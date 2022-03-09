11 No-Brainer Ultra Safe Blue-Chip Bargains To Buy Now

FG Trade/E+ via Getty Images

If you're feeling pessimistic about stocks, you're not alone.

25 million new investors who got their start since the Pandemic crash (and a 100% recovery in 1 year) are experiencing their first non-V-shaped correction.

We've been through several such corrections in just the last decade.

In 2011 stocks fell almost 22% (intra-day) over five months, on a perfect storm of worries including

the European debt crisis

recession fears

the US losing its AAA credit rating from S&P (debt ceiling showdown)

Those were dark times if you lived through them. And then this happened.

Volatility isn't risk, it's the source of future returns." - Joshua Brown, CEO Ritholtz Wealth Management "Be greedy when others are fearful and fearful when others are greedy." - Warren Buffett

How fearful are investors today?

According to the American Association of Independent Investor survey, investors today are more pessimistic than they've been since 2013.

March 23rd, 2020, the peak of the Pandemic crash investors were more bullish than they are today

What does this mean? That today could be a glorious time to buy the world's highest quality blue-chips.

So let me show you how to construct the ultimate Sleep Well at Night or SWAN portfolio. One that's set to soar when the correction ends, but also can help you sleep like a baby even if the market isn't done falling just yet.

How To Find The Best Buffett-Style "Wonderful Companies At Fair Prices" In All Market Conditions

Source: DK Safety & Quality Tool, updated daily, sorted by overall quality

green = potentially good buy or better

blue = potentially reasonable buy

yellow = hold

red = potential trim/sell

The DK safety and quality tool can be used to quickly find the world's highest quality, safest, and most dependable blue-chips, all while allowing you to avoid overpaying for a company.

The DK 500 Master List includes the world's highest quality companies including:

All dividend champions

All dividend aristocrats

All dividend kings

All global aristocrats (such as BTI, ENB, and NVS)

All 13/13 Ultra Swans (as close to perfect quality as exists on Wall Street)

47 of the world's best growth stocks (on its way to 100)

To build the ultimate SWAN portfolio we're looking for the highest quality company in each sector.

the safety of quality

the safety of total sector diversification

the safety of reasonable to attractive margins of safety for every company

11 Ultra Safe Blue-Chip Bargains To Help You Sleep Well At Night

Here we have 11 of the world's highest quality blue-chips representing every single sector.

Why these 11 in particular? One look at their fundamentals will tell you the answer.

Some Of The Highest Quality And Safest Blue-Chips On Earth

Company Quality Rating (out Of 13) Quality Score (Out Of 100) Dividend/Balance Sheet Safety Rating (out of 5) Safety Score (Out Of 100) Dependability Rating (Out Of 5) Dependability Score (out Of 100) Mastercard 13 100% 5 100% 5 100% Merck 13 91% 5 94% 5 87% Applied Materials 13 97% 5 100% 5 94% Amazon 13 93% 5 100% 5 85% Alphabet 13 91% 5 100% 5 82% Altria 13 88% 5 91% 5 83% Realty Income 13 89% 5 93% 5 88% Carlisle Companies 13 96% 5 95% 5 98% PPG Industries 13 90% 5 92% 4 89% Enterprise Products Partners (uses K-1 tax form) 13 86% 5 90% 5 83% UGI Corp 13 87% 5 93% 5 83% Average 13 Ultra SWAN 92% 5.0 95.3% Very Safe 4.9 88.4% Exceptional

These aren't just the bluest of blue-chips, these are low-risk Ultra SWANs, with 95% dividend/balance sheet safety and exceptional dependability.

What does that mean?

Rating Dividend Kings Safety Score (147 Point Safety Model) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk (Average Recession) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk In Pandemic Level Recession 1 - unsafe 0% to 20% over 4% 16+% 2- below average 21% to 40% over 2% 8% to 16% 3 - average 41% to 60% 2% 4% to 8% 4 - safe 61% to 80% 1% 2% to 4% 5- very safe 81% to 100% 0.5% 1% to 2% Ultimate SWAN Portfolio 95% 0.50% 1.30% Risk Rating Low Risk (71st industry percentile consensus) A- stable outlook credit rating 3.4% 30-year bankruptcy risk 20% OR LESS Max Risk Cap Recommendation (Each)

It means that historically the risk of a dividend cut during an average recession from the nine Ultra SWANs that pay a dividend is about 1 in 200.

The approximate probability of all nine cutting is 1 in 512,000 quadrillion

The risk of a cut during a Pandemic or Great Recession downturn is about 1.3%.

The approximate probability of all nine cutting is 1 in 94,000 quadrillion

Company Payout Ratio Industry Safe Payout Ratio Guideline Debt/Capital Industry Safe Debt/Capital Guideline Mastercard 17% 60% 64% 40% Merck 44% 60% 37% 40% Applied Materials 14% 50% 32% 40% Amazon NA 60% 46% 40% Alphabet NA 60% 10% 40% Altria 80% 85% 101% 60% Realty Income 76% 90% 41% 60% Carlisle Companies 17% 60% 47% 40% PPG Industries 31% 60% 47% 40% Enterprise Products Partners (uses K-1 tax form) 62% 83% 52% 60% UGI Corp 48% 75% 57% 60% Average 43.2% 67.6% 48.6% 47.3%

Very low payout ratios and strong balance sheets are the name of the game here.

Company Long-Term Risk Management Consensus Industry Percentile Risk-Rating Risk-Management Rating S&P Credit Rating 30-Year Bankruptcy Risk Mastercard 82% Low Very Good A+ 0.60% Merck 82% Low Very Good A+ 0.60% Applied Materials 83% Low Very Good A 0.66% Amazon 53% Medium Average AA 0.51% Alphabet 70% Low Good AA+ 0.29% Altria 69% Low Above-Average BBB 7.50% Realty Income 66% Low Above-Average A- 2.50% Carlisle Companies 60% Low Above-Average BBB 7.50% PPG Industries 68% Low Above-Average BBB+ 5.00% Enterprise Products Partners (uses K-1 tax form) 77% Low Good BBB+ 5.00% UGI Corp 67% Low Above-Average NA 7.50% Average 70.6% Low Good A- stable 3.4%

S&P estimates the average risk of bankruptcy over the next 30 years at 3.4%, with an A- stable credit rating (same as the average aristocrat).

the approximate risk of all 11 going bankrupt over the next 30 years is 1 in 15,623 quadrillion

The probability of the 11 highest quality names in every sector going to zero is as close to zero as you can get in our world.

11 Ultra SWANs in 11 sectors is as close to a "risk-free" long-term investment as exists

as long as you avoid becoming a forced seller for emotional or financial reasons

6 rating agencies estimate that these Ultra SWANs have long-term risk-management in the top 29% of their peers.

71st industry percentile vs 67th average aristocrat

Company Dividend Growth Streak (Years) ROC (Greenblatt) ROC Industry Percentile 13-Year Median ROC 5-Year ROC Trend (CAGR) Mastercard 10 623% 95% 830% -10.80% Merck 10 115% 93% 52% 11% Applied Materials 6 134% 92% 88.23% -3% Amazon NA 10% 63% 15% 14% Alphabet NA 87% 67% 74% -7% Altria 52 712% 85% 416% -20% Realty Income 26 NA NA NA NA Carlisle Companies 45 44% 77% 38% 0% PPG Industries 50 32% 87% 42% -4% Enterprise Products Partners (uses K-1 tax form) 23 NA NA NA NA UGI Corp 34 NA NA NA NA Average 28.4 years - dividend aristocrat 219.7% Wide Moat 82.38% Wide Moat 194.43% Improving Moat -2.59% Stable Moat

Ben Graham considered 20+ year dividend growth streaks a sign of excellence and these Ultra SWANs average 28 years, an aristocrat portfolio.

Joel Greenblatt considered return on capital or ROC, to be his gold standard proxy for quality and moatiness.

annual pre-tax profit/the money it takes to run the business (operating capital)

These aristocrats have 220% ROC in the most recent quarter and 194% is the 13-year median.

for every $1 it takes to run the business they generate $2.20 in annual pre-tax profit

money invested to run the business pays for itself in 5.5 months

The ROC of these aristocrats is in the top 18% of peers and has been stable for the last five years and rising over the last 13 years.

confirming a wide and stable moat

The S&P 500's ROC is 14.6% meaning that according to one of the greatest investors in history, these Ultra SWAN aristocrats are 15X higher quality than the average company in the S&P 500.

OK, so now that you see why this is arguably the safest Ultra SWAN portfolio on earth, let's see why you might want to consider buying them today.

The Ultimate Wonderful Companies At Wonderful Prices

Company Discount To Fair Value PE/EBITDA/FFO 2022 PEG 12-Month Consensus Total Return Potential 12-Month Fundamentally Justified Upside Total Return Potential Mastercard 9.3% 30.4 1.10 37.8% 10.9% Merck 25.8% 10.7 1.00 18.2% 38.2% Applied Materials 14.4% 14.4 0.66 44.9% 17.6% Amazon 36.3% 16.6 1.52 49.7% 57.3% Alphabet 20.4% 21.6 2.05 37.2% 25.6% Altria 15.6% 10.9 2.54 8.3% 25.3% Realty Income 9.9% 16.5 1.04 19.3% 15.7% Carlisle Companies 23.7% 15.6 1.15 29.2% 32.3% PPG Industries 24.5% 15.5 1.77 54.1% 34.5% Enterprise Products Partners (uses K-1 tax form) 25.7% 7.8 1.49 21.0% 42.0% UGI Corp 29.3% 11.1 1.43 46.9% 45.5% Average 21.4% 15.6 1.43 33.3% 31.4%

According to JPMorgan, the S&P is still 12% overvalued while these Ultra SWANs are 21% undervalued.

The S&P trades at 19x earnings while these Ultra SWANs are 15.6x earnings.

The S&P is at a PEG of 2.22 while these Ultra SWANs are 1.43.

Analysts expect 33% total returns in the next 12 months and 31% total returns are fundamentally justified by their expected short-term growth and valuation.

But here's the biggest reason to consider these Ultra SWANs for your diversified and prudently risk-managed portfolio today.

Fundamentals That Can Help You Retire In Safety And Splendor

Company Yield FactSet Long-Term Consensus Growth Rate LT Consensus Return Potential LT Risk-Adjusted Expected Returns Mastercard 0.6% 22.1% 22.7% 15.9% Merck 3.5% 9.7% 13.2% 9.3% Applied Materials 0.8% 14.4% 15.2% 10.6% Amazon 0.0% 25.1% 25.1% 17.6% Alphabet 0.0% 14.2% 14.2% 9.9% Altria 6.8% 5.3% 12.1% 8.5% Realty Income 4.6% 6.5% 11.1% 7.7% Carlisle Companies 1.0% 15.0% 16.0% 11.2% PPG Industries 2.0% 13.5% 15.5% 10.9% Enterprise Products Partners (uses K-1 tax form) 7.3% 4.4% 11.7% 8.2% UGI Corp 4.0% 7.5% 11.5% 8.1% Average 2.8% 12.5% 15.3% 10.7%

While the Nasdaq yields 0.8% and the S&P 1.5%, this portfolio offers almost 3% of the safest yield on earth.

And analysts expect 12.5% long-term growth and 15.3% long-term return potential.

Investment Strategy Yield LT Consensus Growth LT Consensus Total Return Potential Long-Term Risk-Adjusted Expected Return Long-Term Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Returns 11 Ultra SWANs 2.8% 12.5% 15.3% 10.7% 8.5% Dividend Growth 1.6% 12.6% 14.2% 9.9% 7.8% Value 2.1% 12.1% 14.1% 9.9% 7.7% High-Yield 2.8% 11.3% 14.1% 9.9% 7.7% High-Yield + Growth 1.7% 11.0% 12.7% 8.9% 6.7% Safe Midstream 5.8% 6.3% 12.1% 8.5% 6.3% Safe Midstream + Growth 3.3% 8.5% 11.8% 8.3% 6.1% Nasdaq (Growth) 0.8% 10.7% 11.5% 8.1% 5.9% Dividend Aristocrats 2.2% 8.9% 11.1% 7.8% 5.6% REITs + Growth 1.8% 8.9% 10.6% 7.4% 5.2% S&P 500 1.4% 8.5% 9.9% 6.9% 4.8% REITs 3.0% 6.5% 9.5% 6.6% 4.4% 60/40 Retirement Portfolio 1.9% 5.1% 7.0% 4.9% 2.7% 10-Year US Treasury 1.7% 0.0% 1.7% 1.2% -1.0%

Double the market's yield and better long-term return potential than the Nasdaq? Check.

Better risk-adjusted expected returns than any major investment strategy on Wall Street? Check.

In fact, analysts think these Ultra SWANs could deliver returns on par with the greatest investors in history (John Templeton's 15.8% from 1954 to 1992), with virtually zero fundamental risk.

What evidence is there that these Ultra SWANs can deliver 15% long-term returns?

Historical Returns Since 2007 (Annual Rebalancing)

The future doesn't repeat, but it often rhymes. - Mark Twain

Past performance is no guarantee of future results, but studies show that blue-chips with relatively stable fundamentals over time offer predictable returns based on yield, growth, and valuation mean reversion.

So let's take a look at how these Ultra SWANs have performed over the last 15 years when 91% of total returns were the result of fundamentals, not luck.

Since 2007, which includes the 2nd largest stock market crash in US history, these Ultra SWANs managed to nearly double the market's returns.

and with a 14% smaller peak decline during the Great Recession

In fact, these 11 Ultra SWANs had essentially the same volatility as the S&P 500, but with double, the annual returns and thus 91% better negative volatility adjusted returns.

3x the inflation-adjusted returns, a nearly 9 bagger over 15 years.

Consistently excellent average rolling returns across every time frame.

Since 2007 the S&P has suffered a lost half-decade. These Ultra SWANs have never delivered less than 14% over 3 years and 71% over 5 years.

What about the future?

Inflation-Adjusted Consensus Return Potential Forecast: $1,000 Initial Investment

the bond market expects 2.7% inflation over the next 10 years but just 2.18% over the next 30 years

Time Frame (Years) 7.8% CAGR Inflation-Adjusted S&P Consensus 8.9% Inflation-Adjusted Aristocrat Consensus 13.1% CAGR Ultra SWAN Consensus Difference Between Ultra SWAN Consensus And S&P 5 $1,453.07 $1,531.58 $1,850.60 $397.53 10 $2,111.43 $2,345.73 $3,424.73 $1,313.30 15 $3,068.06 $3,592.68 $6,337.81 $3,269.75 20 $4,458.12 $5,502.47 $11,728.76 $7,270.64 25 $6,477.98 $8,427.47 $21,705.27 $15,227.29 30 $9,412.99 $12,907.33 $40,167.81 $30,754.82

(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)

If analysts are right, then the S&P could deliver a 9x real return in the next 30 years, aristocrats 13x and these Ultra SWANs 40x.

Time Frame (Years) Ratio Aristocrats/S&P Ratio Ultra SWAN Consensus and S&P 5 1.05 1.27 10 1.11 1.62 15 1.17 2.07 20 1.23 2.63 25 1.30 3.35 30 1.37 4.27

(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)

Double the much safer yield in the world's best quality companies, while you wait for potentially 4x the inflation-adjusted returns? Yes, please, I'll have some of that.

Portfolio 2007 2021 Income Per $1,000 Investment Annual Income Growth Starting Yield 2021 Yield On Cost 11 Ultra SWANs $50 $315 14.05% 5.0% 31.5%

(Source: DK Research Terminal, Portfolio Visualizer Premium)

Over the past 15 years, these Ultra SWANs delivered very strong 14% annual income growth.

Analyst Consensus Income Growth Forecast Risk-Adjusted Expected Income Growth Risk And Tax-Adjusted Expected Income Growth Risk, Inflation, And Tax Adjusted Income Growth Consensus 12.1% 8.5% 7.2% 5.0%

(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)

In the future analysts expect about 12% annual income growth which is 5% when adjusted for the risk of companies not growing as expected, inflation, and taxes.

S&P 500's historical inflation- and tax-adjusted income growth rate is 3%

FactSet consensus for a 60/40's inflation and tax-adjusted income growth rate is 0.5%

these Ultra SWANs have 10x the real income growth potential of a 60/40 portfolio

Bottom Line: These 11 Ultra Safe Blue-Chip Bargains Can Help You Sleep Well At Night And Retire In Safety And Splendor

I know it's hard to believe but corrections, like we're in now, are perfectly healthy, normal, and GOOD.

Buying quality companies when they are falling is safer than buying when they are rising and offering a higher valuation and lower margin of safety.

That's why it's so important to remember that the short-term pain we're feeling now is a good thing.

it prevents the kind of stock market bubble that has caused a lost 30+ years in Japan

The average historical correction since WWII is a 4 month period when stocks fall 15% and then recover to new record highs 4 months later.

That means that if stocks were to fall another 3% over the next two months and then not return to new all-time highs until September this would be 100% historically normal.

It might feel like hell on earth for new investors who believed Dave Portnoy in the past two years.

But don't think of short-term paper losses as danger or risk.

as long as your company's fundamentals are going up its intrinsic value is rising, no matter what the price might say right now

Think of short-term corrections as the cost of owning the best performing asset class in history, and the best way to generate exponentially more retirement income.

This is why I recommend focusing on 11 of the best Ultra SWAN companies on earth:

MA

MRK

AMAT

CSL

AMZN

GOOG

MO

O

PPG

EPD

UGI

The fundamentals of this portfolio are exceptional.

2.8% yield (95% safety) vs 1.5% S&P (70% safety)

12.5% long-term growth consensus vs 8.5% S&P 500

15.3% CAGR long-term total return potential vs 10% S&P 500

The safety and quality of this portfolio are exceptional.

92% low-risk 13/13 Ultra SWAN quality vs 12.3 Super SWAN for the dividend aristocrats

A- stable credit rating vs A- stable aristocrats

71st percentile long-term risk management vs 67th aristocrats

28-year dividend growth streak = dividend aristocrat

Over the last 15 years, these Ultra SWANs have delivered similar returns to what analysts expect in the future, but with 20% less volatility than the S&P.

And with the right index funds, you can these fast-growing aristocrats into the Ultimate Sleep Well At Night Retirement Portfolio that can potentially help the typical retired couple

generate an extra $600K million in inflation-adjusted retirement income over 30 years compared to a 60/40 retirement portfolio

over 30 years compared to a 60/40 retirement portfolio deliver $7.7 million more inflation-adjusted wealth over 30 years

over 30 years turn $555,000 in median retirement savings into $10.0 million inflation-adjusted wealth after 30 years

Our world has always been a chaotic and uncertain one. Scary geopolitical risks have always sent stocks skidding and always will in the future.

If you try to avoid market downturns, through market timing, you're 98% likely to fail.

Behind excessive leverage, studies and the greatest investors in history are clear that market timing is the most dangerous thing you can try.

So what's the best strategy? To quote Howard Marks, one of the legends of value investing "Don't just do something, stand there."

Consider this:

according to JPMorgan, in the short-term luck is 33X as powerful as fundamentals

according to Fidelity over the very long-term fundamentals are 33X as powerful as luck

97% of long-term buy and hold investors succeed

98% of short-term day traders fail

When the odds of retiring rich and staying rich in retirement are so in your favor, it's not reasonable and prudent to try to market time, it's actually reckless and foolhardy.

In contrast, buying the world's best blue-chip bargains when the market is petrified and investor sentiment is the lowest it's been in two years (at least)?

That's called making your own luck on Wall Street.

Luck is what happens when preparation meets opportunity." - Roman philosopher Seneca the younger

When the blue-chip bargains are raining from the sky, it's time to bend it like Buffett and buy, buy, buy ;)