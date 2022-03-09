Andy Feng/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) stock has suffered over the past year. Since notching its all-time high of $67 in January 2021, sellers have hammered it over geopolitical and delisting risks. Furthermore, its business model is still unprofitable and doesn't seem to be reaching profitability in the near term.

Moreover, the rotation away from Chinese ADRs has also impacted NIO stock tremendously. Therefore, we were not surprised as NIO stock has fallen 73% since its January 2021 highs. As a result, the speculative fervor over speculative growth stocks like NIO has been burst.

Nevertheless, we think the company is still in the early innings of its global expansion strategy. At its current valuation of just 3.4x NTM revenue, we believe investors can consider adding NIO stock as a speculative position.

Is NIO Stock Undervalued?

NIO stock EV/NTM Revenue valuation trend (TIKR)

Readers can glean from the above chart and observe that NIO stock is trading very much in line with its Chinese new electric vehicle (NEV) peers. However, its NTM revenue of 3.4x is still higher than BYD (OTCPK:BYDDY) stock's multiple of 2.1x. Therefore, the pure-play NEV players like NIO have seen dramatic value compression over the past year as the rally sparked by speculative investors dissipated.

While Chinese NEV leader BYD stock has also suffered its decline since early 2021, it wasn't as astonishing as NIO's decline. But, BYD is a profitable company with a well-diversified business. It also boasts tremendous scale with a 1.5M capacity target in 2022. In contrast, NIO is still reporting EBIT losses as it attempts to scale and expand globally. Nevertheless, we believe that NIO has a viable path towards profitability.

Furthermore, its NEV peer Li Auto (LI) recently achieved its second consecutive quarter of adjusted net income profitability. Therefore, we believe that as NIO and XPeng (XPEV) scale further towards their 600K production target, profitability should be within reach. However, it's imperative for investors to exercise patience as NIO continues to build its battery swapping infrastructure while working with JAC to scale its NEV production.

NIO adjusted net income margins % (S&P Capital IQ)

Therefore, we think NIO seems undervalued as a result of its value compression. The consensus estimates over its topline have been revised upwards over time. Furthermore, the company has also demonstrated its scale as it moves nearer towards profitability on an adjusted net income basis. Again, as we shall observe later, NIO is still expected to expand rapidly. Moreover, its footprint in China is still much smaller than BYD.

Furthermore, it has only just begun its European adventure in Norway, with plans in Germany next. NIO also has plans to be in more than 25 countries and regions through 2025. Hence, we think the company is still in the early phases of its global execution.

What Is In Store For NIO Stock?

The company is still in a rapid expansion phase. It's launching new models to refresh its line-up for its domestic Chinese market and its European customers. The company is slated to deliver its ET7 sedan at the end of March, with customers now able to test drive its flagship sedan. Furthermore, the company is also expected to launch its ES7 SUV in April, which competes against BMW's (OTCPK:BMWYY) X5L. NIO and its pure-play peers are on a mission to displace the German premium automakers, BMW, Audi (OTCPK:VWAGY), and Mercedes (OTCPK:DMLRY) in the Chinese and their European home markets.

A recent piece by a Chinese state paper, Economic Daily, articulated why Chinese NEV makers are well-positioned to gain share against their German rivals, particularly Audi. It articulated (edited):

Audi has not even caught up with the taillights of the new forces of car-making, including NIO and Li Auto. The reason why Audi's NEVs do not sell is, on the one hand, the lack of product strength. Audi's NEVs also lack intelligent features. The product power of today's electric vehicles is not only reflected in the power change, but also in the intelligent experience. Particularly in the Chinese market, smart and network connectivity have become fundamental product features and major competencies for NEVs. By this standard, Audi's e-tron is only a half-baked smart electric vehicle. It is not difficult to understand that its competitiveness is not as good as the new car-making forces including Tesla (TSLA) and NIO. (CnEVPost, Economic Daily)

Furthermore, we believe that NIO is also on track to release its "semi solid-state" battery by the end of 2022. NIO's rumored solid-state battery supplier Beijing WeLion New Energy Technology recently started construction of its 100 GWh solid-state battery factory.

NIO highlighted that its ET7 would be equipped with a 150 kWh semi solid-state battery in Q4'22. We believe it's a pivotal development in NIO's battery technology prowess. The company has also continued to build out its battery swapping infrastructure. It has also helped the company build its Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) revenue stream to improve its customers' driving experience. Therefore, investors can certainly look to these developments as the company scales.

NIO deliveries by month (Company filings)

We understand that some investors could be concerned with its relatively weak February deliveries. NIO posted just 6.13K in deliveries in February 2022, up 9.9% YoY. However, investors should note that February was a slower month due to the Spring Festival. The company also took the opportunity to suspend its production in the NIO-JAC factory to prepare its production lines for its ET7 deliveries later this month.

Furthermore, the company's recent secondary listing in Hong Kong should have quelled investors' fears about its potential delisting from the US. Even if that happens, its shares are fully fungible with its Hong Kong exchange listing. Therefore, we think a significant headwind has been removed.

While it may not necessarily alleviate its weak near-term technical outlook, we are optimistic over its medium-term potential as NIO continues to scale.

Is NIO Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

NIO stock consensus price targets Vs. stock performance (TIKR)

The Street's consensus price targets (PTs) have been a highly inaccurate predictor of NIO stock's performance over the past year. Even the most conservative PTs seem miles off. Therefore, it has been a challenging year trying to model NIO's valuation.

But, we believe that much of the negatives in NIO stock seem to have been priced in. Nonetheless, NIO stock could continue to be volatile in the near term due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict and its association with China.

However, if you have space for speculative positions, we think NIO stock could be worth your consideration as we believe its valuation seems attractive now.

Consequently, we reiterate our Buy rating on NIO stock.