Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) Management Presents at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference 2022 (Transcript)

Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference 2022 March 8, 2022 4:15 PM ET

Company Participants

Anu Bharadwaj - Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Keith Weiss - Morgan Stanley

Keith Weiss

Thank you everyone for joining us. My name is Keith Weiss. I run the US software research initiative here at Morgan Stanley. And very pleased to have us from Atlassian COO, Anu Bharadwaj. Did I do a good job there?

Anu Bharadwaj

Yeah. Sounds pretty good. Impressive.

Keith Weiss

Okay. Before we get started, I do have to read a brief disclosure for important research disclosures and personal holding information. Please look at the Morgan Stanley website at www.morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures. Excellent.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Keith Weiss

So, yes, very pleased to welcome Anu to the Morgan Stanley TMT Conference. So from an investor standpoint, I think a lot of the focus is on Atlassian being a leading software development tool set. But the story is much broader than that. And when we listen to Mike and Scott talk about the stores, it's really about enabling teamwork throughout the organization. So maybe Anu can you talk to us about that broad vision of Atlassian? What's the fundamental technology underpinning? And what's the broad use case that you guys see that's going to get you to that goal of 500,000 customers?

Anu Bharadwaj

Sure. Thank you Keith. And it's wonderful to see everybody here. It's been my first in real life conference for a while and it's so heartwarming to meet people in person.

So back to your question of what's Atlassian's vision? At Atlassian our mission is really to unleash the potential of all teams. So we think about teamwork a lot. What does it take for teams to take? How can they collaborate more productively? How can they achieve results that they never dreamed of before? And teams come in various different forms. They come in diverse sets of teams some are technical some are non-technical some are working together to build something, some are working together to really achieve a goal that is not possible to achieve stand-alone.

And as we think about the needs of diverse teams, we also realize that we need a diverse set of products to serve these teams. And as a result, we think of our business really as operating in three distinct markets. So we have an Agile DevOps market that serves software development teams. We have an IT service management market, which serves IT workers and technical teams. And we have the work management market, which really serves knowledge workers. Each of these three markets are really head together by a central platform. Across all of our products, we have the Central Atlassian platform, which has a collaboration fabric.

As a result we can really invest in building up the central foundation, which then lifts up each of these three product lines and markets. Across each of the three markets there's 45 million software members, 100 million technical team members and over one billion knowledge workers. And, of course, each of these three markets have enjoyed tailwinds in the recent past with digital collaboration, cloud adoption, as well as distributed work becoming more and more mainstream. So we're really excited about the heaps of opportunity in each of these three markets that's available to us. And as a company we want to double down and invest in play offense in all three.

Keith Weiss

Got it. So when we're talking about that Central Atlassian platform, the solutions you guys are best known for is Jira and that's the underlying workflow engine. You have confluence that brings the right data to the equation and the right documentation. Any other core components of that platform that investors are bearing in mind of like what enables that collaborative teamwork environment?

Anu Bharadwaj

Sure. Actually when I joined Atlassian this was nearly eight years ago. The first thing that struck me in week one was how much Jira was being used by non-technical teams. I joined thinking, oh Jira is like a bug tracking tool, project management tool for teams right? And well over 50% of our use cases came from non-technical teams. So that was a clear signal from our customers, from our markets that the broad applicability of our product line was much broader than what we originally thought, which was the software development market. That was really the beginning of the platformization of our product line.

So when we think about platformization. The first stage was really – we took Jira from being a single product to three product lines: Jira for software, Jira for service management and what we call, Jira for work management. And one layer of that centralized platform was the obvious cloud-native infrastructure layer. So as a company as we navigated our cloud transition, we built up a central layer of cloud-native micro services on top of which we could host products. So this was not just Jira but also Confluence and Bitbucket and the rest of our products resulting in one common Atlassian infrastructure platform.

But the interesting unique part of the platform in addition to infrastructure is what we call the collaboration fabric or the collaboration layer. That contains collaborative components like automation for instance, one of the key things customers ask us for is there's lots of repetitive patterns in our workflows help us automate these, so we don't have to spend IT teams time doing these manually.

So we have core automation components. We have core intelligence, machine learning and smarts components, which can do predictive analytics and help you look at insights across Jira and Confluence. And we have what we call data analytics extensibility parts of the platform through which you can build cross-product applications and really bring all three of the product lines together.

Keith Weiss

Right. I mean is this an amazing kind of expansion from kind of where we started 20 years ago with just the Jira ball-tracking tool if you will. I want to start talking – digging into some of the those three parts of the equation in terms of the product markets on the developer side of the equation.

From our perspective that Atlassian goes to market with one of the most complete kind of end-to-end DevOps platforms, with initial focus started on like what people think of as like the left-hand side of that infinity cycle with development planning with Jira, Confluence, Bitbucket. But more and more of an expanding into the right side of the equation on the operations with Jira Service decks, Opsgenie, Statuspage and the like.

Can you talk to us the strategy for Atlassian? Do you want – is it to consolidate that market to be the entire kind of DevOps tool chain? Is it to be sort of a confederation of different technologies? Like how do you guys think about addressing that market opportunity?

Anu Bharadwaj

Sure. So Keith before Atlassian, I was at Microsoft for 10 years building developer tools. So really all through my career and my life have built developer tools. And if there's one thing I can say with utmost confidence, it's developers hate to be forced into using a tool they don't want.

So you often hear a lot of resistance from developer teams when the CIO or the IT team says "This is your only choice you're not allowed to use any tool that you want. And we very much believe in Atlassian that every customer should have choice. And as a result, our philosophy is very much being an open DevOps platform and not consolidating everything into an all-in-one two chain.

We've never wanted to do that across the agile DevOps market. And likewise, don't want to extend that to ITSM either. However, what we do want to do is be a central nervous system across the entire DevOps at Infinity change you talked about, the central nerve system that is able to integrate all products of choice that development teams use, the DevOps teams use and also provide expansion slots such that as more and more new workflows evolve as DevSecOps comes on board, IT ops workflows get adopted by teams.

We're able to use the same central nervous system and additively plug in more new products, whether they're Atlassian products themselves, like you said, we've moved more into the right-hand part of the loop and we offer Opsgenie, Statuspage, Jira Service Management a lot more deployment and ops tools.

Or if it's third-party tools, for instance, Launch Darkly or Snyk, where we partner with other third parties in market and we allow customers to really plug in products of their choice while enjoying the one single platform that connects Dev and Ops teams.

Keith Weiss

Got it. When you think about the competitive environment within sort of the DevOps side of the equation, Microsoft, GitLab on sort of the size of the equation, I would say. Anybody else we should be thinking about in that environment of -- that’s the real competitors for Atlassian and your vision of being sort of the nervous system, if you will?

Anu Bharadwaj

Right. When we think about competition at Atlassian, again, we tend to think about it in terms of each market, because if you look at who else is a company that operates across all three markets and competes across all three markets that really aren't there any.

So, specifically, I guess, your question is more in the agile DevOps space who do you see as competitors. We don't actually see anybody with an open philosophy. A lot of companies talk about wanting to have an open philosophy, but that would involve a deep commitment to making sure that extensibility prevails as a first-party entity and that it's easy to integrate with other tools out there in market.

And the temptation would be the all-in-one product is pretty strong. So when we think about, who in market is doing exactly what we are, I don't think anybody is. But the players you mentioned are players that operate in that market, albeit, with a different approach.

Keith Weiss

Got it, got it. Let’s switch gears a little bit. Last April you guys announced Jira Work Management, that's sort of a broader push into the non-technical teams, marketing HR and finance. Can you talk to us about how do you get to those customers, right?

And what is it that you're looking to do for those customers? Within the IT department, it makes sense how you sort of traverse that infinity loop into that tool chain, a little bit harder with your product-driven motion of how do you get into the HR department? How do you get into the finance department?

Anu Bharadwaj

Sure. So Jira Work Management, like you said, is one of our newer products and it's still early days with the Jira Work Management, but we've seen a strong customer demand for Jira Work Management from non-technical teams.

Classically, we have landed with technical teams and expanded to non-technical teams. So typically Jira software or Jira Service Management or Confluence gets adopted by technical team and then adjacent products can expand by virtue of the central landing.

However, lately, we've seen a lot more of non-technical teams landing with products like Confluence and Trello, which tend to take a lot more of an easy to use, easy to land approach to non-technical teams. With Jira Work Management it's very much the land expand approach through which we reach adjacent teams.

You already have the Jira license, the Jira Work Management is already available to you. And all of the work that your IT teams and engineering teams they're doing is accessible by using Jira Work Management, so HR teams and marketing teams don't have to work in the blind and keep asking questions of the engineering team in terms of status or when is this release coming out to customers? All of that information is automatically available. So landing adjacent teams is easy through expansion.

Keith Weiss

Got it, got it. And then, the last component of kind of that triumphant, if you will. The Jira Service Management, I think, it's this year or in 2021 you guys made it into the visionary quadrant in pretty fast fashion. I mean, that product has developed itself pretty well.

One, kind of, what's the market opportunity that you guys see for Atlassian? This is a market where the ITS market has been dominated by ServiceNow for a really long time. Where does Atlassian see kind of the white space where you guys could come in and make this into a big business?

Anu Bharadwaj

Sure. With the IT service management market and I think this is an important point to land with Atlassian. Our viewpoint, our approach, and strategy is very different to the incumbents in the market. We don't think of ourselves as let's go create this gigantic monolithic thing that we will then sell to CIOs and push it top down. Instead much like our agile DevOps, open DevOps philosophy, really what we want to do is to empower teams to make choices that are best for them.

So, we see more and more dev and IT teams boundaries blurring with the taking on of DevOps movement becoming more and more mainstream. And as a product, we already have credibility and reference points with development teams. We've built up trust there. So, it's really easy to extend the upstreams. That's why we see a lot of strong customer demand for JSM. We started with 25000 customers a year ago. We've landed 10,000 customers in Jira Service Management. Now, we are at 35,000. Lots of great marquee customers that are using JSM and expanding fast as well. And fundamentally our unique value proposition there is that we bring Dev and IT teams together to create a single DevOps platform.

As a result what that means is that it's really easy to adopt in multiple different instances across the whole organization. And then we are able to then go consolidate those instances organically and go wall-to-wall. So, we aren't really in a kind of displacement scenario, instead we are in an organic growth scenario.

So, what we have done in JSM is as soon as we decided we want to double down on the IT market. we created a roadmap which we have delivered as per our promises in year 1 both through organic and inorganic means. We've built up a number of feature capabilities in the JSM product and made acquisitions like Opsgenie, StatusPage, Health, Mindville, ThinkBuild, and most recently Percept.ai. So, we are really building all of the building blocks that we believe are required in the ITSM market and letting our teams choose the single platform that they can then bring together across their dev and IT team.

Keith Weiss

Right. So, it sounds like you had a decent amount of usage with in terms of an ITSM use case before you even productized it. You come out with a sort of entry point ITSM product into that installed base or a purpose-built IT product. And now you've built on sort of all the modules around it and -- in garnering traction. Can you talk to us about you mentioned like the 35,000 customers but in terms of kind of relative kind of uptake and sort of traction on a go-forward basis, how is that solution doing? Now, that you have that broader ITSM solution is the growth dynamic as compelling on a go-forward basis that has been in the past?

Anu Bharadwaj

JSM in particular?

Keith Weiss

Yes.

Anu Bharadwaj

Yes, JSM has definitely been one of our fastest growing product lines and both land and expand has worked significantly in favor of like I explained we've strengthened the value proposition across both organic and inorganic lines. And also if you compare us with other players in the market, we're clearly the highest value lowest price offering. We remain that way. And we are the only player that teams trust enough to really connect with their core development and engineering teams. So the traction has been really good. We've done very well in JSM, like the customer numbers I mentioned and we don't break out our market revenues but I have to say our fastest-growing business.

Keith Weiss

Outstanding. I want to shift gears a little bit keeping track of time here to the cloud transition. It's definitely very kind of high on investors radar screens if you will in terms of what they're looking at. Can you talk to us kind of where do we stand in that cloud transition today?

And first sort of like access of where we see in the cost transition. When we think about the cloud solutions and we could talk cloud like Jira or Jira Service management, are we at feature function parity in sort of the cloud solutions to where we were with sort of data center or server. Or is that still kind of a work in progress?

Anu Bharadwaj

Yes. I love talking about our cloud transition because it's one of the efforts that I personally learned. I moved from Sydney to California to build up the team for cloud transition. So the cloud transition has really been a company-wide transformation for us, right? So it has required a DNA change where we've had to replatform the entire product line.

So we built a cloud-native platform from scratch. We took a good one year of R&D investment to make sure that we build that strong foundation. And then we had to retool our GTM teams to train them to sell more SaaS products as against on-prem plus our channel and enable them to figure out how to adapt their business models to sell more of SaaS products and offer services to support SaaS products.

Overall, we've always said this is going to be a multiyear journey and we are really pleased with the progress thus far in this journey. So we – last year we announced the succession of several products. And since then the migration rates have been really healthy and we are pleased with both SMB and enterprise customers migrating over.

In fact – last year, over one-third of our cloud migrations came from data center and not server, where customers had a choice to continue on data center but they proactively chose cloud because of the innovation that we're delivering on cloud.

In terms of feature parity, it's not a great frame to think about one-to-one feature parity because cloud changes the game in terms of what's available to customers on the other side. So a lot of cloud exclusive capabilities like automation, analytics more telemetry better data. It's all unlocked exclusively on cloud.

So as a result when customers migrate they're doing so with the incentive of additional capabilities that they can unlock in cloud. But in terms of hey, what does your road map look like on the cloud to service all of your customers, we fundamentally think about our multiyear road map knocking off capabilities in three specific distinct work streams. One is in terms of scale, our on-prem product support really high scale, whereas when we introduce the cloud product we would only support 1,000 users for instance. Since then we've gone from 1,000 to 5,000 to 10,000 to 20,000. This year we will support 35,000 and we already have launched an early access program to support 50,000 users for instance. So scale is going really well in terms of parity.

And then there's the data management and compliance aspects of it, which are very region-specific. So we introduced data residency in four countries. We just landed Commonwealth Bank as a customer last year because we introduced data residency in Australia, which unlocked them from adopting the cloud similar work in sensor and Basin [ph] and EBA in the EMEA regions. So that work continues to progress. We're pretty pleased with how we're knocking off in new acronym every quarter there. And then the last work stream is really around extensibility, where we think about hey, for on-prem customers that are coming to the cloud, are they able to use some of those extensibility use cases with marketplace apps that they're used to. So we've introduced a new extensibility platform called Forge and continue to invest in Connect. And, therefore, as a result our cloud marketplace apps have grown in number and cloud marketplace GMV continues to be very healthy.

Keith Weiss

Got it, got it. You mentioned the shift in go-to-market strategy necessary to sell more cloud solutions. Two questions on that. Like on the upfront side of the equation, I think it was almost two years ago you made some changes in terms of the free program and made it a much more expansive free program. And then subsequently in 2021, we saw a massive year of new customer additions. And I think the two are related. So can you talk to us about that opening of the funnel that you guys did with the more expansive free program and the new levels of customer adds if you will, is that durable on a go-forward basis, because it was a real step on change if you will into 2021?

Anu Bharadwaj

Yes. That's an interesting question. So like I said with three, we introduced three additions of Jira and Confluence back in March 2020, I think. And we had a lot building up to that moment from an R&D side, from operational cost optimization side all of that. So we built up to that. And ever since we introduced the free edition, it's really expanded the top of the funnel almost three XSTAR sign-ups and that particular free program we've continually improved as well.

So when we look at cohorts of users entering through the free funnel, we've continually optimized their conversion rate. And that's a big reason for the customer numbers like you mentioned. But in addition to that, we have a world-class GTM engine that's very efficient at landing customers of all sizes, both small and big without us having to go talk to them, make cold calls et cetera. We fundamentally want to protect and enhance that flywheel, so we've made surgical incremental improvements in our GTM model. We have a sales team that focuses primarily on expansion. They're not making cold calls and saying, hey have you heard of this product called Jira, but really they're saying your company is using 25 instances of Jira and Confluence. Here is a way that you can actually consolidate it and have better control and administration and easier management of these things.

And so those optimizations really help in terms of expanding and accelerating expansion of our customers. And all of these put together really helps with customer numbers. But, look, end of the day customers have choice in market and they continue to choose us time after time because we build great software.

Keith Weiss

So the second part of the question on how cloud changes to go-to-market. And you touched on this with the expansion standpoint and cross-product marketing. Does the cloud solutions make it easier to do that kind of cross-product marketing and make your customers more aware of the adjacencies like we have an ITSM solution, but there's also a CMDB that goes right alongside of it or the selection of products available on sort of the DevOps tool chain. Like is that a capability that you could sort of push harder on now that is more of a cloud-focused customer base?

Anu Bharadwaj

Yes, definitely. So we've certainly seen that in cloud, it's easier to cross-sell across multiple products as well as upsell across editions. So on cloud we have four separate additions that we offer from free standard premium to enterprise, and we have a slew of different products that are available as SaaS products.

The nature of cloud environment makes it such that, it's really easy for us to inject in-context experience. So when someone's on a ticket we are able to say, hey, here's the knowledge-based article associated with this ticket and they can easily sign up for Confluence or just sign in to the free instance of Confluence, which makes it a lot more touch points where we can some of these cross-sell kind of scenarios.

And with the availability of additions and flexibility what that really allows us as a company to do is, most companies think of upsell as a sort of ladder where you go from free to standard of premium is climbing a run. But because we are a multi-product company with additions that are flexible, we think of ourselves as offering a net really. So customers can choose to say, hey, I'm going to use Jira software standard, but I pair it with a Confluence enterprise, because I want to go wall-to-wall on collaboration. So that just opens up a lot more permutations in terms of upsell opportunities for us on the cloud as well.

Keith Weiss

Got it. Got it. So if we think about sort of ARPU expansion on a go-forward basis with Atlassian. I would posit that the majority of ARPU expansion that's occurred historically has been more users, right, and getting sort of teams to expand and going from your developer team to an operations team. Do you think that ARPU expansion sort of getting more products per team, more sort of a higher level? Does that become a bigger part of the ARPU expansion equation on a go-forward basis?

Anu Bharadwaj

We don't really break that out into is it adding new users to existing products or adding new products to existing users? How exactly are the ARPU components quantified? It's definitely a combination of both. And across cloud, it actually offers us a chance to do both components better. So, overall, we have opportunities to raise the ceiling on both of those components compared to on-prem much more in cloud.

Keith Weiss

Got it. Got it. Got it. I want to -- run out of time here, but I wanted to touch base on the price increases. It's a question I get a lot from investors in terms of sort of what do you -- I think the impact is of any particularly price increase. And I got to admit, like I've lost track. But there's been so many price increases. I can't kind of figure out which is anniversarying, which isn't anniversarying. What's the philosophy there? Like Atlassian has been a lower price vendor over time there's been a lot of room under the pricing umbrella, but what's been the philosophy behind sort of the years of price increases that we've seen over the past couple of years?

Anu Bharadwaj

Yeah, sure. So price increases they might appear like hey there are many of them, but our product offering is really complex -- but really, we've been very consistent with pricing action across server, data center and cloud, because fundamentally our philosophy has been consistent for 20 years. It's optimizing for high value, for high volume, because Atlassian serves not just the Fortune 500 customers like many enterprises, but really, we focus on the Fortune 500000. So what we want to do is to make sure that our pricing remains highest value at price points that are accessible to the broadest class of customers which goes back to our intentionality about introducing a number of different additions starting from free all the way to enterprise where we can ratchet up prices at different price points according to the value that we deliver. In terms of pull-forward question that you were asking, look last year was a one-off event because we introduced the server cessation announcement that would be more of a one-off event as against the overall common philosophy that we will continue to apply.

Keith Weiss

Got it. And do you think there's still room under that pricing umbrella there remains a significant gap in terms of price performance of you versus your competitors and when you think broadly across the product portfolio?

Anu Bharadwaj

We strongly believe that. If you compare us to anyone else in market, we continue to remain the highest value offering across all three of our markets. And like I said at the beginning, we continue to invest and double down in each of those three markets. So yeah, we definitely have the opportunity to deliver more value and as a consequence, make sure that we continue to offer more options and choices for our customers.

Keith Weiss

Got it. Outstanding. Unfortunately, we ran to the end of our time horizon. Any last thoughts you want to leave us with for ending the session?

Anu Bharadwaj

If I had to leave you with just one thought in terms of the last year for Atlassian cloud transition has been really our central soft and that's going really well. It's going to plan. And as I said before it's a multiyear journey, we're very optimistic about where we are headed in terms of the cloud migration direction and it really supports our investment in each of the three different markets we play in. And for us, the question really is there's heaps of opportunity in each of the three markets. So how do we continue to double down and play offense in each of those.

Keith Weiss

Outstanding. Great conversation. Thank you so much for joining us.

Anu Bharadwaj

Thank you so much. Keith. It's been a pleasure.