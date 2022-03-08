Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Management Presents at Raymond James 43rd Annual Institutional Investors Conference (Transcript)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Raymond James 43rd Annual Institutional Investors Conference March 8, 2022 1:05 PM ET

Company Participants

Andrew Dickinson - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Steve Seedhouse - Raymond James

Steve Seedhouse

Well, great. Well, welcome everyone to our next session at the Raymond James 43rd Annual Institutional Investors Conference. I'm Steve Seedhouse, biotech analyst at Raymond James. Really my pleasure to welcome Gilead to the conference this year.

Gilead, of course, one of the largest well-known biotechnology companies in the world developing and marketing therapeutics for infectious disease, cancer and other diseases. Privileged to be joined for a fireside chat by CFO, Andrew Dickinson.

Andy joined Gilead in 2016. Prior to his current role CFO, served as Head of the company's Corporate Development and Strategy Group, and in that role drove all of Gilead's licensing partnership and acquisition transactions and guided investment into new areas. So Andy welcome.

Andrew Dickinson

Thank you.

Steve Seedhouse

Pleasure to have you here.

Andrew Dickinson

Thank you. We're thrilled to be here. Thanks for having me.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Steve Seedhouse

Yes. Well, I guess, given the news yesterday with TROPiCS-02, let's start there, been receiving a lot of inbound questions from investors and, obviously, you have as well. Just really, on what you were trying to communicate with the press release and the data and sort of reference to prior studies that you put into that press release, we could start there and you could just maybe expand on what we see in the data and what it means?

Andrew Dickinson

Yes. No, I'd be happy to. We understand, of course, that this is a study that there's a lot of focus on for good reason. It's an important study in a patient population that really needs new therapy. So, the key messages are relatively simple. One, there was a very clear effect from the drug in patients versus the current standard of care, consistent with what we've seen in prior studies. So really not a lot of ambiguity in the data, right, completely clear signal.

That being said, the strength of the signal was less than our base case previously. It was within the range of outcomes that we modeled and expected. And I think, the key for you, as we try to put it in context, again, and hopefully people recognize that there are limits in terms of our ability to share the quantitative data, if we want to retain the ability to present the data at a conference like ASCO.

So we're targeting, as you'd expect, presentation at ASCO in a couple of months. We look forward at that time to sharing the full data set with you and clinicians, where people can look at the totality of the data.

But I think it's fair to say, maybe the easiest way to think about it, because there's always been this debate about what is clinically meaningful. There will be some clinicians at ASCO and some experts that look at the data and say, this is clearly meaningful. This is incredibly important for patients that are late-line patients that have no other alternatives. It's very clearly better than the current standard of care.

And then there may be others that say, that doesn't quite meet my bar for clinical meaningfulness, because the duration of the benefit is less than they may be looking for. So, I think, you're going to see a mix set of opinions.

It will be interesting to see kind of where people come out post ASCO and I would reiterate. I think it's really important to look at the totality of the data. But we're trying to be as clear as we can in terms of what we saw in the data, the consistency of the signal and preserve the data for ASCO.

Steve Seedhouse

So, much of that, I'm sure, is with respect to the PFS. The OS data also, you had been waiting basically because of the convergence of events for that to accrue. I'm curious, just the effect that you see there. I know, it's a trend that you had mentioned.

Andrew Dickinson

Sure.

Steve Seedhouse

Is there anything you can expand on --

Andrew Dickinson

Yes, that's a good question. There's a couple of other things about the study. There are a number of things that are worth mentioning. But a very clear positive trend in overall survival, but not yet statistically significant. So -- and again, you'll get a better sense of the data when you look at the Kaplan-Meier curves, assuming that they're shared at the scientific conference. You'll certainly see them at some point.

So, again, I think, it goes back to the point, there is a very clear signal that's consistent, not only in this study, but with prior studies and a promising positive signal on the overall survival, but it's not yet statistically significant and there's a question of whether, just like there's a question of whether KOLs universally or regulatory agencies would view the data as clinically meaningful and I think some will, some may not.

The overall survival, there's a reasonable chance that it converts down the road. We may have to wait until 2024. We do have the possibility in the protocol of taking another interim look at our OS, of course, that's something that we'll discuss with the regulatory authorities.

So, from here the next key events, of course, are -- we'll prepare a briefing package. We'll review the data with both the FDA and the regulatory authorities in the EU and talk about potential path forward again the clear messages. There may be a path forward at this time with this data there may not be. We've to see what the regulators say.

And then on the overall survival, again, we'll take another look at the data, but we have to work with the regulators and our development team to figure out when we want to do that. We'll also look at a subset analyses. It's too early to provide any color on patients or subgroups that may have benefited more than others. But you can imagine that we're looking at lots of different data cuts over the last weekend and the last couple of days, we'll be looking at it over the next couple of months. We'll look at things like TROPiCS-02 expression levels. So -- and we'll share as much of that as we can over the coming months and the coming years.

So -- and then when you step back from this, I think the other key takeaway is, I mean, this is the third major trial, but really fourth trial overall that shows a very clear signal Trodelvy being better than the standard of care. So it's a little bit of a double-edged sort. We're trying to get to be transparent that the data was not exactly where we expected it to be. It's within the range. We still think that it's promising data. And when you step back and look at it from a macro perspective and look at the thesis that we had in the deal, you have incredibly strong data in triple-negative breast cancer, very strong data that led to a preliminary approval in bladder cancer. And now you have data that's very clear in hormone receptor positive breast cancer in very late line very difficult to treat patients.

So, it actually gives us a lot of comfort and it may seem counterintuitive to some people gives us a lot of comfort. This is a rare drug that you see significant activity across multiple solid tumors different patients, different lines of therapy and gives us additional confidence to move forward in lung cancer in earlier lines of hormone receptor positive breast cancer, earlier lines of triple-negative breast cancer. So the thesis of this being a drug in a pipeline in our minds is supported by the data. And again, I think it will be easier for people to understand when they see the full data set.

Steve Seedhouse

Okay. So, with respect to the broad spectrum of programs beyond HR+/HER2- breast safe to say unaffected.

Andrew Dickinson

Yes. I mean, full speed ahead. I mean, again, we'll continue to look at the data and if there are things that we see in the data that inform our development plans, we'll take those into account. But when our experts look at the data, we discuss the data with our Board and others, there's no reason not to move forward.

And again, I'd say, while may seem counterintuitive to some, I think, our confidence in Trodelvy has actually increased by the consistency of the data. And part of it is when you look at it, again, I mean, these are very advanced patients in the TROPiCS study. I mean, these are patients some of whom have been through four prior chemotherapies in addition to other agents as you saw in the press release. So with that background, we're impressed with the signal that we're seeing. And again, it's consistent across multiple tumor types. And we always knew.

The other thing that we should say is, we did the transaction and I think this is true for other blockbuster oncology products, you're not always going to see the same out-of-the-park home run signal in every tumor type and every trial. Sometimes it's based on trial design. Sometimes it's based on the patients that are enrolled in the study. Sometimes it's biological. But when you really look at the totality of the data that we have for Trodelvy we find it really encouraging.

Steve Seedhouse

Okay. And just back on TROPiCS-02. Was there anything in the chem arm, the control arm that was unusual, or was that as modeled?

Andrew Dickinson

Well, we'll -- again, we'll share that with the full data, but the message is not. Again, we try to bend over backwards with the press release, and the frequently asked question that, we issued as well, to give people as much color as possible. The message was not that, the control arm performed in a way that was different than expectations. So I would leave it at that.

Steve Seedhouse

Okay. And now as we think about the financial impact just to the extent that any uncertainty has been added to a path forward towards approval maybe the commercial opportunity. Anything you can say there?

Andrew Dickinson

Yeah. I think the guidance we provided in the FAQ is relatively straightforward. For 2022, the impact is modest in terms of revenue expectations the approval – the earliest approval would have come – we would have expected it would have been at the end of the year. There's really no change in our expense assumptions. The trials are already underway, or will be underway. Again, we'll continue to look at the data, if that changes, we'll let you know.

The one thing that, we will look closely at with our auditing team is the in-process R&D that's on the balance sheet from the acquisition related to third-line hormone receptor positive HER2- breast cancer. There's also some in-process R&D for earlier lines, although it's not clear that we had changed any of our assumptions there. But again, recognizing that our base case was different than where we ended up with the data we will now work over the coming weeks to look at our model work closely with our team and work with our auditors at Ernst & Young to figure out, what if any impact, it will have on the in-process R&D that we're carrying on our balance sheet.

Steve Seedhouse

Okay. That's clear. And with respect to second line or maybe even first line in HR+/HER2- breast cancer does – I mean have you learned now just something about the nature of CDK4/6 treatment treating post that with Trodelvy, maybe if you move into earlier lines of therapy all of a sudden the effect size is larger...

Andrew Dickinson

Well, we really would expect to see regardless to CDK4/6 prior therapy, we would expect like most drugs. And as you move up in lines of therapy, you're going to see a larger effect over a longer period of time. And we think we'll see that. So again, the plan is to move into earlier lines of therapy. And we think, you'll see that, not clear yet to us, whether CDK4/6 prior use had that significant of an impact here. Again, the study all patients that have prior CDK4/6 use. And as we said, the data are generally consistent with the prior data, where there was a subset of patients that had CDK4/6 data use, but not all.

So we'll continue to look at it. And again, that's something that, I would expect over time whether it's at the ASCO presentation assuming that, we're granted one, or otherwise we'll try to provide as much clarity as we can. But I think it goes without saying that as we move up in lines of therapy. Same thing we're doing in triple-negative breast cancer and we're planning to move up in lines in therapy. We've started first-line lung studies, with Merck as you know I think on all of those, we would expect to see an outsized effect relative to what we would see in later lines, with sicker patients that have more advanced disease.

Steve Seedhouse

Okay. And then just with respect to timing on, when you'll have sort of a clear understanding subsequent to conversations with the FDA, I assume on path to market here?

Andrew Dickinson

Yeah. It always takes a little bit of time to put together the breathing materials for the regulators to get the meetings and then to get the feedback. So, it's not going to happen in the coming weeks. It's going to take months to get that feedback to get a sense of, whether there's – based on the current data, whether there's a regulatory path for it. So I doubt that, we'll have much of a meaningful update on our oncology day that we scheduled for the middle of April, which is an important event. I hope everyone can join, as we talk about the oncology strategy and portfolio more broadly, including Trodelvy but – and by ASCO, whether we'll have an update, again, if not clear we'll see. We're going to do everything we can obviously to have the discussions with the regulatory agencies as soon as possible.

Steve Seedhouse

Okay. And then just from a competitive standpoint, we're getting a lot of questions obviously before your press release yesterday, because it was the most topical newest data. This is an in HER2 study in HER2 low breast cancer.

Andrew Dickinson

That's breast study. Yes. That's the new study.

Steve Seedhouse

Yes. So, I mean, the question really is there's some Venn diagram here where that population they overlap with the TROPiCS-02 population.

Andrew Dickinson

Yes.

Steve Seedhouse

I mean what do you -- what's in the middle of that Venn Diagram? How big of an impact is this competitive?

Andrew Dickinson

Yes. It's hard to tell until we see both data sets side by side. So when we acquired Immunomedics, we always assumed one that their study would be positive. It's a good drug. And that it really depends on the data and what's driving the response in their study. So obviously, they issued like we did and it's a standard in the top line press release without sharing the specific data. They did mention that they hit overall survival at their first interim. So we look forward to seeing the data presumably get at ASCO basically, the data side by side, we would hope.

But in any event, a couple of things worth mentioning there. One in terms of the overlap that you mentioned, there is some overlap. We've always assumed that it will depend on their data and what's driving the effect size. So -- if they show and stratify the data by HER2- expression we'll get a better sense, you'll get a better sense of how much overlap there is. So I think whether there's 5% to 10% overlap or 20% to 25% overlap, we don't think it's 50-plus percent overlap. I mean there are very significant opportunities for both drugs here in late-line patients.

The other thing that's worth mentioning when people look at those studies side by side, is the entry criteria. So again, if you just look at the entry criteria for the study, even though they're both in later-line patients, you would expect that the patients in the TROPiCS Study had more advanced disease were further along because there were more prior lines of therapy that were part of the entry criteria.

So it's interesting to again look at the patient demographics across the two studies and to see what if any impact that had in the results. So -- both of them are -- from our perspective and I think you'll likely hear the same thing from KOLs. These are both very important studies for patients and clinicians. And I think there's a place for both of them. We have more work to do on our side to figuring out where we go in terms of the central regulatory approvals.

Steve Seedhouse

Okay. And obviously, this flagship oncology program for Gilead. You've put, what I would call flag-on the ground in 2030, with respect to one-third of revenues you expect coming from oncology. I just wanted to ask open-ended question. I mean can you unpack that for us? I mean what comprises that one-third of the level to get that?

Andrew Dickinson

First of all, I think it's really important to highlight, in order to understand our guidance if you call it that in terms of kind of one-third of our revenue coming from oncology you have to understand the other piece of information that we guided to which is a stable or growing HIV business, right? So that's really important because I think the biggest disconnect between our view of the future and Wall Street's view of the future is our belief that our HIV business could not only be stable but likely grow even from '25 to '30 '33 before the Biktarvy patent cliff. And that's driven by our long-acting pipeline, which we think is best in class and holds a lot of promise including lenacapavir.

So if you imagine the HIV business that -- which is today a $16 billion to $17 billion a year business after our Truvada Atripla patent cliff and growing the HIV markets growing the PrEP market is growing faster. So if you imagine that continuing to grow over the next decade, which we believe it will, then on top of that we're saying that we expect to have one-third of our revenues coming from oncology.

And the key is when you unpack it it's driven largely by our cell therapy business and Trodelvy. Obviously, there are a number of other things that we have in our pipeline that provide optionality and upside. But just on Trodelvy alone, I mean I should say, we continue to believe that this is a blockbuster pipeline in a product. And as I said earlier, I have a lot of confidence in moving into other lines of therapy and other tumor types. So could you get there just with Trodelvy and with cell therapy? Of course. And then on top of that we have magrolimab that's on clinical hold now. We think there's reasonable possibility that we can work through that with the FDA and get off clinical hold. We think that's a really important drug for patients in particular with hematological cancers maybe with solid tumors. And then on top of that all the Arcus programs that we've offered to do. And there's a bunch of exciting programs there. We have a CCR8 antibody that we in-licensed from Jounce that we're really excited about as well as some other programs. So there's lots of ways of us getting there and we look at lots of different scenarios as we always do the same way that we looked at it we acquired Immunomedics lots of different ways to get a really attractive return on that deal for our shareholders and we still think that's true. So -- but when you unpack it just cell therapy and Trodelvy can easily -- can get you there. And then there are a number of other ways to get there from our perspective.

Steve Seedhouse

Okay. And that other two-thirds component, I mean, so you mentioned HIV obviously that's the vast majority of it. But what about immunology and inflammation and new areas, do you model that?

Andrew Dickinson

We do. I mean our -- that's the third leg of the stool and a very important therapeutic area for us. Again it's all based on the scientific connections between virology, which is largely an immune-based disease why does your immune system recognizes some viruses in clear and not others immuno-oncology or oncology generally. Our primary focus is on immuno-oncology. Trodelvy, of course, is a little bit different, which became an anchor for us to build around for oncology. And then in immunology we're still very focused on immunology even though we're not moving forward with fibatinib as a commercialized product in the US, of course, our partner Galapagos is moving forward in Europe and we have an approval in Japan partner with Eisai.

So our immunology programs are earlier stage but there are a number of clinical programs the ones that I would highlight. We have a TPL2 inhibitor that is interesting. And we have an alpha 4-beta-7 small molecules. So for those of you that follow Takeda and ENTYVIO and understand that antibody there are a number of companies. There's a small company called Morphic and Gilead that are out in front of people I think in working on small molecular 4-beta-7.

So that's a program that we're excited about and pushing forward. And then, of course, I think we will build an immunology over time. So that's another potential area of growth but it's not at the same place as our virology business and our oncology businesses.

Steve Seedhouse

Sure, okay. A couple of things that you mentioned just speaking about that oncology flag in the ground and then I want to come back to magrolimab. What can you say about just your confidence in that hold being lifted? And really -- I mean, the question is about the long-term outlook for that asset is paired in any way?

Andrew Dickinson

Yeah. Well, I'll take the financial question separately but we still have a lot of confidence in magrolimab. We think that CD47 space is important. We're out ahead of others. Clinical development in our field is never easy. So to be clear, we had a small number of unexpected adverse events that we saw in the study shared with regulators. These are not things that you would logically think would be connected with the drug. And that may actually in fact be absolutely no connection with the drug. Remember in myelodysplastic syndrome, the majority of these patients are elderly. They're old. They have a lot of comorbidities.

So you're going to see other adverse events. I think that out of an abundance of caution, the regulatory agency wanted to look at the data unblinded. They wanted us to unblind a small team internally, which we've done. I haven't seen the data or as our CMO but we have a small team working with our data safety monitoring board and then with the FDA to look at the data.

So, yeah, I mean I think there's a reasonable chance that we work through this and we continue to have a lot of confidence in the drug. It's a little bit different than the clinical hold on lenacapavir, which has nothing to do with the drug and everything to do with the viral. So I just want to be clear that we have a lot of confidence. I think we can work through it but these are things that take time and we'll have to see where the FDA comes out based on the data that we're sharing, so more to come in the coming months.

Steve Seedhouse

Okay. And just with respect to lenacapavir and the vial issue, you're confident that the clinical path there and PrEP, which of course is important given the 2025 Truvada and Descovy is intact and likely to have a long-acting data before that?

Andrew Dickinson

Yes that hasn't changed. I mean again it – that depends on – is based in our belief that we can work through. So there's two things. There's the clinical hold and then we received not surprisingly the complete response letter on the approval for highly treatment-experienced patients read those last week now, time fly. So those could be resolved at the same time. They could be resolved at different times. So the clinical hold, there are a number of things that we're thinking through with the FDA in terms of how we can push those set things forward.

Remember on PrEP for instance many of the patients had just been enrolled in the study and received their first six-month dose. So there was a window, where it's easier for us to work through this with the FDA before most of the patients are coming back in for a second dose.

We also have an oral version of it available that could be used to dose patients while we're working through the vial issue. But the expectation that we will work through this issue with the FDA I think on both. The question is how long does it take? And the goal would be to get the issue on the clinical side – both of them resolved as quickly as possible but the clinical side certainly in the coming months if at all possible.

And then – the complete response letter will take a little bit longer. Of course, we've been providing additional updated materials on an alternate vial to the FDA and then we'll pull together another package for them in response to the complete response letter, file that and then it depends on the review period that they give us. The hope is that after we submit that we have another two-month review period and that we could still get approval at some point later this year.

Steve Seedhouse

Okay. And just on PrEP commercial, I mean you mentioned it's a growth at one point an unexpected growth driver years ago and then of course a pretty reliable growth driver and then COVID hit. And just curious I mean how has that evolved in the last couple of months? You had the Omicron wave. What does PrEP look like? I could be mistaken but I think Gilead sort of is providing less granular detail on that on earnings calls for instance. So curious how PrEP looks outlook for 2022?

Andrew Dickinson

Yes. Well we're trying to provide as much detail as we can. I mean the PrEP market is still growing. So to be clear when you think about it in general terms remember when we had Truvada and Descovy, both approved for PrEP that was at least a $2 billion a year business for us.

When Truvada went off at least half of that in a way it's – think of it as a slightly sub-billion business but growing. So the whole market, the PrEP market is growing. These are incredibly effective therapies if patients stay on the daily therapy. Obviously, there's a new competitor in Cabenuva that was approved for PrEP. I think it's a different trade made for PrEP. But in any event. And that will also help grow the market.

So we are seeing growth in PrEP despite the pandemic. And I think that we don't see the same effect on the PrEP market at this point in the pandemic and with Omicron that we did previously. The surges do continue to have more of an impact on the treatment business, which is also recovering from the pandemic but not as good as PrEP.

On PrEP, the other things that are worth mentioning of course is that we said we expect the market to increase by at least 50%, if not more by between now and 2030. And what's really going to do that again if lenacapavir is a once every six-month subcutaneous injection assuming that the data plays out the way that we expect.

Remember in virology, we have a long history of extrapolating our pre-clinical models to clinical models in very effective way. So there's a lot of confidence that this is a great PrEP option that could be equivalent to the once-a-day orals. And that would really open up to the PrEP market dramatically.

Because you're right, the PrEP business had a kind of a turbocharging effect of the HIV growth over the last seven or eight years really over the last five years until the Truvada patent cliff. So -- and more importantly it's great for patients right? So we're really excited about where that market is going to go but you won't see that lenacapavir driver until around 2025.

Steve Seedhouse

Yes. Okay. I wanted to squeeze one question on Veklury because you put out guidance for 2022 is $2 billion. Just wanted to ask basically what that assumes with respect to new waves, or I sure want to...

Andrew Dickinson

Yes. It assumes that there is the Omicron surge in the first quarter and that the there would be a significant weighting of our sales for Veklury in the first quarter of the year and that hasn't changed. So we don't expect another surge this year as part of our base case. Is it possible that we see one?

Of course. I think your guess is as good as ours although our virologists spend a lot of time looking at this. So I think with the level of prior infection, with the level globally including in the US, with the level of immunizations that have taken place our base case is that we're not going to see another significant surge. That doesn't mean that you don't see pockets.

Globally of course you're seeing in Hong Kong right now. And maybe within the United States, but that's our base case. And of course if it's different than that we'll update the stream on a quarterly basis in terms of what we're thinking.

Steve Seedhouse

Okay. Broadening the lens. So Gilead's BD strategy just given the market, given resets and valuations across the board at least in public biotech land also to some extent among private companies cost of capital. There's just a lot of moving pieces. What can you say about what's maybe changed Gilead if anything about BD changed?

Andrew Dickinson

I don't think a lot has changed. I mean first of all we always focus on the science and the quality of data right? So -- and we recognize that a number of these things whether it's our larger deals like Kite and Immunomedics can take many years to play out and to kind of prove themselves out.

Our earlier stage deals are also based on the science. We use a lot of creative deal structuring as you've seen in particular in the Galapagos and Arcus deals as well as the Tizona and Pionyr deals where we had some creative kind of options structures. We bought half the company in those last two deals and have an option to buy the rest of the company on data. So we'll continue to do that. Is it easier to do deals today because a lot of the smaller companies either don't have an IPO path or need to raise money and are much more open to partnerships? Yes. Does it fundamentally change what we're going to do in terms of BD? No.

I mean I think we're really comfortable with the size of the portfolio that we've developed. We will continue to add to it over time. So we will do ordinary close partnerships this year. We may do small acquisitions. But I think our primary focus is on execution now.

I mean we have a lot in our hands appropriately with Trodelvy and magrolimab lenacapavir all the other assets that we have and feel really good about where we're going. So primary focus on execution will bring things in. Are we a little more opportunistic, or do we get better deal terms as a result of it? Maybe, but I don't think it changes things fundamentally.

Steve Seedhouse

You think just with respect to deal terms maybe bid-ask spread narrowing, because we've been in this market for now over a year. Do you think that window will close, or do you think those opportunities...

Andrew Dickinson

So I think they'll stay. I mean, I'm seeing in my career, I spent a lot of time in this industry like many of you, the fastest reset that I've ever seen in terms of the smaller companies, whether they're private or public in terms of their boards of directors and management teams having a very real sense of where the market is, where it's going, and what they need to do to keep their companies going.

So usually it takes much longer for them to stop focusing on their 52-week tie-ups an acquisition context or the partnering terms. I mean we have a number of companies that we've talked to where it's very clear that there are expectations for a partnership today are dramatically different than they were four or five months ago.

So that's not just true for us. That's true for a lot of the larger companies. So it's a really -- it should be a fertile time for partnering. And it's something we're very focused on. Does it mean that the M&A market especially for larger deals, is going to open up wide? I'm not so sure.

And for us again, I don't -- that's not really where the focus is. We will always look at opportunities like that, but the focus is really on what we have. We really like the portfolio. We like the depth and the science behind the portfolio, the potential of the portfolio. And I think we will add to that, but it will be -- continue to be selective.

Steve Seedhouse

Okay. And I just wanted to maybe go back to one question I meant to ask on Trodelvy. So you had commented on the -- because obviously with the data now in hand, just want to check if you're still thinking in this way. So, on your fourth quarter earnings call you indicated plans to significantly increase clinical development in oncology in 2022. You mentioned seven Phase 3 trials for Trodelvy for instance. So is that unchanged?

Andrew Dickinson

Unchanged, unchanged. I think, we -- if I remember correctly we started 13 new oncology studies last year. We plan to start 20 new oncology studies. This year if I remember correctly I think, 15 are related to Trodelvy. That's unchanged. And again if there are any updates to it we'll provide it. But I mean, I think, we're really excited about where we're going in oncology and we recognize it doesn't happen overnight, right?

This is the tough thing in our sector, when you're turning around a company and broadening the strategy and broadening the portfolio there takes many years for these things to play out. But that's unchanged. On the expense side, just to be clear, we're really guiding to kind of flat R&D expenses year-over-year because of the Arcus opt-in expenses you know that we had in the fourth quarter.

So we were very clear, when investors are trying to look at kind of a run rate there is an increase year-over-year. But when you're looking at our guidance if you're trying to understand why it's flat year-over-year, it's because we had this $650 million net opt-in expense to opt-in to all of the Arcus programs in the fourth quarter, just to be clear.

Steve Seedhouse

Okay. Well great. We're up on time, as I was mentioning to you earlier. We'll have to schedule our conference for the day after your biggest [indiscernible] year…

Andrew Dickinson

Right.

Steve Seedhouse

… every year. But thanks so much for being here, I really a pleasure to have you. And to everyone in the audience there's a breakout session in Cordova one. So we look forward to seeing everyone there for a follow-up.

Andrew Dickinson

Thank you. Thank you very much.