Earnings of Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: NASDAQ:WTFC) will likely trend downwards this year mostly because of the anticipated normalization of provisioning for loan losses. On the other hand, strong loan growth will likely support earnings. Due to a better outlook on interest rates, I have revised upward my expectation for the margin in 2022. As a result, I have increased my earnings estimate for 2022 to $6.81 per share from my previous estimate of $6.20 per share. The year-end target price is quite close to the current market price. Therefore, I'm maintaining a hold rating on Wintrust Financial Corporation.

Loan Portfolio’s Momentum to Boost the Topline

Wintrust Financial Corporation's loans grew by a remarkable 4.6% in the last quarter of 2021. Going forward, this performance is likely to be repeated because of economic factors. Wintrust Financial operates in Northern Illinois, Southern Wisconsin, and Northwest Indiana, all of which have recovered well from the pandemic. The following chart shows how the unemployment rates in Wisconsin and Indiana are back to normal, while Illinois' rate has improved from the start of the pandemic.

Data by YCharts

Wintrust Financial's commercial line utilization improved slightly in the fourth quarter, but remained much below the pre-pandemic level. The company reported line utilization of 39.6% by the end of December 2021 as opposed to 46.1% in December 2019, as mentioned in the earnings presentation. If line utilization moves towards a more normal level, then the total loan portfolio size can improve tremendously this year.

Moreover, the bulk of the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) forgiveness is now behind us. PPP loans outstanding totaled $558.3 million at the end of December 2021, representing just 1.6% of total loans, as mentioned in the 10-K filing. Due to the PPP portfolio’s limited size, the remaining forgiveness will have a very small impact on the total loan portfolio size.

Management mentioned in the conference call that it expects mid-to-high single-digit loan growth this year, in line with the historical loan growth trend. I believe the loan growth for 2022 will likely be at the higher end of management’s guidance because of the factors mentioned above. Overall, I'm expecting loans to increase by 9.3% by the end of 2022 from the end of 2021. Meanwhile, deposits will likely grow in line with loans. The following table shows my balance sheet estimates.

FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22E Financial Position Net Loans 21,503 23,668 26,643 31,760 34,541 37,756 Growth of Net Loans 9.5% 10.1% 12.6% 19.2% 8.8% 9.3% Other Earning Assets 4,098 4,685 6,935 9,801 12,252 13,393 Deposits 23,183 26,095 30,107 37,093 42,096 46,014 Borrowings and Sub-Debt 1,218 1,213 1,783 2,638 2,426 2,652 Common equity 2,852 3,143 3,566 3,703 4,086 4,401 Book Value Per Share ($) 50 55 62 64 71 76 Tangible BVPS ($) 41 44 50 52 59 64 Source: SEC Filings, Author's Estimates (In USD million unless otherwise specified)

Loan Mix to Enable Quick Repricing

The loan portfolio mix was well-positioned for a rate hike at the end of December 2021. According to details given in the 10-K filing, variable-rate loans made up around 59% of total loans, while fixed-rate loans maturing within one year made up 16.7% of total loans. As a result, an overwhelming majority of loans will reprice this year. Further, the repricing will be quite fast, as around 52.5% of total loans will reprice within three months only, as mentioned in the earnings presentation.

Besides, Wintrust has a lot of excess liquidity on its books that it can easily deploy into higher-yielding assets once the federal funds rate is increased. The company's interest-bearing deposits with other banks surged to $5.4 billion at the end of December 2021 from $4.8 billion at the end of 2020. These interest-bearing deposits made up a sizable 11% of total assets at the end of last year.

Management’s interest-rate sensitivity analysis shows that a 100-basis points increase in interest rates can boost the net interest income by 6.9% over twelve months, as mentioned in the 10-K filing. In other words, every 25 basis points increase in rates can improve the net interest margin by around 10 basis points, as mentioned in the conference call.

I'm expecting three rate hikes this year (for a total of 75 basis points), starting in March. Therefore, I'm expecting the net interest margin to increase by 10 basis points in each of the last three quarters of this year. This means, that the average margin in 2022 will be around 15 basis points higher than the average margin for 2021. I was previously expecting the margin to increase by only four basis points in 2022, as mentioned in my last report on Wintrust Financial. Since my last report, several economic reports have been released that have turned my stance on interest rates more hawkish. As a result of my revised margin expectation, I have now increased my earnings estimate for 2022.

Provision Normalization to Drag the Bottom-Line

Wintrust Financial reversed a large part of its previous provisioning in 2021. I'm not expecting further large reversals this year as the allowance has now declined to a comfortable level. Allowances made up 0.86% of total loans, while non-performing loans made up 0.21% of total loans at the end of December 2021, as mentioned in the earnings release.

Moreover, the anticipated loan growth will require further provisioning for expected loan losses. Overall, I'm expecting the provision expense to return to a normal level this year. I'm expecting the provision expense for 2022 to be around 0.16% of total loans, which is the same as the average provision-expense-to-total-loan ratio from 2017 to 2019.

Revising Up Earnings Estimate for 2022 to $6.81 per Share

The higher provision expense will likely drag earnings in 2022. Further, the non-interest income will be lower this year because mortgage banking income will decline to a more normal level. Higher interest rates will discourage refinancing activity, which will result in a more normalized non-interest income for 2022. On the other hand, strong loan growth and margin expansion will lift the bottom line.

Overall, I'm expecting Wintrust Financial to report earnings of $6.81 per share in 2022, down 10% year-over-year. Compared to the estimates given in my last report on Wintrust Financial, I have increased my earnings estimate for 2022 because I have now revised upward my margin expectation. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22E Income Statement Net interest income 832 965 1,055 1,040 1,125 1,336 Provision for loan losses 30 35 54 214 (59) 60 Non-interest income 320 356 407 604 586 512 Non-interest expense 732 826 928 1,040 1,133 1,219 Net income - Common Sh. 248 335 347 272 438 393 EPS - Diluted ($) 4.40 5.86 6.03 4.68 7.58 6.81 Source: SEC Filings, Author's Estimates (In USD million unless otherwise specified)

Actual earnings may differ materially from estimates because of the risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the timing of an interest rate hike.

Maintaining a Hold Rating

Wintrust Financial is offering a dividend yield of 1.6% at the current quarterly dividend rate of $0.34 per share. The earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of just 20% for 2022, which is easily sustainable. Therefore, I don’t believe the earnings outlook presents any threat to the dividend payout.

I’m using the historical price-to-tangible book (“P/TB”) and price-to-earnings (“P/E”) multiples to value Wintrust Financial. The stock has traded at an average P/TB ratio of 1.49 in the past, as shown below.

FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 Average T. Book Value per Share ($) 41.1 44.0 48.5 52.1 58.9 Average Market Price ($) 74.6 85.8 69.3 47.9 78.2 Historical P/TB 1.81x 1.95x 1.43x 0.92x 1.33x 1.49x Source: Company Financials, Yahoo Finance, Author's Estimates

Multiplying the average P/TB multiple with the forecast tangible book value per share of $64.30 gives a target price of $95.70 for the end of 2022. This price target implies a 9.6% upside from the March 7 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.

P/TB Multiple 1.29x 1.39x 1.49x 1.59x 1.69x TBVPS - Dec 2022 ($) 64.3 64.3 64.3 64.3 64.3 Target Price ($) 82.8 89.3 95.7 102.1 108.6 Market Price ($) 87.3 87.3 87.3 87.3 87.3 Upside/(Downside) (5.1)% 2.3% 9.6% 17.0% 24.4% Source: Author's Estimates

The stock has traded at an average P/E ratio of around 12.7x in the past, as shown below.

FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 Average Earnings per Share ($) 4.40 5.86 6.03 4.68 7.58 Average Market Price ($) 74.6 85.8 69.3 47.9 78.2 Historical P/E 17.0x 14.7x 11.5x 10.2x 10.3x 12.7x Source: Company Financials, Yahoo Finance, Author's Estimates

Multiplying the average P/E multiple with the forecast earnings per share of $6.81 gives a target price of $86.60 for the end of 2022. This price target implies a 0.8% downside from the March 7 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/E ratio.

P/E Multiple 10.7x 11.7x 12.7x 13.7x 14.7x EPS 2022 ($) 6.81 6.81 6.81 6.81 6.81 Target Price ($) 73.0 79.8 86.6 93.4 100.3 Market Price ($) 87.3 87.3 87.3 87.3 87.3 Upside/(Downside) (16.3)% (8.6)% (0.8)% 7.0% 14.8% Source: Author's Estimates

Equally weighting the target prices from the two valuation methods gives a combined target price of $91.20, which implies a 4.4% upside from the current market price. Adding the forward dividend yield gives a total expected return of 6.0%.

I have slightly increased my target price from the last target price I gave in my previous report on Wintrust Financial. However, the current market price is still quite close to my target price. Therefore, I'm maintaining a hold rating on Wintrust Financial Corporation.