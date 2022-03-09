metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

On February 11, REIT advocate Nareit wrote:

“U.S. REITs raised more than $126 billion from IPOs and secondary debt and equity offerings in 2021, a new record for annual capital raising. At-the-market equity issuances for 2021: Q4 are not included in his total, so the final tally will be even more substantial. “REIT capital market activity was further bolstered by the announcement of [15] mergers with an aggregate transaction value of roughly $84 billion.”

That included CoreSite Realty being snapped up by American Tower (AMT), CyrusOne (CONE) by KKR (KKR) and Global Infrastructure Partners, and QTS Realty Trust by Blackstone Real Estate Investment Trust. These three:

“… accounted for $33 billion (39%) of the REIT industry total. Far from the distressed transactions that were being discussed early in the pandemic, these deals reflect confidence in the [industry’s] business model and… outlook…”

Here are some other recent REIT (2020-20201) mergers and acquisitions (M&A) worth mentioning:

Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) bought Brookfield Property REIT.

(BAM) bought Brookfield Property REIT. Simon Property Group (SPG) bought Taubman Centers.

(SPG) bought Taubman Centers. Kimco Realty (KIM) bought Weingarten Realty Investors.

(KIM) bought Weingarten Realty Investors. RMR Mortgage Trust (RMR) bought Tremont Mortgage Trust.

(RMR) bought Tremont Mortgage Trust. Realty Income (O) bought VEREIT.

(O) bought VEREIT. Ventas (VTR) bought New Senior Investment Group.

(VTR) bought New Senior Investment Group. Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) bought Retail Properties of America.

(KRG) bought Retail Properties of America. Benefit Street Partners Realty Trust bought Capstead Mortgage.

Independence Realty Trust (IRT) bought Steadfast Apartment REIT.

(IRT) bought Steadfast Apartment REIT. PIMCO bought Columbia Property Trust.

Blackstone (BX) bought QTS Realty Trust.

So how about 2022? Can we expect more as this new year continues?

My 2022 Prediction From December 2021

If you ask me, the answer to that last question is yes. And not just because the already mentioned CyrusOne acquisition is technically still pending. So is CorePoint Lodging’s (CPLG) sale to Highgate and Cerberus Capital Management, and Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s (BRG) sale to Blackstone.

Here’s what I wrote on December 21 in my “2022 REIT Roadmap (Exclusively for iREIT on Alpha Members)”:

“At the beginning of 2021, we forecasted a year of consolidation in data-center REITs… Now staring into 2022, we remain bullish. Incremental consolidation remains likely since there are now just two pure-play datacenter REITs: Digital Realty (DLR.PK) and Equinix (EQIX).”

But that’s not the only area where mergers could take place.

Consider the pending deal where VICI Properties (VICI) will acquire MGM Properties (MGP) for $17.2 billion in stock. That acquisition will create the dominant owner of Las Vegas Strip casino real estate.

Last week we interviewed VICI CEO Ed Pitoniak, who said:

The three states in which we weren't already licensed are Maryland, New York, and Massachusetts. So as we clear those regulatory hurdles, we will then be in a position to close our transaction and raise debt simultaneously. And that is the only remaining funding needed other than obviously the share exchange with existing MGP shareholders, which is… a fixed-exchange ratio.

Yahoo Finance

More recently, Blackstone’s Real Estate Income Trust agreed to buy up Preferred Apartment Communities (APTS) for $25 per share.

This all-cash transaction is valued at about $5.8 billion and includes a 30-day go-shop period that expires on March 18, 2022. This means it has until then to find a different buyer.

Yahoo Finance

With so little time left on the clock though, it’s becoming safe to say the current sale will happen.

A Grave Dancer Model to M&A

Last week, Healthcare Realty Trust (HR) and Healthcare Trust of America (HTA) agreed to an $18 billion deal. If that closes as expected, the combined company will become the largest pure-play medical office building (MOB) REIT in existence – with almost double the square footage of its closest competitor.

HTA stockholders will get a total implied value of $35.08 per share, comprised of a special cash dividend of $4.82 per share and a 1-to-1 transaction exchange ratio. The latter is based on HR’s February 24 price of $30.26.

The transaction, structured as a reverse merger where HTA will be the corporate successor, should be completed in Q3-22.

Yahoo Finance

But there are other opportunities out there that are more fixer-upper in nature, the kind of businesses legendary investor Sam Zell might love to get his hands on.

As I very happily shared with readers last year, I got to meet Zell in person after he endorsed my new book, The Intelligent REIT Investor Guide. That was quite the thrill considering the name he’s made in commercial real estate (CRE).

To quote Forbes – which lists him as the world’s 172nd-richest man – he’s “the forefather of modern real estate investment trusts” and “chairs five public companies, including one of the… largest residential REITs (in the U.S.).” Moreover, “His $39 billion sale of office REIT Equity Office to Blackstone just before the market crashed in 2007 was among the largest real estate deals ever.”

On top of those accomplishments, he’s known as The Grave Dancer.

If Not Zell, Then Someone Else

The reason Zell earned that nickname is because of his ability to buy up distressed or otherwise unloved companies and turn them into very worthwhile investments.

Very, very worthwhile ones, sometimes.

I recently came across a Los Angeles Times article from October 1991 called “‘The Grave Dancer’: Sam Zell Looks for Bargain Buys.”

Again, this is from 30+ years ago. But his business partner at the time, David Schulte, still described their strategy well.

The article begins this way:

“Sure, they’re best known as ‘bottom-fishing investors,’ ‘vulture capitalists,’ or any one of a number of bargain-hunting descriptions that usually accompany mentions of Sam Zell and the Zell/Chilmark investment fund that he shares with… Schulte… “‘We’re just businessmen whose philosophy is that, in today’s environment, cash is what matters,’ explains [Schulte], who has spent the bulk of his career resculpting cracked, crumbling, and bankrupt operations. ‘If you have cash, and we do, then you can make deals. We’re making deals now, and there will be more.’”

Now, I’m not saying that Zell himself will be looking to buy any REITs this year.

After all, he did fail in his hard-fought effort to buy Monmouth Real Estate last year. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) won that prize in the end, closing the transaction last week.

It was an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $4 billion. This included committed MNR acquisitions, transaction costs, and the assumption of approximately $323 million of debt.

Considering the battle over Monmouth, it’s clear there are always companies looking to make a “Sam Zell move” – to enlarge their operations intelligently and inexpensively. So when the right opportunity comes around, they’re there to snap them up.

Perhaps opportunities like the ones posed by these five REITs…

REIT Takeover Target No. 1: Alpine Net Lease

For the record, I never consider M&A to be a catalyst when it comes to selecting stocks. However, I do like to play matchmaker given how:

I know many of these beaten-down REITs. I’ve been trained to think like a grave dancer.

That’s why I got to thinking last week while interviewing Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE) CEO John Albright for iREIT on Alpha. There, I discussed the company’s relatively cheap valuation. Its shares were trading at a 12x price to adjusted funds from operations (p/AFFO) and an equity yield of 8.3% at last check.

In the interview, Albright said:

“… if the worst thing happens where the market doesn't appreciate us and (the) stock price is not moving, we can certainly keep on recirculating some capital by selling properties that would trade at 5% (capitalization rates) and so forth and reinvest at 7% caps and do that… (Or) if someone's trading at 25x FFO and we're trading at 12x, there's a pretty obvious solution there as well.”

In my view, PINE is a no-brainer for Agree Realty (ADC), NETSTREIT(NTST), or Realty Income (O). I suspect any of those sharks could swallow up PINE with its $225 million market cap in one small bite.

FAST Graphs

REIT Takeover Target No. 2: NewLake Capital

My next M&A idea is NewLake Capital (OTCQX:NLCP). A fairly new cannabis REIT, it focuses on equity as opposed to mortgage.

Company chairman Gordon DuGan explained in a recent interview:

“… because we actually own the real estate – which most people would rather own real estate than lend on real estate – the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq have taken the position that owners of real estate that's leased to cannabis companies cannot be listed (on either). “I'm not sure why they allow (Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)) to be listed. I think it's wrong. No two ways about it, but they do. And they grandfathered it because it snuck in a few years ago under the memo. But I don't understand why. They do exactly what we do, arguably we do it better and they can be listed on the New York Stock Exchange and we can't.”

Similar to PINE, NLCP is cheap, with shares trading at 16.9x p/AFFO and an equity yield of 5.9%. Compare that with the yields and cap rates that NLCP is throwing of, and you can see this REIT is a cash cow.

The dividend yield is 5.4%. And the only thing holding back this smoking-hot business is a listing on a major exchange.

It makes me wonder if Innovative Industrial sees the same thing I do…

FAST Graphs

REIT Takeover Target No. 3: Gaming and Leisure Properties

Next up on our list of potential takeover targets is Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI). It’s an interesting gaming REIT that’s been actively gobbling up regional casinos.

In December, the company announced a $345 million gross offering of 7.7 million shares at $44.75. That move was intended to fund three asset purchases from Cordish Companies, the owners of Live! Casino & Hotels – all part of a sale-leaseback agreement for $1.8 billion.

More recently, Realty Income announced it was entering the gaming space by way of a sale-leaseback for Encore Boston Harbor. The price tag of $1.7 billion represents a 5.9% cap rate, making for a great deal for O.

It also validates the gaming subsector’s appeal and opens the doors for other net-lease REITs to “get in the game.”

GLPI trades at a cheap multiple of 13.4 P/AFFO and offers a high equity yield of 7.5%. Comparing the 5.9% cap rate I just quoted for Encore Boston with GLPI’s 7.5% equity yield…

You can see there’s plenty of meat on the bone for a REIT like Realty Income, STORE Capital (STOR), Spirit Realty (SRC), or even National Retail Properties (NNN) to scoop up some really cheap casinos.

FAST Graphs

REIT Takeover Target Nos. 4-5: Plymouth Realty and CareTrust Realty

Plymouth Industrial (PLYM) is also on the grave dancer list. And the most likely candidate for this kind of consolidating effort is located right down the street in Boston, Massachusetts.

By that, I mean STAG Industrial (STAG).

Both REITs fish in the same pond as they seek to acquire industrial warehouses in secondary markets.

Admittedly, PLYM is no bargain right now. But its p/AFFO of 19.6x is certainly cheaper than STAG’s 22.4x or its other peers’ valuations.

PLYM’s AFFO yield is around 5.1%, so it wouldn’t make much sense for STAG to transact at that price. But perhaps private equity is the calling card.

I, for one, haven’t forgotten that Blackstone has been extremely active in this arena…

FAST Graphs

My final grave dancer pick is CareTrust Realty (CTRE), which I recently highlighted for its intriguing growth prospects:

“On a per-share basis, normalized FFO grew by 8.3% over the prior-year quarter to $0.39 per share. And normalized FAD (funds available for distribution) grew by 10.8% to $0.41 per share. Analysts forecast CTRE to grow by 10% in 2022, and that’s unheard of the healthcare REIT (subsector).”

Skilled nursing is certainly a challenging sector. But CareTrust has done a fantastic job navigating current conditions with a solid balance sheet and low leverage.

It too trades on the cheap with an 11.9x p/AFFO and an 8.4% equity yield.

The company is working to recycle around 10% of assets in order to move the needle. I suspect others are watching closely – perhaps Omega Healthcare (OHI)? – who see its successes and the benefits of a synergistic M&A combination.

FAST Graphs

In Conclusion…

In a research report, Sheheryar Hafeez, a managing director at JLL Capital Markets, explained that:

“Average transactions in 2021 were $7 billion – nearly twice the size of deals from the prior decade – and mostly involved a smaller marketing process. As dry powder earmarked for commercial real estate investment continues to grow, there is a growing sense of urgency among large investors to deploy capital efficiency. It appears the strong appetite for large portfolio deals is here to stay.”

He added:

“The non-listed REITs alone raised over $11 billion in 2021 on a rolling three-month basis, led by Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust. With new entrants entering the non-listed REIT space, we will likely see increased competition for large transactions, including REIT M&A.”

JLL tracked momentum around opportunities of scale, leading to more private investors perusing portfolio acquisitions. The fourth quarter especially saw a sharp rebound in transactions priced higher than $500 million, or “megadeals.”

In fact, megadeal volume increased to $33.4 billion – 22.9% higher than the $27.4 billion transacted in 2019.

JLL

At the end of the day, valuation is the reason companies transact M&A deals. Buyers and sellers both want to get the most they can for the most ideal price points.

In fact, of the five REITs referenced in the article, I own four:

PINE

NLCP

GLPI

CTRE

The reason I bought them was because they were so incredibly cheap. And while I’m not counting on a takeover…

I know I’m not the only one who sees value in these beaten-down shares.

As a research analyst, I can’t forget 2021’s record transaction volume or the likelihood of continued M&A activity in both in the private and public sectors. As I referenced earlier, many of last year’s transactions made quite the impact.

I know this from personal experience since I own shares in:

SPG

KIM

O

BX

HTA

VICI.

Are any of these names on your list?