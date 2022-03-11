Cinnabon Is How I'll Survive A Bear Market

fotoslavt/iStock via Getty Images

I get asked a lot of questions. It makes sense that I do. I write a lot. Yet, no matter how many times I write on a topic, it's new and fresh to someone. You see, Seeking Alpha is an amazing place to write for and read. You get exposed to an extensive array of authors and viewpoints, and you get to join in the discussion alongside hundreds of thousands of individuals around the world.

I often get asked how I would survive a bear market. To be clear, we're not there yet.

The Nasdaq was closing in on Bear Market territory, but the S&P 500 and Dow Jones index are still far away from one.

Some see a bear market in every bush, even in the best bull market. It reminds me of a quote from a Frank Peretti novel where a group of pastors is gathered to discuss recent activity occurring in their local town. One pastor was attempting to attribute everything to the spiritual realm, and another pastor exclaimed:

You see a demon behind every bush!

To which the pastor replied:

You wouldn't see a demon if it was smacking you in the face!

When it comes to the market, many have made a name for themselves as being "perma-bulls" or "perma-bears." No matter what's going on, they have a pre-determined outlook, and often so do their devout followers.

I try to tread a different path. I like to tread a little more softly.

With Ukraine under siege, waiting for the latest version of COVID to lock down the world, and inflation taking off, many are expecting with worried souls that the market is due to collapse next.

So how would I survive a bear market? I first decided to ask High Dividend Opportunities members in our chat room how they'd survive a Bear Market:

We gave the options of gold, guns, or Cinnabons. Unsurprisingly, food won out over the other options with the unsolicited addition of alcohol and chocolate. This makes sense - 33% of adults self-report eating as a means of distracting themselves from stress, according to the American Psychological Association.

Now it's important to remember our test sample here: They're all High Dividend Opportunities members. They know something that you may not. They know the benefits of income investing and the powerful benefits behind it.

Let's talk about why Cinnabon won out in our poll as we expected. For the sake of time and space, we will only look at the top two responses - gold and Cinnabons.

Gold: Not As Tasty, Still Very Shiny

Gold is often proclaimed as a strong inflationary hedge and a "safe" place to invest during a Bear market. Yet has it truly been a winner?

The value of gold is a lot less stable than many like to admit. As we can see over the last decade, gold's value has dipped until 2020 and rarely outperformed in bear markets except to say it stayed flatter than the market's price. During bull markets, gold's value often dipped.

The price of gold has also not largely kept up with inflation until it recently spiked and recovered to prices not seen in a decade.

Gold also comes with some serious drawbacks:

You have to store it, often paying fees for storage in a secure location. You have to find a means to re-sell it hoping to get market value. Gold does not generate income on its own and does not keep up with the market's total return.

While gold is shiny and tangible, it fails to provide strong benefits many think it does in a bear market. Furthermore, gold itself has failed to keep lock-step with inflation:

When adjusting the nominal price of gold with inflation, we can see it has largely failed to keep up with the mass printing of US dollars. Gold has never recovered to its heights in the 1980s, and it's doubtful it will as inflation continues to run away.

While I think scarcity and tangible materials are important to outlast, outwit, and outplay inflation and a bear market. You won't find me cuddling up to a pile of gold bars any time soon. We'll discuss how I get scarcity and tangible materials into my plan further down.

Cinnabon - Eat, Drink, Be Merry

Cinnabon makes delicious and largely unhealthy cinnamon rolls. They're delicious. Sadly, you cannot invest in Cinnabon directly, as they're owned by Focus Brands, which was taken private by Roark Capital.

What does Cinnabon represent? The ability to sit back and relax to a good meal while the market rages on. They represent eating, drinking, and being merry.

How can I and others have the mindset of not worrying when a bear market comes? We don't mind dips, drops, or crashes. We see them as opportunities to celebrate, not something to hide from.

This is achievable via our Income Method, and you can achieve it as well. We invest in high-quality dividend-paying securities and let the income rain in. As the market has been fearing rate hikes from the Federal Reserve, we've been preparing for them for months. Frequent readers of my articles know we've been aware of inflation risks and the follow-up rate hikes for months. Initially, we were derided as crazy to call "transitory" inflation anything but transitory. We were right, and our income portfolios are rewarding us accordingly as our dividend growth exceeded inflation in 2021 and is set to do so again in 2022.

So what can you do now to build a portfolio that's ready for rate hikes, elevated inflation, war in Europe, and even a bear market?

Buy short-duration fixed income, primarily focused on higher-yielding secured credit products. CLOs have had a banner year and we expect them to continue to perform strongly. Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC) and Eagle Point Credit (ECC) have both raised their dividends for 2022 and yield about 12%. Invest in commodities. Not the stagnant items themselves, but invest in miners like Rio Tinto (RIO) or oil producers like Whitecap Resources Inc (OTCPK:SPGYF). I like to use funds to get excellent income from this sector and see upside potential converted to real income. Don't invest in the commodity. Invest in the company that produces the commodity. Flesh out the rest of your portfolio with companies offering essential services. Investments like utilities, infrastructure firms, and REITs. Again, closed-end funds are excellent for this process. Keep reading our articles and others on Seeking Alpha for excellent jumping-off points for additional research.

Once you've done this, you need to retrain your mind to stop worrying about price movements. Focus on buying companies that are producing a high level of cash flow, willing to share that cash flow with you, and will continue to grow that cash flow whatever happens in the world. See price dips as opportunities to add and not to panic sell. I only sell when a reason to sell presents itself, not just because someone else is selling.

For this reason, I largely detest stop-loss orders. They blindly trigger sales in my portfolio for no other reason than someone else in the universe is selling their shares. I have no idea why they are selling, nor does my stop-loss order. We're both better than blindly depending on some unknown figure to determine the value of our holdings.

Stop building a storehouse to hold the trinkets that you hope will rise in value, and invest in an army of employees who go out and earn you more income. Put your money to work, not locked away in some safe.

Become An Income Farmer

Planting season is arriving across much of the United States. It's time to get your seeds in the ground to enjoy a bountiful harvest later. Seeds sitting on the shelf are wasted potential. Yet so many investors have seeds littering their shelves, the floor, the garage, and all over the place. None of them were planted or put to work. "Someone might want to buy them from me!" they declare, voices filled with hope and worry. They are enthusiastic when the price of seeds goes up and depressed and fearful when it goes down.

Don't be that person. Put your seeds in the ground and put them to work. If one seed ends up particularly overpriced, sell it, but maintain your focus. Ask not what price your seed can fetch in the market - ask what tasty yield your seeds will provide to you on a recurring basis.

This way, when the market crashes, when borders are redrawn, and some other world-changing event occurs, you don't have to panic. You weren't planning on selling your seeds. You are enjoying the bountiful harvest that keeps coming. Then take some of your harvest, and exchange it for some Cinnabons while you watch those around you panic. You can be a Cinnabon-lover too.