Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) CEO Kipp deVeer Presents at 2022 RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference (Transcript)

Kipp deVeer - Chief Executive Officer

Josh Easterly - Co-Founding Partner, Sixth Street

Kenneth Lee - RBC Capital Markets

We are an upper middle-market lender doing primarily private equity backed transactions diversified by sector, sponsor etcetera. So thanks, Ken for having me.

Josh Easterly

Hi, I am Josh Easterly. I am the Co-Founding Partner of Sixth Street. Sixth Street is a $62 billion asset under management firm predominantly focused on private credit across credit strategies, including broadly syndicated loans and private credit. Sixth Street’s specialty lending is the kind of the middle-market BDC that we manage, that was started in 2010 and went public in 2014. I am also the Co-President of the firm. Thanks, Ken.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Kenneth Lee

Right. Well, we are going to keep this discussion relatively interactive. And for those of you who are participating on our webcast, you may submit questions at any time and we will try to address them throughout the session.

So, let’s begin with a couple of questions. Let’s start off broadly. Each of you have very diversified portfolios of debt investments in companies based in the U.S., what are you seeing from your portfolio companies in terms of impact from inflation and perhaps somewhat relatedly, any kind of implications for your portfolio companies from the potential increase in interest rates and why don’t we start with you, Kipp?

Kipp deVeer

Sure. I am happy to. I will lay a little bit of groundwork around our strategy, because it probably has some influence on what we are seeing today. For a long period of time, we have emphasized investing in industries and companies that I think are more defensive in nature in one regard. And you will see that from the industry composition, but also those that tend to have higher free cash flow. And we think pricing power. We have deemphasized a lot of industries and companies, where probably the near-term inflation impact is most pronounced, things like mining and metals, certainly oil and gas, other aspects, manufacturing, heavy asset, businesses, etcetera, where I think it was obvious that was happening. But look, I would tell you despite that, we are seeing very clear impact from an inflationary environment, with most of the companies in our portfolio having to navigate all sorts of shortages, whether it’s inability to get parts leading to them, to have to pay higher prices for input costs or higher freight costs, we have seen labor inflation, and even in things like food and beverage and consumer durables, you are seeing lot of the companies respond to a much more complicated operating environment that they have probably seen other than maybe COVID, when their businesses were closed 2 years ago. But it’s real, Ken, and we are seeing it. That being said, I am not sure we know what the outcome is, because we feel like most of the borrowers that we have exposure to actually have a fair amount of pricing power and the price increases to-date have gone through. The problem is now because of some of these dynamics, there is another round coming through again. And I think the question looking forward for all of us will be can the consumer who is largely driven a lot of the growth that we have seen coming out of COVID actually withstand the inflationary pressure that they are going to see from companies that they are using everyday, right. And it’s not just manufacturing and mining and heavy industry. I mean, you are talking about basic things like restaurants and grocery and all the things that we are reading about in the newspaper, so very much seeing it. Management teams, I think are responding well. We think our portfolio is positioned as good as it can possibly be, but it’s very real and it’s prevalent.

Kenneth Lee

Got it. Very helpful answer.

Josh Easterly

Maybe Ken, just one thing to add this is where your point started and maybe for the folks on the phone, I mean, I do think and I suspect for all of us, it’s the same actually. These are very diversified portfolios. We are not taking sort of large individual concentrated bets. I mean, for our book, I think our top 10 positions are 19% of the portfolio. And I think diversification is your friend in private credit. But I think Kipp is right you are seeing it everywhere. I think those who have pricing power seem to be in a good spot, but we will see how the next quarters would rollout.

Kipp deVeer

And Ken, I think you asked about rates too and I probably forgot to answer the second part of the question. The reality is rates is less of a problem, I think for most of us right now than the complex operating environment and the inflation, I won’t speak for others. So I guess I will just speak for myself. But to put that in perspective, most of our companies today are subject to paying LIBOR floors and their existing debt that we have provided. So they are all paying, and I keep saying LIBOR, even though there is no LIBOR anymore, but I can’t help but continue to say it, but they are paying a base rate based on a floor that is deeply sort of out of the mire, they are deeply in the money, right – they are deeply out of the money, sorry. They are paying 1% floors relative to low LIBOR. And as it accelerates, they are not going to have any increased debt servicing costs until it exceeds those floors. So, the near-term pressure of rate rises on the portfolio companies is basically zero, right. If the base rate gets up into the 2s or the 3s, you may be talking about something different, but the counterpoint that we always get asked that I think you are asking is, is there credit pressure in the portfolio from rising rates? And the answer in the short-term is no.

Josh Easterly

Ken, from my perspective I’d be interested to know from the group. We have a pretty business services, tech-enabled software, they have less input costs on the commodity side or none. You have most definitely some LIBOR pressure issues. And they have a decent amount of pricing power. So in our book, at least in that segment, which is a large portion of our site, we haven’t really seen it, earnings pressure yet on that side of the book. I don’t know, Kipp or Craig or Dan on the…

Kipp deVeer

The same thing, Josh, you guys are probably the most heavily weighted there, but – and I think cracking down would say the same thing, right. I mean, our two – and I guess, three largest industries sectors are software and services, healthcare services and general business services, most of which have very limited exposure to that.

Josh Easterly

So, I would say our portfolio is we haven’t seen it, I am sure we will see it on the labor side a little bit. They tend to have high free cash flow margins and pricing power. I do think that there are – we are kind of heading into an environment which people haven’t seen in the big question, which I think Kipp hit, which was the U.S. economy, is fueled by the consumer 70%, 65%. It’s going to be interesting to see how much the consumer has in a tank so to speak when commodity prices are extremely high to keep the thing going. I think that’s the big overarching question for the U.S. economy.

Kipp deVeer

The issue is Josh to pile on, right, is you have a consumer is going to be burdened with higher inflation along with higher borrowing costs as rates go up.

Josh Easterly

Yes, most definitely.

Kenneth Lee

An oil is one-third, gas.

Kipp deVeer

And expensive gasoline, yes.

Josh Easterly

Yes, commodity prices is a big – gasoline and commodity prices are the big thing.

Kenneth Lee

I enjoyed your comment, Josh. How much in the tank, no pun intended?

Josh Easterly

Yes. I think, I mean, on the software side, which we all have a lot of exposure to of course that feels pretty rock solid. So I think highly diversified portfolios is mitigated and I think most of us are skewed to business services and software, software services or – and healthcare and tech-enabled healthcare. So I think there is most definitely the SKU at least in this group is deeply defensive portfolios with pricing power, which I think should hold up. Those portfolios held up pretty well in COVID although you probably didn’t see a full cycle given the intervention by policymakers, which policymakers, I don’t think the Fed has no ability to kind of – no levers to pull as they did in COVID, for sure.

Kenneth Lee

Go it. That was a great discussion there. And then, I guess, for the next question and this one, I will direct to you, Dan, across the industry, last year represented pretty much a record-breaking year for origination volumes driven by M&A activity. Wondering if you just could comment on the current outlook for originations this year? And more specifically, what could be the key factors that could drive originations this year? And then perhaps one of you could also touch on U.S. direct lending has been a growing market for quite some time, wondering if you can talk about some recent trends there? Thanks.

Unidentified Company Representative

I am happy to. I mean couple of good questions in there. So one, in terms of 2021, I think it was a busy year for pretty much everybody. But I think it was you had deals or transactions that were put off in 2020, because of COVID. So, let’s call it delayed deals that were getting done. You had a fair amount of businesses that maybe had some COVID tailwinds that there was a transaction done around that. And then you had some people rushing to get in front of what are called tax law changes, right. So I think you put all that together. And I think for us for sure, I mean, inside FSA, we did $8 billion of new originations last year, right. The originations across the overall private credit business for us were at a record sort of high. I think we walked into the year thinking that would be lower, right. You took some of that sort of froth away. Some of those data points would have just fallen away sort of naturally. We have been busy. But it’s definitely been at a different sort of pace. I think the forward is going to be driven by probably two things. I mean a lot of the deals that we are all involved with are because of some kind of catalysts, right. If the events in Eastern Europe, maybe pickup steam, maybe effectively M&A volumes or those related transactions will be down, so that will not be overly helpful to origination volumes. That said, periods of market volatility is when private credit becomes, in some ways, the most interesting, right. We have permanent capital in these vehicles, you’ve got long-dated liabilities, thoughtful liability structures for us, we have been very active in the unsecured bond market. We have got a very large 5-year sort of revolvers. You have the dry powder to sort of do that. So, I think 2022 probably is a bit too early, but you are going to have one factor, which is probably reduced volumes from market. And then the other factor is this industry capitalizing on that, which is, I think what we are all here really do.

The other feature you talked about was growing market kind of taking share. I mean, that has been, I think a good thing for direct lending, for private credit. In some ways, maybe COVID was a test that proved that this market could withstand things, but I think more and more borrowers are seeing certainty of execution as a good thing. They want to know the lender, they want to have access to, let’s call it delayed draw term loan, maybe there are certain deals that aren’t built for the syndicated market, because it’s a carve out. So I think you are seeing more and more deals come to this market. I think that’s positive. I think that those deals some ways have been bigger. People like to talk about this term, mega unitranche. I am not a huge fan of that term. But just bigger deals who are finding a home for themselves in this market is a good thing. And those are generally companies with well north of $100 million of EBITDA, probably more levers to pull if something goes wrong. So, I think it’s – that’s a nice balance to this face. And I do believe the tailwinds are there for private credit.

Kipp deVeer

Maybe just I will add a couple of things. Maybe this is an overly simplistic point, but I will make it anyway. We are all when it comes to our sort of flagship BDCs, we are all fully invested. And so our deployment is really driven by repayments. Repayments are an important part of the model. They generate earnings. But an existing portfolio generates lots of earnings. And so if we got an environment where there wasn’t just quite as much deal flow, we all have very healthy portfolios that generate lots of interesting come and allow us to generate really nice dividends. So sometimes, our business can feel a bit like a treadmill, when there is lots of activity, we got lots of repayments we got to redeploy that capital. So, an environment with a little bit less deal flow wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world, you would lose a little bit of prepayment income, but you would also have the assets would still be working. I would definitely underscore what Dan said. I think the trend to direct lending is growing. It’s grown certainly every year we have been in the business. We haven’t been around as long as some others on the phone, but in the 6 years we’ve been doing this. And I think it’s going to continue to grow. It would have grown more the last couple of years, but the syndicated markets were really strong. And so we are going to – if we get into the market of higher interest rates and more public market volatility, which seems to be happening right now, that’s going to accelerate the trend to direct lending. And the banks pullback when there is public market volatility when there are underwriting terms. And so that will only serve to enhance this trend, which I still think is in the early days, much bigger pools of capital on the private credit side, the solutions we can provide are very competitive with public market solutions. Sponsors are doing more and more of their deal flows direct and with private credit providers. And I think that that this year, I am – I think we are going to get windows where it’s really very much in the favor of private credit solutions versus syndicated solutions.

Kenneth Lee

Okay. And for the next question and for this one, I will direct it to you, Craig, to start it off. But for the next one, I am wondering if the panel could comment on the level of competitive activity that you have seen across the industry? It certainly seems as if there has been a pickup in competitive activity. Certainly, you have got new entrants within private credit. How would you frame the overall competitive landscape right now?

Unidentified Company Representative

Sure. I get asked this all the time. I am sure everyone on the call does. I think that it’s a competitive market, but I actually think it’s sort of a reasonably healthy, competitive market. I don’t find it intensely competitive. I think we’ve got, I view the market as a pyramid and there is a handful of us, particularly folks that do mostly private equity backed deals. I mean, Josh might have a slightly different complexion, he could speak to that. But if you are an upper middle-market, primarily private equity backed player, there is a handful of us that have very large pools of capital, big investment in a team origination underwriting and you can be a real solutions provider for the private equity firms. There has been increased competition, but there is a lot of smaller players out there that just don’t have those, they can’t write and hold the same size in the deal. And so they are just not going to be as relevant for the larger deals and they might be more of a participant in a deal that one of us is leading. And so, I don’t think that complexion has changed dramatically in the last couple of days – excuse me, the last couple of years. And so I think we are all finding plenty to do. We all had record origination last year. And there is competition, but of course, every market has competition.

The other thing maybe an overly simplistic point, but if you think about the private equity business, only one private equity firm buys an asset, they all compete. And there is one winner. It’s a winner take all market. Our market is not like that. Many of us, we are routinely in deals together the same deals, the same credits, where we will split a deal with each other. And I think that’s terrific. We wind up with more diversified portfolios and likeminded lenders. And so there is competition. There has been a little bit of spread compression, I have talked about that. But that will come and go in part based on the syndicated market environment. So, I think it’s a healthy environment and one that really skews to the larger platforms that have the bigger check size and the bigger set of resources. And so I think I kind of like the competitive environment.

Josh Easterly

Yes. I think there is a lot of chatter about that to follow-on and agree with Craig. But we have done a fair amount of work because we have been getting asked this question a long time. The reality is, there really are no new entrants in the last 2 or 3 years, right. The only substantial new player in the market, frankly, in the last 5 years that’s relevant is frankly, yellow rock folks, right and credit to them from sort of building from scratch, whatever it was, you said Craig 6 years ago, but everybody else that we compete with has been in the market for a long time. And the reason for that is because it’s a relationship-oriented business, particularly calling on private equity. And the longer you have been doing it, the easier it is, and the longer you’ve been doing it, the more capital you tend to have, so long as your performance is good. I think everybody on the phone’s performance is pretty darn good and they keep growing. And as part of our Investor Day at Ares, we mentioned it, but the average size of a new direct lending fund, average right is less than $1 billion for a new entrant. And that’s certainly not the case of anybody on the phone here. Those folks to Craig’s point can’t really compete on the larger deals. And as a result, what you have seen in larger company direct lending is you have seen the leaders actually grow their market share materially at the expense of the rest of the market and hasn’t impacted returns frankly much at all. So, the winners are taking on more capital. LPs are consolidating their GP relationships and they recognize the advantage that we all have with scale. So, just following on with a few more thoughts.

Unidentified Company Representative

Yes, feels like it’s an equilibrium. It feels like the market is in decent equilibrium right now.

Kenneth Lee

That’s great color there. Great color there. For the next one and this one, I’ll direct this to you, Josh to start off, given the current macro backdrop, how do you think about where leverage at the BDC level could trend in the near-term? And more specifically, do you think there could be more of a defensive or more of an offensive investment stance in the near-term just given the macro geopolitical factors? Thanks.

Josh Easterly

Yes. So look, I would say the tricky thing about managing BDC is you got to be long only and you are within bands of being fully invested. And so the great opportunity set is obviously when there is volatility. And in 2020 and 2021, I think there are couple of us on the phone that were able to take advantage of that volatility and pass that experience along to, especially this group and to a shareholder base or LPs. And so, I think not all leverage is created equal, I think the lesson learned and hopefully, people will have to hold capital for unfunded commitments and hold liquidity for unfunded commitments and have enough capital to deploy and liquidity to deploy when there is volatility and that framework should kind of determine what’s the appropriate leverage for the business. So, the lease amount of unfunded commitments you have the higher leverage you can have, the less liquidity you have to hold. And I do think that the going into some volatility, it feels like we are going into now, the – generally, the players have more capital compared to their obligations and more liquidity compared to their obligations are probably better positioned to take advantage of the opportunity set.

As Craig mentioned, you don’t get in moments of volatility, the good news is, you keep kind of your book you don’t have to get on the treadmill, but which means you need capital and liquidity to make new investments. Because you don’t have repayments provide a new source of funds. And so it’s for us we are running about 0.95 debt to equity, I think the space is 1.17 or something like that, which I think is totally appropriate. But it’s really a matter of the amount of capital liquidity compared to their unfunded commitments to take advantage of a little bit of volatility appears to be creeping into the market.

Unidentified Company Representative

I think, Ken, most of the folks out there have kind of abandoned themselves in this range, whether it’s maybe 0.9x to sort of 1.25x, I think we ended the last quarter at 1.07. We want to be in the middle of kind of one to one in a quarter. I think that’s half sort of defensive minded to where your question was, right. We – this is about principle preservation protecting the book, doing the right things there. You also want some dry powder when things start to go sideways, right. I think, we were chatting a little bit before this sort of kicked off, but I am really seeing a lot of that volatility kind of creep into this market yet, right. It’s sort of there and concept, but not there. It’s a practical nature yet. I think that’s going to probably come. And I think everybody has worked hard on their liability structures. I think to Josh’s point, I think the unfunded commitments creeped up on some people during COVID. But I suspect that was a bit of a lesson for the market. And I think the market was probably valuing or not valuing appropriately, those unfunded options. I think that’s what happens in times of market euphoria, but I think those kind of – those bands of leverage I think are pretty darn appropriate and allow people to operate through any bouts of volatility.

Josh Easterly

Just to add one point on this and tie back to the competition point. This is another area that really favors the bigger platforms. We have all invested very substantially in our financing teams and have for them, I think pretty comparably very robust access to the markets, whether it be the unsecured bond market, the bank market, some of us CLO market. That’s a big competitive advantage. And the smaller platforms don’t have access to that unsecured market, which is a pretty important linchpin to how you have substantial unfunded obligations. You need that layer of capital, so between that and the revolving credit facility. So, it’s another aspect of that maybe I think investors don’t always focus on I think people tend to focus on the asset side of things. But I think the liability side and having expertise there is a pretty critical competitive advantage.

Kipp deVeer

I think to Craig’s point, the banks, when you look at the data, the banks and the Wall Street banks are willing to give more amounts, larger pools of revolvers and cheaper to large platforms. We tend to pay more fees up to the street across our platforms which really helps kind of that liability management profile of platform-oriented managers.

Kenneth Lee

Okay, great. And let’s switch over to more credit related topics. And for the next one, perhaps I will direct this to you, Craig to start off. Maybe you can just talk about underwriting standards, documentation covenants, add-backs, I will have these kind of underwriting standards been trending recently, wondering whether you could also highlight any particular areas that you are perhaps noting a little bit more flex in terms of underwriting?

Unidentified Company Representative

So, okay, I think that this is the core of what we do. I mean, I think it’s not the glamorous part that’s for sure, but the actual underwriting of the deals, both the due diligence, but really underwriting those cash flows and what is it, how much leverage is appropriate for a business. You are in an environment and we have been in an environment now for several years, where private equity firms are paying extremely high prices for companies. And the way they are getting comfortable paying those prices is they are being very forward-looking in there, these companies’ ability to grow and realize on synergies and the like. It’s only natural that they are going to turn to their lenders and try to get them to see the business the same way. Obviously, we don’t share on the upside. And so we are never going to look at it the same way. But there is a real push there. And I think that it’s just critical to get that underwriting of the EBITDA, right and put the appropriate amount of leverage on a business. And that’s probably the single most important thing that we spend time on and our team does and then tying that underwriting to the definition of EBITDA on a credit agreement. So that is it governs how much that can go on the company going forward. So we spend tons of time at our IC on that every single investment, ad nauseam. And I think that generally, the bigger lenders obviously the folks on the phone, this is what we do. And I think we are all pretty disciplined around it. And I think we all get in a relatively narrow band, one of us might be slightly higher or lower on a given deal. But by and large, I think it’s a pretty narrow band, where we all settle in. I think when it comes to documentation and I have given the speech in front of my fellow panelists, nine times on nine different panels, the – our credit agreements are good. We oftentimes typically get maintenance covenants. Occasionally, we will do covenant-light, but even the covenant-light documents we get are much different than what exists in the public markets. And we have very strict restrictions around debt incurrence and restricted payments and asset stripping and all the things that frankly the public markets have come to learn to live with those risks. They are just not in the private credit market. And you saw this when COVID happened and then you saw these documents really held the borrowers’ feet to the fire in a good way. I don’t think that, that’s weakened in the last year. I don’t think it’s weakened in the last few months. I think it’s been present throughout and it’s really protected. I’d say in fairness, there has been some creep of covenant-light in the middle-market and the upper middle-market. You have seen that. We have certainly done some. We have tried to be very selective when we do it. But I think oftentimes the investors hear that phrase and don’t appreciate just how much protections we have. It’s that buzzword is too simplistic a description. Even when we have covenant light, we have very strict governance around every aspect of credit extension. We simply don’t have the maintenance test itself. And so those documents are very protective of us as a creditor. And so I don’t think it’s indicative of weakening underwriting standards. And by the way, I think it’s appropriate for the kinds of companies when we are doing $1 billion deal, it’s a very different risk profile than when you are doing a loan to a $20 million EBITDA company. If we are doing a $1 billion deal and the sponsor is writing a $1 billion equity check beneath us, probably a little more flexibility is in order in moderation. And I think that’s what we have been doing. But overall, I think underwriting standards remain very good in that private credit markets. And I think when all of us have credit troubles, we get our seat at the table, and we are able to exercise our influence as appropriate in a relatively quick manner.

Unidentified Company Representative

It’s Craig. So let me describe it this way, that the broadly syndicated markets are oftentimes covenant light and collateral light, the private credit markets are never collateral light. I mean if there is not, there are really deep protections against asset stripping and unrestricted taking subs and making them unrestricted. And like that, that is a nuance difference that people sometimes complete with the covenant without having the main job.

Kipp deVeer

Gosh, the other thing too, right is the public markets are very information light, right. They have no relationships with management.

Unidentified Company Representative

Like that and I haven’t heard that before like that.

Kipp deVeer

I mean yes, that’s part of what we do, right. So, we have close relationships with companies. We are not surprised, right, when companies are underperforming, whether we have a covenant, a covenant light, not so great covenant, because it’s super wide. And when things aren’t going well, we tend to be able to have conversations with management teams and with private equity about what we are going to do about it. Because more often than not, if declines continue to start having liquidity problems. And at the end of the day, most downturns and most resolution of credit versus equities, so to speak, is what happens if a company runs out of money, where are you and what’s the resolution and that’s certainly what happened during COVID, right. You had companies that were closed. There are companies that had no profits and had leverage and couldn’t service debt for certain periods of time. And the good news is, regardless of which document you had in those circumstances, the dialogue between the lenders and the equity actually went quite well. Equity for the most part, this go around supported those situations, and where they didn’t lenders had more than enough information covering or not, to step in, and actually be part of the solution that need the own companies and resolve the credit themselves, right. So, it’s a little bit of an overplay article for the press these days. It’s crept in as we have done larger and larger deals, because the syndicated market allows for covenant light. So, if we are going to finance a $250 million EBITDA borrower, we are going to have to make the document look closer to a broadly syndicated deal, or the counterparties not going to execute on that.

Josh Easterly

I mean I think the one piece of it is that the collateral light piece is really important. I think that the ironic part is, is that the broadly syndicated loan market and the high yield market overly relies on liquidity. And there is typically not a lot of liquidity in things we do, when things don’t go wrong – when things go wrong in those businesses, there is no liquidity in those credits for the broadly syndicated market anyways, the big assets blow out the market. There is literally stuff that becomes not with no bid on the side of it. So, I like our business where hopefully keep our collateral and hopefully keep our information. And we have the option to be the liquidity provider to solve issues that doesn’t exist in that broadly syndicated market.

Unidentified Company Representative

And just to Josh’s points are really good one, that’s not the liquidity of the company that they are going to trade out of the position of liquidity, right. But I think all of us are underwriting these as if we are going to own it forever, right. We are going to get repaid, which is kind of the base case if something goes wrong, and we will kind of deal with it. So, I think our underwriting approach versus that syndicated market is very different and gets information, a really good one. I mean the average deal probably takes six plus weeks to get done. You are dealing with the management team direct. You are dealing if it’s a sponsor deal with the sponsor direct. Most of our deals have contractual monthly reporting, right, versus just some quarterly compliance certificate, that come six weeks after quarter end. So, I think that dynamic is very different and allows this market to have better performance, right. If something goes wrong, we should be able to address them more quickly. And I think all of us if we ever need to are prepared to take over a company and deal with it.

Kenneth Lee

Great and it’s great color there, everyone. And then for the next topic here and perhaps I will address it to you Kipp it to start off and is more of specifics. Any particular areas within credit that seems a little bit more concerning, right about now either in terms of being over-levered, underperforming or perhaps stretched by traditional measures? And then I guess, conversely, any sectors that are particularly under-levered at this point?

Kipp deVeer

It’s hard to make any generalization. As I mentioned, our BDC today, we actually have kind of the cleanest credit quality that we have seen in a very long period of time, right. So, there are couple of situations that are difficult, you really can’t generalize. And somebody I think it was Craig made the point earlier that markets that are robust and competitive, don’t tend to leave a lot of opportunities for really great under levered companies. So sorry, with a little bit of a nothing answer. I mean look, maybe the one nuance that I would say is just as we have all gotten used to financing larger and larger companies, I see a little bit of a lack of value in financing smaller middle market companies. And I hate to say that, because that’s where we grew up in the business. But we see terms in leverage for a $20 million EBITDA company on top of terms in leverage for $100 million EBITDA company these days, for the most part. And I think that’s simply the competition at the bottom end of the industry, folks with smaller funds all competing to do the deals, they can do i.e., the smaller ones. So, we regrettably are doing fewer $20 million to $50 million EBITDA financings we would like to today because we see them as pretty competitive and we are not getting off for the rewards there for the rest of that we feel that we are taking and doing smaller deals. But nothing that jumps out industry wise, other than maybe the comments I made earlier, right defaults tend to show up in four or five of the industries of the low and high yield indices. And it’s mining and metals, it’s oil and gas, it’s media and publishing and a handful of others. And typically, if you are underweight those industries, you can outperform on a credit basis, I would expect the same to be true going forward.

Josh Easterly

I think packaging and chemicals and the food is going to be an interesting industry is probably going to slightly underperform given commodity price environment. So, I think that’s the – that industries performed pretty well. And it got the watch out food industry. Travel as well, but travel kind of already took a slumps on COVID, just demand destruction, obviously in travel at this commodity price, where we are in commodity prices. But packaging, I think it may end up and chemicals will be interesting petrochemicals.

Kipp deVeer

And that’s right. Now, we have talked about this in some of the other questions. I think any can see how the consumer kind of fares here. And consumer discretionary has performed in some there as well, right. If I wanted to hide in going forward, the consumer benefited from stimulus, benefited from pretty rise in stock market, home prices are up, sort of etcetera. But in a scenario where just day-to-day things, everything costs more and how is that going to play out. So, I think your kind of question is probably a little bit more interesting for the next 12 months than what we have seen for the sort of the prior 12 months.

Kenneth Lee

Yes. That’s great color there. Next one, let’s turn to one on the broader macro backdrop. And maybe if we could start off with you, Dan. Given the potential for increases in short-term interest rates over the near-term, wondering if you can just talk a little bit more about potential impact to net investment income and maybe NAV in the near-term as you see these events unfold?

Unidentified Company Representative

Yes. Sure. I think and Kipp mentioned this before I don’t view it as a near-term credit issue. So, many folks would play around with the floors that exist today. It’s just not a problem for a company’s cash flow in the near-term. When we are underwriting these deals, we are putting in a forward curve. It’s all about kind of cash flow anyway. I think our book was roughly like 2.6x or 2.8x interest coverage ratio, and if rates popped up and down over the base points that we got to sort of two types, right. So like not only the credit side topic matter, you are dumb focused on the NAV piece of it, obviously, if the market just continues to widen and credit spreads widen, everybody is marking their portfolios to market, there could be some sort of NAV moves there. But that’s a temporary thing, not sort of a permanent thing. And that volatility theoretically creates the opportunities that I think we are all looking for. So, I am not sure it’s a direct kind of NAV sort of point. I think on the NII point, it probably gets a little bit more interesting. So, this market is generally a floating rate markets. So, you do get some tailwinds when rates rise, I think because of the floors though, there could be a little bit of downward pressure on NII, right, for the time between, as rates will continue to go up, if you do have floating rate liabilities. We have a little bit of exposure there. I think for us, we have done a lot of issuance on the fixed rate side, like north of 50% of our funded debt was in term unsecured to bond. So, it’s pretty muted to be very frank. But if you do get a pretty material uptick in rates, with strong north of that 1% floor, there was actually some pretty decent tailwinds to NII, which pretty material because the footprint of the book. So, in some ways I think the rising rates is probably long-term positive with that little bit of a gap, so that’s the floor.

Kenneth Lee

Great, that’s helpful. And then for the next one, maybe I will direct this to you, Craig. Wondering, to start off, wondering if the panel could talk about some of the spreads you are seeing on new investments. And in particular, wondering if you could just talk a little bit more about the opportunities that you see within unit tranche or second lien loans or any other areas around the capital stack? Thanks.

Unidentified Company Representative

Sure. I am going to give some ranges. I mean they are reasonably broad ranges, because obviously, it’s very credit specific. And I talked about those assets on our earnings call. So, I didn’t go back and double check if I give the exact same ranges. So, someone will tell me, I am sure someone will let me know and my team if it was slightly different. But directionally unit tranches today are 550 to 650 over, again, very credit specific. There may be one aberration less than 550, but I think that’s generally about a floor and most of them are price center more around 575. And second liens can be as low as 625. And as high as wherever, but call it a 50. I am laughing, we are all still using LIBOR in the way we talk about it. We are moving to sell for new investments, typically will put some type of adjustment in there to account for the basis difference between LIBOR and so forth, but not always. And so I am sort of quoting them interchangeably but, they are typically the sell for would have a little bit more spread to it. Our bread and butter with our unit tranches, we do selective second liens. I would say the other area that we are getting a lot of inquiry on is given high valuations, just the size of some of the deals that we are looking at. We are getting a lot of inquiry around providing something junior to a second lien typically preferred of some type. We are able to do those and we do them even more selectively than we do the second liens. But I would say it’s very reflective of these large buyouts with very significant equity checks. And the sponsor is looking to get some a little bit of extra leverage on top of that. I think those could be very interesting, but only in the really most high quality situations. But it’s very noticeable to me. Rest of the group has observed this. But in the last two months, three months, it seem like there has just been a significant uptick in inquiry around that type of capital, which maybe if the public market correction continues, maybe valuation in the private market, so correct a little bit and maybe that pressure will be alleviated, but I am not – we are not seeing that yet on the preferreds, those are so bespoke. I mean you can get it and you can really get anything but let’s call it’s centered around an 11%, 12%, 13% return. Sometimes it’s got some other bells and whistles call protection or call premium convertibility some of the very bespoke solutions. But I would say more typically it’s a fixed rate with more meaningful protection than a typical loan.

Kipp deVeer

I must add there Ken I think that’s pretty good summary.

Kenneth Lee

Okay. For the next one and perhaps I will direct this to you, Josh. I think for some of you, you have talked about additional opportunities, such as equity investments, asset backed lending, one of you just talk about some of the potential opportunities within more specialized financing, especially in the near-term.

Josh Easterly

Okay, I think those opportunities come in and out of the market, the more opportunistic non-sponsored, typically are non-sponsored, some of them are sponsored. I think there is opportunity emerging with to take advantage of the broadly syndicated loan market lack of protections around where those lenders sit in the capital structure, through people’s ability to deal with effectively asset stripping transactions. And so I think in our business, that’s always been an opportunity, since it’s been a little bit counter cyclical. I think that sponsor business is slightly closer before and but those opportunities exist. We have actually had a pretty good run through equity co-invest, that’s obviously provided returns to shareholders and help build and sustain NAV. I think our loss or I think our gains in our business, even when you exclude call protection have excluded any losses in the business over the last 10 years on an inception to-date basis. And so I think those things are important if you are doing right. But I think those opportunities exist, and you just have to have the platform to think through them and be creative. And but they kind of come and go, depending on what market you are in. And I think again one of the themes is the larger platforms, who can write, big checks and can also drive equity co-invest. I think Craig, and we were involved in doing. We both took equity co-investor, Craig right. We did I think you guys or you guys did not, I am doing, we did. So, there is most definitely opportunity to do things in that market that are interesting, that we think are created shareholder returns.

Unidentified Company Representative

And Ken they are always either specialized or to a non-traditional type private credit lending opportunities, I think are creative to the BDCs. I think we think it’s accretive depot stay there. The core product is the unit tranche product. The core product is being senior secured. We have the ability to do maybe slightly different parts of the capital. I do agree with practice been some more interest in almost I will call it mezzanine should have preferred. But these are companies that are probably $300 million to $400 million of EBITDA. But the asset backed lending could be receivables and inventory. I think Josh and his team has done a very good job on that over the years. And we have got a 10% plus bucket inside of what we call asset based finance. So, more portfolios of financial in hard assets, but the average return, there is probably 11%, 12%. We think the downside is tremendous. So, any ability to use, I think all of our kind of broader platforms that benefit the asset mix of these BDCs I think can be quite accretive and quite attractive.

Kenneth Lee

Great. Well, we are running close to a lot of time, so I will finish off with one more question perhaps and for this one, I will direct it to you, Dan. To start off several of your firms for the panel, several of the firms took advantage of favorable long-term interest rates over the past year so and optimize the funding mix on the liability side. I am wondering if you could just talk a little bit more about what you expect in terms of any further changes in the liability side funding mix in the near-term? Thanks.

Unidentified Company Representative

Ken I am happy to. And I think you’re right. I mean, I think everyone on this call has looked to access that market. I think that market for the BDCs has grown pretty meaningful – or meaningfully over the past handful of years, like that’s been good. I think we have all went and look to issue there. I mean, been since the summer of 2021, we’ve done $1.75 billion of deals out of the weighted average cost of 2.7%, right. So we have been pretty aggressively doing that. We want to get our sort of our liability mix kind of weighted more to that unsecured it’s a corporate guarantee that it doesn’t have any type of borrowing base. I think it’s quite good debt for us. And then at the same time, we have been continuing to optimize and/or grow our revolver, right. So I think when you marry those two things together, you can get a pretty attractive overall liability mix. And I think we have I think we are going to all continue to probably work hard to get more investors into these unsecured bonds. I think it was an education there. I think, it’s not the most, not the space that has the most of the traffic, but I think it actually is pretty good relative value versus what other people can buy out there in BBB space. I think about all the equity that’s below you there, for that to take a loss, the BDC would have to sort of go effectively away and be really, really bad day for anybody on this phone here, right. So, I think these things are pretty well downside protected.

Kenneth Lee

And that’s because all of our ratings are too low, right?

Unidentified Company Representative

Exactly. I mean, it’s pretty powerful, Ken. It’s one of the things that people who have been in the industry a long time understand, but I think investors understand it too, right, just having run our company a long time, particularly through the GFC, where you had to wholesale fund your entire business. We don’t have to do that anymore. Luckily, the markets come around except larger companies in the unsecured markets. And depending on where spreads are in the yield curve is sometimes you are paying what looks like a higher cost of capital for unsecured versus secured financing, but you get the benefit of not posting any collateral, which gives you a heck of a lot of flexibility during periods like COVID. And it also allows you to match the duration of your liabilities with your assets, which is not something that people had the benefits of being able to do 10 or 12 years ago and those are pretty valuable. So, I think it will continue to be a robust market for us. I am glad everybody who is busy in the fall and through the winter, because I think that markets closed right now. So we are all probably happy with what we got done. And I think to Dan’s point, it’s pretty risk-free paper for the buyers of that. So even if the markets closed and off a little bit, most of the investors in that market are buy-and-hold investors too that see excess kind of premium returns for IG paper that they can buy and put on the shelf for 5 to 7 years. And I don’t think any investors actually ever lost money buying an unsecured bond in the BDC space and I don’t think they will.

Kenneth Lee

That’s a great color there. Great color there. Well, that’s it. Once again, I’d like to take this opportunity to thank all of our panelists, Kipp, Dan, Craig, Josh, all for joining us today. Thank you everyone.

Kipp deVeer

Thanks for having us.

Kenneth Lee

Okay, thanks.