there's a $200 million impact there on our EBITDA line just because tax has moved from one line to another. So we're not paying more taxes, just it's actually shows up in EBITDA with our no EBITDA supposed to be before taxes, but we've traditionally done that and adjusted EBITDA basis, JV income, and our JV income has gone up so much because of the spodumene pricing that - actually it's a pretty big drag there.

And then the other point is we're starting up, we're in the process of starting up two new facilities which are - which basically doubles our capacity. And those plants will not be fully loaded this year there'll be a ramp over them. So they're unabsorbed costs that are not loaded by volume, which will go away over a year's time.

And that's about our $100 million impact. So if you adjust out those two things, our EBITDA margins are in line with our guidance that we've given at Investor Day and given and I think, in the previous Investor Day for kind of a mid-40s, EBITDA target, and we're more or less right in line for that if you adjust for those two items.

Arun Viswanathan

Great, that that's very helpful. And then I guess, just that reminds me, I do think that you're right, the spodumene situation is a little bit, you know, potentially misunderstood. And then the start-up costs are, also seemed, you know, relatively material at the $100 million. So before we move on to that other question, I just wanted to ask, so when you think about 2022, do you think folks are at works?

And you also had the comment that people were expecting potentially higher guidance? So is it also the case that, you know, when you when you think about 2022, if spodumene, were to go back down, which obviously is potentially unlikely, but you know, and then once you get through the start-up facilities, could your EBITDA be potentially $300 million higher is that - I don't want to necessarily have people think that, but and maybe you can just flush that out a little bit more?

Kent Masters

Yes, so I think spodumene going to - I think move with lithium pricing. So for us it's - the market, we're going to pay more for spodumene, which will give us that dilution at the EBITDA level. And that, if it moves down, I assume the lithium prices would be moving down with it. So I think it's just we have to get, I think - we just need to understand how that dynamic flows through our P&L.

And I think the start-up costs they're going to be there this year, given the ramp that we see so that $100 million drag will be there. But it'll it will go away over time, now we will be starting up new facilities, because we're in this growth mode. And we will probably every year be starting up new facilities we may miss one next year. But if we're, if we stage them, right, we'll be starting up a new facility every year, but there'll be less of an impact.

But this year, we're starting up as much capacity as we operate. That one, I don't think that will ever be the case, again, it might be 25%, the year after probably less than 25% and then less than that, because our portfolio grows. So that's going to diminish over time will become less of a story.

I think the spodumene, spodumene prices stay where they are, then that's going to always flow through our P&L. But again, we're not paying more taxes, and it's not less profit for us overall, it just shows up as an anomaly at the EBITDA level.

Arun Viswanathan

Great, that's very helpful. And then you also noted that maybe there was a little bit of confusion on the EBITDA margin line and the compression. And obviously, you address that with, you know, spodumene and the start-up costs, dynamics. But when you when you think about going forward EBITDA margins, how should we think about how those evolves? Do you want to get back up into the north of high 30s or where do you think those margins end up over the next several years?

Kent Masters

Yes, I think our - what we've said in the past still holds at mid-cycle pricing. Now, you can debate what that is. And that, but that view, probably changed a little bit, but we think we're in the mid-40s, when you adjust out some of these so the $100 million fades away over time, because it's less of an issue for us. And then its spodumene prices there, there's going to be a drag on that. But if you adjust for that, we're in the mid-40s. Our target is mid-40 EBITDA levels.

Scott Tozier

And Kent, I would just add to the - our productivity programs in the company have really ramped up and, you know, with the inflation environment that we're in right now, we're really fighting productivity against inflation. So there's not a lot of benefit there. I think in a normal inflation environment, you actually see some contribution coming from those productivity actions.

Arun Viswanathan

Great, thanks, Scott. So, just following-up on that, then, you know, obviously, you've had good growth in lithium and bromine, bromine has remained quite strong as well, I think catalyst is now coming back. I would like to discuss catalysts. And if there is any oil impact to it, you know, a little bit later maybe, but I guess just to finish off this point on the margins then?

So, you've had the growth, you've had also some cost savings and efficiencies and productivity, as you mentioned, Scott. And so, when you think about the margins, I guess, maybe in 2023. Is there anything else that you'd call out as potentially causing a drag or is it mainly just the transfer pricing on spodumene, the start-up costs and anything in the other businesses that would - that's important to call out?

Scott Tozier

No, I don't think so. I mean, the other businesses, bromine is relatively stable their productivity actions are really offsetting inflation, a little bit of cover from pricing. I think the, catalysts of thing that we've got to watch out for is the natural gas in Europe in particular. So Dutch natural gas at I mean, all-time highs, and they're a big user in the plant there. So that's a challenge for them, at least in the short-term, depending on how long let that lasts.

And I think the downstream impact on commodities, particularly metals, it is potentially going to affect them, again like in the short-term. As you move into 2023 for lithium, I think you'll see a tailwind from a margin perspective, as we fill out those plants. It will just be, a question then what that spodumene tax effect is, but again, that's just geography on the P&L.

Arun Viswanathan

Great, thanks for that. Well, okay, then I guess you could also just touch on the other hot topic these days is, is there anything notable with Russia and Ukraine exposure that we should keep in mind as it relates to Albemarle?

Kent Masters

Yes, I think - well, there are a few things we should talk about, we don't have big exposure for Russia and Ukraine. We did sell - we have historically, so little bit of catalysts there and maybe some other products, but it's pretty small, not that material. And we stopped shipping there as soon as the invasion started. The big impact as Scott was referencing is natural gas in - our facility in – Europe in Amsterdam.

So we're - those prices are kind of extraordinary at the moment and it's driven by this Ukraine crisis. That's a pretty big impact to us. Now, our customers demand is actually up excluding Russia. So - oil prices are up everyone wants to refine as much oil as they possibly can. So they're looking for more catalyst. And we've got this cost issue because of natural gas prices, which we believe is short-term, but that's something we have to manage through and is material and the prices are extraordinary.

Arun Viswanathan

Right and just given that positive demand environment, then is it you know, is there may be a lag in raising prices - but you fully expect to recover those higher natural gas costs?

Kent Masters

Well, I think yes, that's going to be that's a challenge that we have, because we do have some contracts that that pass through some materials, we typically, sometimes natural gas, but we have a mix between U.S. facility and the facility in Amsterdam. So I'm not sure we can pass all that through in the very short-term. In the longer term, I don't expect it to be there. But if it were there, we would have to pass it through.

Arun Viswanathan

Okay well, maybe we can go back to lithium then. And as you noted the price evolution over the last couple of years has been quite volatile. I think I saw Chinese spot prices above $50,000 a ton a week or two ago. I would imagine that there's even greater volatility now. Or maybe you can just update us on what you're seeing out there?

What is the new mid cycle I mean, before I used to think about a 7,000 low and a 20,000 high and again, now maybe, we're double that I don't know, but is that what you're hearing from your customers? Maybe just provide some color on the pricing environment?

Kent Masters

Yes, so that's, I mean, that's the real question on our faith right. So I think in our - guidance and our plan for this year, we think there may be upside in pricing. But we probably have volume downside, because we've got to bring on our plants as we have planned to do and even including plant that we don't own yet going through the acquisition in Xinyu. But I mean the pricing is the real question.

It is, I mean, the spot price is in China, which is probably the most visible price out there, it's I think up around 70,000. And that doesn't necessarily translate to our contracts, we do have some of our business on spot in China, probably about 10% of our battery grade business operates on that basis, and we're up in that - we'd be in that range for that 10% of the business. The International contracts, we have moved towards something that indexes more that indexes to the indices.

I'm sure that's the right way to say it, but they are tied to them not tied directly, but they move with those indices. It's never it's usually not the China's spot price, the only thing - that's China spot is Chinese business, again, which is about 10%, but about half of our business now is tied to some indices, and it will move over time. And if that - if prices stay where they are today or go up, there'll be upside no there would be upside to our guidance.

And even if they stay where they are or just come down modestly, if they drop significantly in half, or even less than that, or more than that, then that would and that would be to the downside of our guidance. But that's kind of where we're operating. We have about 40% of our - this is our battery business energy storage business, which we call it about 40%, it's still tied to the longer term, they're not - we call them fixed price contracts are not really fixed price.

They're fixed for either six months or a year, and then we adjust off of those, but there are and then that we're trying to move away from those contracts. We've been doing this now for a couple of years, and we've gotten it to where you know, of our battery material business. 10% is kind of spot China. 50% moves off these indices, and 40% is on the old traditional contracts.

Arun Viswanathan

Great, that's helpful. And if we just talk a little bit about why these prices have inflated so much, you know, you will obviously discuss spodumene a little bit, I think, maybe it's worth also discussing the downstream and the conversion operations. We've heard about disruptions coming on, especially in China, we've heard about logistical challenges. Maybe we would also talk about, weather, if that's important, but what do you think is going on?

Obviously demand has been very robust as well. And that, you know, all of those factors, you know, are those structural factors that would lead to higher kind of mid-cycle pricing? Is that what gives you the confidence to move more of your contracts to a variable structure or how do you think about the, the kind of the medium term on pricing?

Kent Masters

Yes, I mean the drive I mean it's a supply and demand, right. And there is, it's a tight market and prices have moved up. It's been led in the China market, and which tends to operate on a spot basis, and that's transferring into the international contracted market as well. So in the near term, mean, it looks like the market is going to be tight. And so, we think prices are moving up. We moved away to the indices away from the - the way we were originally contracted for a couple of reasons.

One, when the market went so far down, we actually had to come off and give concessions to those contracts and we talked a lot about that with our investors, but it kind of felt like we're not going to get the protection we want when the markets down we should get the upside when the markets up. So that's really the driver for moving away from that part of that was because of at the time where we were selling - in the value chain.

So a lot of our contracts at the time were cathode makers, we were selling to them, and they could either buy from someone else or the battery makers they were selling into weren't willing to accept the higher costs. So either lost business were made adjustments, and we did that. But we've moved away to be more market index now that's really the driver for that. And long-term, I mean, it's a new market at this scale, which has been around a long time.

But the EV market has really changed the dynamics in lithium, and I think the market is evolving. And I think we're just going to have to write that a little bit, I don't know that I can predict it, it feels like the markets going to be tight or at least five years, if not 10, if the growth rates for the EVs are what we anticipate, and there are other means.

So - will lithium limit that we think the market can keep up, depending on the forecast, keep ratcheting up that may change. But there are other materials to, that are key that could limit it, which is like copper and nickel as an example.

Arun Viswanathan

Great, that's all very helpful. And then I guess I just I also wanted to provide you look bromine before we get that - just real quickly on the on the FY '22 guidance then. And I think you've given a growth projection for 65 to 85%. That and it sounds like there's maybe some drivers in there, it sounds like volume may be a little bit, you know, questionable, just given the start-up and then but price may be a little bit better than you thought?

So are those the main two drivers that would put you at the end of that range? What else do we kind of consider? Is there anything on the cost side, just given that a lot of the inflation that we've seen over the last month or two?

Scott Tozier

Yes Arun you're right the guidance that you reference is really our lithium business, versus the total company, the key drivers, you know, to the upside pricing. As Kent mentioned, if price continues to stay at the levels that they are there is upside there. And then the downside risk is really the volume and from the start-ups of the three plants. So we've got two Greenfield or two plants that we've built ourselves.

So Kemerton one primarily, and then also La Negra 3 and 4 that are both in start-up. And then assuming we're successful with the Qinzhou acquisition in China will that plant is actually in commissioning right now. We'll have a start-up process with them as well. So three plants that are starting up always a question, are they going to be successful or not and we've got examples in our in our own portfolio.

Xinyu started up there's Xinyu 2 expansion started up faster, higher quality than we expected. La Negra 2 is slower and slower to start-up. So always a big question mark, so it's just watch out for us.

Arun Viswanathan

Great, that's very helpful Scott. And I kind of touched on the other area I wanted to talk about, which is some of your projects. I guess, what about, you know, any expansions? If there's any updates beyond this wave? I think there's been some, some prevailing thoughts out there that most producers were favoring hydroxide, and maybe that's, you know, switching to carbon, you know, what are your thoughts on I guess, I guess longer term expansions beyond here and, and if there's any difference between, you know, bromine and spodumene opportunities that you have?

Kent Masters

Yes, so we can, there's, a couple of questions in there. So just about our projects, so and Scott talked about the current ones, and then the two new projects, the two new Greenfield in China, Meishan and Zhangjiagang, those are progressing and we still think those start-up at the end of 2024 mechanical completion at the end of 2024. So sales from those in 2025 and then, you know what we are, we are seeing the market what we call pivot West.

So China is still growing and there's very good demand there. But there is a lot of announcements around battery makers OEMs, battery makers, and starting to be cathode suppliers in the West, and they will need supply of battery materials lithium being the one that we're most interested in. And there is a lot of interest in local supply as much as possible. So we are looking at expansions.

In North America, we've talked about we have a mine at Kings Mountain in North Carolina that that we own, and we've qualified it - we think that's we're trying to understand that. But that's kind of a 75,000 ton per year LCE facility that we can add conversion capacity to manage that. And that's something we're looking at it was in our Wave IV program we laid out with our equity offering.

And then we kind of confirm that at our Investor Day. And we are looking at that and looking to accelerate that. And we're also looking at other opportunities in North America, and we're looking at Europe, but we don't have a ready resource for Europe like we do at Kings Mountain. And then we also have a resource at our bromine facility in Arkansas, brine where we processed bromine, there's lithium and those brines.

It's going to require some technology that we don't have today to process that. But I believe over time, it's further out than Kings Mountain, but I think we'll be able to bring that to market in time.

Scott Tozier

Arun I'll just add I mean, the question mark that you asked around carbonate versus hydroxide is one that is developing. And it's one that we have to we're watching carefully because we want to make sure you get the right capacity at the right timing. Albemarle, we produce both. So, we have - the diversity of supply that we can supply their carbonate or hydroxide. But it's really the new capacity.

And I think the question is what are those batteries going to be as the as the automakers and the battery makers figure out what the best technologies are for the various levels of vehicles that are out there. We do believe that hydroxide continues to be tight, tighter than carbonate over time, although that's been moderated a little bit, because of the recent shift toward lithium iron phosphate batteries in the low end of the market overall. And again, we're looking at that and trying to make decisions as to what type of capacity to build so.

Arun Viswanathan

Great, thanks for that. And then again, just to go back to an earlier thought I had was just on the cost side anything to call out there. I mean, you mentioned some cost pressures in catalysts, but what about in lithium and bromine? I know that again, there's water, there's some other resources that are used there anything on the royalty side that we should be aware of or how are you thinking about how costs evolve over the next year or two?

Scott Tozier

Yes, for lithium, it's limited in terms of the cost pressures that they have I think that's one of the benefits of being backward integrated into the resource. So there's some pressure on the logistics costs, as you might imagine, with high oil price translate into higher fuel costs. I think that's I think that's manageable in the short-term for lithium. Otherwise, it's basic labor and energy costs in the areas that we operate.

Just as a reminder, the commission rate in Chile is based-off the end market price of carbonate. And so as that price goes up, there is an incremental cost that we have to pay to Corfo. So just as, just to put some perspective on that for 2022 as we talked about in our guidance, price, and lithium up 40% to 45%. That translates into about $100 million of additional royalties. So we still benefit significantly from that price increase, but some of that does go back to the Chilean government.

Bromine, again, input costs there chlorine in the United States continues to be relatively high cost compared to history. And again, energy and transportation or logistics costs are where they're focused. They've got a really good, they've got a good productivity program that they're acting on, to try to offset most of that so.

Arun Viswanathan

We're coming up here in a couple more minutes. But I guess I just wanted to address a couple things. So it sounded like on the last call you guys did. You mentioned the research investment and you just - mention that again, as far as the benefits of being backward integrated. So are there further opportunities to get more of a resource position in your different geographies that that's one question?

And then I guess, lastly, if you think about that, and you think about your portfolio, and you think about the strategic review with catalysts, how do you see kind of cash used priorities playing out over the next, you know, couple years?

Kent Masters

Yes, so let me do the broader questions Scott can talk about use of cash. So I think from a recently we're in a good position from a resource standpoint, gets us towards the back end of the decade with the growth rates we see in our aspirations, from a share standpoint, but we need resources beyond that, to continue to grow.

And we're looking for those. But given where prices are today, those are very expensive resources compared to the ones I guess the ones we own, that are valued highly today, but much different than what we paid for them at the time. But we were also looking at our existing resources to see if there's additional resource there. So at Wodgina we'll look to see we anticipate maybe there's we would be able to get more resource from that facility.

Same thing, Talison, we've mentioned, Kings Mountain, which we bring or we could bring on and then the brine and Magnolia a Silver Peak. So there are - we can get additional resources from our existing operations. And we're looking at those, they're not likely to be massive, probably incremental, but we do think - we'll have, we can have upside to that.

And we're always looking for new resources, trying to identify those and, and bring them on. So we're in the market for those - on an everyday basis. We've just recognizing that given where lithium prices are those resources, very expensive today.

Scott Tozier

Again, from a cash perspective, or capital allocation perspective, our focus, as you've heard his talk about is investing for growth, both from an organic perspective, as well as inorganic. So that's, that's our primary focus, we did just announce a small increase in our dividends. So we'll continue to support our dividend. And as we move forward with our investments, we do expect to lever up in order to fund this growth.

I do not expect that will exceed the range that we've set from a long-term target perspective of two to 2.5 times net debt to EBITDA, given our current plans. And so that's the current plan. I think that's really showing the benefit of the strong balance sheet that we've had, and continue to have and maintain that investment grade credit rating. That's been so beneficial to the company.

Arun Viswanathan

Great, well, thanks. We'll leave at that. Thanks to Kent Masters and Scott Tozier from Albemarle for presenting here today at our RBC Chemicals and Packaging Conference look forward to continued dialogue here throughout the day, and we'll see you again very, very soon. Thanks again.

Kent Masters

Thank you, Arun.

Scott Tozier

All right, thank you.