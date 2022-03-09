Tim Boyle/Getty Images News

Good companies don't always make good investments. Having good brands is important, but driving top and bottom line growth in competitive industries like the retail industry is hard, and many top companies find that strong brands alone aren't enough to deliver consistent income and growth.

Kimberly-Clark's (NYSE:KMB) stock has failed to offer investors any inflation adjusted income or total return for nearly three years, and the stock has consistently underperformed the broader indexes and many industry peers for some time now. The stock price peaked at $158 a share in August of 2020, and shares currently trade at $125 a share, with the stock being rangebound for the last 2 years.

Kimberly-Clark is a consumer staple that boasts such strong brands as Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, and Cottonelle. The company sells brands that people need everywhere in the world and boasts a recession-proof business model that often performs better in weaker economic times when inflation and input costs are lower. The company has raised dividend payments to shareholders for 50 straight years, and management remains committed to paying and raising dividend payouts to the company's shareholders.

The main current problem Kimberly-Clark faces is that the company's brands simply have not been strong enough for management to use price increases to offset continued inflationary pressures. Kimberly-Clark has failed to meet earnings expectations in three of the last four quarters, and management has no clear plan handle the inflationary pressure the company faces.

The company's recent fourth quarter earnings report was telling. Even though the company said inflation was at record levels in 2021, management repeatedly said that they expect a number of input costs to be higher in 2022 than 2021. Specifically, management expects fluff pulp, recycled fiber, and nonwovens to be higher in 2022. Also, even though the company said that they expect traditional commodities to be lower in 2022, that statement came before the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the huge recent spike in oil prices. Kimberly-Clark saw $1.5 billion in inflationary pressures on margins in 2021, with $1 billion coming in the second half of 2021.

Kimberly-Clark's gross margins over the last twelve years have ranged from a bottom of 29%, to a high of nearly 37%. The company's current gross margin is at the very lowest end of this range, at 30.5%. The leading factors creating inflationary pressures that are hurting Kimberly Clark's margins are supply chain issues, rising energy costs, and labor shortage issues. Well some of these issues are related to Covid protocols that will likely be eased in the second half of this year, oil and other commodity prices have risen significantly since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and geopolitical tensions driving inflation don't look likely to subside anytime soon. The company plans to raise prices by mid-single digits next year, but management also clearly stated that price increases alone will not offset significant pressures on margins.

This stock isn't cheap either. Kimberly-Clark trades at 22x forward earnings estimates, and nearly 25x trailing earnings estimates. This company is also likely to have zero earnings growth from 2021 to 2022. Despite the company's strong brands and recession resistant business model, competition and margin compression is currently crushing the company's earnings. If margin compression continues to and the company's growth rate slows to mid-single digits, the company will likely trade at around 16 to 17x forwards earnings expectations of current estimates of $7.47 a share in 2023, which would put the stock at $126 a share. Current estimates continued to be revised down though, and inflationary pressures have accelerated since the company's last earnings report in January, and as growth continues to slow, further multiple compression is likely.

Kimberly-Clark has great brands, and the company's fifty year history of raising the dividend is impressive. Still, investors should distinguish between short-term and long-term pressures on margins, and also compare Kimberly-Clark to other companies in the industry. There are companies such as Procter & Gamble (PG) that have been far better able to offset inflationary pressures by raising prices. Well, some of the Covid related supply and labor issues creating inflationary pressures on margins will likely subside at least somewhat in the second half of the year, major input costs and commodities continue to stay at elevated levels. With Kimberly-Clark's current dividend at below 4% and the company struggling to grow revenues, this stock is unlikely to offer an inflation adjusted return for some time.