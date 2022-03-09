11 No-Brainer Ultra Safe Blue-Chip Bargains To Buy Now
Summary
- Soaring energy prices triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine have stoked inflation and stagflation fears.
- The S&P is down 5 of the last 6 days and just suffered its worst day since October 2020, plummeting 3% while the Nasdaq plunged almost 4%.
- When blue-chip bargains are raining from the sky, it's time to bend it like Buffett and buy, buy, buy.
- MA, MRK, AMAT, CSL, AMZN, GOOG, MO, O, PPG, EPD, and UGI represent the 11 highest quality Ultra SWANs in 11 sectors, the Ultimate sleep well at night portfolio.
- This Ultra Safe portfolio yields 2.8%, twice that of the S&P 500, and analysts expect 12.5% long-term returns, similar to the Nasdaq beating returns of the last 15 years. Combined with the right index funds, these Ultra SWANs can help you sleep like a baby in all economic and market conditions, while maximizing the chances of retiring rich and staying rich in retirement.
If you're feeling pessimistic about stocks, you're not alone.
25 million new investors who got their start since the Pandemic crash (and a 100% recovery in 1 year) are experiencing their first non-V-shaped correction.
We've been through several such corrections in just the last decade.
In 2011 stocks fell almost 22% (intra-day) over five months, on a perfect storm of worries including
- the European debt crisis
- recession fears
- the US losing its AAA credit rating from S&P (debt ceiling showdown)
Those were dark times if you lived through them. And then this happened.
Volatility isn't risk, it's the source of future returns." - Joshua Brown, CEO Ritholtz Wealth Management
"Be greedy when others are fearful and fearful when others are greedy." - Warren Buffett
How fearful are investors today?
According to the American Association of Independent Investor survey, investors today are more pessimistic than they've been since 2013.
- March 23rd, 2020, the peak of the Pandemic crash investors were more bullish than they are today
What does this mean? That today could be a glorious time to buy the world's highest quality blue-chips.
So let me show you how to construct the ultimate Sleep Well at Night or SWAN portfolio. One that's set to soar when the correction ends, but also can help you sleep like a baby even if the market isn't done falling just yet.
How To Find The Best Buffett-Style "Wonderful Companies At Fair Prices" In All Market Conditions
- green = potentially good buy or better
- blue = potentially reasonable buy
- yellow = hold
- red = potential trim/sell
The DK safety and quality tool can be used to quickly find the world's highest quality, safest, and most dependable blue-chips, all while allowing you to avoid overpaying for a company.
The DK 500 Master List includes the world's highest quality companies including:
All dividend champions
All dividend aristocrats
All dividend kings
All 13/13 Ultra Swans (as close to perfect quality as exists on Wall Street)
- 47 of the world's best growth stocks (on its way to 100)
To build the ultimate SWAN portfolio we're looking for the highest quality company in each sector.
- the safety of quality
- the safety of total sector diversification
- the safety of reasonable to attractive margins of safety for every company
11 Ultra Safe Blue-Chip Bargains To Help You Sleep Well At Night
|Company
|Ticker
|Sector
|Country
|Dividend Withholding Tax
|Mastercard
|(MA)
|Finance
|US
|0%
|Merck
|(MRK)
|Healthcare
|US
|0%
|Applied Materials
|(AMAT)
|Technology
|US
|0%
|Amazon
|(AMZN)
|Consumer Discretionary
|US
|0%
|Alphabet
|(GOOG)
|Communications
|US
|0%
|Altria
|(MO)
|Consumer Staples
|US
|0%
|Realty Income
|(O)
|REIT
|US
|0%
|Carlisle Companies
|(CSL)
|Industrial
|US
|0%
|PPG Industries
|(PPG)
|Basic Materials
|US
|0%
|Enterprise Products Partners (uses K-1 tax form)
|(EPD)
|Energy
|US
|0%
|UGI Corp
|(UGI)
|Utilities
|US
|0%
(Source: DK Research Terminal)
Here we have 11 of the world's highest quality blue-chips representing every single sector.
Why these 11 in particular? One look at their fundamentals will tell you the answer.
Some Of The Highest Quality And Safest Blue-Chips On Earth
|Company
|Quality Rating (out Of 13)
|Quality Score (Out Of 100)
|Dividend/Balance Sheet Safety Rating (out of 5)
|Safety Score (Out Of 100)
|Dependability Rating (Out Of 5)
|Dependability Score (out Of 100)
|Mastercard
|13
|100%
|5
|100%
|5
|100%
|Merck
|13
|91%
|5
|94%
|5
|87%
|Applied Materials
|13
|97%
|5
|100%
|5
|94%
|Amazon
|13
|93%
|5
|100%
|5
|85%
|Alphabet
|13
|91%
|5
|100%
|5
|82%
|Altria
|13
|88%
|5
|91%
|5
|83%
|Realty Income
|13
|89%
|5
|93%
|5
|88%
|Carlisle Companies
|13
|96%
|5
|95%
|5
|98%
|PPG Industries
|13
|90%
|5
|92%
|4
|89%
|Enterprise Products Partners (uses K-1 tax form)
|13
|86%
|5
|90%
|5
|83%
|UGI Corp
|13
|87%
|5
|93%
|5
|83%
|Average
|13 Ultra SWAN
|92%
|5.0
|95.3% Very Safe
|4.9
|88.4% Exceptional
(Source: DK Research Terminal)
These aren't just the bluest of blue-chips, these are low-risk Ultra SWANs, with 95% dividend/balance sheet safety and exceptional dependability.
What does that mean?
|Rating
|Dividend Kings Safety Score (147 Point Safety Model)
|Approximate Dividend Cut Risk (Average Recession)
|
Approximate Dividend Cut Risk In Pandemic Level Recession
|1 - unsafe
|0% to 20%
|over 4%
|16+%
|2- below average
|21% to 40%
|over 2%
|8% to 16%
|3 - average
|41% to 60%
|2%
|4% to 8%
|4 - safe
|61% to 80%
|1%
|2% to 4%
|5- very safe
|81% to 100%
|0.5%
|1% to 2%
|Ultimate SWAN Portfolio
|95%
|0.50%
|1.30%
|Risk Rating
|Low Risk (71st industry percentile consensus)
|A- stable outlook credit rating 3.4% 30-year bankruptcy risk
|
20% OR LESS Max Risk Cap Recommendation (Each)
(Source: DK Research Terminal)
It means that historically the risk of a dividend cut during an average recession from the nine Ultra SWANs that pay a dividend is about 1 in 200.
- The approximate probability of all nine cutting is 1 in 512,000 quadrillion
The risk of a cut during a Pandemic or Great Recession downturn is about 1.3%.
- The approximate probability of all nine cutting is 1 in 94,000 quadrillion
|Company
|Payout Ratio
|Industry Safe Payout Ratio Guideline
|Debt/Capital
|Industry Safe Debt/Capital Guideline
|Mastercard
|17%
|60%
|64%
|40%
|Merck
|44%
|60%
|37%
|40%
|Applied Materials
|14%
|50%
|32%
|40%
|Amazon
|NA
|60%
|46%
|40%
|Alphabet
|NA
|60%
|10%
|40%
|Altria
|80%
|85%
|101%
|60%
|Realty Income
|76%
|90%
|41%
|60%
|Carlisle Companies
|17%
|60%
|47%
|40%
|PPG Industries
|31%
|60%
|47%
|40%
|Enterprise Products Partners (uses K-1 tax form)
|62%
|83%
|52%
|60%
|UGI Corp
|48%
|75%
|57%
|60%
|Average
|43.2%
|67.6%
|48.6%
|47.3%
(Source: DK Research Terminal)
Very low payout ratios and strong balance sheets are the name of the game here.
|Company
|Long-Term Risk Management Consensus Industry Percentile
|Risk-Rating
|Risk-Management Rating
|S&P Credit Rating
|30-Year Bankruptcy Risk
|Mastercard
|82%
|Low
|Very Good
|A+
|0.60%
|Merck
|82%
|Low
|Very Good
|A+
|0.60%
|Applied Materials
|83%
|Low
|Very Good
|A
|0.66%
|Amazon
|53%
|Medium
|Average
|AA
|0.51%
|Alphabet
|70%
|Low
|Good
|AA+
|0.29%
|Altria
|69%
|Low
|Above-Average
|BBB
|7.50%
|Realty Income
|66%
|Low
|Above-Average
|A-
|2.50%
|Carlisle Companies
|60%
|Low
|Above-Average
|BBB
|7.50%
|PPG Industries
|68%
|Low
|Above-Average
|BBB+
|5.00%
|Enterprise Products Partners (uses K-1 tax form)
|77%
|Low
|Good
|BBB+
|5.00%
|UGI Corp
|67%
|Low
|Above-Average
|NA
|7.50%
|Average
|70.6%
|Low
|Good
|A- stable
|3.4%
(Source: DK Research Terminal)
S&P estimates the average risk of bankruptcy over the next 30 years at 3.4%, with an A- stable credit rating (same as the average aristocrat).
- the approximate risk of all 11 going bankrupt over the next 30 years is 1 in 15,623 quadrillion
The probability of the 11 highest quality names in every sector going to zero is as close to zero as you can get in our world.
- 11 Ultra SWANs in 11 sectors is as close to a "risk-free" long-term investment as exists
- as long as you avoid becoming a forced seller for emotional or financial reasons
6 rating agencies estimate that these Ultra SWANs have long-term risk-management in the top 29% of their peers.
- 71st industry percentile vs 67th average aristocrat
|Company
|Dividend Growth Streak (Years)
|ROC (Greenblatt)
|ROC Industry Percentile
|13-Year Median ROC
|5-Year ROC Trend (CAGR)
|Mastercard
|10
|623%
|95%
|830%
|-10.80%
|Merck
|10
|115%
|93%
|52%
|11%
|Applied Materials
|6
|134%
|92%
|88.23%
|-3%
|Amazon
|NA
|10%
|63%
|15%
|14%
|Alphabet
|NA
|87%
|67%
|74%
|-7%
|Altria
|52
|712%
|85%
|416%
|-20%
|Realty Income
|26
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|Carlisle Companies
|45
|44%
|77%
|38%
|0%
|PPG Industries
|50
|32%
|87%
|42%
|-4%
|Enterprise Products Partners (uses K-1 tax form)
|23
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|UGI Corp
|34
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|Average
|28.4 years - dividend aristocrat
|219.7% Wide Moat
|82.38% Wide Moat
|194.43% Improving Moat
|-2.59% Stable Moat
(Source: DK Research Terminal)
Ben Graham considered 20+ year dividend growth streaks a sign of excellence and these Ultra SWANs average 28 years, an aristocrat portfolio.
Joel Greenblatt considered return on capital or ROC, to be his gold standard proxy for quality and moatiness.
- annual pre-tax profit/the money it takes to run the business (operating capital)
These aristocrats have 220% ROC in the most recent quarter and 194% is the 13-year median.
- for every $1 it takes to run the business they generate $2.20 in annual pre-tax profit
- money invested to run the business pays for itself in 5.5 months
The ROC of these aristocrats is in the top 18% of peers and has been stable for the last five years and rising over the last 13 years.
- confirming a wide and stable moat
The S&P 500's ROC is 14.6% meaning that according to one of the greatest investors in history, these Ultra SWAN aristocrats are 15X higher quality than the average company in the S&P 500.
OK, so now that you see why this is arguably the safest Ultra SWAN portfolio on earth, let's see why you might want to consider buying them today.
The Ultimate Wonderful Companies At Wonderful Prices
|Company
|Discount To Fair Value
|PE/EBITDA/FFO 2022
|PEG
|12-Month Consensus Total Return Potential
|12-Month Fundamentally Justified Upside Total Return Potential
|Mastercard
|9.3%
|30.4
|1.10
|37.8%
|10.9%
|Merck
|25.8%
|10.7
|1.00
|18.2%
|38.2%
|Applied Materials
|14.4%
|14.4
|0.66
|44.9%
|17.6%
|Amazon
|36.3%
|16.6
|1.52
|49.7%
|57.3%
|Alphabet
|20.4%
|21.6
|2.05
|37.2%
|25.6%
|Altria
|15.6%
|10.9
|2.54
|8.3%
|25.3%
|Realty Income
|9.9%
|16.5
|1.04
|19.3%
|15.7%
|Carlisle Companies
|23.7%
|15.6
|1.15
|29.2%
|32.3%
|PPG Industries
|24.5%
|15.5
|1.77
|54.1%
|34.5%
|Enterprise Products Partners (uses K-1 tax form)
|25.7%
|7.8
|1.49
|21.0%
|42.0%
|UGI Corp
|29.3%
|11.1
|1.43
|46.9%
|45.5%
|Average
|21.4%
|15.6
|1.43
|33.3%
|31.4%
(Source: DK Research Terminal)
According to JPMorgan, the S&P is still 12% overvalued while these Ultra SWANs are 21% undervalued.
The S&P trades at 19x earnings while these Ultra SWANs are 15.6x earnings.
The S&P is at a PEG of 2.22 while these Ultra SWANs are 1.43.
Analysts expect 33% total returns in the next 12 months and 31% total returns are fundamentally justified by their expected short-term growth and valuation.
But here's the biggest reason to consider these Ultra SWANs for your diversified and prudently risk-managed portfolio today.
Fundamentals That Can Help You Retire In Safety And Splendor
|Company
|Yield
|FactSet Long-Term Consensus Growth Rate
|LT Consensus Return Potential
|LT Risk-Adjusted Expected Returns
|Mastercard
|0.6%
|22.1%
|22.7%
|15.9%
|Merck
|3.5%
|9.7%
|13.2%
|9.3%
|Applied Materials
|0.8%
|14.4%
|15.2%
|10.6%
|Amazon
|0.0%
|25.1%
|25.1%
|17.6%
|Alphabet
|0.0%
|14.2%
|14.2%
|9.9%
|Altria
|6.8%
|5.3%
|12.1%
|8.5%
|Realty Income
|4.6%
|6.5%
|11.1%
|7.7%
|Carlisle Companies
|1.0%
|15.0%
|16.0%
|11.2%
|PPG Industries
|2.0%
|13.5%
|15.5%
|10.9%
|Enterprise Products Partners (uses K-1 tax form)
|7.3%
|4.4%
|11.7%
|8.2%
|UGI Corp
|4.0%
|7.5%
|11.5%
|8.1%
|Average
|2.8%
|12.5%
|15.3%
|10.7%
(Source: DK Research Terminal)
While the Nasdaq yields 0.8% and the S&P 1.5%, this portfolio offers almost 3% of the safest yield on earth.
And analysts expect 12.5% long-term growth and 15.3% long-term return potential.
|Investment Strategy
|Yield
|LT Consensus Growth
|LT Consensus Total Return Potential
|Long-Term Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|
Long-Term Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Returns
|11 Ultra SWANs
|2.8%
|12.5%
|15.3%
|10.7%
|8.5%
|Dividend Growth
|1.6%
|12.6%
|14.2%
|9.9%
|7.8%
|Value
|2.1%
|12.1%
|14.1%
|9.9%
|7.7%
|High-Yield
|2.8%
|11.3%
|14.1%
|9.9%
|7.7%
|High-Yield + Growth
|1.7%
|11.0%
|12.7%
|8.9%
|6.7%
|Safe Midstream
|5.8%
|6.3%
|12.1%
|8.5%
|6.3%
|Safe Midstream + Growth
|3.3%
|8.5%
|11.8%
|8.3%
|6.1%
|Nasdaq (Growth)
|0.8%
|10.7%
|11.5%
|8.1%
|5.9%
|Dividend Aristocrats
|2.2%
|8.9%
|11.1%
|7.8%
|5.6%
|REITs + Growth
|1.8%
|8.9%
|10.6%
|7.4%
|5.2%
|S&P 500
|1.4%
|8.5%
|9.9%
|6.9%
|4.8%
|REITs
|3.0%
|6.5%
|9.5%
|6.6%
|4.4%
|60/40 Retirement Portfolio
|1.9%
|5.1%
|7.0%
|4.9%
|2.7%
|10-Year US Treasury
|1.7%
|0.0%
|1.7%
|1.2%
|-1.0%
(Source: DK Research Terminal)
Double the market's yield and better long-term return potential than the Nasdaq? Check.
Better risk-adjusted expected returns than any major investment strategy on Wall Street? Check.
In fact, analysts think these Ultra SWANs could deliver returns on par with the greatest investors in history (John Templeton's 15.8% from 1954 to 1992), with virtually zero fundamental risk.
What evidence is there that these Ultra SWANs can deliver 15% long-term returns?
Historical Returns Since 2007 (Annual Rebalancing)
The future doesn't repeat, but it often rhymes. - Mark Twain
Past performance is no guarantee of future results, but studies show that blue-chips with relatively stable fundamentals over time offer predictable returns based on yield, growth, and valuation mean reversion.
So let's take a look at how these Ultra SWANs have performed over the last 15 years when 91% of total returns were the result of fundamentals, not luck.
Since 2007, which includes the 2nd largest stock market crash in US history, these Ultra SWANs managed to nearly double the market's returns.
- and with a 14% smaller peak decline during the Great Recession
In fact, these 11 Ultra SWANs had essentially the same volatility as the S&P 500, but with double, the annual returns and thus 91% better negative volatility adjusted returns.
3x the inflation-adjusted returns, a nearly 9 bagger over 15 years.
Consistently excellent average rolling returns across every time frame.
Since 2007 the S&P has suffered a lost half-decade. These Ultra SWANs have never delivered less than 14% over 3 years and 71% over 5 years.
What about the future?
Inflation-Adjusted Consensus Return Potential Forecast: $1,000 Initial Investment
- the bond market expects 2.7% inflation over the next 10 years but just 2.18% over the next 30 years
|Time Frame (Years)
|7.8% CAGR Inflation-Adjusted S&P Consensus
|8.9% Inflation-Adjusted Aristocrat Consensus
|13.1% CAGR Ultra SWAN Consensus
|Difference Between Ultra SWAN Consensus And S&P
|5
|$1,453.07
|$1,531.58
|$1,850.60
|$397.53
|10
|$2,111.43
|$2,345.73
|$3,424.73
|$1,313.30
|15
|$3,068.06
|$3,592.68
|$6,337.81
|$3,269.75
|20
|$4,458.12
|$5,502.47
|$11,728.76
|$7,270.64
|25
|$6,477.98
|$8,427.47
|$21,705.27
|$15,227.29
|30
|$9,412.99
|$12,907.33
|$40,167.81
|$30,754.82
(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)
If analysts are right, then the S&P could deliver a 9x real return in the next 30 years, aristocrats 13x and these Ultra SWANs 40x.
|Time Frame (Years)
|Ratio Aristocrats/S&P
|Ratio Ultra SWAN Consensus and S&P
|5
|1.05
|1.27
|10
|1.11
|1.62
|15
|1.17
|2.07
|20
|1.23
|2.63
|25
|1.30
|3.35
|30
|1.37
|4.27
(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)
Double the much safer yield in the world's best quality companies, while you wait for potentially 4x the inflation-adjusted returns? Yes, please, I'll have some of that.
|Portfolio
|2007
|2021 Income Per $1,000 Investment
|Annual Income Growth
|Starting Yield
|2021 Yield On Cost
|11 Ultra SWANs
|$50
|$315
|14.05%
|5.0%
|31.5%
(Source: DK Research Terminal, Portfolio Visualizer Premium)
Over the past 15 years, these Ultra SWANs delivered very strong 14% annual income growth.
|Analyst Consensus Income Growth Forecast
|Risk-Adjusted Expected Income Growth
|Risk And Tax-Adjusted Expected Income Growth
|
Risk, Inflation, And Tax Adjusted Income Growth Consensus
|12.1%
|8.5%
|7.2%
|5.0%
(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)
In the future analysts expect about 12% annual income growth which is 5% when adjusted for the risk of companies not growing as expected, inflation, and taxes.
- S&P 500's historical inflation- and tax-adjusted income growth rate is 3%
- FactSet consensus for a 60/40's inflation and tax-adjusted income growth rate is 0.5%
- these Ultra SWANs have 10x the real income growth potential of a 60/40 portfolio
Bottom Line: These 11 Ultra Safe Blue-Chip Bargains Can Help You Sleep Well At Night And Retire In Safety And Splendor
I know it's hard to believe but corrections, like we're in now, are perfectly healthy, normal, and GOOD.
Buying quality companies when they are falling is safer than buying when they are rising and offering a higher valuation and lower margin of safety.
That's why it's so important to remember that the short-term pain we're feeling now is a good thing.
- it prevents the kind of stock market bubble that has caused a lost 30+ years in Japan
The average historical correction since WWII is a 4 month period when stocks fall 15% and then recover to new record highs 4 months later.
That means that if stocks were to fall another 3% over the next two months and then not return to new all-time highs until September this would be 100% historically normal.
It might feel like hell on earth for new investors who believed Dave Portnoy in the past two years.
But don't think of short-term paper losses as danger or risk.
- as long as your company's fundamentals are going up its intrinsic value is rising, no matter what the price might say right now
Think of short-term corrections as the cost of owning the best performing asset class in history, and the best way to generate exponentially more retirement income.
This is why I recommend focusing on 11 of the best Ultra SWAN companies on earth:
- MA
- MRK
- AMAT
- CSL
- AMZN
- GOOG
- MO
- O
- PPG
- EPD
- UGI
The fundamentals of this portfolio are exceptional.
- 2.8% yield (95% safety) vs 1.5% S&P (70% safety)
- 12.5% long-term growth consensus vs 8.5% S&P 500
- 15.3% CAGR long-term total return potential vs 10% S&P 500
The safety and quality of this portfolio are exceptional.
- 92% low-risk 13/13 Ultra SWAN quality vs 12.3 Super SWAN for the dividend aristocrats
- A- stable credit rating vs A- stable aristocrats
- 71st percentile long-term risk management vs 67th aristocrats
- 28-year dividend growth streak = dividend aristocrat
Over the last 15 years, these Ultra SWANs have delivered similar returns to what analysts expect in the future, but with 20% less volatility than the S&P.
And with the right index funds, you can these fast-growing aristocrats into the Ultimate Sleep Well At Night Retirement Portfolio that can potentially help the typical retired couple
- generate an extra $600K million in inflation-adjusted retirement income over 30 years compared to a 60/40 retirement portfolio
- deliver $7.7 million more inflation-adjusted wealth over 30 years
- turn $555,000 in median retirement savings into $10.0 million inflation-adjusted wealth after 30 years
Our world has always been a chaotic and uncertain one. Scary geopolitical risks have always sent stocks skidding and always will in the future.
If you try to avoid market downturns, through market timing, you're 98% likely to fail.
Behind excessive leverage, studies and the greatest investors in history are clear that market timing is the most dangerous thing you can try.
So what's the best strategy? To quote Howard Marks, one of the legends of value investing "Don't just do something, stand there."
Consider this:
- according to JPMorgan, in the short-term luck is 33X as powerful as fundamentals
- according to Fidelity over the very long-term fundamentals are 33X as powerful as luck
- 97% of long-term buy and hold investors succeed
- 98% of short-term day traders fail
When the odds of retiring rich and staying rich in retirement are so in your favor, it's not reasonable and prudent to try to market time, it's actually reckless and foolhardy.
In contrast, buying the world's best blue-chip bargains when the market is petrified and investor sentiment is the lowest it's been in two years (at least)?
That's called making your own luck on Wall Street.
Luck is what happens when preparation meets opportunity." - Roman philosopher Seneca the younger
When the blue-chip bargains are raining from the sky, it's time to bend it like Buffett and buy, buy, buy ;)
This article was written by
Adam Galas is a co-founder of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 5,000 investors around the world. WMR has a team of experienced multi-disciplined analysts covering all dividend categories, including REITs, MLPs, BDCs, and traditional C-Corps.
The WMR brands include: (1) The Intelligent REIT Investor (newsletter), (2) The Intelligent Dividend Investor (newsletter), (3) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (4) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha).
I'm a proud Army veteran and have seven years of experience as an analyst/investment writer for Dividend Kings, iREIT, The Intelligent Dividend Investor, The Motley Fool, Simply Safe Dividends, Seeking Alpha, and the Adam Mesh Trading Group. I'm proud to be one of the founders of The Dividend Kings, joining forces with Brad Thomas, Chuck Carnevale, and other leading income writers to offer the best premium service on Seeking Alpha's Market Place.
My goal is to help all people learn how to harness the awesome power of dividend growth investing to achieve their financial dreams and enrich their lives.
With 24 years of investing experience, I've learned what works and more importantly, what doesn't, when it comes to building long-term wealth and safe and dependable income streams in all economic and market conditions.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MA, MRK, AMAT, CSL, AMZN, GOOG, MO, O, PPG, EPD, UGI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Dividend Kings owns MA, MRK, AMAT, CSL, AMZN, GOOG, MO, O, PPG, EPD, and UGI in our portfolios.