Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities & Income Fund (NYSE:PTA) continues to struggle along with its peers. When rates are heading higher, there will be pressure on rate-sensitive investments such as preferred. In the closed-end fund space, a couple of additional factors can make them less rate sensitive. In addition to that, since CEFs can trade at discounts and premiums, they have another factor that can make them more attractive at this time.

If we compare PTA below with some of the peers, Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund (PFO) and Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securities Fund (FFC), we also are including iShares Preferred and Income Securities (PFF) as a sort of barometer as a passively managed ETF of preferred and income securities, we can see that it has held up the best on a total price return basis while at the same time coming in line with its CEF peers.

YCharts

One of the reasons for PTA to hold up better is the fact that it was heading into this year at an unusually wide discount relative to the basket of preferred CEFs. This still remains the case today, which can make PTA the best choice on a valuation basis to enter into this area. Just a short while ago, you could pick up all these funds even lower as rates had really spiked. This has given up some as Russia invaded Ukraine, which relieved some of the rate spikes we were experiencing.

YCharts

Overall, it has been great to see CEFs come back down to earth a little bit. There has been much more opportunity out there to invest than there was just a few months ago. Unfortunately, the latest volatility has come from Russia's completely heinous and unnecessary act of invading Ukraine.

The Basics

1-Year Z-score: -1.16

Discount: 6.28%

Distribution Yield: 7.24%

Expense Ratio: 1.61%

Leverage: 33.42%

Managed Assets: $2.1 billion

Structure: Term (anticipated liquidation date is October 27th, 2032)

PTA's investment objective is quite simple, "high current income." They also have a secondary objective that is similarly as simple, "capital appreciation."

To achieve this, they will invest "at least 80% of its managed assets in a portfolio of preferred and other income securities issued by U.S. and non-U.S. companies, which may be either exchange-traded or available over-the-counter." They also will "seek to achieve favorable after-tax returns for its shareholders by seeking to minimize the U.S. federal income tax consequences on income generated by the Fund."

The fund's objective in this regard to minimizing taxes naturally occurs with preferred dividends. They generally account as qualified dividends. In addition, the fund's leverage might seem a bit elevated here relative to other CEFs. However, for the sector, it is quite common. Preferreds are generally safer investments compared to their common stock counterparts. Therefore, ramping up leverage isn't going to be usually as detrimental. It is certainly something to watch, though.

For PTA, this could also lead to one of their other advantages when higher rates come. Through interest rate swaps, they have 85% of their interest on borrowings at a fixed amount. This is through 4.5 years as of the end of October 2021, when they posted their last Annual Report. That should leave most of their expenses relatively fixed in the case of borrowing costs. That can be huge when such a sizeable portion of the portfolio is leveraged up.

PTA Annual Report (Cohen & Steers)

Performance - Attractive Discount

The fund hasn't been around for too long, just coming to market at the end of 2020. The fund's performance was quite strong as it invested when the whole market was still rebounding. Since then, we have been running into higher interest rates as the Fed is set to raise rates due to strong inflation numbers. This has mostly been a similar trajectory as the rest of the fund's peers over the last year as well.

YCharts

When looking at the fund's discount, it has consistently become wider since the launch, except for more recently when we started to experience a bit of a rebound. With a more limited history, it becomes harder to gauge a more usual trend for a CEF.

So what we see below is that PTA is attractive relative to its historical range. However, what is more appealing is the discount relative to its sector. That is where PTA is still trading at the deepest discount. The only fund coming close is Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (JPC) at a 6.18% discount.

YCharts

Distribution - Solid 7.24% Distribution Yield

Another attractive characteristic of this fund is the distribution yield, in my opinion. Due to the fund's discount, the distribution rate is 7.24% for shareholders, but on a NAV basis comes to 6.69%.

The rate on a share price basis comes in on the lower end relative to peers. There are only 3 other preferred funds at a lower rate than this at the time of writing. There are 15 funds in this space with higher rates. I believe that is another factor on why the fund has moved to a larger discount.

For 2021, they had paid out a year-end special. That was a bit of a bonus for investors, but when looking at the fund's earnings, it isn't clear why it was necessary.

PTA Distribution History (CEFConnect)

It was a reporting period of two days for the first fiscal year. With the latest, now we have a full report to digest. However, the caveat is that the portfolio was still probably not entirely set up when this report came out. That's why I believe their net investment income will still rise from this level. With higher interest rates, NII can also rise too as the portfolio is replaced. That will be a medium to longer-term trend over the next several years.

PTA Annual Report (Cohen & Steers)

In the previous six-month report that we took a look at in our previous update of the fund, we can see that they raked in $26.134 million NII. If we annualized that figure and compared it with the latest figure - we would arrive at an increase of 7.24%.

They have 55,273,457 shares outstanding. If they pay $0.13 per month, it works out to an annualized figure of $1.56. That means they would require $86,226,592 to pay investors. The higher amount above when they paid out a total of $1.707 in the previous fiscal year seems to be connected with more shares being created after the launch.

That means, from the looks of it, even if NII increases, it still would be tough to close the gap between what it has been paying. Therefore, some capital gains would be required or higher rates to boost NII. It will be interesting to see if they can thread that needle or if a cut will be required.

For tax purposes, the distribution breakdown is about what we would expect. The vast majority of it is qualified dividends. A small portion was attributed to capital gains distributions.

Cohen & Steers Tax Breakdown (Cohen & Steers)

PTA's Portfolio

Looking at the fund's turnover, they had reported a rate of 47% in the previous year. That makes them fairly active, but I would anticipate this being pretty standard if it is anything like its sister fund, Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund (PSF). PSF has averaged a portfolio turnover of 57.4% over the last 5 years.

Interestingly, the fund's NAV has declined nearly 8% on a YTD basis, not counting the distributions. However, the fund's duration comes to 3.6 years. That would indicate that the market has already overshot what should be expected. That would suggest that markets anticipate rates to move up by 2.22%. That seems to be about the most aggressive chance of anticipated rate hikes over the next 12 months.

One of the things that keeps their duration low is that they have a sizeable allocation to fixed-to-floating rates. That should kick in over the next few years at various times. Not to mention that as they turn over their portfolio, it could result in higher yields being collected too. New offerings will have to be issued at higher rates when rates are higher to compete and gain investor interest.

The bulk of the holdings for PTA is in the banking and insurance sectors. That isn't unusual as they are the largest issuers of preferred. This is from their Fact Sheet as of December 31st, 2021.

PTA Fact Sheet (Cohen & Steers)

Additionally, PTA is fairly diversified across geographic regions too. The largest allocation is to U.S. holdings, but a healthy representation outside of the states is present too.

PTA Fact Sheet (Cohen & Steers)

Taking a look at the largest holdings, we can see just how tilted they are into the banking sector as well. 9 of the 10 positions are issued by banks. In total, there were 242 positions in the fund, so the top ten don't necessarily make or break the fund. These top ten represent 14.8% of the fund's portfolio. This is only a marginal decline from the previous 15% it was allocated.

PTA Fact Sheet (Cohen & Steers)

Little has changed from the fund's top ten holdings from our previous update. Their largest position from JPMorgan (JPM) is a great example of a fixed-to-floating security. It was issued with a 6.75% rate, which is fairly attractive, but it is a non-cumulative preferred stock. After February 1st, 2024, it then becomes a floating rate equal to three months LIBOR plus 3.78%.

LIBOR is now being phased out, and any new floating rates will be given a different reference rate, such as SOFR. That being said, 3-month LIBOR came to 0.51% as of writing this. That would indicate that the Series S offering here from JPM would actually decrease its yield to just 4.29%. Therefore, it would be required for LIBOR rates to move up to 2.46% for PTA to benefit from this holding. That seems like a stretch at this time, but it is still 2 years away. In 2018 and 2019, 3-month LIBOR actually traded above that level.

Conclusion

PTA remains an attractively valued preferred fund if you are a longer-term investor. It could be a bumpy ride in the shorter term of a year or two. At least, in this case, you are receiving a monthly distribution to go along for that ride. Anything is possible in the future, as seen by Russia's invasion of Ukraine as the latest sort of black swan event. That's why I keep my portfolio diversified across assets and durations. No matter what is expected, the unexpected can always be expected!