Marathon Petroleum: Fourth Quarter 2021 Results Analysis

Fun Trading profile picture
Fun Trading
Marketplace

Summary

  • Marathon Petroleum reported a better-than-expected adjusted income of $794 million, or $1.30 per share, for the fourth quarter. Revenues were up significantly from $18.19 billion to $35.61 billion.
  • The company repurchased shares worth $2.742 billion during the October-December period.
  • I recommend selling from $78 to $81 with a potential higher target at $85, assuming favorable conditions. Conversely, I suggest accumulating below $75.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Gold And Oil Corner get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Marathon Petroleum To Purchase Hess Gas Stations

Scott Olson/Getty Images News

Introduction

The independent US refiner and marketer, Ohio-based Marathon Petroleum (NYSE: NYSE:MPC), released its fourth-quarter 2021 results on February 2, 2022.

1 - 4Q21 and Full-year 2021 results snapshot

Marathon Petroleum reported a better-than-expected adjusted income of $794 million, or $1.30 per share, for the fourth quarter. Revenues were up significantly from $18.19 billion to $35.61 billion.

Marathon Petroleum's main competitors, Valero Energy (NYSE: VLO) and Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) beat quarterly earnings expectations as well.

  1. I recommend reading my article on VLO by clicking here.
  2. I recommend reading my article on PSX by clicking here.

The company repurchased shares worth $2.742 billion during the October-December period as part of its announcement to buy back $10 billion in common stocks following the sale of Speedway.

Table

MPC: 4Q21 highlight Presentation (Marathon Petroleum)

The company's results were positively impacted by a stronger-than-expected performance from the Refining & Marketing and the Midstream segments, with income totaling $881 million and $1,070 million (please see the chart below).

Chart

MPC: Chart comparison Quarterly income 4Q20 4Q21 (Fun Trading)

However, on a negative note, the company warned that a sustained rally in natural gas prices could severely affect earnings, and the stock dropped initially. Furthermore, the Russian invasion of Ukraine has pushed the costs to a record-high and will probably curtail the demand significantly.

2 - Stock performance

I recommend following the VanEck Vectors Oil Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA: CRAK) for investors interested in the refining sector. Marathon Petroleum has strongly outperformed the group and is up 33% on a one-year basis.

Chart
Data by YCharts

3 - Investment thesis

I own a significant position in Valero Energy. Still, I consider Phillips 66 and Marathon Petroleum as excellent alternatives concentrated on the US business extra security for dividend investors.

The investment thesis has not changed since the preceding quarter. I believe it is essential to hold at least one of those three large US refiners in your long-term portfolio.

Marathon Petroleum pays a dividend yield of 3.11%.

Chart

MPC: Chart comparison dividend MPC, VLO, PSX (Fun Trading)

However, after a slow start, MPC has performed exceptionally well in 2021 and is now relatively high. The refinery sector is highly cyclical, and it is crucial to trade LIFO a good part of your core position. The recent swings are a constant reminder of this simple rule.

4 - Margins and chart comparison

Marathon Petroleum declared a global R&M margin of $15.88 per Bbl based on throughput per region. Details below:

Gulf Coast Mid Continent West Coast Total
$13.03/per Bbl $15.44/per Bbl $15.56/per Bbl $15.88/per Bbl

Below is the chart indicating the revenues and the net income for the second quarter for Marathon Petroleum, Valero Energy, and Phillips 66.

Chart

MPC: Comparison MPC, PSX, VLO (Fun Trading)

The CEO Mike Hennigan said in the conference call:

During the fourth quarter, despite the widespread surge in Omicron variant cases, gasoline demand held up well. And on diesel, we're seeing highway trucking volumes continuing to meet or exceed seasonal records. While jet demand reached post-pandemic highs in the fourth quarter, it's still roughly 15% below 2019 levels as business travel remains suppressed, but we expect to see recovery in that this year as well.

Marathon Petroleum - Financials History: The Raw Numbers - Fourth Quarter 2021

Marathon Petroleum 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 4Q21
Total Revenues in $ Billion 17.97 22.71 29.62 32.32 35.34
Total Revenues and others in $ Billion 18.19 22.88 29.83 32.61 35.61
Net Income available to common shareholders in $ Million

285

-242

8,512

694

774
EBITDA $ Million 1,240 1,042 1,782 2,161 2,463
EPS diluted in $/share 0.29 -0.37 13.00 1.09 1.27
Operating cash flow in $ Million 1,328 454 1,380 -1,148 3,674
CapEx in $ Million 457 304 302 377 481
Free Cash Flow in $ Million 871 150 1,078 -1,525 3,193
Total Cash $ Billion 0.42 0.62 17.26 13.23 10.84
Debt Consolidated in $ Billion 31.71 32.61 28.32 27.34 25.54
Dividend per share in $ 0.58 0.58 0.58 0.58 0.58
Shares Outstanding (Diluted) in Million 651 651 654 637 605
Operating Income per Segment in $ million 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 4Q21
Refining & Marketing -1,579 -598 224 509 881
Midstream 974 972 977 1,042 1,070
Items not allocated in Segment -175 -157 -180 -186 -173

Source: Company News

Analysis: Earnings Details

1 - Revenues and other income were $35.61 billion in 4Q21

Chart

MPC: Chart revenues history (Fun Trading)

Marathon Petroleum reported a total income of $35.61 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021, up 95.8% from the same quarter a year ago and up 9.2% sequentially. Net income was $774 million or $1.27 per diluted share.

Note: Basic Revenues were $35,336 million.

MPC reported adjusted earnings of $1.30 per share, beating analysts' expectations.

It was up from a loss of $0.94 per share in the year-ago period. The operating income from the Refining & Marketing and the Midstream units totaled $881 million and $1.180 billion, respectively, beating expectations.

Marathon Petroleum declared a global R&M margin of $15.88 per Bbl based on throughput per region doubling from $7.42 per Bbl last year.

Refining operating costs were $4.97 per barrel, down from $5.41 in 4Q20.

Refining & Marketing: The company reported an operating income of $881 million compared to a loss of $1,579 million in the same quarter a year ago. Below is the Refinery margins history:

Chart

MPC: Chart Margins history (Fun Trading)

Midstream: Marathon Petroleum's general and limited majority partners are MPLX (NYSE: MPLX). Segment profitability was $1,070 million, up from $974 in the fourth quarter of 2020.

2 - 2022 Outlook

Table

MPC: Presentation outlook 1Q22 (Marathon Petroleum)

Due to the invasion of Ukraine by Russia and the oil prices exploding to record new high, I do not think we should focus on the outlook indicated by the company.

3 - Free cash flow was $3,193 million in 4Q21

Chart

MPC: Chart Free Cash Flow History (Fun Trading)

Note: Generic free cash flow is the cash from operations minus CapEx. The company has a different way of calculating it.

The trailing-twelve-month free cash flow was $2,896 million, with $3,193 million in 4Q21.

The dividend payout ($2.32 per share) on an annual basis is $1.48 billion.

As I said earlier, the company repurchased shares worth $2.742 billion during the October-December period as part of its announcement to buy back $10 billion in common stocks following the sale of Speedway.

4 - The total debt is $25.54 billion (consolidated) in 4Q21

Chart

MPC: Cash versus Debt history (Fun Trading)

Note: The graph above indicates the debt on a consolidated basis.

As shown below, the debt is $6.968 billion on a standalone basis, with a debt to capital ratio of 21% and 43% on a consolidated basis. Total cash is $10,839 million.

Chart

MPC: Debt presentation (Marathon Petroleum Presentation)

Technical Analysis (Short Term) and commentary

Chart

MPC: TA chart (Fun Trading)

Note: The chart is adjusted for the dividend.

MPC forms a symmetrical wedge pattern with resistance at $78 and support at $75.

I recommend trading short-term LIFO about 30% of your total position and keeping your core position for a much higher target while enjoying a substantial dividend. It has worked wonders for me, especially during exceptional situations.

I recommend selling from $78 to $81 with a potential higher target at $85, assuming favorable conditions. Conversely, I suggest accumulating below $75.

Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant. It is what I am doing in my stock tracker. The chart above has a possible validity of about a week. Remember, the TA chart is a tool only to help you adopt the right strategy. It is not a way to foresee the future. No one and nothing can.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!

Join my "Gold and Oil Corner" today, and discuss ideas and strategies freely in my private chat room. Click here to subscribe now.

You will have access to 57+ stocks at your fingertips with my exclusive Fun Trading's stock tracker. Do not be alone and enjoy an honest exchange with a veteran trader with more than thirty years of experience.

"It's not only moving that creates new starting points. Sometimes all it takes is a subtle shift in perspective," Kristin Armstrong.

Fun Trading has been writing since 2014, and you will have total access to his 1,988 articles and counting.

This article was written by

Fun Trading profile picture
Fun Trading
20.06K Followers
As an experienced investor, I will help you stay on task more efficiently.

I am a former test & measurement doctor engineer (geodetic metrology). I was interested in quantum metrology for a while.

I live mostly in Sweden with my loving wife.

I have also managed an old and broad private family Portfolio successfully -- now officially retired but still active -- and trade personally a medium-size portfolio for over 40 years.

“Logic will get you from A to B. Imagination will take you everywhere.” Einstein.

Note: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my honest opinion. It is your responsibility to conduct your own due diligence before investing or trading.

Follow

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own VLO long-term and I trade short-term MPC occasionally.

6 Comments
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.