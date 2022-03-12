SA Interview: Small And Microcap Investing With Greystone Capital

Feature interview

Greystone Capital is a long only, equity focused Registered Investment Adviser located in West Chester, PA. The firm utilizes a fundamental research process focused on identifying mispriced small and microcap securities in order to build a concentrated portfolio of high conviction investments. We discussed the importance of identifying who the incremental buyers are of a stock, the opportunities created by passive investors and quant strategies and their intensive due diligence process.

Seeking Alpha: Walk us through your investment decision making process. What area of the market do you focus on and what strategies do you employ?

Greystone Capital: Greystone was founded as a long-only concentrated investment firm, so I spend most of my time doing investment related research and analysis, with the aim of owning anywhere between 10-15 stocks at one time. As a result, I end up saying ‘no’ to most ideas, and many more sectors, sub-sectors and industries. I’m looking for specific ideas whose share prices I believe have a reasonable chance of doubling within 3-5 years using conservative estimates and business assumptions. I spend all of my time in the microcap and smallcap spaces, with my sweet spot being companies between $100mm and $1.0 billion. I’ve touched on my preference for small companies in many other places, but I believe they provide opportunities for outperformance as they can often be mispriced for a variety of reasons. Building a portfolio of 10-15 stocks only means the bar for inclusion is very high and I have to make sure I’m doing deep fundamental research on the businesses we own. This allows me to go deep and develop conviction prior to making an investment, or while owning a particular business.

I spend the majority of my time doing two things, managing the current portfolio and researching new investment ideas. I’m not against putting on ‘starter’ or smaller positions for things that look very attractive but don’t meet all of my investment criteria, or where I have yet to develop strong conviction. I might trade in and out of these names occasionally, but for the most part making an actual investment decision doesn’t happen too often. The process can be broken down simply as research, filter, monitor and then potentially purchase. I’ve developed a watch list of businesses over the years made up of companies I like, strong management teams, formerly owned businesses and companies representing themes I find attractive. This list is constantly being updated and monitored but outside of this, ideas can pop up anywhere. I read a ton of writeups, blogs, substacks, spend a lot of time on sites like Seeking Alpha, and talk to a lot of investors. This usually leads to interesting things to research. During times like these, the watchlist grows and certain candidates look better and better everyday.

From discovery to investment, the decision making process involves a few different steps including running a particular business through my intensive research framework. For a number of reasons, a new idea could present itself as attractive and actionable and worthy of further due diligence, at which point I will read the filings, learn about management, dig into the unit economics, read everything I can find about the industry, scour the internet for articles on the company and then put together a basic model or valuation framework. That part of the process provides me with enough information to get a sense of what might happen moving forward. The real work starts after this and involves determining ‘reality’ by speaking to everyone and anyone I can who has an expertise about the business or industry. Depending on what’s required, I will speak to former employees, former managers, competitors, suppliers, vendors and investors in the space. At a high level, this allows me to do two things: one, determine if what I believe will happen is likely to happen, and two, figure out what I’m missing or how I could potentially lose money. Not many investment ideas make it this far in my process, and even fewer go from this to portfolio inclusion. As I mentioned, the bar is set very high, and even if I like everything I’ve discovered, valuation may not line up with my internal rate of return expectations. Assuming I’ve made an investment at the end of this process, the position is then monitored closely and I’m on a rampant search for disconfirming evidence as time goes on.

SA: In a previous interview we discussed how you find small and microcaps in the idea gen process – can you discuss why you focus on them in the first place? What advantages or opportunities do you see here that are not present elsewhere?

Greystone Capital: For anyone actively managing an investment portfolio, especially for single manager or sole investment manager strategies, I think it's critical to find and study an area of the market you feel you can understand, analyze and use your skill set to make an impact. For me that area is smallcaps and microcaps for various reasons, and then I can use successful large cap businesses, some of which started as small public companies as case studies and examples of what I might ultimately be looking for. I think the reverse can be true as well. Large cap investors can apply a lot of their analytical tools to find promising small companies to maybe invest in as a separate strategy or in their personal accounts. There are really plenty of ways to make money as an investor, none of which are the ‘right’ way.

I fell in love with microcap stocks – maybe for the wrong reasons – early on in my investment career after having some small successes in that space and seeing the types of returns that could be earned by finding and owning small companies. I think I started searching in the nano-cap area which can be somewhat dangerous given the amount of nonsense in that market cap range, and have since expanded my opportunity set to other market cap ranges as my knowledge base, pattern recognition and experience grows. My preferred hunting ground is in the sub-$2 billion space, but that categorization is still very large so if I had to narrow it down I really enjoy sifting through businesses in the $100mm - $800mm range for a variety of reasons. I don’t use quantitative screens to find ideas, so a lot of times the process is haphazard in terms of where research will begin and what piques my interest and curiosity. As mentioned, when I first started investing, I was overly focused on the return potential for some of these companies where it was always fun to watch a stock trading for less than $1.00/share rocket up to $6, $8, or $10/share, even if I didn’t own it. As time went on I realized that the opportunity for mispricings within the smallcap and microcap markets was much greater than the large cap universe, and my ability to find and analyze information that wasn’t yet priced into the stock or wasn’t being looked at by some of my peers continued to highlight the attractiveness of that type of strategy.

While some investors and allocators spend a lot of time focusing on ‘edge’ and where your specific advantage might be as an investor, I learned very early on that as a small, one man firm with a non-traditional background, I was never going to have the knowledge base or resources held by larger investment funds, but whenever I studied other investors or investment portfolios, or spoke with people throughout the industry about small companies, I always got the same responses which were ‘this is not investable for us’ or ‘talk to me when the company hits a $1 billion market cap’. I understand why (a 5% position in a $1 billion dollar fund (small by investment management standards) is $50mm dollars. So realistically concentrated investors can’t make smaller companies large positions without owning the majority of shares or creating liquidity problems for themselves, among other things. I found that to be a very powerful structural force, preventing very smart people from owning good companies with very strong risk/reward profiles just because of their size. As a result, I stumbled upon the idea that small pools of capital are capable of outperforming the market. So for me the question then became how can I sort of create this structural advantage for myself, and the answer was by starting to look at small companies, in addition to capping AUM at a certain level in order to allow myself to continue to be able to invest in these opportunities. So interestingly, by virtue of having too much money to manage, there is a large group of very smart, very capable people who just don’t spend much time in the spaces that I do. That has definitely changed over the years, but the point I’m making is that there are just less eyeballs on some of these businesses which can open up the opportunity to find something trading for much less than it could be worth a few years down the road. Lastly, the access granted to me from most large cap management teams and IR departments pales in comparison to what I’d be able to uncover owning a smaller company. I enjoy and find it useful spending time with management teams, doing in-person company visits when necessary, and down the road, as I scale, being able to take larger positions in companies with strong prospects.

SA: Although identifying a mispricing is important, it’s only half the battle – how do you identify the catalyst to correct it? Do you always require catalysts before you invest?

Greystone Capital: Catalysts can be very important depending on the opportunity and especially when it comes to special situations. For Greystone, often times special situations don’t allow for larger position sizes and may be a bit riskier so a catalyst could be necessary. But for long term holdings I believe I can underwrite very attractive absolute returns absent a real ‘catalyst’ other than value creation itself. Where a lot of the portfolio level and individual company level ‘juice’ can come from in terms of the returns is from multiple expansion, and outside of those absolute returns I mentioned there are usually paths to multiple expansion as well for most of our holdings. Having said that, many of the areas of the market that I enjoy searching through and some of the things we own are very out of favor right now, so at times it can feel like nothing is ‘working’. Clients don’t own any high growth software or tech names trading at 35x revenues or dependent on interest rates remaining near zero, but even in smallcap land the desire to own volatile small companies with potential execution risk or where value is not apparent on the surface seems to be at an all time low given the recent performance of the indices as well as the flight to ‘safety’ by many investors over the past year or so. Catalysts obviously help fix that problem as by definition there is a path to near term value unlock or value creation. Examples would be spinoffs, large buybacks, an acquisition, management change, the sale or divestment of a business unit in order to focus on a more attractive opportunity, management making a huge bet in one direction on something, and many others. Client portfolios consist of at least two catalyst rich opportunities, but it's not required as part of my process.

SA: To follow up, can you discuss how to identify mispricings that would never show up on a screen for various reasons? Can you give an example?

Greystone Capital: I feel as though I touch on this in almost every conversation I have these days, and I think it's an important point as it relates to my strategy. We discuss this briefly in another part of the interview, but to me, a mispricing means that using conservative business assumptions and looking a few years out, the business could be worth a lot more than the current price for a variety of reasons which are up to me to figure out. To take a step back, I’m of the opinion that the market is pretty darn smart, and quite efficient the majority of the time. There are plenty of people, systems, firms and funds with more knowledge, assets and resources than I will ever have, and to those market participants I say, I have no qualms with you nor do I wish to be competing on the basis of brainpower, resources or analytical ability. For example, I have no interest in going ‘long’ one of David Einhorn’s shorts, or trying to out-analyze Bill Ackman on a particular stock. I’m looking for easy wins or even unfair fights.

The market participants I DO want to be competing against include those whose hands are tied behind their back during a fist fight, meaning there are structural reasons why they can’t own what I own, whether that be size, investment mandates, factor elements, sector dislike or they just simply haven’t done the digging. An example here would be that a quantitative based strategy is probably not all that interested in a company’s culture or a management team as much as I am. If I can find a good business, trading at a bargain price, with a solid management team that knows how to create value (and is incentivized to do so) and I can clearly identify why the shares are trading at that bargain price, it's possible I’ve found a situation worth owning.

I like sifting through special situations which at times can consist of things like recent IPOs, management changes, the development of a new business line within a company, a huge share buyback announcement, a tender offer or various other things. Often times for various reasons these types of investments don’t generally fit a specific ‘bucket’, theme or category and therefore can at times be mispriced. An example of this could be years of mismanagement by a company who then undergoes a management change, a steady dividend payer slashing or eliminating the dividend altogether, a company being kicked out of an index, an identified large forced seller, or the emergence of a very attractive new business line that hasn’t yet shown up in the consolidated financials. These types of things can’t or won’t necessarily show up on a screen, as they are not predictable, mechanical or rules based, but they can be very powerful if recognized at the right time. I believe we hold a few of these types of investments today, but some past examples would include our investments in Whole Earth Brands, Power REIT, Cantaloupe (formerly USA Technologies) and Sharpspring Technologies. Among this list you could take your pick between forced selling, the emergence of a new business line, management changes and very small company size with no analyst coverage and the inability of large funds to get involved. In addition, aside from Sharpspring, historical operating results would indicate that these businesses weren’t worth anyone’s time (again, not screen-able). I think I’m helping readers understand the definition of ‘survivorship-bias’ right now, but my point is that mispricings can be found when you have an un-screenable situation that can’t be owned by larger investment firms or most market participants.

SA: You said in your Q3 letter “if you think you’re wrong, don’t wait around to find out” – can you discuss how this applies to your investment decision making process and give an example? How long will you hold a stock if the thesis is playing out (or not)?

Greystone Capital: I typically view owning stocks as owning shares of businesses, and so the metrics I’m always most focused on in terms of whether a particular thesis is working or not revolve around the actual business performance, independent of the share price. Having said that, there are usually – not always – some indicators embedded in the price of a stock. For example, three businesses in the same industry trading at multiples of 5x earnings, 15x earnings and 30x earnings all have certain pieces of information or analyses incorporated into those valuations. The business trading at 30x earnings may drop to 25x earnings due to stock volatility and actually become a better value (depending on how the business is doing) versus the stock that drops from 5x earnings to 2x earnings, where the business may be falling apart and on its way to bankruptcy. The point is, while there is information within the price examples given, that tells you very little about what’s taking place within the company. Typically, I don’t mind holding a position through stock volatility as long as I have legitimate reasons to believe that the business execution is playing out as I projected. Both businesses and markets experience adverse events unrelated to one specific company, and so I think it's important to again use the business metrics as a guidepost for measuring a specific thesis. I like to look at things like unit economics (are they breaking down or improving?), what management is saying and doing, and what's taking place throughout the competitive landscape. As long as I have a reasonable case for those elements holding up, volatility doesn’t bother me if I think things are heading in the right direction. I have specific portfolio management rules, both quantitative and qualitative for position sizing and position management and the one element that overrides all of that which could lead to a potential sell decision would be management doing something stupid out of the blue. A bad acquisition, poor capital allocation decisions or any signs that our capital isn’t being treated in a shareholder friendly way, I am out and will sell a stock immediately. Plain and simple. I think that risk is unfortunately always on the table.

Outside of that, volatility can be used in investors favor to add to a position that is working well, maybe as the market as a whole is declining, or if the company experiences a short term hiccup in terms of operational results. Having said that and going back to my portfolio management rules, there is a certain percentage of loss I’m not willing to take depending on the position size, so very negative price action tied to worse than expected operating results could also provide reason enough to sell. For example, a -50% decline on a 1.5% position would result in a negative -0.75% contribution to the portfolio. On a 10% position, you’re looking at -5.0% contribution to results. I’m typically not willing to take that loss on a larger position, although exceptions are made. This typically goes against everything I learned early on in my investment career about adding to positions that have declined (if you liked it at ‘xyz’ price, you’ll like it lower) and averaging down, but I’ve made too many mistakes and have been too stubborn in my thinking not to have tweaked my process around this over the years. Having said that, a certain percentage of volatility doesn’t matter as much as what the business is ultimately worth. That’s my north star. Estimates have to be revised all the time, but as long as I can reasonably see a case to be made for 100%+ returns within a certain timeframe, I don’t mind holding on. The passage you’re referring to relates to a company where I spent a lot of time analyzing the competitive environment and came to the conclusion that it was getting more intense (and worse for the company). There were a number of factors contributing to the sell decision, including the company being late filing their financial reports. I wasn’t interested in receiving the financials when they finally were released only to see the company’s core business severely deteriorated. So we did not wait around. That, plus holding a sizeable loss contributed to us moving on.

SA: You made another excellent point in your Q3 letter saying “The market is forward looking, and future value creation can’t be uncovered by looking backwards” – can you discuss any specific mistakes you see investors make in looking backwards (or even forward) and how to avoid them?

Greystone Capital: I could probably go on at length about this topic as I believe it encompasses a number of themes I see in markets at various times, but I will limit my answer to some specific experiences. I believe investors can get hurt both by looking backwards and assuming the market is forward looking, but for the sake of this question I can touch on how I try to incorporate this into some elements of my strategy.

Anecdotally, I’d argue the majority of market participants consist of passive investors and the large funds that comprise many passive vehicles, and quantitative or algorithmic strategies that buy and sell stocks based on formulas, price action, algorithms and various other patterns. That leaves a small group of participants market wide who are analyzing businesses from the bottom up in the pursuit of price discovery. As a result of this dynamic, especially among small companies with less eyes on them, mispricings can be found by doing good fundamental work and primary research. Among the types of things that passive investors don’t incorporate into their stock purchase criteria and that can’t be coded into an algorithm include a fast growing business line inside of a company where disclosures are limited or the consolidated financials don’t reveal anything, management changes and the subsequent impact, activist involvement, high return investment spend (especially at the unit-level) that masks cash flow generation ability, and understanding things like a company’s culture. I’ve owned and hold today investments that incorporate some of the above that I believe Greystone was able to purchase at very favorable prices as a result of what I just described.

My comment about being forward looking is simple in that throughout a number of these situations, should I be correct in my analysis, as the businesses continue to execute and as the fundamentals inflect, the market will start to appreciate the positive developments taking place that are no longer hidden or difficult to piece together. In that vein, cash flow generation, future return potential and multiples will have to change, usually to the benefit of the company, resulting in a boost to returns. One of my favorite situations involves a business making high return investments that are quite profitable at the unit level (think a restaurant, retail store or gym facility) but cause company-wide earnings or cash flow to look negative on the surface, and trailing financials to appear ‘meh’ at best. In line with my comments above about market participants, a screener, algorithm or pattern based trading system will likely fail to recognize the value creation taking place (assuming one is correct about unit economics, investment runway and management) especially as its not apparent on the surface and requires some digging to uncover. The forward looking nature of the market indicates again, if one is correct, that past results or trailing numbers won’t likely mean much as it relates to the investment case moving forward.

SA: Can you discuss the importance of identifying who the incremental buyers are of a stock and what incentivizes them to take a position? Can you give an example?

Greystone Capital: This is probably a less talked about aspect of investing and something I have come to appreciate more over the years as I look at new ideas. Early in my career I abided by the simple rule that if I found a cheap or undervalued stock and I was correct in my analysis, eventually the market would recognize my genius and bid the stock higher than my purchase price. I’ve come to understand that on some level this is true as operational performance improves, but capital flows matter as well and a lot more than I originally knew. This can matter at the industry level too. I can’t win in consumer discretionary or retail right now (the worst performing sector YTD), despite holding some phenomenal companies with great brands, some pricing power, long growth runways, high margins, A+ management teams and smart capital allocation. Flows are working against us too much in that area. I believe that will shift at some point, but that’s a good above the surface example that is relevant today. Sometimes when I’m looking at a stock I believe to be cheap or undervalued or potentially mispriced, a question I like to ask myself is ‘what would get someone interested in this business?’ For example, if a company guides to no or low single digit revenue growth, why would ‘growth’ investors be interested in owning it? Or if the company has two business segments, one is in decline, and the other is growing fast, what is going to happen that will allow the faster growing segment to shine through (assuming it isn’t already) and capture investor’s attention?

Your question is an interesting one as we are seeing this dynamic play out as we speak. To touch on the ‘flows’ topic again, who are the incremental buyers of high growth, unprofitable tech stocks that on some level have depended on interest rates remaining near zero? Who are the incremental buyers of retail and consumer discretionary stocks? One look at energy stocks however or the sector as a whole would indicate that there have been plenty of incremental buyers year-to-date due to rising oil prices, inflation fears and a variety of other factors.

Greystone owns a business right now that operates in a stodgy, somewhat unattractive space with low industry-wide growth rates and a ‘value’ bend. Our business however has transformed themselves into a fast-growing, pure play e-commerce business within this industry that I don’t believe is being recognized by the market for a number of reasons. Should the company’s growth (and profitability) persist, I believe the story will shift from ‘just’ a retailer to a fast growing e-commerce story where incremental buyers would be very interested and multiples for those types of businesses are much higher.

If investors are to believe that among other things, supply and demand moves stock prices, then a positive development for a company would be to have a large number of people or a large investor wanting to purchase shares.

SA: What’s one of your highest conviction ideas right now?

Greystone Capital: Speaking on my example given above, I am very bullish on 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED), an e-commerce appliance retailer that operates across the US, the current version of which has existed as a public company for a very short period of time following an odd but beneficial set of transactions involving two competitors merging into a larger, more scaled, more profitable business from its legacy version.

Reverting back to a previous question, Goedeker is suffering from few incremental buyers at the moment as anything growthy, small or microcap remains very unattractive to most market participants. I believe this will change for GOED moving forward.

Goedeker is an e-commerce appliance retailer that sells standard and luxury appliances, furniture and home goods throughout the US. Goedeker was founded in the 1950s as a brick-and-mortar appliance retailer and today they carry over 140,000 SKUs with 95% of sales occurring online. Customers can speak with sales and service reps 24/7 as part of the shopping experience which can be a crucial part of selling appliances, and Goedeker has worked to build out their logistics infrastructure which now covers the entire US. The business model utilizes drop shipping whereby inventory is purchased following a sale, and only 65% of appliances flow through the company’s warehouse. This stands in contrast to larger brick and mortar stores such as Lowe’s or Home Depot who use a large portion of the store as a showroom and cater to the shopper who prefers to purchase appliances in-person. Today around 85% of Goedeker’s orders are retail based, while the remaining percentage is made up of government and developer/builder customers.

GOED is currently being led by CEO Albert Fouerti, the founder (along with his brother) of Appliances Connection, the business that was purchased by Goedeker in late 2020. Appliances Connection brings their scaled operations, logistics expertise, efficient marketing spend and distribution capabilities to the table, and Albert’s focus is on scaling the combined entity by improving customer conversion, reducing delivery times and continuing to focus on a wide variety of products. He also recently expressed his view regarding the current share price by purchasing $1.0mm in stock in the open market. This is the second time he’s made a purchase of this size since he was appointed CEO. Today, Goedeker primarily competes with brick and mortar and online mom and pop appliances retailers who are badly understaffed, under-scaled and can’t access the growth capital to compete with larger e-commerce businesses. This is a large reason why GOED has been able to significantly exceed industry growth rates by large amounts (growing 38% YoY as of Q3) as they are focused on taking share of the appliance market that is shifting to e-commerce transactions. There remains a large runway for profitable growth as the percentage of appliances purchased online in the US sits somewhere around 15% today, set to grow to 40% by 2026.

I’m somewhat puzzled by the fact that a fast growing, cash generative e-commerce business with real products, a decent moat around their business and the ability to take share moving forward is left for dead at sub-6x next year’s EBITDA. Appliance retailing isn’t the sexiest business in the world, but GOED is currently being valued as a sub-scale, slow growth appliance manufacturer as opposed to similar e-commerce peers or even building products businesses in the bulk items category such as Wayfair, Overstock and even Lowes/Home Depot. With fears surrounding inflation, continued supply chain woes, a slowing economy and a potential recession, a consumer products company selling goods at higher price points may not seem like the ideal positioning right now, but through my work I uncovered that appliances are a strange consumer goods category that actually hold up quite well in recessionary environments and seem to have a decent amount of price elasticity. I’m comforted somewhat by the fact that Goedeker is most likely seeing a large chunk of their mom-and-pop competitors with limited operations and no web presence struggle to keep up with demand during this period.

The way I’m looking at valuation can be broken down into three scenarios between a bull case, base case and bear case. In all of those scenarios I make assumptions about order growth and fill rates, revenue growth, gross and operating margins and EBITDA or free cash flow generation. My base case estimates call for revenue growth below the company’s recent execution, as well as assumptions for lower gross margins, higher than expected SG&A and EBITDA margins that slightly decline, to be conservative. If the company continues down its current path, I don’t believe there is a case to be made for conservatism as all of those fundamentals should improve moving forward as GOED makes improvements in logistics, distribution, conversion rates and marketing spend. Furthermore, I’m assuming that the company’s ‘fill rate’ (or percentage of orders that aren’t cancelled during the year) barely normalizes to its 80-85% historical average, from around 65% today. I also view this as unlikely as we continue to move past COVID related supply chain issues that are currently putting a strain on the industry. There is significant potential for explosive top line growth on the back of increased demand, additional marketing spend and a normalization of fill rates.

The important thing to note is that looking a few years out, using conservative business assumptions, I can reasonably see shares trading for a price at or above the current valuation even in a bear case scenario, making this a ‘heads I win, tails I don’t lose much’ type of investment. In what I would view to be wildly pessimistic scenarios for fill rates, revenue growth and EBITDA margins, and using a multiple much lower than peers in the space, I still end up with a share price higher than today’s valuation. In addition, assuming all warrants are exercised by 2025, GOED would have $200mm in cash on the balance sheet, or $1.00/share, significantly capping the downside. Let’s imagine the share price doesn’t move from today’s valuation of $1.86/share and all warrants are exercised. With $1.00/cash on the balance sheet, investors would be getting a business set to do over $60mm in 2023 EBITDA for $172 million, or 2.8x. While the share price has been subject to significant volatility during the past few months, I continue to like the setup moving forward.

***

Thanks to Greystone Capital for the interview.

Greystone Capital is long GOED