Snowflake Inc's (SNOW) Management on Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference - Transcript

Thank you everyone for joining us. My name's Keith Weiss. I run the U.S. software research effort here at Morgan Stanley and very pleased to have with us CFO of Snowflake, Mike Scarpelli. Thanks for joining us, Mike.

Mike Scarpelli

Good morning.

Keith Weiss

Before we get started a brief disclosure for important research disclosure and personal holdings information. Please see the Morgan Stanley website at www.morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures. So Mike, again, thank you so much for joining us. First time at the TMT Conference, I think, as CFO of the public Snowflake.

Mike Scarpelli

Correct.

Keith Weiss

Coming off of a tremendous year, 106% revenue growth, net dollar expansion rates that we thought were incredibly high to begin with actually improving throughout the year, ending the year at 178%, really.

Mike Scarpelli

Correct.

Keith Weiss

On the cohort expansion. Maybe just start out just a big picture, can you talk to us about like the core opportunity that Snowflake is going after, what's really hitting the mark because we hear it from customers. We've seen in the results. What is it on the product side of the equation that you guys have gotten so right that you're able to on tap that opportunity at such rapid pace?

Mike Scarpelli

Yes, well, a couple things. We've been very successful with doing these big on-prem migrations. And once the data gets into the cloud, customers are realizing so much more that they can do with the data. And it's really because of the performance of Snowflake in the ease of use. I would say the number one thing that we got right is ease of use. You talk to our customers, so you do not need to be a very sophisticated person to you use Snowflake unlike some of the other products out there you need to be. And quite frankly, a lot of other vendors have failed at these on-prem migrations and we got that right. Data sharing, data sharing is one of the number things that gets customers excited about Snowflake. They may not use it day one, but they all have aspirations for data sharing and what they can do. And what I mean by data sharing, it can be data sharing within the organization or it can be data sharing between a vendor and a partner relationship or it may be data sharing to consume data that you're buying data through a customer that they do data sharing. So there is all kinds of data sharing relationships and that's what we got right that excites our customers.

Keith Weiss

Got it. So we've got start doing that. When I think about the Snowflake opportunity, I see kind of three acts emerging, right. Sort of act one is there is a lot of on-premise traditional data warehouse workloads that are moving into Snowflake because the performance and the price performance is just so much better. Act two, once they get there, both they have the ability to share that data, but also commingling with other data types. Act three, because we're going to build analytical applications both sort of your end customer, but also OEMs on top of that data. Is that a good framework to think about sort of the product strategy over the next three, five years?

Mike Scarpelli

I think that's good especially the getting developers to build applications on top of Snowflake is that key strategy that we have. We have all the data in Snowflake. People want to build applications with real data. We offer that. And we offer it in a secure governed way. That's the other thing that we really got right is the security and governance around Snowflake, you know exactly who is accessing data, who is doing what with data. It's – I think we have some of the best security and governance there.

Keith Weiss

Got it, got it. And just in terms of – put some parameters around sort of the size of the market opportunity, you could look at it from sort of the – like the top down perspective, the IDC categories and analytical databases close to a $20 billion market today. So that in and itself is big. I think equally as interesting as we look at it from the bottoms up perspective of what Snowflake customers themselves have been doing with the platform, how big individual customers could get. You have about 184 customers over a million. Can you talk to us about some of those biggest customers, how big can they get? Is there still room in those customers? And if we think about the broader customer base of approaching 6,000, how many of them have the ability to get to that million dollar scale?

Mike Scarpelli

Yes, well, we talked a little bit about that at our Analyst Day last June on what it was going to take to get to 10 billion and the 1,400 customers paying us north of a billion a – or a million a year. But going back to the 184 customers we have today, not one of those is fully saturated. A lot of people ask us, what does a mature customer look like? One of our largest customers a year and a half ago, if you told me, were they a mature customer, fully saturated when they were doing 32 million a year? I would have said, yes. Well that same customer is doing 42 million a year run rate right now. And there is still opportunity within that customer. So we really don't know what a mature, fully saturated customer looks like because we haven't gotten there. And yet when I compare that customer with other customers out there and I realize how some of the other banks that are much, much bigger could be consuming way more than them.

It's just going to take years to get there. It is a very slow process. A lot of people think that we land an on-prem customer to migrate to the cloud and it just happens in six months and they shutdown the legacy system. The reality is, is we have signed hundreds and hundreds of customers to migrate from on-prem to the cloud. The reality is only about 50 of our customers have fully shutdown their legacy system, what most and about 30 plus of those have been interrogated. What most customers do is they move their key workloads where they're having challenges first into the cloud. They start using it and then they gradually move more and more. And as we improve our price performance, they move more workloads to us. This is going to be a many, many year journey. And by the way, this is no different than I've said this before than what I thought at ServiceNow. There was customers that took 10 years to shutdown their legacy systems before they were fully deployed on ServiceNow and we see that's happening here.

Keith Weiss

All right. And I think another interesting part of the equation is the ability to be $1 million plus customer, isn't just limited to the Fortune 500. You have…

Mike Scarpelli

Correct, if you look at our Fortune 500, the average revenue of our Fortune 500 is only about $1.03 million today revenue. And if you look at the average revenue, a lot of the customers paying us north of $1 million is $3.5 million. So it tells you there is a lot of growth opportunity within the Fortune 500. And by the way, we've landed Fortune 500 over the last six months that have zero revenue today because it takes time to roll it out. They may have a tiny bit because they're doing some testing and stuff on it, but they're nowhere near their contracted rates.

Keith Weiss

Right. It's a good segue into sort of the consumption model and the consumption model aspect of Snowflake. I'm a big fan of consumption models broadly, right. To me this solves one of the original – of software, which is Shelfware selling customer’s product that they're not going to use. Snowflake doesn't get paid until people start hitting the data until people start querying. So you're matching up the value to the customer to value the Snowflake.

On the other side of the equation, there is a learning curve for investors to understand sort of how these consumption models work. We got to understand the seasonality. The other item that came out in the most recent quarter is the price performance curve that Snowflake is incentive to show their customers better price performance over time. Can you talk to us a little bit about the price performance and – or sort of platform enhancements that you guys have put into place? What that does in terms of price performance? And we'll start with kind of the financial impact that that Snowflake is upfront on that?

Mike Scarpelli

So first of all on a consumption model, it is a different model and it's harder to forecast the business. We literally forecast revenue on a daily basis by customer and you see seasonality in the weekends. There's less consumption, holidays and other things. So it is more challenging to forecast the business. But the beautiful thing about Snowflake is I'm able to look on real-time every day what was actual consumption yesterday, what does that mean with reforecast – we literally reforecast on a daily basis. We have always factored in every year a 5% revenue headwind associated with performance improvements, whether they're coming from software, whether they're coming from hardware. For instance, this last year we had a big – we had a revenue headwind associated with storage compression that reduce the amount of storage customers were consuming. We saw some customers decrease as much as 20% their storage.

It all depends upon what you were storing. And that's a revenue headwind, but that's good when our store – what we did see is when our storage is cheaper, people put more data in us and that drives more consumption on the compute side because you only put data in Snowflake if you're actually going to do something with it in Snowflake. We have also seen too that when you make – and that doesn't really improve the price performance, that's just making storage cheaper. Price performance is what we look at all the time. We rolled out our warehouse scheduling service. And by the way, these happen all the time throughout the year. This was the most profound. Six months ago when we were talking to our engineering team, they didn't think this was going to have as big of an impact.

And by the way, it doesn't impact all customers. It only impacts some customers. And it's counterintuitive to the CPU enhancements on Graviton 2, and I'll explain that with warehouse scheduling service what this makes, is it makes your processing of your queries more efficiently, efficient when you're scheduling. So, if you, in your warehouse, you just have one massive warehouse of data and you're running just really, really large queries and a few of them, okay, warehouse scheduling service has no impact on your performance, right?

But if you're a customer where you have a lot of data, but hundreds and hundreds of small queries you're running, that's going to have a dramatic impact on your performance in which you're using.

Now, switching it to CPU improvement, with the CPU improvement we're seeing with Graviton2 AWS’ proprietary chip, we see it really varies by customer as example, Snowflake, we saw 5% performance improvement. We see other companies with zero and yet we've seen a few smaller ones, 30% improvement depends upon what you're doing. If you are running really, really large queries that are really compute intensive; you're going to see a huge impact. But if you're running a lot of small queries where there's still a lot of read, right, that has to go back to memory, you don't see the same. You don't get the full benefit of the CPU because you're IO bound.

So, it's not as easy to predict until you really put it into production, but we feel that every year we'll have these 5% revenue headwinds associated with these things.

Keith Weiss

Right. But on the flip side of the equation, you improve the price performance, you bring down…

Mike Scarpelli

It opens up market opportunity.

Keith Weiss

Exactly. So, from a P and Q side of the equation it opens you up to more quantity of workloads coming on over time.

Mike Scarpelli

Correct.

Keith Weiss

Do you have any visibility into that in terms of sort of within your customers, that there is certain workloads that right now Snowflake wouldn't be price performing, but they start to come in at different levels?

Mike Scarpelli

Yes. It's kind a build it and they will come, but it's not quite. We know there is a number of customers that we run POCs in the last 12 months that we know that those customers have said, we'll move these workloads over to you. But until you get your performance at the speed at which you can do things up to this level, because the latency is a bigger issue.

Keith Weiss

Right.

Mike Scarpelli

We can't move those to Snowflake. So, we know with all the performance improvements we're doing within our existing customers, our sales people just need to go back in and demo and show what we've done and run POCs again, that there will be workloads moving to us, but it takes time, because once again, customers, don't just our performance improves and they move more workloads automat they still want to test it and do a number of other things. And that's why we think there's about a six-month lag for every product. And historically, we've seen that too, is every performance improvement we do, we may have a revenue hit, but then within six months, those customers are consuming more.

Keith Weiss

Got it. And just longer term, I would think there is a more strategic imperative to ensure that your customers see continual price and performance in gains that you open up for more and more types of workloads over time.

Mike Scarpelli

Correct.

Keith Weiss

Because in the Ps and Qs equation, like you want to maximize for the Qs near term, you want maximize for bringing as many workloads on as possible, because we know those workloads are extremely sticky and then over time that they're going to grow. So, it just you're incented to bring on as much quantity, as workload as possible.

Mike Scarpelli

Correct. And history has shown that if you make things cheaper and better performance, people do a more end use from a technology standpoint.

Keith Weiss

Got it. So if we take a big step back, just to close on the consumption topic, the better than expected price performance gains has this sort of – the growth trajectory at Snowflake, has this impacted the longer term growth trajectory in any significant way, or is this just sort of part of the normal course?

Mike Scarpelli

This is really the normal course. When we went, I was telling you last night, when we went public, we built a, IPO model. Our IPO model for 2023 had us doing, I think, it was $1.68 billion. You can go back and look at it because you had it. In May of 2021 when we had our earnings call and then we did our Analyst Call in June, we called out this new chip set with arm, where we are talking about the hardware compression technology.

Our revenue forecast for 2023, then compared to the $1.9 billion, we got it on the high and was $120 million less. So, our business is strong and continuing to grow. We had a phenomenal Q4. And we've managed through all these performance improvements.

Keith Weiss

So, the net of that basically a year ago at the IPO, we're expecting one six eight, now we're going do over $1.9 billion even with the price performance.

Mike Scarpelli

Correct.

Keith Weiss

Okay. So…

Mike Scarpelli

I got to be honest, I almost wish I never said anything about these price performance. I'm very transparent.

Keith Weiss

But I think it is important…

Mike Scarpelli

Yes that you understand.

Keith Weiss

Understanding the consumption models over time. I want to switch gears and talk about the, the competitive environment. We think about the landscape in terms of three kind of core competitors. One is the legacy vendors that were dominant in the on-prem environment. Two, the other hyperscalers out there like GCP or in AWS and Azure. And then three would be kind of emerging new more private companies and a lot of stuff coming under the open-source world. What do you actually see in reality? What do you see in the field?

Mike Scarpelli

Yes. So, when we are doing – when we're competing to do an on-prem migration, it's always Google, Microsoft, and AWS. We're not competing with Teradata, we're not competing with Oracle, we're not competing with SAP HANA. Those customers already made the decision. They want to get off prem and go into the cloud. And I would say Google is the most competitive and their product is probably the closest big query.

They're extremely competitive on deals. They do a lot of things with giving very free, really cheap throwing in a lot of things for free to get them. And we've been very successful there. It doesn't mean we win every deal. Technically we almost always win, but they have – they will go up at the top and balance of trade. I would say AWS, we partner with the most doesn't mean we don't compete with them too. They still compete with Redshift and stuff, but we co-sold $1.2 billion with the cloud vendors last year. And the vast majority was AWS. The vast majority, a Zero was Google, a little bit was Microsoft.

And then within our existing customers, we do see some of these emerging, you talk to me you just call them like data breaks, they co-existed in many of our accounts. I would say 80%, we don't overlap. Like for instance, Morgan Stanley, you use both Snowflake and Databricks. You talk to the guy at AT&T who is very – you talk to customers and they don't see the competitive nature between the two.

There's about 20% where we kind of bump heads a little bit, but the vast majority of customers we coexist and they see a very defined use case where they use Snowflake in a very defined use case where they use Databricks. Databricks tends to do very well within the data scientists a more technical user. You need to be a more sophisticated user.

The one thing I'd mention at the beginning of the Snowflake, Snowflake is just easy to use, you don't need to be a sophist, heavy tech sophisticated user to use Snowflake. And that's why they tend to do well in more tech companies where we still do well in tech companies. But we do well in think of big companies in the Midwest that don't necessarily have as much technical talent as companies on the west coast do. We tend to do better. And as I said, we coexist in the vast majority of what they do and we do, we don't overlap, right. It's a good company and it's a massive market. There's going to be many winners in this market.

Keith Weiss

Right, exactly. Just touching on the co-selling arrangements that you have with AWS and Azure and don't really execute much to on GCP. Can you just – you started citing those numbers, I think, in Q3, you talked about $500 million in Q3 and, and then that number come up to $1.2 billion. Were those in existing in prior years and it just started scaling now, or is that more of a newer phenomenon?

Mike Scarpelli

It's been in existence for the last two years, but it really is scaling now. We're seeing, and one of the reasons why we see that, and actually there was an article in CRN with AWS and Snowflake, relationship. AWS is realizing the amount of other software services they can sell around Snowflake. And they would rather a customer be in AWS than a customer be in GCP or Azure and vice versa for those others.

But there is a lot of SageMaker that gets sold in AWS around Snowflake. And if AWS didn't partner with us to be in there, there is other vendors of those types of services that are partners of ours that we would bring in. So, when AWS partners with us, we're obviously going to push their software services versus a third-party software service that could still work in AWS.

Keith Weiss

Right. Got it. I want to shift gears a little bit and talk about sort of the evolution of the product strategy over time. Kind of shifting from Act 1 to Act 2, if you will in terms of sort of the data sharing we started talking a lot more about the data marketplace how many different data sets you have in there. Where are we in the usage of that, both in terms of your end customer, understanding what they would do kind of with the data marketplace and two kind of the monetization of that from a Snowflake perspective?

Mike Scarpelli

Sure. So, the data marketplace customers have had for some time, the ability to consume data through the marketplace, where you weren't able to transact directly in the marketplace to buy that data you had to transact outside. We have in private preview right now; we built the infrastructure for that to happen where Stripe is processing on the back end that will be rolled out fully GA this year.

But I don't want you to think of that as being a big revenue generator for us incrementally the selling of that data. We're really just looking to cover our costs, there is no different than marketplace. Our list price is 10%, but the reality is on larger customers as long as we get 2%, it more than covers our costs. It's like AWS marketplace or Azure marketplace, they try 10%, but the reality is you pay 1% to 3% depending on the size of deal going through it.

Keith Weiss

Got it. And then in terms of customers seeing sort of the opportunities and seeing the potential sort of – sort of new businesses that they can stand up. Where are we in that of your customers...

Mike Scarpelli

I still think we're early, but we have – we have a number of companies that have built their businesses on Snowflake. We have, I think 285 Powered by Snowflake customers, a lot of those will have be – you will be able to procure through marketplace, but marketplace is more of the data versus the software. Today, we do see a day where people can actually transact to buy software applications through marketplace, but that's still some time away. And that's one of the things that we think it's important that we have Snowpark for Python and GA and Streamlit will make it much easier for people to write applications on Snowflake.

Keith Weiss

Got it. Great segue into sort of act free which starts building out sort of the ability and building on Snowflake as a application develop platform. Can you talk to us about where Snowpark fits into that? What's so important about Snowpark in that initiative? And then Streamlit was a recent acquisition that that you just made. How does that further kind of catalyze the opportunity if you will?

Mike Scarpelli

Sure. I am not a technologist and I couldn't write an application, but I will tell you Snowpark enables people, it developers much easier to write applications directly accessing the data within Snowflake. And the first Snowpark version we rolled out was Java, but the more common language that people are using today is Python. And you may say, well why do you need a Python? Well, it took us over two years. We were working on Java at that time Python wasn't as popular. Python has really taken off. Python is in private preview now. It'll be GA at the end of the year that will be important. Streamlit what's really important about Streamlit? Streamlit really has the really, really it's open source. It's a really good following of developers there's over 40,000 developers who are using Streamlit today in the world.

Many of those are in Fortune 500 companies. There's over 1.5 million applications that have been developed using Streamlit open source today. And one of the things that Streamlit was working on doing was actually build out a cloud within Google so that they could have people build applications directly in that cloud. The problem was that they didn't have the data. And the other problem is they struggled with security and governance, and that's where Snowflake is really good at security and governance. And we have the data. And so by building this, we're still going to support the open source community and do this. So anyone can still do it, but if you want it in a – if you want to be able to use Streamlit in a secure and governed way, you'll use Snowflake and all of our customers will be able to use this and why this is going to drive more consumption. This is not going to be something we're going to charge our customers for. But the more you use it; you're using it as driving consumption at Snowflake, right.

Keith Weiss

And across the solution portfolio, I think the common theme from like the pricing model perspective of trying to lower the barriers to entry, lower frictions to using Snowflake, catalyzing kind of more activity, whether there's the data sharing or applications, but all the monetization is going to take place vis-à-vis compute, and driving more compute?

Mike Scarpelli

Correct. There is some storage, but the storage runs about 10%, low margin is really compute. That's a beautiful thing; too, that we come up with a new feature product, whatever you want to call it, we don't have to go back into our customers and try to sell it through procurement to license them for something. They just automatically get it depending on what version you're on, but something like Streamlit, we would make available to every version of Snowflake, right. And so that you don't have to engage with procurement and procurement is something that slows down people all the time.

Keith Weiss

Got it. So there's just – there are two prices, compute prices for storage and a simplified price list and limited frictions. So I want to shift gears a little bit to go-to-market. Today international is about 18% of the overall business. Where are we in terms of expanding out the distribution capability, enabling sort of international to get to a larger scale if you will?

Mike Scarpelli

Yes. Well what I would say is our international business is doing extremely well. It is growing very quickly, but it's being overshadowed by the strength in North America. North America just had a phenomenal year this year. I would say we're very mature now in the UK, France and Germany and we continue to build out more in other countries. For instance, we just opened up this here, Israel in the Middle East, we're pretty much in every country in Europe with zero exposure to Russia and Ukraine. Actually we have no employees physically based there either. We have a lot in Poland and that is something we're concerned about with what's going on over there. We have a lot of engineers in Poland and Berlin. On the go-to-market side what I would say is two-and-a-half; three years ago the customer base in Europe was really a commercial customer base. It's really shifted to be more of an enterprise focused in large, it doesn't mean we're ignoring, we're still building out the commercial, but there's really, we're hiring reps that know how to sell into. We have been for the last two, two-and-a-half years that know how to sell into larger enterprise.

That's where Frank spends a lot of time in Europe, in front of these larger customers. And we're seeing that traction and I feel really good about the EMEA business. We've made a lot of investments in Asia. We've historically Australia had been our stronger market – strongest market there. We're seeing very good traction in Japan, starting to pick-up where we're seeing big deals. South Korea we landed some big marquee accounts in South Korea. I know it's going to take a while to ramp them from a revenue perspective, but these are the customers that can – these are customers that can be $10 million, $20 million a year customers. We're building up quite a bit in India right now on the sales side too, because there is a lot of nice interesting customers there to go after. And so internationally, I feel very good that that business is going to grow. It's just North America where I think where we're going to slow down our growth. We haven't seen that. Every geo last year waiting for the full year exceeded their plans.

Keith Weiss

Excellent.

Mike Scarpelli

North America exceeded by more.

Keith Weiss

Okay, good problem with that. Also on the go-to-market, can you talk to us a little bit about sort of the cloud verticalization, in that it's not really a product initiative, it's more of a go to market initiative in terms of better understanding your customer's problems. Talk to us about how that's been executed to in terms of the Salesforce?

Mike Scarpelli

Sure. We've been working on this for quite some time. And you're correct in saying we talk about we have a media and ad cloud. We have a financial services cloud, reality is the exact same product. It's really we have groups within the sales organization that really understand the business problems of those industries and how Snowflake can help with those business problems to help drive their business. And that's why we have the vertical focus. The type of people we're hiring, we're hiring people that actually come out of the ad tech industry. We're hiring people that come out of – we have SCs that we're hiring that come with biotech backgrounds.

We just hired one, that's a Genomics expert why? Because this person is going to focus on healthcare customers. So how can Snowflake help healthcare customers and under to in essence solves problems to invent cures for certain diseases and stuff. We're dealing with one of the largest healthcare provider and cardiovascular. They want us to – they have all this data and it's in all different silos and they want to figure out a way, how can Snowflake help them solve cardiovascular disease. And you need people who understand those industries. It's not just about technology, its understanding the type of data, so how Snowflake can help you.

Keith Weiss

So selling a solution rather than just selling a technology.

Mike Scarpelli

Yes.

Keith Weiss

So we're short on time, I want to squeeze in one margin question. Earlier we talked about sort of the outperformance versus the initial IPO targets on the top line in terms of what you're targeting for FY'23. The bottom line's exceeding kind of the IPO targets as well. The ramp to free cash flow positively was faster than initially expected. Is that durable on a go forward basis? Is that sort of faster pace of profitability improvement, something that's structural or was it kind of more one-time in nature and we're going to have to give it back?

Mike Scarpelli

Yes. Well, I think on the operating margin, I do think we saw the benefit of COVID on the operating margin that we weren't expanding our offices as quickly during COVID, even though we were hiring people, we didn't have people traveling. So we did see margin – operating margin improvement there. In terms of next year, obviously we're returning to the office, we're returning to in person events that, that does impact our margin but we're still showing expansion on an annual basis and free cash flow.

We've been very focused on free cash flow since the day Frank joined the company. And I'm very focused on that. I feel very good about the 15% free cash flow next year. And I do, as I said on the call we are very focused on growth, but it's going to be efficient growth and we will continue to show leverage every year. Because I just don't think we could spend the money faster and get the productivity we'd want to get out of it. If you ask any of the leaders in the company, no one has starve for headcount during the company.

Keith Weiss

Got it. So a lot of inherent leverage still left...

Mike Scarpelli

Correct.

Keith Weiss

Outstanding. Excellent. Unfortunately that takes us to the end of our allotted time slot. But thank you very much for joining us, Mike.

Mike Scarpelli

Thank you, Keith, and thank you everyone.

